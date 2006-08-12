Pumpernickel Bread II
This may not be New York Pumpernickel, but it is the one we use at home.
The taste of this bread was very good, and we LOVE dark bread. My complaint with this was the writing of the recipe, which leaves a bit to be desired. 1 1/3 tsp? 2 2/3 TB? Who has those measuring spoons? I found the recipe too wet and had to add quite a bit of extra flour to be able to knead it. It definitely needed to be cooked longer - 40 minutes was still not enough to cook the center. Also, the kneading instructions were a bit vague. Knead 15-20 minutes until...? I used my mixer and only kneaded about 5 minutes. I'm going to play again with this recipe, because, again, the flavor was very good.Read More
I enjoyed this recipe. The ease of preparing, flavor & texture were great. However the 25-30 minute cook time needs to be lengthened, the first two times I tried this recipe the center was not done. 35-45 minutes might do the trick.Read More
This was my first attempt at homemade bread without a machine. I agree with the previous reviewer, it was good with the reubens, it wasn't as dark as I had hoped, but it was good. I added sesame seeds to the top of the bread before baking. Thanks Clem!
This bread was easy to make and turned out beautifully! It did not take as long to make as the recipe said. Everyone loved the flavor. Was great for Reuben sandwiches.
This bread is awesome! Very tasty and chewy. My dad is from New York and says it's very authentic! Thanks!
Not as dark as I would like, I did it twice and the first time it needed more time to bake and dough ws very dry. After increasing the milk nd raising the tempature of it the product came out fine. good bread just needs some tweeking in the recipe.
Awesome taste. I increased the flour to make it into a soft dough that was only slightly sticky when kneading. Also I increased the rise time, 1 hour on the first rise and then another hour after I formed the loaves. After that the bake time was good and then center was done and the outside wasn't hard.
This recipe is okay, but not good enough for me to make it again. Lacked a bit in flavor and texture. Also, it definitely needs to bake for about 40 minutes, not 25 to 30.
The taste was right on, however, I had the same problem with cooking time. My bread ended up getting pitched it was hard after cooking so long. The middle was so uncooked at 25-30 minutes that I had to keep cooking it and the edges got really hard. I have never made this kind of bread. I usually make white bread that turns out great, I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong with this kind. I'll research for another recipe and keep trying. Thanks.
I have made this bread for friends and family and they all loved it. It is hard to find a pumpernickel bread that appeals to so many different tastes. This is that bread!
This bread turned out soft yet light, but I thought it could have been a little more flavorful. Still, I'm not complaining. I liked it, and it's good for sandwiches.
Hearty and delicious. I would recommend upping the salt to 3 tsps. For a different flavor, try adding onion to the dough for onion pumpernickel bread.
I baked a very dark loaf from another site but it did not rise like I wanted and was rock hard, not impressed but the flavor was good. This recipe was quite close in flavors excepte for caraway seeds and I liked the idea of the warm milk so I tried it. It was superb, great flavor but needs a tablespoon of caraway seeds. Its not as dark as the other, but still had wonderful flavor. My husband does not like rye bread but I made some corned beef and wanted to make ruebens, yum. I will make this one again, that is for sure but again, it needs the caraway seeds to make it scrumptious!
good bread, but I add some coffee power, and caraway seeds to it; I like carsway seeds. Will this bread again.
Okay, not quite what I am looking for- too light, kindof dry.
good flavor but very "packy". if i make it again, i will add some extra gluten
This bread, in the end, turned out to be very delicious. However, I ended up using almost 2 cups more flour then specified. Also, as many have noted, the cooking time needs to be extended by 15-20 minutes so as to cook the middle fully. Placing foil over the top during these 20 minutes is necessary if you are not spraying the bread with water every 5 minutes or so. The bread also was just too dense for my taste. In the future I will try to use a small amount of baking soda and perhaps that will do the trick. Overall though, I greatly enjoyed making sandwiches with this bread!
This is a tasty dark, moist bread. I don't care for caraway so I'd omit that. Adding it to the regular rotation.
Made some changes after reading all the reviews. Added 1/2 tsp of baking powder, used dark chocolate cocoa powder ( really gave the dark color I was looking for). Baked 30 minutes at 375 then covered the top with foil, baked another 10 minutes. This is a great and easy recipe to make American style pumpernickel. The end result was a great texture, color, and taste.
Keep looking...this recipe produced an extremely dense, bread that smelled too much of cocoa. I baked for 1 hr 15 min and it still ended up not cooked sufficiently. I made in shape of a boule, to use with dill dip. Others stated it had a good flavor, but.... Don't recommend. I'll keep looking for a better recipe.
The recipe as written gives you a dough the consistency of cake batter. I needed to add a additional 3/4 cup of flour to get it to pull together.
When I made the dough, it turned out really stiff. I don’t think it really rose too much. I am hoping that translates to a heartier bread. The 35 minutes is too short. Needs to go at least 45min. I have to agree with another comment about the odd spoon sizes. I made the loaf as a more traditional round so I also placed the dough on a piece of parchment paper to rise and be worked and then place on my pizza stone. This made movement from work surface to oven to cooling rack so easy.
I didn't have any issues with the weird measurements, most people know that baking isn't exact. If you've made bread before you'll understand the instructions and do just fine. My loaves came out perfectly, I was very impressed and will keep this recipe!
I estimated with those 1/3 and 2/3 tsp things, and was sure to overestimate the baking time. It baked nicely but I did find it needed more salt than the recipe called for. I used mine as a bread bowl for veggie dip.
Excellent recipe. I’ve been making bread for years and know all the tricks and secrets which can only be learned by experience. FYI Bread machines won’t work right for this recipe. Kneading bread is properly done by hands only. We love the flavor and texture. Thank you. I look forward to making this bread again.
The step 3 instruction says to bake 30 minutes, which I found confusing. I will try again!
I made this yesterday and was very disappointed. It does not have the distinctive pumpernickel flavor. The color is not as dark as I would expect and the flavor is nondescript. It doesn't even have a strong rye flavor. That being said, the crumb is very nice, and it toasts well but it is NOT pumpernickel bread.
I have made this twice now. The first time it wasn't cooked all the way through and I ended up turfing it in the garbage. I read through some reviews and some people had the same issue, so I cooked it for 40 minutes the second time and it turned out alot better and was cooked through this time. I would suggest that you also lightly grease the pan to get the loaf out easier. This is a very dense bread too, alot denser then I thought. Still good though.
A little more mild than my favorite, but rises well, nice large loaf, with just the right amount of chewiness. Good recipe, and one which I'll be making again.
This bread baked easily the kneading was labor-intensive compared to other doughs tastes superb.
