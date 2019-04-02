Easy Baked Tilapia

1 of 1307

Rating: 5 stars This is the best fish I have ever had. I didn't use measurements, but I used extra virgin olive oil as my base and to that I added old bay seasoning, garlic powder, seasoned salt and dry parsley flakes. I brushed that on my tilapia and placed a lemon slice on each fish and then squeezed fresh lemon juice on top and baked covered at 350 for 25 minutes. Helpful (1685)

Rating: 5 stars The EASIEST recipe every & SOOOOOOO delicious & healthy! I didn't have any lemon, so I omitted it and it wasn't even missed. FYI - those doing Weight Watchers, this FILLING meal is 3 pts/svg! Wow! Helpful (1191)

Rating: 5 stars I made this tonight. It was great. I used frozen tilapia and it needed about 5 more minutes. I used a frozen stir-fry veggie mix...next time I will add it with only 20 minutes left because th veggies were overdone. Instead of dotted butter, I melted butter and added lemon juice, garlic & onion powder, parsley, old bay, and pepper. I drizzled this over the fish. The last 10 minutes, I sprinkled some bread crumbs on top. It was great. Next time I'll top it was parmesan cheese. Thanks so much. This is a great recipe that you can really experiment with. Helpful (1069)

Rating: 4 stars This dish came out great but I am giving it only four stars because it's one of those that everybody changes to his own liking. The basic idea Tilapia with Old Bay Spice is a great one though. For my dinner I melted about 3 tbs of butter and added lots more of Old Bay along with some lemon juice which I drizzled over the fish. Then I topped the fish with freshly chopped garlic scallions and ground pepper. Before serving I poured the resulting sauce from the pan over the fish and rice - this came out really really nicely! Helpful (385)

Rating: 5 stars Very good recipe! I layered my 9x13 w/ some uncooked white rice & cream of mushroom soup, and cooked the fish on top. Also added bread crumbs -- made it a little crunchy. Great taste, really fast to make and extremely easy! Helpful (317)

Rating: 4 stars Wonderfully easy recipe with very nice results! I would like to give it a 4.5-star rating. I recommend two changes to the recipe: 1. instead of lemon slices drizzle freshly-squeezed lemon juice over the fish (and over your choice of fresh or frozen vegetables); 2. add an additonal spice/herb to the Old Bay and garlic salt in order to zip up the flavor...which otherwise will be on the bland side. I will make this dish again and add paprika. Tilapia is a delightful fish: versatile affordable and delicious. This is a great recipe to get more seafood into your diet without fuss. It is also a lean and healthy recipe. Helpful (241)

Rating: 5 stars I normally can't stand the sight or smell of fish, let alone the taste. However, my girlfriend loves it. I decided to surprise her because she has always said that if I were to cook fish that it would taste better than in restaurants. Well, I had no clue how to start, so I used this recipe as a base and it was amazing. The differences I made were that I added lime juice instead of lemon slices, and that I added garlic powder, salt, black pepper, cayun, and a little bit of bread crumbs. I then served it with garlic mashed potatoes and wild rice. This recipe is now my favorite and easiest to make. Helpful (194)

Rating: 5 stars Very easy, flavorful, and cost-friendly! This would be a good dish for someone who is either new to eating fish, or is not usually a fish lover, as tilapia is very mild. For those of us who love fish, it's very good. I took suggestions from other reviews and made the following small changes: used frozen but slightly thawed fish and veggies, coated the fish with just a little olive oil and butter, added fresh garlic, and used recommended spices liberally and added a couple of other spices as well. Lastly, I sprinkled bread crumbs on the fish for the last ten minutes of cooking, and left the dish uncovered for that length of time as well. Very tasty. Helpful (170)

Rating: 4 stars For all those who have a giant spice cabinet, but not the Old bay seasoning, here are the ingredients in Old Bay Seasoning: Celery Salt, Ground Mustard, Red Pepper, Black Pepper, Bay Leaves, Cloves, Allspice, Ginger, Mace, Cardamom, Cinnamon, and Paprika. Just a little pinch of each and voila you dont have to go to the store to buy something special :)! Helpful (125)