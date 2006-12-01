Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins
Very, very chocolate-y! Great with a glass of milk.
From reading the reviews, it sounded like they were really dry. I fixed this by adding another egg, 1/2 cup of sour cream and normal milk instead of butter milk. They tasted great! I also noticed that it called for a lot of baking squares, so I used chocolate chips. This worked, but needed a lot of them. So, I fixed it by mixing 6 tablespoons cocoa powder, 1/4 cup butter, and 7 tablespoons sugar in replacement. They turned out exactly the same as before, success!Read More
OMG, these muffins are AMAZING. I took everyone's advice and added 1 egg and 1/2c sour cream and used regular milk instead of butter milk. I was also short 2 squares of chocolate, so I substituted 3tbsp cocoa and 1tbsp butter for each square. Also, if you use larger chocolate chips, mix them in with the flour -- that way they'll stay even distributed instead of sinking to the bottom. AND! If you're worried about your muffins sticking to the paper cups, LIGHTLY spray them with cooking spray, and it'll be fine. Did I mention that these are amazing? Because they are. Good luck!
Even though I made changes I still gave these muffins 5 stars because my children loved them. Add the 1/2 sour cream, 2 eggs (instead of 1) and 3/4 sugar (instead of 1/2 c) and they are perfect. Also, reduce the cooking time. I only cooked mine for 18 minutes.
With the modifications (3/4 cup sugar, 1/2 cup sour cream and 2 eggs) these were absolutely PERFECT!
This recipe is a keeper!! I did take the comments about dryness to heart and added an extra egg to the recipe. It worked out great! They are nice and moist and still baked to perfection in just 20 minutes.
I used the advice from some of the reviewers. I added an egg, 1/2 c sour cream and used regular milk instead of buttermilk. It was fabulous. I double the recipe for the first try and got 3 and 1/2 doz muffins. They were slightly over cooked at 20 min in the oven, next time I'll check it at 18 min. If I had a jumbo muffin pan these would be like the yummy bakery muffins, but they're a smaller version.
I initally tried the recipe using the recommendations of adding the extra egg, 3/4 cup of white sugar, and 1/2 cup of sour cream and, while they were good, they weren't the "WOW!" I was looking for. I then made another batch making a few more adjustments/additions and achieved exactly what I was looking for in a double chocolate muffin; very rich and moist (similar to the ones I used to buy at Superstore). I increased the chocolate to 8 ounces as I found the first batch wasn't "chocolately" enough (yes, I am a chocoholic) by using 4 ounces of Baker's semi-sweet chocolate and 4 ounces of Baker's Premium dark chocolate, 1/2 cup of sour cream, 2 eggs, 1/3 cup of 3% milk, 1/2 cup of vanilla yogurt (not fat-free), 1/2 cup white sugar, and 1/4 cup packed golden brown sugar. It took 22 minutes at 400 degrees F for them to bake and I started checking at 18 minutes just to be sure I didn't over-cook them. I know this isn't the healthiest recipe but if you're going to eat a double chocolate muffin, I say throw caution to the wind and enjoy!
Finally - a choc chip muffin recipe that doesn't come out like a cup cake. I used the tips about egg, milk and sour cream. I've got many requests for the recipe. Yummy!
I followed other reviewers advice and added an extra egg. When I went to get the buttermilk out of the fridge I realised that it was out of date so I used milk that I added a tsp of vinegar too. The 5 teenagers that were here for dinner demolished these in no time. Thanks.
I did not have the semisweet squares so I used 6 oz of semisweet chips.They turned out great!!
I was lacking quite a few ingredients for this recipe, but these muffins still turned out great. For those of you who are kind of poor these days, the following things might work for you: I did not have any sour cream per previous reviews, so I added 1 egg and 1/4 c. oil to make them more moist. I did not have any baking chocolate or cocoa, so I melted 3/4 c. semisweet chocolate chips with the 1/3 c. butter. I used milk instead of buttermilk, as suggested by previous reviews. However, I only had powdered milk, so I used 3/4 c. water and 1/4 c. powdered milk. Since there was extra liquid in the batter from the extra egg and oil, I used 2 c. flour. I am a chocoholic, so I added 1/2c. extra semisweet chocolate chips. A 1/2 c. of pecans was a good addition, too. Hope this helps those who did not have all the ingredients :) Great recipe...thanks!!
