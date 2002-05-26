French Toast I

Great recipe! I doubled the recipe but only used 1 cup milk and no nutmeg or vanilla. I noticed many people say the custard is better baked, but I used a shortcut by using a coated skillet and put a lid on the toast for about 1-2 min per side with the skillet on MD-LOW temp. This way the custard bakes up a little. Keep flipping and covering. When the toast springs back to the touch on both sides, it's done! I sifted some confectioner's sugar on top and let them go to town with syrup. **As an extra treat:** I also took the leftover mix, beat in 1 extra egg, and made a scrambled custard by pouring it into the skillet heat on medium and continually scraping the bottom then putting on the lid for a minute or so until it is no longer runny. It's a sweet treat to douse in syrup and a great side for the toast!