Angel Biscuits II

Although these were not what I was specifically looking for, these turned out fluffy and tender. Not heavy at all. The dough will be a bit soft and sticky to work with, but not terrible to work with by any means. I omitted 1/2 cup flour and used that plus about 1/4 cup extra on my surface for kneading so I would not get a dough that was too stiff. (I did not knead all of it into the dough though, just enough to make it easy to handle.) I opted for half salted butter and half shortening in the recipe. I rolled the dough out and squared it up and then used a pizza cutter to cut into squares. (I think squares taste the same as circles but are much faster, lol) I brushed the tops with melted butter and then let them rise per the directions. I baked them on parchment on a brownie sheet. The timing was just right for my oven and elevation. I really enjoyed these and so did my family. For some reason the guests were not finishing them? Are biscuit people like brownie and chocolate chip cookie people? Just one particular one is what they want? Our kids really enjoy exploring new flavors and foods so maybe I am just lucky for that. Definitely worth trying. The four stars is because they were not received well by the guests. A five star recipe is when the guests leave the table with the plates cleaned and wanting more. Thanks for the recipe, will keep it in my recipe box for when I want this type of fluffy biscuit.