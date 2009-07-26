Lefse II

My grandmother used to serve this with cheese as a pre-dinner snack while we waited for the turkey. She used a heavy cast iron griddle, lightly floured. I use a 1 1/2 inch wood dowel to roll out nice and thin.

Recipe by Brent Daley

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 pieces
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix by hand sour milk or buttermilk, corn syrup, sugar, soda, cardamom, and flour until mixture becomes a soft pliable dough.

  • Divide the dough into 12 or so pieces. Roll out each piece until about 1/8 inch thick.

  • Bake on a lightly floured griddle over very low heat for 12 to 15 minutes per side. Serve warm with your favorite cheese or jam.

Per Serving:
186 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 0.5g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 81mg. Full Nutrition
