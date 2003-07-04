Mocha Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins
This recipe was shared with me by my friend, Sharon. She was given the recipe by her mother. Everyone who has tasted them will agree that they are the best muffins ever!
Loved the result, but I altered the recipe. I used 3 large bananas, 1/4 c oil and 1 cup applesauce (unsweetened) in place of the margarine. I used 4 rounded T of instant cofee disolved in just a litte more that 1 T water, only 1 cup of sugar, and 1/4 cup egg beaters in place of the egg. I made the large muffins and baked them for about 35 minutes, then left them in the oven to cool with the door open. They turned out very moist, and the flavor was wonderful...and low-fat!Read More
I used high quality ingredients in this recipe and it still didn't measure up to some of the other reviews. My Husband tried one and said it tasted like hay! My Mom and Grandma both said they wouldn't make them again. As someone who loves to bake and loves banana chocolate combo, I had high hopes for this one, no such luck.Read More
Loved the result, but I altered the recipe. I used 3 large bananas, 1/4 c oil and 1 cup applesauce (unsweetened) in place of the margarine. I used 4 rounded T of instant cofee disolved in just a litte more that 1 T water, only 1 cup of sugar, and 1/4 cup egg beaters in place of the egg. I made the large muffins and baked them for about 35 minutes, then left them in the oven to cool with the door open. They turned out very moist, and the flavor was wonderful...and low-fat!
I was looking for a recipe to make banana muffins with the over ripe bananas I had. I found the best recipe ever!!!! I read all the reviews for this recipe and did make a few changes that were suggested. I used 1/4c marg and 3/4c applesauce instead of the full cup of Marg., I used half white and half brown sugar but only used 1 cup total, 3 tbsp coffee in 2 tbsp water,1 1/2 c whole wheat & 3/4 c white flours and I added 2 tsp ground flax seed. They turned out very yummy!! Will definitely make again.
These are really good. I followed the advice of others and added extra coffee - a good choice. Instead of adding the full 1 cup of chocolate chips to the batter, I added 3/4 of a cup and used the rest of the cup to sprinkle on top along with chopped walnuts. This made for quite a presentation. Next time I might use less chocolate chips in the batter as the muffins were a bit sweet. Overall a great muffin recipe. Thanks Shelley.
I used high quality ingredients in this recipe and it still didn't measure up to some of the other reviews. My Husband tried one and said it tasted like hay! My Mom and Grandma both said they wouldn't make them again. As someone who loves to bake and loves banana chocolate combo, I had high hopes for this one, no such luck.
Delicious!!! I'm not even a big coffee fan but, the coffee flavor really enhances the taste of the chocolate chips. Definitely increase to 3 tbsp's of coffee dissolbed in 3tbsp's of water for best flavor.
Wonderful muffin recipe!! It is very unique and rich with the combination of chocolate, coffee and bananas. I always have bananas on hand in the freezer for baking and these are great to whip up on cool Autumn mornings! As other reviewers have done, I increased the coffee for a little added punch. Thanks for the recipe!!!
I took these to a Church meeting and the comments were all favourable. The muffins are moist and the coffee gives them that little extra "oomph" that makes them memorable. My thanks to Shelly and Allrecipes. Gwen - Calgary, Alberta, Canada
The muffins turned out a bit too soft and was very difficult to remove from the muffin tins without it falling apart. Maybe I had to wait a little longer for it to cool, but stil. A bit too sugary - I would add less sugar next time and perhaps add a half less banana. Also, could hardly taste the mocha. Overall, it was very good.
This is a wonderful banana muffin recipe. This is the only recipe I use!!! My husband can't wait for the bananas to overripen so he can reep the benefits with these muffins!!! Excellent!!!
A friend made these and gave me a taste. I did not like them--a little dry and the flavor combo did "work" for me.
These are the best muffins I've ever made!! So moist...everyone LOVED these muffins. Easy recipe. Instead of using instant coffee, I just put in 3 TB of regular coffee I had already brewed. It turned out perfect! Will be making this again and again...
