Indian Naan II
This is an authentic Indian Naan recipe. I have made this many times. It goes well with Indian curry which has a lot of gravy, such as the Butter Chicken.
This is an authentic Indian Naan recipe. I have made this many times. It goes well with Indian curry which has a lot of gravy, such as the Butter Chicken.
These turned out quite well. The addition of yogurt to the mix gave the naans a tangy taste that other recipes don't have. I found that it was important to preheat the grill for at least 10 minutes before attempting to cook the breads, and not to use a silverstone-coated baking sheet (the intense heat may damage it). By the way, kalonji is known better in the West as nigella, but may also be found at German delis either as 'black caraway' or 'schwarzkummel', or in Jewish delis as 'charnushka'.Read More
I picked this recipe because of the other reviews, but I was SO disappointed!!! I followed the recipe to a "T", and while it tasted fine, the bread was hard and flat. It never rose up in the oven. It rose up fine as dough, so it wasn't my yeast. And even have tired arms from kneading it as was told!! .Read More
These turned out quite well. The addition of yogurt to the mix gave the naans a tangy taste that other recipes don't have. I found that it was important to preheat the grill for at least 10 minutes before attempting to cook the breads, and not to use a silverstone-coated baking sheet (the intense heat may damage it). By the way, kalonji is known better in the West as nigella, but may also be found at German delis either as 'black caraway' or 'schwarzkummel', or in Jewish delis as 'charnushka'.
My husband really thought this was great Naan but I was slightly disappointed. The texture was a bit off from what I've had in Indian restaurants and I agree with another reviewer that it just wasn't very fluffy. Next time I'd roll each one out a bit thicker. Also for those reading the recipe for the first time, Ghee is a form of butter that is near the consistancy of oil.
This is a great recipe. Super easy and authentic tasting results! I mixed the ingredients using the dough setting on my bread machine,which also sped up the rising time. As a huge fan of Indian food I will use this recipe over and over.
These came out well! The only thing I did different was add a bit more salt and cook them in a hot pan coated with a bit of oil. My first naan didn't bubble (perhaps too thick). I rolled the rest super thin and got excellent results.
This Naan was fantastic!! Soft and fluffy, with a great texture, and went perfect with the Easy Indian Butter Chicken recipe off this site. I didn't have access to a grill or oven, so I fried each piece of Naan one at a time in a frying pan and they bubbled up perfectly. I rolled out each piece to about a quarter of an inch thick, perhaps those who found the bread to be too tough rolled it out too thinly. This is my favorite naan recipe, and I have tried making it with various substitutions (milk instead of yogurt, olive oil for ghee, garlic and garam masala instead of onion seed, no seasonings, etc.) and it always comes out delicious. I find I have the best results when I use one cup of bread flour with one cup of all purpose flour, the added gluten gives the Naan a really nice texture perfect for sponging up curries and sauces.
I am from the Netherlands and a friend from the USA showed me this site. I was looking for a recipe of Naan for a long long time. This 1 is great!! Very tastfull and soft and easy to make!
I picked this recipe because of the other reviews, but I was SO disappointed!!! I followed the recipe to a "T", and while it tasted fine, the bread was hard and flat. It never rose up in the oven. It rose up fine as dough, so it wasn't my yeast. And even have tired arms from kneading it as was told!! .
I've never made Naan before and this was amazing. The texture was perfect. I used butter in place of the ghee and fried on the stove top.
i made these but shaped them in the traditional tear-drop shape. great tasting bread! thanks. will definately make them again soon
*Just a little naan tip if you want it to bubble up nicely. Tap your fingers into the rounded-out dough right before baking. Tap it hard, make finger prints, to a little finger dance on them. I've been making naan for years, this recipe is very nice. If you like to experiment, cook up some mashed potatos (preferably with garlic) and add a cup, more or less, to the mixure. Super moist! That's my lazy version of Aloo Naan.
This is the best make-at-home Naan recipie I've found (and I've been looking a long time). The two key ingredients that most other recipies are missing is the yogurt and the kalonji (onion seeds, check your local Indian grocery store). I can't stress the Kalonji enough. Without them it tastes much more generic, but the Kalonji give it that authentic indian taste. Also, I just add the kalonji to the dry ingredients before mixing. Adding them to the end is more trouble than it's worth To prepare, roll the dough balls between 2 silicone cooking mats, then drop into a medium hot (7.5 out of 10 on an electric range) cast-iron frying pan/griddle is the best way we've found to make them.
