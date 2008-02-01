Light Oat Bread
Bread machine oat bread recipe.
Bread machine oat bread recipe.
Oh my gosh! I got my bread machine for christmas and I have literally tried at LEAST more than a half dozen recipes, I didn't find one I liked until now! I kept it exactly the same except a couple things. I put in 2 cups all purpose and one cup whole wheat (to try to get myself to eat some wheat, I like wheat, but I was raised on white, so it's hard) and I also let it rise once (regular "basic" bread cycle) turned the machine off and then restarted the whole cycle again (I got that tip off one site, supposed to make the bread hold up better, keep it's shape, while still being fluffy). I was scared there would be no need for bread flour or gluten but the oatmeal does the trick! It disappears into the bread and binds great! Great for kids who have issues with "things" showing in the bread, it's all hiding! I can't thank you enough for this one! It's my favorite! I'm so glad it had oatmeal in it too! Great great great!Read More
There are so many factors that can influence how a loaf of bread turns out and maybe the "negative factor genies" were working with me on this one. Of all the bread machine recipes I've tried this is probably my least favorite. The dough rose too high, which resulted in a bread that was too moist, fluffy and soft for my liking. (Once out of the bread machine I did throw it in the oven for an additional ten minutes at 375 degrees) It just didn't have the substance or the texture I like in bread, though I admit I grew up with homemade Italian bread! I also thought the taste was rather flat. In hindsight, I'd increase the salt and decrease the yeast and sugar. Also, I assumed I'd notice the oatmeal in the bread, but I did not. Either I just had a bad bread baking day, or it's just a matter of personal preference, or maybe this is one of those breads that's best baked in the oven.Read More
Absolutely delicious!! I added a bit more yeast (I love yeasty bread:) and used quick oatmeal instead of rolled oats. I also prepared on the dough cycle, shaped into a loaf and let rise for 30 mins and then baked for 30 mins at 350 deg. Definitely a keeper! thanks!
What a wonderful recipe! This is excellent. The bread is moist and tastes great. I replaced 1/2 cup of white flour for whole wheat and added a Tbsp of ground flax seed for extra nutrition. This turned out so much better than whole wheat breads I've made which have ended up dry and didn't rise enough. Definately will keep this on hand to make on a regular basis.
Amazing amazing. I hand made this and baked it in the oven. "Jules" instructions are spot on. When making this by hand, the dough is quite sticky and wet so I added an extra 1/4 cup flour before turning it onto a board to knead. I then added about another 1/4 cup throughout the kneading process - about 5 min. total. I let it rise 1 1/2 hours for the 1st rise, punch down, put into a large loaf pan and let rise another 45 min. I baked it for exactly 35 min. at 350 and had to cover the top with foil for the last 15 min. It's a super moist bread, dense but tender with a slight oat taste. **Update** This bread does stale quickly after about two days and crumbles. To keep it moist longer and have a chewier texture, add 2-3 tablespoons of powdered gluten. The rise will also be higher. Try it!
I just got a bread machine, and this is the first recipe I've tried worth keeping! I've made it twice already, and will make it again as soon as the bread machine cools off. I did change a few things though. I only used 3/4 tsp of salt, 2 T olive oil instead of butter, and 3 T of brown sugar instead of 2. It looks perfect, tastes perfect, and my 7 kids and I ALL loved it and that is really something hard to find. My husband didn't get to try it because we ate it all before he got home! It rose to the top of my 2 lb breadman machine without over filling. I will probably try adding some raisins and cinnamon next time for something different, but this really is awesome just the way it is. Thanks!
Wonderful, light, soft texture. The kids went wild over it... I made a second loaf for the freezer and got it out the next day after the first one disappeared so quickly! I added an extra tablespoon of brown sugar and swapped 1/2 cup white flour for 1/2 cup whole wheat flour! This is a KEEPER!