Made these for my husband, he gives them five out of five stars. To cut down on fat & calories I made a few changes to the recipe: I used 1/4 cup of margarine and 1 cup of unsweetened applesauce. I used 3/4 cup sugar and used splenda to substitute for 1/2 cup of sugar. In place of the water I used some unsweetened soy milk I had leftover to use up. This batch almost made 2 pans of mini muffins. I have a convection oven and baked them @ 350 for 15 min. Update Sept-2014: I make this recipe all the time and I find it's very versatile. I usually substitute with 1 cup of applesauce and 2 tablespoons of margarine or oil. Also, I find you can easily sneak in 1/2 cup of cooked pureed carrots/peas - if you do that, just add a little bit more flour. Also, this recipe works nicely using white whole wheat flour in place of regular flour.
I made these a little "lighter" for my family. I used whole wheat white flour, used butter instead of margerine (I don't keep margerine on hand often)and added an extra half-cup of mashed banana in place of some of the butter and I cut the sugar down to a scant 1/3 cup. These turned out very well, quite moist actually though they aren't one of our favorites. It's not because of the adjustments made--it's just the combination of the banana, chocolate and coffee. My kids and I just didn't care for it. My husband enjoyed these though, eating four in one sitting.
This is a really yummy way to use up those ripe bananas instead of your usual banana bread, ESPECIALLY for us coffee lovers! I used 3.5 tablespoons of the instant coffee granules, added chopped pecans, and made with half white sugar and half dark brown sugar. This is like a STarbucks mocha in muffin form! So good with coffee. Everyone wanted the recipe!! I also used once in mini loaf pans. It made 5 little loaves. Just increase your bake time about 15 min or so.
I made these for my husband as a quick to-go breakfast. Since he doens't like coffee I omitted it from the recipe. They are so delicious!
fantastic :)
I had my initial doubts, but this looked interesting. I made six HUGE muffins instead of the 15 or so the recipe called for (increase the time to 65 minutes and cover with foil for the last half to avoid burning tops). Flavor is excellent; they seem like fancy bakery/artisan muffins and would make an impressive brunch offering, hostess or Christmas gift. I did not have coffee granules, so I threw in about 1/3 cup of strong strong coffee and it seemed totally fine to me...gave it that certain something you can't put your finger on but you really like.
I am SO pleased with this recipe. The only changes I made were: I used 4 bananas because that is what I had and I used 1T. instant vanilla coffee because, once again, that is what I had. I also used mini semi sweet chips with good results. The clincher for me was the fact that my 10 year old can't get enough of these and with coffee in them I was worried about that. You must try these!
These are excellent! I used regular coffee as I didn't have instant on hand, but they turned out fantastic! Probably my favorite banana muffin/bread recipe ever!
AMAZING! Using the food processor made the muffins nice and fluffy! I loved this and my kids do, too! I might add walnuts next time:)
Absolutely yummy! Can make them in a mini muffin pan too for bite size yummy to go breakfast!
This recipe is a nice change from the same old banana muffin recipes. I did make some slight changes: substituted 3/4 cup unsweetened applesauce and 1/4 cup butter for the 1 cup margarine; reduced 1 1/4 cups white sugar to 1/2 cup and added 1/2 cup brown sugar; and used instant espresso coffee. I baked these in 2 mini muffin pans and baked for about 15 minutes. They came out moist and delicious. These are my new favorite mini muffins. Thanks for the recipe. I will make this again for sure.
Excellent texture, great flavour! I doubled the coffee amount as well (could have added even more, in my opinion). Thanks for this recipe - a definite keeper!
I found this recipe quite tasty, but it didn't earn rave reviews from four others who tasted it. Although I doubled the amount of coffee, I found that the coffee flavor diminished over time while the banana flavor increased. The muffins were best straight from the oven.
Yummy! I took several reviews into account and customized....First I only used 2 egg whites, split the sugar 1/2 powered sugar, 1/2 brown sugar, and I used 3 tablespoons of liquid coffee, with 1 tablespoon of water finally I like a little more vanilla flavor so I added 1/2 teaspoon. Browned on the outside, soft and moist on the inside.
