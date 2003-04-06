Banana Nut Bread Baked in a Jar

This makes a great gift for friends and neighbors. Also great for Christmas Bazaar item. Decorate with pretty label and a circle of Christmas fabric under the jar ring. Using the same basic recipe you can substitute different fruits and vegetables to make other varieties.

Recipe by Linda P

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
8 (1 pint) jars
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease insides of 8 (1 pint) straight sided, wide mouth canning jars.

  • In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, bananas, and water. Sift together flour, baking powder, soda, salt, cinnamon, and cloves. Add to banana mixture. Stir in nuts.

  • Pour mixture into greased WIDE MOUTH pint jars, filling 1/2 full of batter. Do NOT put lids on jars for baking. Be careful to keep the rims clean, wiping off any batter that gets on the rims.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, sterilize the lids and rings in boiling water.

  • As soon as cake is done, remove from oven one at a time, wipe rims of jars and put on lid and ring. Jars will seal as cakes cool. Place the jars on the counter and listen for them to "ping" as they seal. If you miss the "ping", wait until they are completely cool and press on the top of the lid. If it doesn't move at all, it's sealed.

  • Jars should be eaten immediately or kept sealed in refrigerator for up to a week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 237.6mg. Full Nutrition