This is the ultimate bread machine recipe!!! I was leery of the oats as my children question lumpy bread, but somehow, the oats magically disappear! It has a great crust and is easily cut for sandwiches!
Fantastic bread. Oats just disappear. Excellent texture and taste. Rose better than anything made before. Much nicer than plain white bread - but daughter ate quite happily (unlike brown or wholemeal!). May try bit more salt next time - personal preference - although not sure how will affect yeast recation etc. Excellent recipe. Thanks
FINALLY-I am going to take time to share this rating. Yes, it is 5-stars. This is my all-time easy best bread recipe. I make this recipe about 1/2 the time I make bread as it is just the easy quick delicious bread. My grandchildren love coming to Grandma's house and know they will have this waiting for them. Instead of using the oatmeal & brown sugar, I use the individual breakfast oatmeal packages which come in maple/brn.sugar, cinnamon spice, apple cinnamon, etc. This is so quick and easy and I do not even have to look at the recipe anymore as it is so easy and quick. I put it into my bread maker and set it to dough and then when it is done I put it in one bread pan and let it raise until double and bake at 350 for 35 minutes. Perfect every time and delicious. Hope you will try it and experiment with the oatmeal packages. There is a big variety of them and I have tried them all and they all work perfect. Fun way to change flavors and oatmeal bread is so good for you. The kids will love it and they won't know how good it is for them.
This bread is so great! This is my absolute favorite recipe for the bread machine... I've made it several times, but in case you were wondering, bread flour doesn't work very well. It made a more dense loaf that didn't rise as well as the ones made with all-purpose flour.
This bread has a really nice subtle flavor to it. Even my 6 and 12 year old nieces agree it's good eating - and at those ages they don't agree on anything. I used quick cooked rolled oats since that's all I had on hand and it was still great.
Excellent everyday bread recipe! This is my go-to whenever I use my breadmaker. The only change I make is to use 2 cups of bread flour and one cup of whole wheat flour instead of 3 cups of regular flour. This bread is great plain toasted with a little butter; it is also wonderful for sandwiches and paninis.
Oh how I love this bread! The texture is superb!!! I put all the ingredients into my bread machine and selected dough cycle. I took out the dough, shaped it into a loaf and cooked in my oven @ 350 for 20 min. I put cornmeal beneath the loaf of dough. I let it rise for 30 minutes prior to baking. After it rose, I cut 3 large diagonal slices on the top, spread butter over the entire top and then sprinkled tons of rolled oats on top of the butter. WOW, does it look amazing when it's done!!! Looks like a $6 loaf of bread. THANKS!
Had to make this three times, one right after another on the same day. I set the first one out. My 10-year-old son ate 3/4 of it with homemade bean soup. Then I made another one. That was quickly cleaned off by two little kids and a hungry husband. I then made a third -- and we're holding steady on that one. Am going to the store to get more packets of yeast. My Hungarian husband said this is the best bread he has had in the US. We may get tired of it one day, but it sure is delicious! Used rapid rise yeast and real butter. Also baked it in a Pampered Chef bread form. Don't know if makes a difference, but the whole texture was simply divine!
I made this bread today and it just finished baking in the bread machine. This bread is absolutely delicious and would not make any changes. Yum!
Great recipe. It is good as written however I have tweaked it a little to my family's preferences. I use 3 TBS brown sugar (I like my bread a little sweeter) 1 cup whole wheat flour and 2 cups bread flour. I also increase the salt to 1 1/2 tsp and the yeast to 2 tsp. Turns out great everytime!
Wonderful recipe and great texture to this bread! I also tried substituting 2 TB of honey instead of brown sugar and it came out even better! Definitely a staple recipe in our kitchen! :)
This is great bread! I added raisins and had it for toast. Delicious! :)
My absolute favorite bread. This is THE one I will make from now on. Combining previous user comments, I did the following: 1 1/4 cup hot tap water 2 tablespoons melted butter 1 tablespoon honey 1 teaspoon salt 1/2 cup sour cream 3 cups bread flour 1/2 cup quick oats 2 tablespoons dark brown sugar 1 packet rapid rise yeast 1. Put ingredients in order into the bread machine. 2. Select dough cycle. 3. Shape into lightly greased, regular bread loaf pan. 4. Let sit covered for half an hour. 5. Bake in preheated oven at 345 for 30 minutes. NOTE* Use middle oven rack position. The bread really rises while baking.