YUM! we inhaled these! We did tweak it a bit: a) Upped it to 6 tsp of coffee in 6 tsp of water. I was a bit worried it'd ruin the texture but it was fine. And you could actually taste the coffee. b) Added in almost an entire packet of chocolate chips-they melted just so for a perfect yummy-ness. And just as a warning they do come out very brown (i mean c'mon, it's 6 tsp of coffee here!) They're not ugly but they don't look like the picture. More like chocolate cupcakes. I usually give 4 stars if I make a drastic change but these are so amazing I can't bring myself to it. I practically will my bananas to get yucky so I can make these; they've become my go-to muffins, I make them ALL the time.
Good change up of Banana Muffins by adding the chocolate! I ended up using 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup applesauce just to help out a little on the saturated fat! They still turned out extremely moist and full of flavor. I also added some walnuts - which is just our preference! Good receipe.
made it for my friends and they LOVED it!! amazing stuff!! and the best part is.. it's so easy!! THANK YOU!
I was initially skeptical of this recipe - I mean mix muffins in a food processor for 2 minutes and still get a tender muffin??? These are both tender and fluffy.
We loved them I made it just as described and didnt find the coffee over powering or anything. thanks for a new way to use my ripe bananas.
This muffins are very good. My book group loves to eat the with tea or coffee. Also I often make a delightful chocolate spread to top the with. They are great for the coffee drinker but they are not terribly kid friendly.
These are delicious! I added walnuts on top because my husbands loves them and it gives them that extra crunch!
Very tasty! I used slightly less chocholate chips and bitter chocholate instead of semisweet. Next time I try with white chocholate! I also substituted half of the white sugar with brown sugar and used more coffee as some reviewers suggested. I sprinkled chopped walnuts and chocholate on the top of the muffins - makes really nice presentation!
FANTASTIC! I made these exactly as written with the exception of only using 1 cup of sugar (that's all I had), using mini chocolate chips instead of regular and topping them with extra mini chips before baking. I got 23 beautifully baked muffins out of this recipe. These are so good that my little guy already ate 2...and so did I, lol. I will definately be making these again! Thanks for sharing. :)
Fantastik recipe. I omit the chocolate chips for a waist friendly version and they are still fabulous!!!!
Not much "mocha" flavor. I doubled the amount of instant coffee - used 2 Tbsp of instant coffee and equal amount of water. The muffin itself was delicious. VERY moist. I would definately make these again.
Kids loved these. Disappeared fast (muffins, not kids). I substituted applesauce for 1/2 the butter, added 1/4 cup flax meal and used just 1/2 cup of chocolate chips, to make them a bit healthier. Also, I used a heaping tablespoon of espresso powder dissolved in small amount of water. The coffee flavor made them special and unique. Thanks so much for a great breakfast treat.
I made this with some of the changes-white/wheat flour, 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce 1/2 cup butter. I must say, I was skeptical, as I totally love banana bread. I made 12 muffins and one mini loaf. Very moist, good flavor and low points for weight watchers(5).
These were pretty good. Didn't quite get the coffee flavor I was expecting and I even increased the amount to 2 Tbsp in 2 Tbsp water. I used 1/4 cup butter and 3/4 cup applesauce to cut down on the fat and subbed about half whole wheat flour for white. Also used half brown sugar and half white
I did make some changes per other reviewer's recommendations including use of oil & applesauce vs. margarine, subbed part of the flour for whole wheat pastry flour and I upped the instant coffee & water. I used Ghirardelli bittersweet chips. I melted about 1/4 of them with the coffee & water mixture and used the remaining chips in the batter as the recipe states. My whole family loved these, even the kids! I do like the way you can make your personal preferences to the recipe to make it your own. Thank you, I will use this recipe again.
Good texture, moist and not too crumbly. Kids did not like these but Dh and I thought they were pretty good - probably wont make again tho.
These were great and very very easy to make very good banana flavour. They suiteed both my husband and myself, he loves bananas I love chocolate. Can't go wrong with these
I rate only 4 star because its too sweet for me even i only use 3/4 cup of white sugar. Maybe its the banana already tastes sweet. I use 3/4 cup of canola oil instead of butter. I found it turns out great even without baking powder cos i didn't hav it. I use 2tbsp of espresso powder dissolved with 2tbsp water. Overall it taste good. Definitely will bake this again by reducing the sugar and use less choc chips. Thanks anyway
Tasty!
