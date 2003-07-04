Mocha Chocolate Chip Banana Muffins

Good muffins. Pretty sweet. Like other reviewers, I added less sugar-about a cup, upped the coffee a bit, and made them with half butter, half oil. I wanted the flavor from the butter and the moisture from the oil (they were not dry at all this way). The butter kind of makes them taste like chocolate chip cookies in a muffin. They rose beautifully and are very attractive. I was out of brown sugar so I used all white, but I think brown in combo with the butter and mini chips would make them even more like chocolate chip cookies. The only thing I'm not sure about is the combination of the three flavors. I love coffee and chocolate, and I love banana and chocolate. I'm just not sure that the three together are not a little too distracting for my taste. I wonder if subbing cocoa for the coffee would solve this problem for me.