If my family had there way I would be making it twice a day. I add 1/2 cup more oats and cut back 1/2 cup of flour.
Should be called vanishing oat bread. Can't imagine this bread having a chance to go stale. Substituted olive oil for the butter just for ease. Tasted great and easy to make. Will make this regularly.
Very, very good. I used golden syrup instead of brown sugar for extra sweetness, which worked really well too. I was surprised by how well this bread turned out, what with it using non-bread flour, but the texture was wonderful and light. Very tasty, very easy and very cheap to make.
I used two c. Bread flour and 1 c. Whole Wheat Flour and added some gluten to keep it moist longer. I also forgot to put in the oats (whoops) so our Oat Bread was oatless. Still super light and yummy! Will make again.
excellent bread, followed directions, came out nice and moist and cruncy from the rolled oats
Awesome! This bread is light and fluffy, has a great texture and you can't even taste the oatmeal!
By far the easiest and best tasting bread I have ever made. I found this recipe 2 years ago and have been using it since.
Pretty darn good..add a little more salt and a tad more water. I have been making this recipe for over a year and it is very reliable. Some tips: you can substitute oil for butter and honey/agave for the sugar. I make this in my oven...350 degrees for 35 mins. Also, you can sub white wheat flour fir a portion (about a third or half) of the white flour for a healthier loaf. After you start making your own bread, you will wonder why you ever buy bread...so easy and much healthier than most store loaves.
Very moist and tasty.
Made two loaves of this, one with the called-for 2T brown sugar and the second loaf substituting 2T honey for the brown sugar. As for flavor my personal preference is the one made with honey. Both loaves turned out great--made by hand (knead, let rise, punch down, let rise again, 30-35 minutes at 350 F). After taking out of oven, let cool for 10 minutes, take out of pan, further cooling on wire rack. Finally, brushing the cooling loaf with melted butter never hurts...
Great moist bread, my kids and husband loved it.
This bread was very good. I used the bread machine and it turned out great. Next time I will increase the amount of brown sugar. We took the day old bread and made garlic toast out of it in our toaster oven to go with our spagetti dinner. It was great.
This is a great hearty loaf! I made it in the oven, and it turned out wonderful!
This is a good formula for weight watchers
I'll agree with others, I will not buy store bought bread again after eating this wonderful bread. I follow all directions to a 't', however I subsitute applesauce for the butter. This reduces calories and fat, and lends to the sweet flavor. Enjoy!
Very tasty, but dried out quickly. Made good toast.
Hurray!!! I have had my machine for a couple of years now and tried every boxed bread on the market with poor results. The bread simply would not rise! I have purchased bread flour, vital wheat gluten and expensive jars of instant bread machine yeast. Finally, a recipe that rises to the top of my machine without falling or never making it to the top!! I was about to throw that sucker out the window! For this recipe I used my King Arthur bread flour and Fleishmans rapid rise yeast. Substituted honey for the brown sugar. On the basic cycle my bread rose to the top of my machine and baked perfectly. Yes, it's a bit dense but that is what I expect from a home made bread. Will DEFINITELY make this again! TYVM for posting!!!
Everyone likes this a lot. Makes great sandwiches!
This was my very first attempt at bread and I was thrilled with the results. I substituted honey for sugar and also added 1/2 tbsp of flax seed meal and 1 tbsp of sunflower seeds. Thanks for the recipe!!
Wow! This is amazing! Light and fluffy with a faint nutty flavor. I used bread flour instead of AP but that is the only change I made. I have made tons of breads in my machine, and this is my favorite one yet! Thank you!!!!!!