These are absolutely delicious! My husband is a chocolate fanatic. I decided to make several things with chocolate in them for his birthday. We started the morning with these. I don't keep instant coffee on hand so I just used a couple of Tbsp. of our strong brewed morning coffee.
Moist, delicious and tasty! Love the hint of coffee flavor!
Maybe double the coffee if you wanna taste it? Still good without being able to taste the coffee flavor.
Mind turnout really good and moist, this is a keeper for sure:))
Made this as directed by OP, except used 1 1/2 T coffee. I cooked each batch 24 minutes, turning the pan after 12 minutes. Oh, man, are these good. Slightly crusty on the outside, moist on the inside. My 9 year old son loved them.
so yummy !!! 8 WW points :)
absolutely delicious
Excellent recipe! Thank you for sharing! just because I love the taste of mocha I am adding more coffee and used butter or coconut oil( just because we don't buy margarine) but nothing needs to be changed! All my family loves this recipe!
I love these muffins! But my kids didn't, so these are a great thing to take to the office, or some other 'grown up' function. Also, do not use margarine... BLECK!! Butter or even oil is better. I used margarine once when at my mom's house, because she didn't have anything else around, and it was awful! I mean, it was edible, but a lot of things are edible that you don't want to write home about.
Yummy.. Might try with peanut butter chips next time.
VERY yummy right out of the oven! IF any survive until tomorrow, I'll have to update how they are a day old. I did have to pour the batter into a bowl before adding the flour, salt, soda, and powder because my food processor was too small, but the consistency of the muffins was still absolutely lovely! I made two changes for family preference - I used 1 cup of whole wheat flour in place of 1 cup of all purpose white flour and I added chopped pecans. I LOVED using the food processor to mix the first 7 ingredients because I could use cold butter and it still made excellent batter. I think this is my favorite muffin recipe because it is so easy! Well done, Shelley!
I also added 3 tablespoons of coffee to 3 tablespoons of water. DELICIOUS!
Yummmmmmy. Prepared just as the recipe said. Perfecto! Took longer than 10 minutes for me to do, but I'm not an expert. Also only took about 15-20 minutes to bake and made about 18 muffins. Sprayed the pans with pam rather than using the cups since I didnt have any. Still an excellent recipe, sent copies to all my friends. All I can say is Yum Yum.
Moist and delicious. I thought it would be a weird combination of flavors but it works.
They turned out soft and moist and amazing! I wouldn't add the instant coffee next time because it added a weird taste. I left out the chocolate chips and it tasted fine without them!
Great recipe - have made many times and people always love them. I love chocolate but amazingly I agree with the other reviewers that the chocolate can be overwhelming; milk chocolate chips or 3/4 c mini-semisweet chips have been ideal. Super easy because it's all made in food processor.
I made these today with 2 cups whole wheat flour instead of 2 1/4 white flour. I doubled the coffee but next time will triple it, as well as cut down on the sugar. They were really good and moist and we'll definately make them again with more coffee and less sugar :-)
i made this recipe exactly as written with one exception: i used 3T of instant coffee in 3T of water, like another reviewer suggested. frankly, i think that's the right amount of coffee to use for the best flavour; any less wouldn't have given it such a nice flavour. and i have to say, these are quite possibly the best muffins i have ever made! my daughter loves them, too, though they're a little too coffee-ish for my boys... which really just means all the more for me! this will now be one of my two "go-to" muffin recipes. thanks so much!!!
Great flavor, albeit just a tad on the dry side. Still, worth making again as the kids LOVED them & with modifications they're a healthy snack. I followed suggestions of using 1/4 c butter + 3/4 c applesauce, & cut sugar to 3/4 c using half white & brown. I used all whole wheat flour & dark choc chips. I'd check them at 20 min.
VERY GOOD!!!!!!!!!
