Light Oat Bread

4.7
882 Ratings
  • 5 704
  • 4 143
  • 3 23
  • 2 8
  • 1 4

Bread machine oat bread recipe.

Recipe by LITSTER5

Gallery
49 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
55 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
3 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2-pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place water, margarine, salt, flour, oats, brown sugar, and yeast into a bread machine in the order listed, or follow the order recommended by your manufacturer if different.

    Advertisement

  • Select Regular Light setting.

  • Remove loaf from the machine after the cycle is done.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 28.6g; fat 2.3g; sodium 216.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/24/2022