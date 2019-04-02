Easy Baked Tilapia

This is the best fish I have ever had. I didn't use measurements, but I used extra virgin olive oil as my base and to that I added old bay seasoning, garlic powder, seasoned salt and dry parsley flakes. I brushed that on my tilapia and placed a lemon slice on each fish and then squeezed fresh lemon juice on top and baked covered at 350 for 25 minutes.
The EASIEST recipe every & SOOOOOOO delicious & healthy! I didn't have any lemon, so I omitted it and it wasn't even missed. FYI - those doing Weight Watchers, this FILLING meal is 3 pts/svg! Wow!
I made this tonight. It was great. I used frozen tilapia and it needed about 5 more minutes. I used a frozen stir-fry veggie mix...next time I will add it with only 20 minutes left because th veggies were overdone. Instead of dotted butter, I melted butter and added lemon juice, garlic & onion powder, parsley, old bay, and pepper. I drizzled this over the fish. The last 10 minutes, I sprinkled some bread crumbs on top. It was great. Next time I'll top it was parmesan cheese. Thanks so much. This is a great recipe that you can really experiment with.
This dish came out great but I am giving it only four stars because it's one of those that everybody changes to his own liking. The basic idea Tilapia with Old Bay Spice is a great one though. For my dinner I melted about 3 tbs of butter and added lots more of Old Bay along with some lemon juice which I drizzled over the fish. Then I topped the fish with freshly chopped garlic scallions and ground pepper. Before serving I poured the resulting sauce from the pan over the fish and rice - this came out really really nicely!
Very good recipe! I layered my 9x13 w/ some uncooked white rice & cream of mushroom soup, and cooked the fish on top. Also added bread crumbs -- made it a little crunchy. Great taste, really fast to make and extremely easy!
Wonderfully easy recipe with very nice results! I would like to give it a 4.5-star rating. I recommend two changes to the recipe: 1. instead of lemon slices drizzle freshly-squeezed lemon juice over the fish (and over your choice of fresh or frozen vegetables); 2. add an additonal spice/herb to the Old Bay and garlic salt in order to zip up the flavor...which otherwise will be on the bland side. I will make this dish again and add paprika. Tilapia is a delightful fish: versatile affordable and delicious. This is a great recipe to get more seafood into your diet without fuss. It is also a lean and healthy recipe.
I normally can't stand the sight or smell of fish, let alone the taste. However, my girlfriend loves it. I decided to surprise her because she has always said that if I were to cook fish that it would taste better than in restaurants. Well, I had no clue how to start, so I used this recipe as a base and it was amazing. The differences I made were that I added lime juice instead of lemon slices, and that I added garlic powder, salt, black pepper, cayun, and a little bit of bread crumbs. I then served it with garlic mashed potatoes and wild rice. This recipe is now my favorite and easiest to make.
Very easy, flavorful, and cost-friendly! This would be a good dish for someone who is either new to eating fish, or is not usually a fish lover, as tilapia is very mild. For those of us who love fish, it's very good. I took suggestions from other reviews and made the following small changes: used frozen but slightly thawed fish and veggies, coated the fish with just a little olive oil and butter, added fresh garlic, and used recommended spices liberally and added a couple of other spices as well. Lastly, I sprinkled bread crumbs on the fish for the last ten minutes of cooking, and left the dish uncovered for that length of time as well. Very tasty.
For all those who have a giant spice cabinet, but not the Old bay seasoning, here are the ingredients in Old Bay Seasoning: Celery Salt, Ground Mustard, Red Pepper, Black Pepper, Bay Leaves, Cloves, Allspice, Ginger, Mace, Cardamom, Cinnamon, and Paprika. Just a little pinch of each and voila you dont have to go to the store to buy something special :)!
Wow ~ 4 1/2 stars made me want to try this recipe for Easy Baked Tilapia, but to be totally honest, I followed the directions to a "T" and I thought the fish turned out dry with very little flavor...not a good combination.