Stuffed Chicken Valentino

Rating: 5 stars This was great! I did add some spices to the tops of the chicken breasts. I added garlic powder pepper red pepper flakes and some rosemary leaves. It really was a great dish and definitely one that will impress dinner guests. I served it with linguine noodles mixed with olive oil salt pepper red pepper flakes rosemary and garlic which was a great complement to the flavors of the chicken. Thanks!

Rating: 5 stars LOVED THIS RECIPE THE ONLY CHANGE I DID WAS WRAP THE CHICKEN IN FILO DOUGH, THEN BAKE IT. ALSO MADE A ROASTED RED PEPPER AND GARLIC CREAM SAUCE TO GO OVER THE TOP. PEOPLE RAVED ABOUT IT!!!!

Rating: 4 stars This recipe is good. As stated by a previous reviewer, you will be doing a bit of prep work but it will be worth it. I agree that the chicken should be baked and then broiled to be crispy on the outside (if that is what you like). I agree about sliced cheese versus shredded. I agree that roast red peppers add a great flavor. Next time I will experiment by adding some spinach or asparagus which may add to the elegance of this dish. 7/17/07 I did add the asparagus to the chicken for a dinner party and it was delicious. It was so pretty to see the red, white and green inside the chicken. I think it needs a sauce over the top though. I will continue to perfect this recipe.

Rating: 4 stars Very nice dish. The flavors all work well together and the presentation is pretty and colorful. I seasoned the breasts with salt and pepper and didn't bother mixing the seasonings Parmesan and chives just sprinkled them on the chicken one by one. Just a matter of personal taste I guess but the only thing I didn't like about this was the dried Italian seasoning which I found unpleasantly harsh. I would have much preferred fresh even if it meant choosing only one herb to save on cost--fresh basil for instance would be wonderful! Loved the addition of the roasted red pepper. I made this easy on myself by baking this at 400 degrees for 20-25 minutes which browned the chicken beautifully. I served this with fresh asparagus and "Elegant Orzo with Wilted Spinach and Pine Nuts " also from this site.

Rating: 5 stars This is a definite 5 star recipe. I added marinated artichokes w/ the filling (which added even more flavor), and I put italian dressing over the chicken instead of olive oil. I will make this chicken dish again!

Rating: 5 stars So flavorful! Make sure you don't overcook. I thought it tasted best when the red bell peppers were in every bite not spaced out inside the chicken.

Rating: 5 stars This chicken was great! Just like the recipe said looked like it came out of a fancy restaurant but was very easy to make. We did use the Italian blend cheese and we also added fresh minced garlic inside the chicken. we will defintely make this again.

Rating: 5 stars absolutely delicious!! i added spears of asparagus to the rolls along with the red peppers. great combo of flavors. it was relatively simple and quick yet seemed very elegant and looked spectacular.

Rating: 5 stars Love this chicken recipe! The description is correct. I made this for mother's day dinner and the family commented it looked like something we could have ordered in a high end restaurant. I served over a simple wild mushroom and artichoke risotto. Easy to make. I used an italian blend of cheeses instead of mozzarella still was excellent. I will be making this again and again!