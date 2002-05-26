French Toast I

There are many, fancy variations on this basic recipe. This recipe works with many types of bread - white, whole wheat, cinnamon-raisin, Italian or French. Serve hot with butter or margarine and maple syrup.

By deleteduser

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
6 slices french toast
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat together egg, milk, salt, desired spices and vanilla.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium-high heat.

  • Dunk each slice of bread in egg mixture, soaking both sides. Place in pan, and cook on both sides until golden. Serve hot.

Tips

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
240 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 33.6g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 128.3mg; sodium 477.7mg. Full Nutrition
