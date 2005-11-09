Angel Biscuits II

206 Ratings
  • 5 143
  • 4 40
  • 3 12
  • 2 8
  • 1 3

These are a delicious cross between a roll and a biscuit. You roll them out like a biscuit, and they rise like a roll.

By Karin Christian

Recipe Summary

prep:
35 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen biscuits
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 5 minutes. Add buttermilk to yeast mixture, and set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Cut in shortening with a pastry blender until mixture resembles coarse meal. Stir in yeast mixture until dry ingredients are moistened. Turn dough out onto a floured surface, and knead 4 or 5 times.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to 1/2 inch thickness. Cut out biscuits with a 2 1/2 inch round cutter. Place on lightly greased baking sheets, barely touching each other. Cover, and let rise in a warm place free from drafts for 1 hour, or until almost doubled in size. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 to 12 minutes, or until browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 22.7g; fat 6.9g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 329.4mg. Full Nutrition
