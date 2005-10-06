Indian Naan II

This is an authentic Indian Naan recipe. I have made this many times. It goes well with Indian curry which has a lot of gravy, such as the Butter Chicken.

By Michelle Chen

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 good-sized pieces
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk the warm water with the yeast and sugar until the yeast is dissolved. Cover and let stand in a warm place for 10 minutes.

  • Sift flour and salt three times into a large bowl add the yeast mixture, half of the ghee and all the yogurt. Mix into a soft dough then knead on a floured surface for about 5 minutes or until dough is smooth and elastic. Place the dough in a large greased bowl, cover and let stand in a warm place for 1 1/2 hours or until the dough is doubled in size .

  • Punch down dough then knead for 5 minutes. Divide dough into 6 pieces. Roll each piece out into 8 inch round naans.

  • Cover an oven tray with foil and grease the foil. Brush the naan with a little of the remaining ghee and sprinkle with some of the kalonji. Cook naan one at a time under the broiler for about 2 minutes on each side or until puffed and just browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 22.5mg; sodium 393.2mg. Full Nutrition
