Banana Nut Bread Baked in a Jar

protein: 2.3g 5 %
carbohydrates: 40.3g 13 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
soluble fiber: 0.3g
insoluble fiber: 0.5g
sugars: 24.7g
monosaccharides: 1.8g
disaccharides: 0.6g
other carbs: 14.3g
fat: 8.1g 12 %
saturated fat: 1.7g 8 %
mono fat: 3.8g
poly fat: 2.2g
cholesterol: 0mg
water: 22.8g
ash: 0.8g
vitamin a iu: 14.4IU
vitamin a re: 1.4RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 1.4RE
vitamin a retinol: 0RE
vitamin a carotene: 5.9mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.2mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.1mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 1.2mg
niacin equivalents: 1.6mg 8 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin b12: 0mcg
vitamin c: 1.7mg 3 %
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.1mg
vitamin e iu: 0.2IU 1 %
vitamin e mg: 0.1mg
folate: 36.3mcg 9 %
vitamin k: 2.9mcg 4 %
pantothenic acid: 0.2mg 2 %
calcium: 13.3mg 1 %
copper: 0.1mg 4 %
iron: 1mg 5 %
magnesium: 12.9mg 3 %
manganese: 0.3mg 17 %
phosphorus: 33.5mg 3 %
potassium: 100mg 3 %
selenium: 6.3mcg 9 %
sodium: 237.6mg 10 %
zinc: 0.3mg 2 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 1g
180 stearic: 0.7g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 3.8g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 2.1g
183 linolenic: 0.1g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.1g
omega 6 fatty acid: 2.1g
alanine: 0.1g
arginine: 0.1g
cystine: 0g
glycine: 0.1g
histidine: 0.1g
isoleucine: 0.1g
leucine: 0.2g
lysine: 0.1g
methionine: 0g
phenylalanine: 0.1g
proline: 0.2g
serine: 0.1g
threonine: 0.1g
tryptophan: 0g
tyrosine: 0.1g
valine: 0.1g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
pyramid fat: 0
exchange fat: 0
energy: 238.3
aspartic acid: 0.1g
glutamic acid: 0.7g
phytosterols: 17.7mg
thiamin: 0.2mg 11 %
riboflavin: 0.1mg 7 %
trans fatty acid: 0g
boron: 25.2mg
chromium: 0.3mcg
fluoride: 6.3mg
exchange other carbs: 0
biotin: 0.7mcg
iodine: 1.5mcg 1 %
pyramid fruit: 0
vitamin d iu: 0IU
vitamin d mcg: 0mcg
pyramid bread: 0
exchange starch: 0
molybdenum: 0.9mcg 1 %
pyramid meat: 0
exchange very lean meat: 0
theobromine: 0mg
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.