WOW! I honestly was not expecting to like these since I don't like coffee, but these are one of my new favorite muffins. I replaced 1/2 cup butter with banana yogurt. I also put 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips in the batter and then melted some chocolate chips with brewed coffee to drizzle over the top. My daughter who doesn't like banana had 2 of these! Great muffins!
Yummy - a new muffin staple in our house!
These are yummy! I did not have instant coffee, so i just made a very strong tablespoon of french press coffee. I did not taste the coffee flavor at all, but they made delicious chocolate chip banana muffins. I also only used 2 bananas, and the banana flavor is plenty strong. Because I live at a very high altitude (12,000 ft), I added 1/4 cup flour and an extra egg for a fluffier consistency.
I made a few changes to make them healthier and added extra coffee. I am a coffee lover, but I didn't just love the banana/chocolate/coffee combo.
Great Recipe! Very Moist!
My daughter and friend made these muffins following the recipe exact-except for 1 TB extra coffee granules and butter replaced margarine. I couldn't imagine them with any less coffee. Thanks for prior reviews. The taste was nice, not overly sweet-just like a "muffin" should be. Super sweet is for cupcakes! These muffins were also moist and tender. We had to decrease cook time though. We pulled them after about 17 minutes for 18 muffins.
Tripled the coffee since other said they could hardly taste it, it was still very mild, but they were very very yummy, we enjoyed them w/sunday bfast. thank you for the delicious recipe! very moist as well...........
I just took the first batch out of the oven, and they are fantastic! I don't know if you need the coffee...but a little coffee heightens the flavour of chocolate. I followed the recipe exactly, but only cooked it for 20 minutes. I oiled and floured the pan instead of muffin cups, and they are fantastic. Thanks for the recipe.
Very good. I only used 1/2 cup butter and maybe a Tbsp of canola oil. One cup of fat seems like a lot. I used one Starbucks via without dissolving it and added about a half cup of unsweetened coconut. I made 12 reg muffins and 30 mini muffins. I also just mixed wet first, whisked dry together separately, then combined and added chips and coconut last. I highly recommend this recipe, with less butter.
My husband and I absolutely love this recipe! I've been making it for years! I make it as is and it's delicious; If I don't have instant coffee on hand or any strong coffee already made I've been known to add a tablespoon of Bailey's or Kahlua :)
Very moist and yummy muffin. I used 3/4 cup Splenda - 1/2 cup brown sugar to lower the sugar content for a friend. Still delicious. A bit too sweet for me either way.....so I might cut the sugar down next time and see what happens. The coffee adds a subtle change to your typical banana muffin - with added mini chips - it's just a scrumpcious snack/dessert muffin!
excellent. followed other suggestions and used 1/2 cup margarine and 1/2 cup applesauce. added 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. moist and tasty.
Oh, my goodness, these are THE BOMB. Followed one suggestion and used 3/4 cup white and 1/4 cup brown sugar, used semi-sweet mini-chips and two large bananas because that's all I had on hand, and they still turned out fantastic - and very much DH approved. He asked me to make them again soon so that he can take them to work for his co-workers, and I don't remember him ever asking me that. Thanks for sharing!
I read the reviews and used unsweetened apple sauce and little bit of oil, used half whole wheat and half white flour, 1/2 cup of chocolate chips, used 3 Tb of coffee in 2 Tb. of water, and put them in the muffin liners. I made these for my husband's work and our landscapers and everyone raves about them. These are moist, full of flavor, and we think these are the best banana muffins ever!
great recipe. followed other reviews and added more instant coffee. got 12 large muffins and 12 mini muffins. fantastic favor. next time i will make 12 monster muffins. i like them big
Good muffins. Pretty sweet. Like other reviewers, I added less sugar-about a cup, upped the coffee a bit, and made them with half butter, half oil. I wanted the flavor from the butter and the moisture from the oil (they were not dry at all this way). The butter kind of makes them taste like chocolate chip cookies in a muffin. They rose beautifully and are very attractive. I was out of brown sugar so I used all white, but I think brown in combo with the butter and mini chips would make them even more like chocolate chip cookies. The only thing I'm not sure about is the combination of the three flavors. I love coffee and chocolate, and I love banana and chocolate. I'm just not sure that the three together are not a little too distracting for my taste. I wonder if subbing cocoa for the coffee would solve this problem for me.