Simple and delicious. I did not use a bread machine for this recipe. I altered the flour to 1 c whole wheat and 2 c white, then added about 1/2 c corn meal for texture. The bread was hearty and went wonderfully with chili. This is going to become a fall/winter staple in the house.
Well I am now making this bread every day. I thought I had found a great recipe until I tried this one. Taste is brill. My bro-in-law is Vegan and he loves it. Works well by swapping one cup of flour for wholemeal flour.
I have stopped buying bread and only make this bread for our household! It is DELICIOUS. I make it with whole wheat flour sometimes and it still comes out great. I also have added a little wheat germ which works nicely too. Because I don't have a bread machine, I take it through 2 kneading/rising cycles and then bake it at 350 for about 1/2 hour. It is SO tasty! Be aware, though, that it doesnt' have preservatives so you shouldn't allow it to hang out in your kitchen for more than 5-7 days. Mine has gotten moldy in the past.
This is Sensational!!! I didn't do a THING to the recipe, and it turned out absolutely perfect! I mad my husband his favorite brownies yesterday, and the bread was ready last night night. He said he loved the bread so much, he'd actually rather have 2 pieces of the bread instead of the brownies! The kids love it too!
Amazing. More compliments came from this bread than any other out of my bread machine. I added 1 tsp. of honey just to add to the flavor, and I have been bombarded since with recipe requests. thanks.
very good bread
This bread came out great on the first try! It will definitely be one of my "go to" recipes from now on!
very good :)
I really like this bread. Next time I plan to add whole wheat flour, flax seeds more oats but made it first time by recipe. I like to bake my breads the old fashion way. Kneading is a time to reflect and think about things so I enjoy that time. Bread was very moist and filled my kitchen with a sweetness that most breads I have made don't. I also set at 350 degrees but mine took about 40 minutes to bake. I loved the aroma and will make this again and again.
This recipe is flexible and it is my staple. It is perfect as is, but due to the flexibility of it, you can sub whole wheat flour, oil, less sugar, etc to make it what you are craving. The best part - powdered milk is extremely expensive where I live and this is one of the few bread maker recipes I've found that doesn't require it! Thanks for the recipe!
I made 4 mini-loaves with this recipe. Like at least one other reviewer has said, the oatmeal disappears into the bread. I made this with bread flour and 1/2 c. whole wheat flour, and it turned out very nice.
The only bread my husband loves! I used the dough setting on the bread machine, took it out and let it rise in a bread pan for an hour than baked for 35 minutes at 350.
I added the ingredients in the order given and did use the all purpose flour that the recipe called for. The result was a tender and tasty loaf of bread. As mentioned earlier the oatmeal kind of disappears into the bread and you can't even taste it. That's a good thing for someone like me that doesn't care for oatmeal. My husband's an oatmeal fan though so he was a little disappointed. He liked the bread but hoped for something a little "oatmealy". I highly recommend this one if you want a great loaf of bread and don't care for the taste of oatmeal.
This is my families new favorite bread. I even made cinnamon rolls using this dough(best cinnamon rolls I ever made). I just added a teaspoon of cinnamon to the 2 tablespoon of brown sugar. Then just used dough cycle on my bread machine Then rolled the dough out and spread butter more cinnamon and brown sugar.
Excellent! I added an egg, used 3 heaping cups of flour, and increased the yeast to 2 tsp. The bread is so soft and fluffy, and stays that way the next day too!
