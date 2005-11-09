Angel Biscuits II
These are a delicious cross between a roll and a biscuit. You roll them out like a biscuit, and they rise like a roll.
These are a delicious cross between a roll and a biscuit. You roll them out like a biscuit, and they rise like a roll.
Preheat oven to 200 degrees. When oven reaches that temp turn oven off- then put biscuits in for one hour to rise. Perfect! ** Update: We did the same as previous suggestions- only use 1/2 the amount of shortening and use butter for teh other 1/2 remaining amount. Definitely makes these much more flavorful. WOW! We just made these today for breakfast. We followed recipe exactly. My one recommendation - you MUST have the biscuits touching the other biscuits on the cookie sheet as they bake. We have made 2 other recipes and didn't put them to each other and they didn't rise. We put these together and they were perfect! I am beyond thankful for this recipe! No more Grands biscuits for us- they don't even compare to these. Thank you so much Karin! ** Also- this allrecipes.com site is the best **Read More
I used this recipe in one of my culinary classes, as a biscuit to use for our bread baskets. i was disappointed with the end result... the dough was stiff, the biscuits never rose, and the flavor was lacking.Read More
Preheat oven to 200 degrees. When oven reaches that temp turn oven off- then put biscuits in for one hour to rise. Perfect! ** Update: We did the same as previous suggestions- only use 1/2 the amount of shortening and use butter for teh other 1/2 remaining amount. Definitely makes these much more flavorful. WOW! We just made these today for breakfast. We followed recipe exactly. My one recommendation - you MUST have the biscuits touching the other biscuits on the cookie sheet as they bake. We have made 2 other recipes and didn't put them to each other and they didn't rise. We put these together and they were perfect! I am beyond thankful for this recipe! No more Grands biscuits for us- they don't even compare to these. Thank you so much Karin! ** Also- this allrecipes.com site is the best **
I LOVE these biscuits. These are exactly what I've been looking for!I have always been disappointed with any other biscuit I've made from scratch (hard, dry) and I can't stand canned biscuits (sodium galore!). Yummy! I make the whole batch, freeze them, and reheat them a few at a time in the oven.
I've been looking for a recipe like this. Sooo good. They taste just like our favorite biscuits at Cracker Barrel. My husband loves them.
Delicious! I had to use powdered buttermilk, but they came out wonderfully. My family ate heaps of them and my son said I need to make these from now on. A keeper!
Delicious! These biscuits have the texture of a tender buttermilk biscuit and the rich flavor of a yeast roll. Love 'em! A tip for lazy bakers... I usually pat biscuits into a rectangle and then cut them with a pizza cutter instead of cutting with a biscuit cutter and re-rolling scraps. Square biscuits taste just as good as round ones!
Instead of making biscuits, I wrapped 1 lb of pre-cooked cocktail sausages with the dough and then baked according to the directions. This recipe is definitely part of my permanent collection. The next time I used margarine instead of shortening and we couldn't tell the difference.
These biscuits turned out great! They really are a cross between a biscuit and a roll. I made enough to freeze and pull a few out at a time. A keeper!
I live in Canada and haven't heard of angel biscuits. They are wonderful with a light texture and a mild yeasty taste. I used all butter and brushed the tops with milk. They are similar to the baking powder biscuits I have been making for 40 years but the yeast is a really nice change in flavour. These biscuits stay fresh longer than regular baking powder biscuits. P.S. I tried this recipe again, adding grated cheddar and finely chopped green onion tops. They were fabulous! I will post again when I try a different flavour. As I don't drink buttermilk, I keep on hand buttermilk powder bought in bulk. It was a good substitute because I was able to reconstitute it using warm water. I found it best to spread out the biscuits so that the ones in the center would brown. I use shiny pans with parchment paper so that may make a difference to the browning.