These were very authentic-tasting and easy.
not quite as soft and fluffy as I was expecting
Wonderful! Thank you!
This was wonderful! I finally planned ahead for an Indian meal and made Naan instead of Chapati (also good!). I used my bread machine's dough cycle to mix, knead, and raise this. I used chapati flour for all of the flour. I added a bit of minced garlic and garam masala to the dough, along with a bit of extra-virgin olive oil to make it a bit moister. It looked a bit dry when mixing. After it raised, I made the dough balls, flattened them with a tortilla press, spread ghee and cumin seed (didn't have the recipe's seed) and let them sit for one hour, then fried. I greased the griddle with liquid ghee. My hubby and son couldn't get enough of this! I made a recipe scaled for 9, and made 8, 6-inch rounds.
It was quite good.
Ghee can be made by just melting butter and removing the white stuff. This is the best substitute if you can't find it.
Amazing recipe - so soft and yummy! The ghee can be purchased pretty cheap on Amazon, and it makes a difference so I suggest using it. It doesnt have to be refrigerated, so you can store it in your cupboard like cristco but its healthier and tastes like butter, just lighter in flavor and texture. A broil on high in the oven works great, just turn it when it starts to get brown. A must have with hummus, or can make a sweet treat by topping with jam.
Good recipe. To add to another review - Ghee is clarified butter. Don't substitute for oil...Ghee makes it authentic. :)
I maixed the dough in the bread machine. The kids really like this for their hummus.
Very delicious. I used butter for ghee and cumin seeds for kalonji. I baked them in 450 degree preheated oven on the sprayed cookie sheets. Fantastic recipe. Thanks for sharing!
great! I used mostly whole wheat flour too.
We served this tender and flavorful naan with vegetable curry. I baked the naan breads on a greased baking sheet in a 450 degree oven for a about 7 minutes and they turned out great. To add more flavor I mixed together 2 tablespoons of melted ghee, 1 tablespoon of chopped cilantro, and 2 minced garlic cloves and brushed that on top of the breads just before baking them. We didn't have any kalonji so I left it out. Thanks for the great and very easy recipe!
I tired this a few days ago and it turned out beautiful. This recipe is a keeper for sure and I will be making this again and again and again! I have posted a picture of how my naans turned out. They were so soft and yummy!
Wow! This was terrific! Who knew I could make naan! I heated oven for 1/2 hour to 450 deg., then turned on the broiler to "cook" the bread. Took just about 7-8 minutes per 3, using a pizza stone. Loved it. My son and his wife often eat in Indian restaurants in the Bay area and thought this was a superior naan.
This recipe is great. I tried cooking the naan in the oven as directed and also in a cast iron skillet on the stovetop. The naan cooked on the skillet came out much better, softer and more chewy.
This is a pretty good recipe and it comes out almost like our favourite restaurant! We follow the recipe exactly, but brush with melted butter before and after grilling to make butter naan, just like the restaurant! My husband and I make these together - he rolls while I grill and brush.
These came out AMAZING!!! I added some garham marsala ( sp) and garlic powder to the doe. Then, after forming them, I added about 1/2 tsp of tumeric, garlic powder, and Ajwan seeds to the butter topping. I also made 4 instead of six, b/c I like them puffy. They were incredible!!!! I cooked these on a pizza stone in the oven at 450 degrees for 3-4 minutes on each side.
AMAZING recipe....my family loves it!...i would say this is by far the best naan recipe you'll find to make soft tasty naans!:)
I replaced the ghee with oil and the onion seed with garlic inspired by a different naan recipe on this site. My Indian friends were shocked a white girl could make naan this good! =)
I used butter instead of ghee and next time will add onion powder because I couldn't find kalonji. I experimented with both cooking it in the oven and on the stove and had better luck with the oven. I heated the oven to 400F (make sure to preheat) and baked them for about 5 min on the middle rack. Before baking I brushed on some olive oil and fresh minced garlic. After baking I sprinkled on corse sea salt and a bit of cumin. Enjoy!
So easy to make and tastes great! I used vegetable oil instead of ghee and garlic powder instead of kalonji (I went to an Indian grocery store and they didn't have onion seed). I baked the Naan in the oven at 400degrees. I placed the baking sheet in the oven while it was preheating so the baking sheet was nice and hot. I then cooked the Naan for 10min flipping them half way through (on the middle rack). Turned out great! Everyone loved them and keep asking for more.
