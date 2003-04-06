Banana Nut Bread Baked in a Jar

Using this for teacher gifts. Was planning on using my favorite recipe from the Fanny Farmer Baking Book for the bread, but noticed that the ingredients were almost identical so I used this one instead. I omitted the cloves (don't like them much) and after reading from another reviewer that the bread had tasted a little too spicy. Cut back a little on the cinnamon too. I also used cooking spray to grease the inside of the jars. After filling half-full I placed the jars directly on the rack (as another person suggested). They came out perfect and the recipe is delicious! If when taking them out of the oven you noticed that they've popped out of the jar a little you can carefully (with gloves of course) press the top of the bread down gently so that the sides are away from the seal. I made sure that the rim was clean and even with them being quite full they all sealed perfectly. Found the pint-size wide mouth jars by where I live for only 5.99 for a dozen at Big Lots. Plan on decorating them with 7" round pieces of material with ribbons and will print out gift tags to attach with a note to heat for less than 30 seconds in the microwave so they will slide right out and be ready for slicing. Will definitely make them again, plan on buying more mason jars and storing them for holiday baking! Hope this review helps...all the others did for me as well!

