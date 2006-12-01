Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffins

I was lacking quite a few ingredients for this recipe, but these muffins still turned out great. For those of you who are kind of poor these days, the following things might work for you: I did not have any sour cream per previous reviews, so I added 1 egg and 1/4 c. oil to make them more moist. I did not have any baking chocolate or cocoa, so I melted 3/4 c. semisweet chocolate chips with the 1/3 c. butter. I used milk instead of buttermilk, as suggested by previous reviews. However, I only had powdered milk, so I used 3/4 c. water and 1/4 c. powdered milk. Since there was extra liquid in the batter from the extra egg and oil, I used 2 c. flour. I am a chocoholic, so I added 1/2c. extra semisweet chocolate chips. A 1/2 c. of pecans was a good addition, too. Hope this helps those who did not have all the ingredients :) Great recipe...thanks!!