This was awesome. I took suggestions and pan cooked it and they came out great.... The few changes i made was to add 1/4 tsp more salt and I grated garlic into the mixture before adding the yeast. A little trick if you cook on the pan is to cover the naan with a lid till your flip it. This way you can get the bubbles. My only complaint was that they did not rise the way restaurant naan does. But that my be because i pan cooked instead of bake.
Turned out very well for my first try making Naan. I substituted corn oil for ghee when I burnt the ghee trying to make it from butter.:( I also learned the thinner you roll it out the better, if you like a crispy crust, and soft inside like I do. I also minced up garlic and pressed it into the dough right before cooking instead of the onion seed. Two thumbs up! Very Tasty.
I adjusted this recipe for my breadmaker. I have a Sunbeam and it requires liquid ingredients in first, then dry, then the yeast on top. Instead of of water, I used 'whey' that I had drained off some yogurt when making my own homemade Greek yogurt. I take a carton of nonfat plain yogurt, line a mesh colander with a coffee filter, and let the yogurt drain overnight. It comes out super thick and there's a great liquid leftover that's marvelous in baking. So I used the whey as the liquid, made the ghee right when I was making this recipe so it was still warm and liquid, and added it in with the yogurt. Then I sifted all the dry ingredients except the yeast, added that last, and used the dough cycle to knead. I put it in a large bowl brushed with ghee to let it rise, then gave it a few kneads by hand, separated it into eight pieces and formed them into rectangles. I didn't use any garnish, next time I'll use the onion seed and probably sprinkle with tumeric as well as brush with more ghee. I baked them in a 400 degree oven for ten minutes and they rose like balloons. Next time I may double the recipe and get six from each batch instead of eight. Great compliment to the meal. Will definitely make again!
Have tried a few different recipes, but this will be my go-to. I also subbed melted butter for the ghee, as some other folks did, and have finally found success. I mixed the kalonji in with the flour, so they didn't all fall off later, and found that this worked better for me. Don't skip them -- they make the dish! Since it was raining, I used a dry skillet instead of grilling. My husband liked this recipe better than the naan we get at our favorite Indian restaurant!
I had great results, however I made one change. I cooked them on the stove top in a greased cast iron pan.
Great. I used oil instead of ghee and just some garlic powder. I think it should say on the grill? Anyhow, I cooked them on my griddle at 450 degrees and it took about 4 minutes per side but they came out quite nice. They don't reheat well.
Didn't have ghee, so I used half butter/half olive oil instead. Threw all the ingredients in the bread machine on dough cycle to have it do the rising/etc. When it was done, I cut the dough into 6, rolled them out, and cooked them in the broiler, since I didn't have a grill. Close enough to the naan at the Indian restaurant, and I will definitely make it again.
top notch naan. i wish the rest of my food came out as good as the naan was
This recipe was very easy and delicous. I used instant yeast since it doesn't need proofing and it made it EXTRA easy. The yogurt made the bread very soft and nice. Got several compliments. I've used it for breakfast....quesadillas....gyros....and for wraps. They're so versatile!!!
Delicious naan, but it's hard to get it flat enough.
I've just recently gotten into Indian food so I'd been looking for a good naan recipe. I made this last night to go with my chana masala, and I wasn't disappointed. I didn't have any yogurt,so I had to use fat-free mayo,but they still turned out quite well. I would recommend this recipe to anyone searching for good naan!
Very easy and tasty. I serve them with Easy Masoor Daal.
this naan comes out delicious every time! when I don't have yogurt, I just sub milk.
Awesome! And way easier than I thought it would be, even though I had to make my own ghee.
Great recipe. I did use my bread machine to make the dough. Proofed the yeast first of all, adding to the bread machine along with the ghee and yoghurt followed by the dry ingredients. I did find the dough very sticky when it came out of the machine, so needed lots more flour to be kneaded into it. Did not have the Kalonjo so used dried onions instead. Thank you for sharing.
I make this recipe all of the time, thank you!
I followed the recipe directions to a T but found the dough too loose. I would use 1/3 cup water instead of 2/3 cup and reduce the salt to 1/2 tea spoon. The oven temp. should be 500 degrees or higher and keep the tray high up, as if broiling. I think this recipe has some promise if a few changes are made.
my husband often makes this bread and it is wonderful! we even use it to make bread rolls :) add caraway seed for an extra kick
This recipe is absolutely delicious. I use the fast active dry yeast and skip letting the dough rest for 1 1/2 hours. After kneading the dough I divide and roll out my pieces and let them rest for about 10 minutes. I melt butter on a non-stick frying pan and fry each naan a few minutes on each side until browned and cooked through. Perfect!
Simply amazing. I used standard butter. I rolled my dough out between wax paper. It made putting the dough on the grill easy. I also let my dough sit out front but not indirect sunlight. (My house is a little cold). I added garlic after the dough was finished rising. The garlic gave the naan an amazing flavor.
I made these using my Cuisinart mixer, so easy and they are delicious. The recipe makes 6 hand sized breads. I didn't have onion seeds but it didn't matter. My husband didn't believe these were homemade. They freeze really well too.
Amazing! So easy to make, and just what we needed with our curry tonight. I didn't have yogurt, but sour cream worked. And I made our's plain, no seeds on top. I will make this recipe again and again!
This naan is just as good as any I've had from a restaurant or from a grocery store. Made a few changes for convenience and based on the experiences of others. Started it in bread machine on dough setting, used oil rather than ghee, and I made finger marks in the dough before frying them in a hot pan on top of the stove. Was so easy and so delicious! Will never buy naan again. I don't need to! Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Love Indian Naan, but never thought it would be so easy to make!
Easy and very tasty. Substituted plain butter for ghee and cooked on the stovetop (about 1 min or 1.5 min per side) and it worked great. Will try adding garlic for garlic naan next time!
I use this recipe maybe once a month, or once every other month. I love it. I brush on a bit of butter and cook the rolled-thin dough in my cast-iron skillet and blister on both sides. I just use unsalted butter instead of ghee. I can't get kalonji where I'm at but sometimes I incorporate garlic into the dough. I've used a few other naan recipes but this is the best one I've tried.
This did not turn out the way it's supposed to, or so I believe. It may be because I have little or no experience with homemade breads. I don't understand the cooking method---bake under a hot grill?? I tried to cook it on a skillet, which did not work.
Nice! Addictive bread! I will share this recipe with friends and family alike..easy to make? Had to get help kneading since I am a rookie from my mom..but well worth the work..thank you
Mine didn't taste like naan. And it didn't puff up too much neither.
Easy recipe , had a few technical issues but came out tasting great
Did everything according to recipe except for the Kalonji. I substituted 1/2 teaspoon of onion powder for it. These are delicious.
This recipe is fairly good but, I have made my own alterations to the toppings: Instead of onion seeds, I put chopped onions and minced garlic on them, this gave them a flavour boost. Do not use tangly yogurt, best to use yogurt a day or two old, so not fresh and not old!
pretty good--I fried them in a pan and that was a lot easier than I expected...the only issue was it didn't make very much, and when I tried to stretch it out thinner it just condensed back together in the frying pan...I'd recommend doubling the recipe if you're cooking for more than 2 or 3 people
It's alright. The bread isn't terribly fluffy, and when done in a pan instead of on a grill it tastes a bit doughy. But the dough is easy to make and work with, and rolls easily.
Good naan. Nothing special but overall, easy to make and simple flavor.
Not very good at all. Ive eaten alot of naan in my day. This was not one of my favourites!
Certainly not the best naan I've eaten. I will try to make naan with flour and baking soda.
I make a number of modifications that make this work better. The kalonji seed is not necessary (and and hard to find), and softened butter works just as well as ghee. More yogurt will make for fluffier naan, and a stand mixer works just as well as doing it by hand. Also, the broiler method doesn't work very well. Spray a flat bottom griddle with cooking spray and cook your naan balls one at a time over medium to medium high heat. Will take about 60 seconds for the first side (apply ghee/butter while it's cooking) and 30 seconds for the second side (again, apply ghee/butter while cooking).
This is my go to naan recipe. My husband is a picky eater, and does not like the taste of butter. I made this recipe, adding garlic powder to the dough. I then brushed it with the ghee and grilled it on a grilling pan. He absolutely LOVES this recipe, and LOVED the ghee! I thought for sure that he would dislike it, since after all, ghee is just clarified butter, but he said that the buttery taste is not as overpowering. I make this at least once a week. Sadly, it is so good it is usually gone the same day.
Delicious but can be even better. Add water, SAF instant yeast, whole milk yoghurt, salt, and OLIVE oil to food processor bowl and pulse a few times. Add 1 cup ap flour and pulse to mix. Add one more half cup flour and pulse to mix. Add small amounts of flour and pulse for about 5 seconds each time until dough is slightly tacky and becoming smooth. Run processor for about 15 seconds. Finish dough after removing it from the processor by forming a smooth ball with your hands. Allow to rise in oiled bowl until doubled in volume. Pre heat pizza stone to 550 F. Cut dough into 6 equal pieces, roll each into a ball, cover, and allow to rise for 30 minutes. Lightly flour rolling surface and flatten one ball with palm. Using fingers, press down hard all over dough to increase diameter. Sprinkle kilonji seeds on the dough and use rolling pin to finish by trying to create a 7" oval NOT paper thin! Brush melted butter over top and place naan on stone for 2 minutes. Flip for 1 minute. Enjoy! Of course you can bake 2 or more at a time.