These were very good and easy to make. Mine did not rise that much but I think that was do to my yeast. We enjoyed them and will make them again.
these are the best biscuits i've ever made! everyone says so. they take a little more effort and time but it's well worth it! i made them late at night so i was going to cut the recipe in 1/2 but decided not to at the last minute. i'm glad i didnt because my toddler son ate 3! mine didnt brown on top and i used lemon/milk instead of buttermilk and they were fab!
Got rave reviews with these at Christmas. A trick my grandma taught me to help breads raise: heat oven to 200 degrees for 5-10 mins with a cake pan filled with inch or 2 of water inside. turn oven off and wait about 5 mins then add dough to raise. works great.
I used this recipe in one of my culinary classes, as a biscuit to use for our bread baskets. i was disappointed with the end result... the dough was stiff, the biscuits never rose, and the flavor was lacking.
These really are a cross between a biscuit and a roll. They turned out as described but they do not rise much, although they rise more during baking. Very good texture (heavy)... but to me the yeast taste clashes a bit with the buttermilk flavor. If you want a biscuit with a yeast flavor, you will love these. I will probably make either rolls or biscuits in the future. Thanks for sharing though, I always have fun experimenting with new recipes :-)
I was given this recipe 40 years ago by my husband's granny, Nellie Long, who lived in Poteet, Texas. The biscuits were always wonderful when she made them. She did use lard instead of shortening. Would we dare? I have had mixed results making them. However, when the angels are smiling, the biscuits are as wonderful as when Granny Long made them. I had forgotten about the recipe until I saw it on this site. Granny Long's recipe was for about 60 biscuits, so I was glad to see it had been scaled down.
These biscuits are the best I have made so far! My husband and three children really enjoyed them. My husband said they reminded him of the famous "Popeye's" biscuits. I brushed melted butter on them before I put them in the oven. They came out a nice golden brown. To top it off they were very simple to make.
These are truly delicious. Great texture, good keepers if frozen and rewarmed well wrapped. Mine rose beautifully, my suggestion to others who have had difficulty is to make sure your yeast and other leavenings are absolutely fresh, and don't kill the yeast. Also, warm the buttermilk slightly. Thanks.
I had never heard of an angel biscuit and was eager to try these..the disciption of a *roll-like biscuit* is an apt one. The recipe wasn't difficult, although I had to let them rise longer than the stated time and they never raised as much as I expected. I find the flavor of these a bit *strange* but that is probably just me. I think I will stick to biscuits when I want biscuits and rolls when I want rolls.
Wonderfully messy but well worth the trouble! These have become a Sunday morning ritual. They stay moist and soft for days afterwards.
I had never heard of "Angel Biscuits" before finding this recipe on AR; then just the other night my neighbor was telling me how much she likes angel biscuits. I knew then I would have to try these. So, I made then tonight, making 1/2 the recipe....only problem was, I failed to use only half the water and ended up using the entire 1/4 cup. As you can imagine, this made the dough very wet and goopy! I didn't want to throw it all away so decided to try to salvage by adding flour until I could cut out w/a biscuit cutter. I didn't attempt to roll out with a rolling pin, just patted into a nice thick circle and cut out. I baked four for my husband and I, and froze the rest before rising. I did bake them a few minutes longer than stated since they were so wet, but I was very pleasantly surprised when they came out really tasty! I can't wait to try again -- this time using the correct measurements! I have a hunch they're going to be even better when made properly. Thanks for posting the recipe.
Made these late yesterday afternoon for a dinner party at a friends house. Was a bit worried since I so rarely use yeast. Per the suggestions, I added 1/2 shortening and 1/2 butter and preheated the oven to 200. Unlike some of the other reviews, my biscuits did almost double in size and baked beautifully. I certainly got more than 24 biscuits, however. Everyone raved about them!
These look like canned biscuits out of the oven, but have the texture of a sourdough bicuit. I made the whole recipe, but only baked a few on the first day. The rest I froze on a cookie sheet till firm, then stored in the deep freeze in a freezer bag. Later in the week, I took them out and let them rise, it took about an hour and a half. They were fine, just like the first day, and a lot less work. I may make this a regular.
