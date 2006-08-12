Pumpernickel Bread II

40 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 15
  • 3 6
  • 2 3
  • 1 0

This may not be New York Pumpernickel, but it is the one we use at home.

By Clem Zulinski

Gallery
9 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
9 -1/2x5 inch loaf (2 pounds)
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix well bread flour, rye flour, cornmeal, salt, yeast, cocoa, and brown sugar. Add milk, oil, and molasses. Mix thoroughly. When mixed well enough that the dough holds together, knead by hand 15-20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Cover, let rise in bowl 30 minutes. Punch down, form, and place into 9 1/2x5 inch pan. Cover with damp cloth and let rise about 1 hour.

  • Bake in preheated 375 degree F (190 degrees C) oven 25 to 30 minutes, covering top with aluminum foil last 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 40.9g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 2.6mg; sodium 225.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022