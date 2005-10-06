Indian Naan II

I adjusted this recipe for my breadmaker. I have a Sunbeam and it requires liquid ingredients in first, then dry, then the yeast on top. Instead of of water, I used 'whey' that I had drained off some yogurt when making my own homemade Greek yogurt. I take a carton of nonfat plain yogurt, line a mesh colander with a coffee filter, and let the yogurt drain overnight. It comes out super thick and there's a great liquid leftover that's marvelous in baking. So I used the whey as the liquid, made the ghee right when I was making this recipe so it was still warm and liquid, and added it in with the yogurt. Then I sifted all the dry ingredients except the yeast, added that last, and used the dough cycle to knead. I put it in a large bowl brushed with ghee to let it rise, then gave it a few kneads by hand, separated it into eight pieces and formed them into rectangles. I didn't use any garnish, next time I'll use the onion seed and probably sprinkle with tumeric as well as brush with more ghee. I baked them in a 400 degree oven for ten minutes and they rose like balloons. Next time I may double the recipe and get six from each batch instead of eight. Great compliment to the meal. Will definitely make again!