Yum! I used butter instead of shortening, and made sure they touched (just barely) when rising. They were light and delicious. Thanks, Karin!
These biscuits came out like rocks for me. I'm not sure if I let them rise long enough. I don't think I'd take the chance again though.
This recipe is almost exactly like one in my grandmothers church cookbook from cleburne, tx (circa 1970-something). These are excellent rolls that have been made in my family for as long as I can remember!!!
Easy to make, however, not quite what I was loooking for. I was looking for something a little bit lighter. I will not make these again.
Absolutely a wonderful recipe. These bisuits are so light, soft and fluffy. I made these for breakfast and were such a hit that I made more for dinner! Give it a try-you will not be sorry.
I won 2 first place ribbons at our local fair with this recipe! I made them "plain" & added 1/2 cup cheddar cheese for cheese biscuits.
This is by far my favorite biscuit recipe, and I've tried others without the success I have with this one. Last night I added crumbled cheddar cheese to the dough and brushed the biscuits with a mixture of garlic powder, butter, and parsley flakes before and after baking. This recipe will make "to die for" Cheddar Bay Biscuits! Try it.
i like it
AWESOME...DON'T SKIMP ON THE HEAVY CREAM.....ITS WORTH THE FAT!!!!! Seriously, i did substitute half and half once and they were still good but by no means should you sub milk in place of cream ever!!
These really are the bomb. I was setting out to make a savory hamburger bun, thinking these would achieve that size. Nope, pretty much stayed at the 2 1/2" cutter size but , they're good. So it's sliders tonight!
Just the biscuit recipe I was looking for. ight, flaky and delicious!
These were beautiful and very delicious. My husband loved them, which is always a good thing. I did not leave them out for an hour to rise, only ten minutes as I was in a hurry. They were still very light, fluffy and they rose beautifully. Almost like a cross between a biscuit and a dinner roll.
Firts time I ever made biscuits used this recipe one word "Outstanding"
Oh my, now these are my kind of biscuits. I halved the recipe and made 12 nice size biscuits. Just patted the dough out and cut out 12 squares, that way there is no wasted dough. I used all butter for the shortening, and that gave it that awesome buttery flavor. These are so tender yet hold up to creamy sausage gravy. I will be making these from now on, so easy yet soooo delicious. These certainly remind me of the Hardy's biscuits.
These turned out pretty good, but I thought they were a little on the dry side, and could have been more flavorful. They were really pretty though, and not too difficult. I used half shortening and half butter. They did not rise much, but then I set them on top of my stove while my oven was on (the oven is older and gets hot to the touch on the outside when in use) and they rose quite well- seems they need to be in a VERY warm, almost hot spot to rise. I had to add a bit more flour than was called for because the dough was incredibly sticky and impossible to knead when I turned it out of the bowl. Still they got demolished when I served them for Easter. Everyone was impressed.
Although these tasted yummy, it was a bit of an effort to knead the dough. Of course, the result was worth the time and mess.
This recipe was amazing. I'll use it again and again, my family begs me to make them!!! Thank You Karin!
Hooray! I finally found the perfect biscuit recipe when the family wants sausage and biscuits. Thank you Karin.
Excellent recipe. The first batch are not as good as those made later in the week. The yeast helps the later batches to rise higher than the first batch. We love it because we can make one batch early in the week and enjoy "freshly made" biscuits the rest of the week!
I'm sure I did something wrong. They did kinda taste like the biscuits at Popeyes as one cook commented. However they didn't rise for me or look like real biscuits at all.
these are great! i made 3 extra batches and put in freezer.
I never rate recipes, but I had to with this one. I have been looking for a perfect biscuit recipe for ten years. Every one I try comes out like a hockey puck. These were amazing! My search is over! I used 6 Tbs. Butter and 6 Tbs. Cisco. 2 c. Bread flour and 3 c. All - purpose. Make sure they are lightly touching, and don't handle the dough too much. Light and fluffy, and I didn't notice the yeast taste that others commented on.
I've always been nervous to use yeast, and this is the first recipe I've used including it. Wow! They came out perfectly, and refrigerated biscuits cannot compare. It's a keeper!
All I can say is "Awesome" Labor intensive.. yes.. but well worth the effort!
I used 2 pk of yeast and added 1 tbsp of suagar to the yeast... then I followed the instructions as is.. These were the best homemade biscuits I have every had and they tasted as good as KFC... nice and fluffy and soft ... my kids loved them...
Just made these to see if they would be good enough to use as ham biscuits for a gathering. They are wonderful! I didn't have butter so I used 1/4 cup crisco and 1/2 cup butter crisco (what I had on hand). I sampled them with my son and he couldn't stop "mmmm"ing!! I did use the 200 degree warm oven rising method. Will make again!
This recipe is sooooo good! Follow the advice of previous reviewers and place your biscuits close together on the pan to rise. My husband has been requesting these often. He can hardly wait for them to rise and bake. My kids have used a whole bottle of honey eating them with butter and honey. Ummmmm! Thanks you for the excellent recipe!
i made half of the recipe and used half shortening, half butter. they were amazing. the family loved them!
These were really good. I let my bread machine do the mixing and I ended up adding about 2 1/2 extra cups of flour to get the right consistency. I don't know if using the bread machine made the difference or not but I needed more than the 5 cups listed.
These are good. Despite not rising very much, they turned out light. I halved the recipe, but not the amount of yeast. They did not taste too "yeasty" to me. I made the whole thing in the food processor. I would make these again.
Maybe they would have risen higher if I'd warmed the milk as the other reviewer suggested. Good flavor and color but not the rise I like from my biscuits. A cross between a bread and a biscuit as far as texture. I'll stick with either a regular biscuit recipe or a roll recipe. When I make biscuits, I want them to come out like biscuits!
These were so simple to make and they turned out perfect! I also used butter. Easy recipe with delicious results. What could be better?
Great biscuits. We couldn't stop eating them! Very light and fluffy.
These were pretty easy to make. My kid loves biscuits and thought it was cool he could make his own. My mom loves angel biscuits and thought this recipe was great! I thought it was pretty good. Definitely worth the little effort they take to make and makes a large quantity for pennies!
I just made the biscuits and followed the recipe exactly as it is written. These biscuits are AMAZING!!! Follow this recipe as it is written and your final product will be a winner!
I made these for Easter dinner and followed the recipe exactly and the biscuits turned out perfectly. Thanks for an easy and good recipe!
extremely good
These are wonderful biscuits. Melt in your mouth!!!
My mother told me about this recipe. I made them and now I never want to make a regular biscuit again. They are so good! The third time I made them, we didn't have any buttermilk so I used regular milk and I also used half shortening and half butter. Big mistake! The original recipe is perfect as it is and I won't try to change it again! Thank you for this great recipe!
These were very good. I took the advice of another reviewer and preheated the oven to 200 degrees, turned it off and let the biscuits rise for one hour. I also cut the shorting to 1/2 cup total and used 1/4 cup of Crisco and 1/4 cup of butter. The problem was that I put all 24 on one baking sheet and they all ran together and the round biscuits took on the shape of the baking sheet and became square. It certainly didn't hurt the taste and could still be separated. However, you might want to space them out a tiny bit more. A very good recipe and I will make again
NO MORE HOCKEY PUCKS!!!! I am the worst baker of breads. They always came out flat and hard. Itried this recipe and everyone raved. I ended up taking them to a bake sale at work and they were sold in 5 minutes. LOVE this recipe!
light and fluffy!!!
excellent biscuit recipe!! I love that they are not a dry biscuit. They do not rise a whole lot, but they are still great tasting.Using a rapid rise yeast, rather than regular yeast, gives them a little extra lift. I also took the advice of another reviewer and did 1/2 shortening, 1/2 margerine (or butter)...for taste purposes.