These muffins are tasty but do come out very dry. I tried adding more liquid ingredients and cooking for a shorter time than the recipe reccommends but they are still dry.
These muffins were FANTASTIC. Changes I made based on a combination of other reviews are: Used a total of 3/4 cup sugar instead of 1/2 cup, used 2 eggs instead of 1 and added 1/2 cup sour cream. Used regular size chocolate chips, and yield was 15 super sized muffins.
I am always scared of altering baking recipes, so I ignored other's posts and followed the recipe perfectly. I was a little wary when spooning the sticky, thick mixture into the cups. Turns out, I had every right to be. The flavor is great, but they are dry. Will definitely be following the suggestion of one cup milk and more oil next time. I like moist muffins!
Turned out great! I am only 13, but I have been cooking awhile and I can make lots of dishes. It wasn't difficult to make, but first I read almost all of the reviews. I was afraid they would be dry, so I added the sour cream and another egg. Really good! I would definitely reccomend.
SUPER goood!!! Instead of buttermilk I used normal fresh milk, as adviced, and added 1 egg. Really good!
I made these muffins for a friend of ours who's grandma died recently, but I took 1 of the muffins and ate it so I could review it here ;) First of all, they rose way more than the title image on this page (which is a good thing!). Also, the muffin was light & airy--almost like the texture of a red velvet cupcake. I added 1/4 cup more buttermilk, and 1 more egg like another user advised, so I have no idea how much of the rising the extra egg caused, and how much of the moisture the extra buttermilk and egg caused as well. Overall, with the added ingredients this recipe was close to perfect. Thanks for the recipe! ~Bae
This recipie is very good. I followed the advice of one of the reviewers and added another egg, another 1/4 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of sour cream. I think they're better than Costco's. I know my husband (the chocoholic) will love them.
These were just OK. The Fudgy Chocolate Chip Muffins recipe is much more intense in flavor and not as dry as these. I added an extra egg, 1/2 cup of white yogurt, 3/4 c. milk, and 3/4 c. sugar as suggested but they were still a little dry and not as chocolatey as the Fudgy muffins.
Just made these and they are awesome! I used cocoa with butter and sugar instead of the chocolate, as suggested by one reader, and they are absolutely wonderful. I used hersheys dark chocolate cocoa...
After reading the reviews, I added an extra egg and 1/2 sour cream while leaving the dry ingredients the same. I also upped the salt to 1 tsp. With these changes they were excellent! Warning: they're very rich, very moist, and REALLY hard to stop eating!
added 1 egg, used salted butter, reduced salt to 1/4 tsp, 3/4 c. sugar. definitely chocolatey. ok inside, not dry, outside was crispy though. didn't use cupcake liners so not sure if that has anything to do with it. i made these to use up my buttermilk. i might make them again if i have buttermilk to use up but i won't go out of my way. certainly yummy for the chocolate factor though!
I did not care for these at all. They ended up having a very odd texture and were very over done. I put them in at 400 for 18 minutes. When I checked them they were done, done.
Geweldig recept!!!!!!!! Ik ben al heel lang op zoek naar de beste, luchtigste, chocolade-igste, grote muffins zoals ik ze in London ook gegeten heb. En nu heb ik ze eindelijk gevonden. Ik heb alleen wel 2 eieren ipv 1 toegevoegd, beetje cacao voor extra chocoladesmaak. HEEEERLIJK!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ZEKER VOOR HERHALING VATBAAR.
These muffins were soooo yummy! I took the suggestions of adding an egg, 1/2 cup of sour cream and using 1% milk instead of buttermilk. I also melted dark chocolate chips instead of using chocolate baking squares and added the semi-sweet chips in the mix, dropping some dark chocolate chips on top before baking. These were so full of flavor,looked great and they have stayed so moist. My family loves them and said they are better than the bakeries muffins down the street. I will be making these quite a it, thanks for the great recipe.