This is GREAT. this is the first time i succeeded to make a bread that meets my expectations. I dont have a bread machine, so i made it by hand. Some tweaks: i used instant yeast(1pkt) and mixed it with the all dry ingredients while mixing all the wet ones in another bowl. I also used 3/5 wholemeal flour instead of all a.p. flour and replaced the brown sugar by twice the amt of honey. I used veg oil instead of margarine and sub. 3/4 of the water with milk. Added walnuts(tossed in 1tblsp honey) for variety. after combining the wet and dry ingred, i juz kneaded it for 10-15 mins, till elastic. and left to rise till double. knocked back, shaped into a loaf tin, proof till double before baking for 35 mins at 180C. (top browns too quickly and i covered loosely with foil halfway thru the baking) end result: light and soft, slightly sweet bread full of heartiness. GREAT when lightly toasted. WILL DEF be making again, maybe with bananas or other variations. =)
Delicious, quick and easy with the breadmaker. And I'm glad I finally found a bread-maker bread recipe that doesn't need to have dry milk powder added. Who keeps that on hand?
Awesome bread! I've always wanted to make good bread but it most always turned out a bit to flat and heavy. Made this bread for first time 2 days ago and it turned out yummy. Great flavor. My husband kept going back for more! Having to make another loaf today. Thanks for the recipe!
Perfect yummy, delicious bread! I've even added some more oats and some molasses. Super good bread!
Great easy bread. Very light and fluffy. I have only used half of the yeast stated in the recipe, and the bread was quite high! I used the sweet bread setting.
It worked out perfectly! I substituted about 1 cup of whole wheat flour instead of 1 cup of white and I love it! Great recipe!!
Very delicious. Made by hand, mostly following "Jules"'s comments. The first rise I left the bread covered in the mixing bowl for 30 mins, the second in the 9x5 loaf pan I left covered for about 15. At 350 degrees for 35 mins the bread was perfect. It rose up higher than I was expecting, but that was ok with me. Though you can see the oatmeal on the crust, you can't see the oatmeal inside. The oats give the bread a delicious chewy texture. A really great bread--not too sweet, salty, or bland. And the crumb is perfect after cooling. A great addition to our bread recipe collection. This first loaf will actually be shared with friends--proudly. :) Thanks, LITSTER5.
Absolutely delicious! I made two loaves today, and there is only a few slices left. My family loves it.
Great loaf of bread! I used the overnight setting on my bread machine and was pleasantly surprised. The bread was soft, fresh, and tasty, and the crust is perfect. I did not stray from the recipe other than using butter instead of margarine. Next time I too will be trying it with a little added honey. Thanks for the great recipe! Update: I just made this again with the other reviewers suggestion of adding honey, I added 2 tbsp to the wet ingredients. It was really good, the kids loved it and polished it off in no time! I personally like it either way, as written, and with honey added for something different. I highly recommend this recipe.
A very nice bread that came out moist and fluffy. (I added wheat gluten - 3 tsp, and some whole wheat flour. Added a bit of honey like others did, too.)
This recipe produces tasty bread that can be sliced thin. I have made it using all-purpose flour and bread flour, and it turns out nicely either way.
Absolutely delicious and deceptively simple! I haven't used my bread machine in years, but this came out beautifully with no fuss. I did change one cup of flour to wheat flour and added an extra T. brown sugar. Kids and hubby love it. Thanks for the great recipe!
i went with 'jules' who did NOT use a bread machine....this is a keeper!!!
This was a really good recipe! I followed the recommendation and used 3/4 whole wheat flour and I used butter instead of margarine just as personal preference and I was impressed with the results. We used it for sandwiches...I thought it was a little dry (probably b/c of the whole wheat flour) but other than that it's a good bread recipe to use instead of eating store bought bread filled with additives and preservatives. This one is a keeper!
I have made this a few times now and it really is a great recipe. Generally the only change I made was to use canola oil instead of marg / butter. The most recent time I made this I upped the oats to 1 cup and dropped the flour by half a cup and it was just as good, still very light with a sweet oaty flavour. We think it makes the most amazing tuna salad sandwiches!