These taste and smell like the Pillsbury biscuits.
We chose this recipe for my ten-year- old son's first experience with making rolls. It was extremely easy and great tasting. It has become a family favorite.
Amazing.... melt in your mouth,and soooo easy!!! no fat from lard, crisco or butter;) great one, thanks!
I am not a biscuit fan.. HOWEVER these are delicious!! i have made them twice.. they are sooo good with egg and cheese on. Yummy!
I have never made biscuits before but I have had angel biscuits and these were not the same as I have had. I don't know what I did wrong but these were not light and airy as I have read but they were not bad or not great...just ok for the most part tasted like a can biscuit without the height...
I've made other variations of angel biscuits before, but this is by far the best recipe I've come across! There isn't a "yeasty" aftertaste, and they rose mile high. In fact, within fifteen minutes of the rising time, they were doubled! They "poofed" even higher while baking. Moist, tender, flaky, delicious...can't wait for hubby to get home to try these! Excellent, excellent recipe...it is a keeper, and my new angel biscuit recipe for sure!
These biscuits are awesome! I made the whole recipe for 24 and froze 18 of them. They are just as good when reheated. Excellent.
I have searched for years for a receipe that was like my grandmothers. I finally found this one and it was great. My whole family was amazed at how much they tasted like the ones we had grown up with. I suggest anyone try this biscuit receipe.
I made these for Easter and they were a HUGE hit. I will make them again and again!
These biscuits are absolutely wonderful!! I have made these several times and they are always devoured. Try them with sausage gravy for a delicious breakfast.
These were great. Very highly praised at my table. Next time I may use butter crisco. It was my first time with yeast and they were wonderful.
These were quite good but I should have noticed the "5" cups of flour. This makes a BIG bunch of biscuits.
I LOVE this recipe! I have used one like it for years which my Aunt Jean gave me. It makes wonderful biscuits, but I also use it to make cinnamon bread, cinnamon rolls, and Christmas tree bread, with the candied fruit and nuts in it. It is wonderful, makes a lot and everyone loves anything I make from it. Plus, it is FAST to work with! Thank you, Karin for this recipe!
These did not rise as much as I was hoping for but the flavor was perfect, texture amazing and these also freeze and reheat really nicely.
A 5+ star. Nothing short of excellent!
Perfect Biscuits!
The flavor was outstanding, the texture was more of a hockey puck...I must of did something wrong. Tried these during the Christmas holiday's and again during Easter...and the same result. Sorry...don't think I'll try again.
I also had problems with rising...though they did rise some and they still tasted good. I also used wheat flour for 1/5 of the flour which may have added to the problem.
very soft and perfect texture. I will be making these again!!
Eating these biscuits piping hot is really heavenly. In fact, I filled up on biscuits and didn't eat the rest of my meal. The downside: long prep time and they don't reheat well. The recipe makes a lot. Even when I baked these in Bogota, Colombia (elevation 8,661 feet compared to Denver's mere 5380 feet) and they didn't raise properly, they still tasted good.
I've made various recipes for angel biscuits over the last 30+ years and my family has always enjoyed them. However,for some reason this recipe is even better than the version I usually use. I don't know why. Maybe it's the rising time or the fact there's less sugar in these, but they're just extra fluffy and tasty. My very picky 6-year old granddaughter said I had to go on Allrecipes and tell everyone they're the best! She obviously thinks so, because she ate 9 of them! Yes, that's right - a third of the recipe! I encourage everyone who likes biscuits to make these.
I really liked this recipe. The yeast really makes a difference in creating a light and fluffy biscuit. After seeing some of the reviews complaining of lack of flavor, I opted to use half shortening and half unsalted butter...a suggestion I highly recommend. I also chilled the dough overnight. This may also help those who had difficulty with a too soft/wet dough.