These turned out great!
Easy to prepare. I used vegetable oil instead of ghee. I cooked on a grill pan on my stove. Served with Chicken Makhani (Indian Butter Chicken) from this website.
Good. Didn't have kalonji so I added some onion powder.
Great recipe. My husband has wanted me to find a recipe for naan and I tried many of them. This one is the keeper and thank you for sharing. Just one note: the recipe says cook one at a time. Listen to the recipe so they cook evenly.
This naan recipe was very tasty. However, I didn't think 2 cups of flour was enough. The dough was sticky and getting stuck to my fingers. As I was kneading the dough, I sprinkled more flour into the mixing bowl, until it was the right consistenty. This was my first time making naan, and I was pleasantly surprised.
Very good even the next day it's soft. I didn't have the yogurt so I replaced it with almond milk. Turned out great!
first off i halved the recipe.. (fyi im still learning how to do breads).. first one was too thick.. the other two were better.. i forgot half the ghee (i used butter) and i dont know if that would have made the diff.. they still tasted good and went well with our indian dinner.. ty for the simple recipe
I've tried a few recipes for naan and this one is my favorite (next to the real thing made in our favorite Indian restaurant!). The yogurt gives it a nice tang and great texture. I make the dough in my bread machine, then grill it as the recipe says. yum yum!
This recipe makes a decent flatbread, but it tastes nothing like naan. I followed it as written and was a bit disappointed.
Loved this recipe. I have tried numerous recipes. Hands down this is the best one taste wise. Its easy and quick. And everybody in the family likes it.
Love!!!! I used 1/4 cup veg oil instead of Ghee, no ghee in my town, and did not use kalongi. I mixed it on dough setting in bread machine then baked it as recipe says. It was the best naan ever and I swear I will never buy store bought again!
awesome recipe!! though it takes quite some time its worth it..!!
Good recipe...not as tangy as some recipes I have tried, which in my book is good. Some reviewers stated "the bread wasn't very fluffy", that has to do with the type of flour and not so much the thickness, although that does help. Next time try using bread flour, it helps.
I've tried this recipe three times, and it has produced the softest naan I've eaten outside an Indian restaurant. The nigella seeds are very tasty!
This was a fantastic recipe! My only problem was that i couldn't find onion seed at my grocery store. I followed the instructions as written, except that i tried the following variations in place of onion seed: 2 naan garnished with ghee and sprinkled with kosher salt prior to broiling 2 naan garnished with ghee sprinkled with fresh parsley prior to broiling 2 naan garnished only with ghee I couldn't name a favorite. I tried a bit of each, and my guests all loved each as well.
The flavor was alright but they will not puff. They were very dense.
Good recipe. my only update is that I used the bread machine to do the dough and I cooked it in the frying pan. worked out great
I'm going to try this one soon
Easy and Perfect!
Great texture, easy, good flavor! I need to maybe do one with garlic for extra flavor!
This was really easy and very good. My husband and I loved it!
Very good recipe. Not quite like the bread from my local Indian restaurant, but it is close enough and very fresh. I don't like broiling, so I baked the bread both on my foreman grill and in a 450 degree oven. Honestly, the foreman grill version, brushed with garlic and olive oil, were the best. Thank you!
Too dry at the recipe mix amounts. Suggest adding flour to the water/yeast mix slowly to ensure not too much flour is used in the dough.
This turned out really well! I made some substitutions...1 cup white whole wheat flour for 1 cup all-purpose flour, sour cream instead of yogurt, and melted butter instead of ghee. I also added a teaspoon of dried onion. I put the dough in the refrigerator overnight. About 3 hours before cooking I took the dough out to rise for about 2 hours. I then shaped the dough (It was easy to handle) as per the recipe. I used a stove top griddle , brushed with avocado oil, to cook each naan. Served with dal and curried veg. Wonderful!
Perfect. I followed the recipe as noted.
turned out great. Had to adjust cook time to 90 seconds.
My first time making and even trying naan bread. We served it with butter chicken and dahl. Simple and easy to make, this recipe is a keeper.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections