Cottage Cheese Bread II

4.3
30 Ratings
  • 5 15
  • 4 12
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

Has a texture like angel food cake.

Recipe by Kathy Nowell

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 -1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Add the ingredients to the pan of your bread machine in the order suggested by the manufacturer, and Start. You can use more bread flour if the dough seems too sticky.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
169 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 3.9g; cholesterol 18.3mg; sodium 302.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022