I made the recipe for 12 and used my larger muffin tin. Baked for 25 minutes at 400 as recommended. When I let them cool I tried to remove them from my non stick pan which also used PAM to lubricate and they stuck inside - not because of burning - but lack of cohesion. I suspect they need another egg to fix this. Otherwise very nice.
Amazing, i did some changes based on the other comments here. Milk instead of buttermilk and i substituted the sour cream with milk and butter so the total comes to 1/2 cup of butter (110 gr), 1 cup milk (250ml) 2 eggs so i doubled the vanilla extract and 8 ounces of chocolate. TASTY AND MOIST, EXCELLENT!
Substituted 2/3 cup of whole wheat flour instead of white flour. Added 1 egg, 1/4 cup of sugar, 1/4 cup buttermilk. Used regular chocolate chips. Made 22 muffins. S.
My son loves muffins and chocolate so this was a real find! I substituted semisweet chips that I had on hand for the chocolate squares and they were fabulous. The batter made a dozen regular muffins and about a half dozen mini muffins that were the perfect snack size. Just add milk!
I followed the suggestions of Elliesama and Jenellebelle in the reviews in 2006 by doing the following: I substitued milk for buttermilk, added a ½ cup of sourcream, added an extra egg, and added 3/4 cup sugar. At 205 celcius I only had to bake them for 20 min. They were super good! This recipe is going on my list of "keepers".
I, too, took the advice of others and added the extra egg, regular milk, and I used 1/4 cup of sourcream. I also doubled the vanilla extract and added about 1/4 cup more of sugar. These are DELICIOUS. Melt in your mouth muffins that are not like cupcakes. I would give it 4.5 stars...but it wont let me :) Happy baking!
I'm going to throw my 2 cents in here as well! With minor modification, these were AMAZING! I didn't have sour cream, so instead of the buttermilk, I used heavy whipping cream. I didn't have sour cream, so I added more heavy whipping cream (come on! They are already not healthy for you! Caution to the wind and such). I did sub the 6 tbsp coco, 7 tbsp sugar, 1/4 cup butter for the semi-sweet baking squares and added an extra egg. Very moist and VERY chocolaty! I'm a chocaholic and one regular size muffin did me in! Thanks for posting! Will be making again!
I found these to be delicious and think you ought to give these a try to.....very moist and yummy......
Just made these this morning and really loved them. Great chocolate flavor. I did add an extra eggs as suggested by many of the reviews and I did not have sour cream, as many sugested, so I added some french vanilla yogurt I had on hand. They were very moist. I would suggest using regular chocolate chips and not mini though. The only thing that would have made them better was to bite into a nice piece of chocolate chip along with the fudgy muffin.
great taste, but these muffins were too dry! i substitued sour cream for buttermilk, because i had none on hand. Normally, sour cream intensifies the moisture of recipes, but these were still far too dry. would not make again.
These muffins are very addictive. I have one everyday at breakfast with a cold glass of milk. Truly a chocolate lovers dream!
Rats! Added 1 egg and 1/2 c. sour cream and these are, sadly, dry.
Delicious! Kids loved them! I saw reviews saying it was dry so I added an extra egg and 1/2 cup of light sour cream. I also used skim milk instead of buttermilk. Thanks for much for sharing this recipe!
A little dry after freezing.
My 10 year old son made these for his local 4-H fair. He made the suggested changes of 2 eggs and 1/2 cup sour cream. He also changed the buttermilk to goat milk and then added 1 cup peanut butter chips. When they were done baking he drizzled them with Reeses peanut butter/chocolate syrup. He won class champion!
These were horribly dry and rock hard on the top. I really should have read the reviews, since everyone had to add several ingredients to make them edible. I even reduced the cooking time, with poor results.
I made this muffins as a morning Valentine's Day treat. I am a relatively experienced cookie baker but this was actually my first attempt at muffins. I was definitely pleased with these muffins. I added the 1/2 cup sour cream, increased the sugar to 3/4 cup and used milk instead of butter milk. I am in the UK so for baking chocolate I used Dark Waitrose bars and for the chips I cut up Swiss milk chocolate bars. I always find the later is the best way to get really fresh, flavorful chocolate chips. My husband loved these!
I did not have a chance to read the reviews on this recipe before I tried it.... For me, the recipe made 15 muffins, and they were very dry. I was afraid 20 minutes was too long to bake them, but it sounds like others experienced the same problem. I tried storing the muffins overnight in a closed container with cupcakes, but it didn't help moisten them up. My family liked the chocolate taste, but not the crumbly mess.
Super Tasty, not to rich.
When i baked them didn't look so juicy. But they are super tasty but very dry
Such a good recipe with the modifications of the regular milk and the sour cream. My family loved them soo much next time I know to make more than 12.
this is the worst muffin ever
This recipe was WONDERFUL...not sure why some of the reviewers complained, as the muffins were moist and fabulous just as the recipe was written. The only change I made was to use standard sized chocolate chips; the muffins were slightly drier the next day, so I would recommend baking them on the same day that you plan to serve them.
dry, not very good as written
I followed recipe but did add extra egg, drier then a drought is all I can say. I made 6 large muffins. I will try these again once I can figure out how to moisten them up a bit. I didn't overcook, but will give it another go.
oh these are heavenly! i made 2 batches and donate one dozen to our local police and fire dept,they called me wanting more the next day! awesome awesome awesome
Delicious. I followed the suggestions and came out with a nice cakey texture that is still good three days later. I strongly recommend spraying the muffin papers lightly with cooking spray and zapping them in the microwave for a few seconds before enjoying. Great recipe!
These were great! I followed the suggestion of adding 3/4 c. sugar, 2 eggs and 1/2 c. sour cream. I wanted the chocolate & peanut butter flavor so I added 1 c. peanut butter chips instead of the choc. chips. The muffins were as good as the ones I've gotten at the bakery. I will definately be making these again!!
To compensate for all the dryness i used: 2/3 cup butter instead of 1/3 cup. 1 1/4 cup buttermilk 1 additional egg yolk (NO EXTRA WHITE) Baked for 18-20 minutes and then I let it rest I have to say, they came out pretty darn moist but still not Costco Choc/Choc muffin moist. I will post pics later.
Too heavy and too rich. granted the heaviness was possibly my fault as im not sure i put enough baking soda in. But it was definitely too rich. Was like taking a bite out of a dark chocolate bar with butter filling. No trouble with dryness though. Doubled the egg and added a touch of milk and it was fine. Don't think i'd use this recipe again though.
really nice recipe thankyou! as suggested i added an extra egg and changed buttermilk to half fat.mine were done at 18 mins but it all depends on your oven i s'pose x
They are rich in chocolate flavour and delicious.Problem of dryness many people reported is because tempertaure required is 350 degree rather than 400 and time 18-20 minutes is good.Also I added a little more sugar and also little bit more buttermilk , than what was called for.. as dough was very thick.Both changes prevented them from being dry.
Very good, but very rich. I needed a glasss of milk with these. Mmm...
This is a great recipe!! I would advise people to try the recipe as is - there is really no need to change it. The only tip I can offer is DO NOT OVERMIX & DO NOT OVER COOK, as this can make for a dry muffin. I baked for 15 minutes as per recipe, then turned off oven for the last 5 minutes. Sometimes recipes are better left UNCHANGED!!!!!
I have to give 5 stars. i did take the advice to add 2 eggs but other than that, it is the best recipe I have ever tried 4 choc muffins. I have loads of recipes from different cook books but nothing worked as good as this one. Thank you :o)
These muffins are very very good way better than store bought ones. I added the extra ingredience of 1/2c of sour cream, 1/4c extra sugar and one extra egg like the other reviewers. This surely did make moist delicious muffins. I will be making this recipe again.
I made these vegan - I used vegan margarine instead of butter, 3/4 cup of soy milk w/ 1 1/2 tbs vinegar for the buttermilk, and EnerG egg replacer (follow instructions for 1 egg, plus add 1 tbs soy milk). Cooked them for 17 minutes - they came out perfect! Moist and delicious!
I added the extra egg as recommended in previous reviews...and used regular chocolate chips in lieu of the mini chips. The muffin is super rich and chocolately...and was very moist. My husband and son liked them very much....a bit too chocolately for my taste (could be because of the chip size that I used...but I still think I personally would go without the chips...though my husband and son would totally disagree with me) ~~ but a very nice muffin. I will be making again.
This is a terrific muffin recipe, my kids adore this. One thing i would rec is that you don't overcook them or they can be a little bit dry and the best quality chocolate you can afford will make you the best tasting muffins.
Great recipe! My friends raved about them for weeks. I followed the others with the sour cream and extra egg.Recipe's a keeper!
Very tasty muffins! I followed the recipe, except I baked them less because I made mini muffins! I brought these to work and everyone loved them. They have a nice chocolaty flavor and are very soft. These muffins would be out of this world if they had some kind of streusal topping to add a little crunch on top. I will be using this recipe again!
This recipe is so great!!!! It's so delicious. I made it twice this week. Everyone in my family loves it. Now it's school break so I have time to bake bakery. IT'S SO DELICIOUS.
I too made some alterations in an attempt to leave out the butter and buttermilk (lowering some of the fat). I used 6oz of yogurt (I used boston cream pie, but vanilla or plain would also work). I also used 1/2 c of fat free sour cream. I did the 3/4 c of sugar, but only used one egg (to keep the cholesterol lower). I eliminated the buttermild completely. I also eliminated the butter and instead used skim milk when melting the chocolate. I used 2 oz of a ghiridelli choc. bar and the rest choc chips (they don't have as much fat). They cooked about 18 min and were very moist. Next time I might use all yogurt instead of the sour cream just to give the batter a little more flavor (I love sweet). I also sprinkiled a little white sugar on top before baking which made them look much better.
Based on other reviews, I added another egg, but I still found these to be dry. I gave it four stars because my six-year-old really loves them anyway.
These were great definite bakery quality after the recommended changes. I added 1 egg and the 1/2c sour cream. I also only had 4oz chocolate squares so I subbed with cocoa and butter. The kids couldn't get enough will definitely be going in to the rotation.
These are good with modifications. I took other reviewer's advice about adding an extra egg, increasing the sugar to 3/4c (instead of 1/2c) and adding 1/2c of sour cream. I didn't have sour cream, so I added 1/2c of extra liquid (orange juice and marsala wine). In retrospect, I think 1/2c of oil would've been a better add-in, since the only source of fat in this recipe is the butter used to melt the chocolate.
Very good muffins. Just like the ones I buy for breakfast on occasion, but normal sized. I like to bake a batch and them freeze them. When I feel the urge for a chocolate treat, I take one out, and in 5-10 minutes, it is defrosted enough to eat. Yummy!!!
Two Very Enthusiastic Thumbs Up! Didn't put in the nuts and used mini-choc chips! Absolutely Fanta-bulous! TRY IT!
I had high hopes for these muffins. I followed the suggestions by other reviewers and added another egg, regular milk instead of buttermilk, and a half a cup of sour cream. I also reduced the baking time to 18 minutes, as a reviewer suggested. They still turned out too dry for my liking. I won't be making these again.
VERY chocolatey. Get ready!
Delicious recipe. I added the extra egg, subbed regular milk for the buttermilk and added the 1/2 cup of sour cream as recommended. Perfect!
