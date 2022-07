Mocha Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

Made these for my husband, he gives them five out of five stars. To cut down on fat & calories I made a few changes to the recipe: I used 1/4 cup of margarine and 1 cup of unsweetened applesauce. I used 3/4 cup sugar and used splenda to substitute for 1/2 cup of sugar. In place of the water I used some unsweetened soy milk I had leftover to use up. This batch almost made 2 pans of mini muffins. I have a convection oven and baked them @ 350 for 15 min. Update Sept-2014: I make this recipe all the time and I find it's very versatile. I usually substitute with 1 cup of applesauce and 2 tablespoons of margarine or oil. Also, I find you can easily sneak in 1/2 cup of cooked pureed carrots/peas - if you do that, just add a little bit more flour. Also, this recipe works nicely using white whole wheat flour in place of regular flour.