This is a really awesome recipe!!! It came out tender, moist and beautiful! It's great in a sandwich or just a piece on it's own with a little butter. I don't use a bread maker, so I mixed the dry ingredients together, the yeast with the water and 4 T honey instead of brown sugar for personal preference. I mixed the wet & dry, and since the dough was really wet, I just rounded it out with the spoon and left it in the bowl covered with a piece of plastic wrap to let it rise. An hour later I kneaded it about 4 minutes with 1/2 cup of flour on the board, put in it one bread pan and let it rise for another hour. I baked at 350 for about 25 minutes (we like our bread soft... it could be baked a little longer if you like it crispy). This is definitely a keeper!
Super great bread. I sprinkled rolled oats over the top when it was rising. It was even better the second day for sandwiches. Tis one is a keeper THANK YOU!
I'm giving it 4 only because a standard bread recipe calls for 2 1/4 teaspoons and it wasn't quite the height that bread usually is in my bread machine- a standard yeast packet is 2 1/4 instead of 1 1/2- but other than that, this recipe is YUMMY and I WILL be making it again, but w/ the standard amnt. of yeast :) Thanks for sharing!
Best bread I have ever made! I did not use a breadmaker. I used regular oatmeal and soaked it in very hot water and added salt sugar butter, let it cool to very warm then added yeast to dissolve. I then added this to the flour. I did not quite use 6 cups of flour when doubling recipe. Bake at 350 for 25 minutes, cover with for 15 to 20 more.
One of the best loaves of bread I have had in a long time! Delicious!
I added a little more flour and raisins. This was easy and delicious. Thanks for the recipe!!
Delicious, moist bread that rose quite nicely. I made it exactly as the recipe called for but let it rise for about an hour in the bread machine, kneaded it and shaped it, let it rise for 35 minutes in the pan and then baked it for about 30-35 min in the oven at 350. Will make it again soon!
My first bread maker experience and this was so simple and great for sandwiches! I am in Hawaii and bread is really expensive and this was a inexpensive alternative that taste better than store bought bread.
thank you. the best tasting bread I've ever made in the breadmaker. (I sub 1 part wheat for 2 parts white flour.)
Substituted butter for the margarine & just did half a loaf -- Turned out great! Really like the texture; Not easy to slice but tasty!
I loved the flavor of this bread but mine fell during baking :( I can't remember for sure, but I think I used 1 cup of whole wheat flour and 2 cups of regular flour. I also added some milled flax seed. Will try this one again!
The first time I made this I followed the recipe exactly and it was DELICIOUS!! This bread is so moist and soft. We ate the whole loaf in one night. The second I thought I would try to make it a little healthier. I used 1 TBL of raw sugar instead of 1 TBL of brown sugar. I also substituted olive oil for the margarine. I added 2 TBL of ground flaxseed to add some more fiber and used 1/2 c wheat flour with 2 1/2 c all purpose.
Lovely bread! I use milk in place of water and they are even more yummy! Thank you very much for sharing! :D
This was terrific. I did not use a bread machine, but I added the flour, oats and salt to a stand mixer and combined the rest of the ingredients in a 2 cup measuring cup. I usually microwave the water about 1 min first to get it to the right temperature, about 110 degrees. Then slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry using the hook attachment. It should come together in about 10 minutes. You may need to stop the mixer a few times to turn the dough and scrape down the sides. Once the dough comes together, form into a ball and place in a greased bowl and cover with saran wrap. Let rise until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Punch down and roll into loaf shape. Transfer to greased pan and cover. Let rise 20-30 minutes. Bake at 350 for 40 minutes.
Very good bread. I used 2c. AP flour and 1c. bread flour. It did not collapse as my bread usually does. I will try using honey instead of brown sugar next time.
Finally after two months with my new bread machine I found it. After making bread after bread most turning out dense, I thought ok what's the use might as well try this one too. Well throw away your other recipes this is the keeper of all time. Its not dense or dry or flowing out of my bread machine. It is a LIGHT, AIRY and VERY TASTY bread, great either in a sandwich plain and/or toasted. Only did minor changes - I used instead butter, honey and instant oats which you don't even know is in there. I also put my yeast in first with the warm water to get it started. Thank You so very much
I think the reviewers who stated that it didn't rise well or had a too dense texture let the yeast touch a liquid before baking it in the bread machine. My bread machine instructions states never to let the yeast touch any liquid or it will not rise well. (some may argue with this, but I found it to be true.)So I changed the order of ingredients so that the flour was last, before adding the yeast. This is excellent oat bread. I followed others reviews and added honey instead of brown sugar and olive oil instead of margarine, otherwise did not change anything. This bread makes a great toast for breakfast as well as sandwiches. My family asked if I could pack their sandwiches with this so I will be making this bread at least 3x a week.
This was my first attempt at using my bread machine for something other than the basic white bread recipe that came in the recipe book with the machine. This bread turned out amazing! Just a hint of sweetness from the brown sugar and the oats completely disappear into the bread.
Made it into rolls and used Honey instead of sugar. Used my bread machine on DOUGH setting, took it out, put them in pie tins let them rise again and baked them. Good rolls!
This recipe was awesome even though I kind of screwed it up. Finished kneading the dough when I realized I had forgotten to add the butter (I don't use margarine for anything). I donned a pair of gloves to avoid having a greasy mess and began to carefully knead the butter into the dough. I did not add any extra flour. When I was done, the dough was smooth and elastic so I formed the loaf and let it rise. The result was the most tender, delicious, honey oat bread with just the right amount of sweetness. It made wonderful sandwiches. I used old fashioned oats which did not disappear into the dough for those of you who like to know they're there. Simply marvelous! My only complaint is that it doesn't last long enough and that comes from someone who almost never eats bread. Hint: for best moisture and texture, be very stingy with adding flour during the kneading process if you are forming your loaf by hand. Using vinyl gloves while working with a sticky dough keeps the hands clean and makes the dough easier to work with. UPDATE: I made this according to directions as written the 2nd and 3rd time and although the bread was still worthy of 5 stars, I found that kneading in the soft butter last yielded the very best bread ever! UPDATE 2: I learned from another site for the best bread, knead the dough for 7 minutes, let rest for 2 minutes, and knead for another 7 minutes before forming into a ball for the first rise. Works well by hand or mixer. PERFECT LOAF OF BREAD every tim
So tasty....just perfect!!
Followed the directions exactly. Dough was really wet and during baking in my bread machine, the top sunk. Came out gummy, but still had a good taste.
Perfect! My daughters both love this and half the loaf is gone before I can even put it in a bag for sandwiches. I used quick oats as that's what I had on hand and used half wheat flour. The crust has this slightly crisp texture that is amazing. I set my bread maker to "light" for the crust and 1.5 pounds. This will likely be our regular sandwich bread.
This bread was really good. Very moist. I added a little honey like some suggested. Also used 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 white flour. Will make again!
Really having fun "experimenting" with this loaf! Seems very versatile and makes a really nice "lunch" bread at our house! A must try!
Amazing!! You've got to make this bread. I rec'd a breadmaker 7 yrs ago and never took it out of the box until today, when I saw this recipe. I keep smacking myself in the head as to why I waited so long to use my breadmaker! My 10 yr old son gobbled up this bread so fast and wants me to make more already.
I made the dough in my breadmaker and then rolled it out, sliced it for breadstix, rolled in butter, sprinkled with Italian seasonings and made delicious breadstix. Wonderful recipe. Thanks!
This recipe is dead on! Beautiful crust, and rose to fill the entire bread machine. This is truly a go-with-everything bread. I used the Pillsbury "best for bread" flour and it was exceptional.
By far the tastiest and most consistant loaf I have come across. Love it with substituted olive oil, and the third Tbl. brownsugar. Delightful! Have added Italian Seasonings, Rosemary, and I have a loaf waiting to be offered up this morning that I added raisons and cinnamon. Enjoy Y'all.