I use this recipe for "chocolate cake" but not chocolate muffin. This recipe always turns out great. I was a little surprised because the batter is not running at all. The only fat in this recipe is butter, so this is NOT a moist muffin recipe indeed. Also, if you are looking for a fudge like muffin recipe, this is not what you're looking for. (Or adding sour cream might help)
I gave this 3 starts because it was tasty but not WOW-delicious. Even with adding an extra egg and sour cream it was still dry. The chocolate flavour was perfect, but the texture is definitely too dry. I'll keep looking for the perfect chocolate muffin... sigh... if I must eat more chocolate :-)
"Fudgey and AMAZING" is what I said right after they came out of the oven. I'd doubled the eggs, used chocolate chips instead of squares, and substituted salted butter for the unsalted + salt. They were a huge hit at church the next day : ) By the 2nd day they were getting a little dry, though, so next time I will try adding sour cream as some others have suggested or some more liquid, perhaps oil. But even so, I reheat them in the microwave for 20 sec. and serve with milk...mmmm....
I used the advice from some of the reviewers. I added an egg, 1/2 c sour cream and used regular milk instead of buttermilk. It was fabulous. I definitely think you need to check these at 18 minutes, as they were very done at that point in my oven. My family enjoyed this recipe very much, and they were very easy to make.
Absolutely delicious!
I love it!
these muffins were really dry!! But i added an extra egg and instead of buttermilk i used milk. I also cooked it for 2 minutes less.
Very good, very rich. Loved these muffins so much, and they were easy to make!
I don’t know what I did wrong, maybe it was listening the other reviewers.. I cut the recipe in half so I can taste them before I make a big batch for company (I am so glad I did!!!) And as I read, I doubled the egg, used regular milk instead of buttermilk, but didn’t add any sour cream. Instead of semisweet chocolate chips I used white chocolate chips. The taste was ok- and the choice of white chocolate was good- but the muffin got stuck to the paper and it’s a bummer to eat it. Also, because the batter was so watery, the chips sank down. The last thing is that the outside is really oily. I’m not sure if I’ll try these again.
Really like this recipe. So much that I created an allrecipes account to review. I added 1/2c sour cream, 2nd egg, 2/3c sugar, kept the buttermilk, and I filled the muffin tins really full (made a dozen). They came out really fluffy and huge in about 21-22 minutes. I took them out of the pans right away. So awesome! Hope to make again.
These were wonderful! Perfectly chocolatey!
They were really nice!!! Instead of melting the butter and chocolate on the stove I melted it in the microwave. I also used everyones suggestion of milk and sour cream and another egg. At the end I added some white chocolate chips.
After reviewing the reviews on this muffin recipe, I remained optimistic and decided to give it a whirl. These muffins were so dry. The chocolate chips even dried up to nothing. I will not make them again.
I've followed what everyone said and made the changes by adding more sour cream, sugar and egg but it still turned out dry. When mixing the flour with the choc-butter mixture, the batter also becomes lumpy. I've tried it twice and both time, it's lumpy. Will not make this again!
This recipe was great! I added 1/2 cup sour cream and it really made them fluffy. It's great for teenagers like me as it's simple yet very tasty!
Don't make this without the suggestions! I added Sour Cream and replaced the buttermilk and they turned out to be the most delicious thing I've baked so far!!! I only had 4 bars of chocolate instead of 6 though, but they still came out wonderfully. OMG delicious!!
this muffin is so great! i followed all of the reviews and it taste reaaly good!
They're very good. I didn't want to use muffin cups and so I found out they don't take 20-25 minutes to bake then; it only takes 10-15 minutes.
Very good. I did take the advice of others and add and extra egg and 1/2 c. of sour cream. They were moist and tasty. Next time I am going to try adding some Penzies Double Dutch Cocoa to richen the chocolate flavor. Yum!
these are so yummy =0) i followed the recipe exactly how it is and they came out really good =).. i didn't how ever add the chocolate chips and they were great anyway .. i also frosted these with cream cheese frosting and they where delicious!
I wanted to make chocolate muffins like the ones from Costco, and this was spot-on. I took previous reviewers' suggestions and added sour cream, an extra egg, and extra sugar (but had to use brown instead of white since I didn't have the latter). It turned out moist and yummy, just like the Costco version!
I also took the advice of other reviewers, using regular milk and 3/4 c sugar, and added the 1/2 c sour cream. My boys devoured these! They are just fantastic! Thanks for the awesome recipe - I'm sure my family will insist that I make these often!
