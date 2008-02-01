Light Oat Bread

This recipe was awesome even though I kind of screwed it up. Finished kneading the dough when I realized I had forgotten to add the butter (I don't use margarine for anything). I donned a pair of gloves to avoid having a greasy mess and began to carefully knead the butter into the dough. I did not add any extra flour. When I was done, the dough was smooth and elastic so I formed the loaf and let it rise. The result was the most tender, delicious, honey oat bread with just the right amount of sweetness. It made wonderful sandwiches. I used old fashioned oats which did not disappear into the dough for those of you who like to know they're there. Simply marvelous! My only complaint is that it doesn't last long enough and that comes from someone who almost never eats bread. Hint: for best moisture and texture, be very stingy with adding flour during the kneading process if you are forming your loaf by hand. Using vinyl gloves while working with a sticky dough keeps the hands clean and makes the dough easier to work with. UPDATE: I made this according to directions as written the 2nd and 3rd time and although the bread was still worthy of 5 stars, I found that kneading in the soft butter last yielded the very best bread ever! UPDATE 2: I learned from another site for the best bread, knead the dough for 7 minutes, let rest for 2 minutes, and knead for another 7 minutes before forming into a ball for the first rise. Works well by hand or mixer. PERFECT LOAF OF BREAD every tim