I loved these muffins! I did make some changes. Nothing wrong with the original, I just like certain things (smile). I put i cup of packed brown sugar and 2/3 cup of splenda. Used egg beaters in place of egg. I also used 3 tbsp of instant coffee & instead of mixing with water, I mixed it with 3 tbsp of coffee. I also added 1 more banana. Very moist! Mmmmm, LOVE THEM! Thanks for posting :)
Warm out-of-the-oven great! Easy recipe, I used a blender for the non-dry ingredients and they turned out perfectly. Great for snack or morning with coffee.
muffins were good, but couldn't taste the mocha, will add more coffee next time
Excellent muffins; not at all dry. I followed as instructed; with one exception only; I used 2 tbsp of coffee in 2 tbsp of water. I used butter not margarine. These are delicious.
My husband said these are to die for - possibly the best muffins he has had. I followed the advice of some others and increased the instant coffee to 2 tbsp. and 2 tbsp. water. Also used 1/2 c. margarine and 1/2 c. applesauce rather than 1 c. margarine. Used approx. 3/4 c. white sugar and 1/2 c. brown sugar.
These really are wonderful. The flavor is complex and delicious. They freeze well. Nuke two frozen muffins for a minute and they taste oven fresh.
Excellent: The only change I made was that I reduced the fat content by substituting 1/2 cup of canola oil and 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesause for the cup of margarine...They came out great.... Yummy
These muffins were awesome and so moist! Next time I think I'd add more coffee because you couldn't really taste the mocha.
I love these muffins! Positively! The only change I make is I put in 3 T of coffee and mix it with brewed coffee. HEAVENLY!
The unique coffee flavour in this muffin makes it quit delicious. I added an extra tablespoon of coffee to the recipe. A great moist and tastey muffin. mmm...
This is the best banana recipe I ever had. It's a keeper. I make it without the coffee. I put them in large cupcake wrappers. My kids and husband LOVE these muffins. They're moist and delicious. Thank you Shelley Ross
"This was my first time trying out a muffin recipe and was amazed and how easy it was. The muffins turned out really nicely and they were really nice and moist. Although I would add more coffee to it for more of a mocha taste.
Great flavor with subtle mocha flavor! This is a nice recipe instead of using my overripe bananas for banana bread all the time. I did follow suggestions of decreasing margarine to 1/4c, used 1/2c each of white sugar and brown sugar instead of all white, added 3/4c applesauce, 4T finely ground coffee, used 3/4c all purpose flour and 1 1/4c whole wheat flour instead of all white flour, plus I added 2T flax seed. Yum!!
Yummy! These are really good. I used 3 really big bananas. I used mini chocolate chips, and instead of water I used coffee to dissolve the instant coffee in. Mine only took 16 minutes to cook through so keep an eye on them. Thanks for the recipe.
Delicious! I used 3 Tbsp coffe dissolved in 3 Tbps water. I also replaced the margarine with oil, used only a cup of sugar and 3/4 cup chocolate chips.
This recipe turned out great. I read a couple of reviews and made minor adjustments. I used 1/2 cup of margarine and 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce for the 1 cup margarine. I also dissolved 3 T of instant coffee in 3 T of water. Dusted the chips with 1 T flour, too and they distributed nicely throughout the muffins. Muffins were moist and tasty!
This recipe turned out delicious muffins that my most picky of eaters devoured. The only change I made to the recipe was that I substituted 1 1/2 cups of the flour with Whole wheat flour. Did not seem to affect the outcome of the recipe on bit.
This turned out very good. I was really looking for more of a coffee flavor though.
AWESOME!! I just made my first (double) batch of these and they are FANTASTIC! I used some of the previous suggestions and used 1/2 cup butter and 1 cup sugar. I also made 12 large muffins instead of more smaller ones. I also use whole wheat flour as I feel it adds more depth, flavor and nutrition to a recipe. Thank you so much for sharing this, I will be making it again!!