These turned out pretty good. They made a ton, I halved the recipe and still got over 25 small biscuits. Next time I won't roll the dough out as thin, maybe they will rise a bit higher that way.
These biscuits were amazing! I am SO Glad I gave them a try. I was worried about finding a "warm" non-drafty place to put them & preheated the oven on warm" & turned it off & it worked out great. These were light & fluffy. I will make these again for sure! Thanks for a great recipe!
The Angel biscuit II was light and easy to make, but it didn't have a great taste.
I used this recipee the other night when I wanted a quick buscuit recipee with dinner. The yeast gets them started and the Baking soda/powder makes them even fluffier while baking. My guests raved and an hour after they are in the pan, You can pop them in the oven. Whats not to love
This recipe was good, but nothing exciting. I too had a hard time getting the dough to rise. These were just kind of plain...good...just nothing to die for. Thank you for the recipe!
Everyone loved these! I substituted milk with a teaspoon of cider vinegar for the buttermilk (because I didn't have any) and it turned out fabulous. Thank you for the great recipe!
Although these were not what I was specifically looking for, these turned out fluffy and tender. Not heavy at all. The dough will be a bit soft and sticky to work with, but not terrible to work with by any means. I omitted 1/2 cup flour and used that plus about 1/4 cup extra on my surface for kneading so I would not get a dough that was too stiff. (I did not knead all of it into the dough though, just enough to make it easy to handle.) I opted for half salted butter and half shortening in the recipe. I rolled the dough out and squared it up and then used a pizza cutter to cut into squares. (I think squares taste the same as circles but are much faster, lol) I brushed the tops with melted butter and then let them rise per the directions. I baked them on parchment on a brownie sheet. The timing was just right for my oven and elevation. I really enjoyed these and so did my family. For some reason the guests were not finishing them? Are biscuit people like brownie and chocolate chip cookie people? Just one particular one is what they want? Our kids really enjoy exploring new flavors and foods so maybe I am just lucky for that. Definitely worth trying. The four stars is because they were not received well by the guests. A five star recipe is when the guests leave the table with the plates cleaned and wanting more. Thanks for the recipe, will keep it in my recipe box for when I want this type of fluffy biscuit.
Warning: If you have a hard time eating "just one" then don't make this recipe! If my family wasn't here to gobble these things up, I'd have eaten the whole batch myself. They are THAT good! I didn't have shortening so used butter instead. Not sure if that made them better or worse…but I will be doing it that way from now on because of the great results. My aunt gave me an old recipe from a 90 yr old lady from her church. It's almost exact to this one, except you can refrigerate the dough for up to 2 weeks, punching down daily & use as needed. Then form by hand, put in cold oven, set it at 400, then when it reaches full heat, turn to 425. I'm going to try it with this one since the ingredients are alike.
Wow! I managed to completely mess up the construction of the biscuit (why I added the milk/yeast before cutting in the butter, I have no idea. Not enough coffee)yet they still turned out wonderfully. The only other change I mad was using almond milk. I highly recommend giving this recipe a try.
My family loved these biscuits. I am know for my hockey puc biscuits and am a seasoned cook...but still am never able to make good fluffy biscuits, no matter what recipe I try. My son said "I hope u saved the recipe, because these are the best biscuits you have ever made...pleae don't make any other kind" With a compliment like that, you know I will never make any others. I did use 3 cups of white whole wheat flour and 2 cups of AP flour instead of all white flour. I also used butter instead of shortening. It worked great.
You can also refrigerate the dough. I use it for weiner wraps.
Even with the substitutions I made these were amazing. I substituted 1c buttermilk with sour cream and half the shortening with butter, just due to what I had on hand. They were light and flaky and gone in a flash. The kids begged and finished their chicken just to have another!
Met all my expectations, very good. May bake at 375 next time as bottoms started to burn at 425. Top didn't brown much, but who cares I smothered them with creamed turkey, or butter and jelly.This now will replace Betty Crocker's biscuit recipe.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections