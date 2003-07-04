Mocha Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

This recipe was shared with me by my friend, Sharon. She was given the recipe by her mother. Everyone who has tasted them will agree that they are the best muffins ever!

Recipe by Shelley Ross

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
15 - 18 muffins
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Blend butter or margarine, sugar, egg, banana, dissolved coffee, and vanilla in food processor for 2 minutes. Add flour, salt, baking powder, and soda, and blend just until flour disappears. Add chocolate chips and mix in with wooden spoon. Spoon mixture into 15 to 18 paper-lined muffin cups.

  • Bake for 25 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 36.5g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 10.3mg; sodium 251.6mg. Full Nutrition
