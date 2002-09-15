Cottage Cheese Bread II
Has a texture like angel food cake.
Be forewarned - this makes more than 1 & 1/2 lbs of bread! I have a 1 & 1/2 lb breadmaker, and the dough from this recipe grew over and down the sides of the pan. The bread that I was able to salvage was good - very light, fluffy and tasty. My family loved it. Unfortunately, it made such a huge mess in my breadmaker which took so long to clean up that I have a grudge against this recipe now.Read More
This was ok. Not what I was expecting though.Read More
got too tall tor my machine and i have a 2 pound one but it did have a very soft texture and i will make it again
Great bread. Followed directions exactly but ended up having to add another 1/2 cup of flour because it was way too sticky. Rose at just the right height and the texture was excellent. Thanks Kathy
Going by others suggestions I used 1 tsp. yeast and 2C all purpose flour and 1C whole wheat flour because my husband loves whole wheat. It is delicious and light. A good way to use up cottage cheese,I only had low fat cottage in the refrigerator. Gets 5 stars from me. Connie
Great bread!!! The texture is definitely different, almost chewy. You can't really taste the cottage cheese, but its texture is there. To make it a little healthier, I used white whole wheat flour and added 1/4 cup of gluten. I also substituted yogurt for the oil. I'll definitely make this again, especially since there's still cottage cheese in the refrigerator!
Hubby and I loved it...wasn't such a big hit with the kids. My opinion..excellent!
This makes a tender bread; just like the recipe says--like angelfood cake. My family gobbled it up. This is one of our favorite bread recipes--machine and handmade. Thanks go to the person who submitted the recipe.
The whole family loved this bread and my kids do not like much besides Pizza!!
I made this by hand and it turned out pretty good,not spectacular but still good.While kneading the dough I must've added an extra cup of flour just to keep it from sticking to the counter.I'll be making this again.
I was surprised how well this bread came out. seems the cottage cheese helped keep it moist and yummy.
I recently purchased a bread machine. I tried close to 20 different recipes and the bread was ok. I looked through the reviews on this recipe and decided to use the dough cycle then form into 2 loaf pans. I am glad I did! I have a 2 lb bread machine and it would have easily over flowed. I had to add an extra cup of flour so that I could work with it. The loaves were perfect. They were tall, had almost a chewy texture and were light. My husband loved them and wanted to know when I am going to make more. The first two loaves only lasted 3 days. =) This recipe is a KEEPER! Thanks for posting it.
Good recipe. Should state that the cottage cheese should be drained of all excess liquid. I ended up using an additional 1 cup of flour. Also - thanks to all the previous reviews I knew not to use my bread machine. Very tender crumb and moist. The crust was not tough but still chewy. Good flavor - mild and a touch sweet. A definite keeper.
Not bad. This is a light, moist bread. I had to add about 1/2 c of flour--just a bit too moist. I used 1 cup of ww flour in place of a cup of the AP flour and it worked well. I baked in the oven and used 2 bread pans instead of one--I prefer 2 smaller loaves insted of 1 monster sized loaf. My loaves were small, but it works for me. Turns out a regular loaf--not sure that it was any lighter, although maybe the ww flour could've affected it somewhat. Just seemed like a good, basic loaf to me. thanks for the recipe!
we had to cut into this as soon as the timer went off! it was so good! very moist with a nice crust on the outside.
This was very good and fluffy... however I think next time I may try wheat flour instead
I followed the recipe to the letter using extra flour as suggested to bring to correct texture/moisture and like others, split the dough into two pans rather than use the breadmaker. The texture and flavour, beyond compare! Toasting it up for breakfast was a real treat. Definitely a keeper
I made cottage cheese bread I and it fell in the bread machine .After reading the reviews I attributted it to too much yeast. I then made II and it also fell after rising the 2nd time. I like the texture of the bread. Does snyone have any suggestions?
very sticky dough, delicious though!
This is one delicious tasting bread and the texture is perfect. It was so soft out of the bread machine and made great crunchy toast. I added one tablespoon of dill seed and will definitely add it every time. This bread, (like other cottage cheese bread machine recipes on this site) rises way too high (even after cutting back on the yeast). I'll have to keep playing with it to find out the correct measurements of yeast and sugar I should use. If I could just get the loaf to stop rising so high, it would be a perfect 5 star recipe.
Delicious bread! Didn't use bread machine so can't attest to the size. Baked up well in a round loaf. Very good with a salad supper!
I decided to follow this recipe exactly and agree with the majority that you need to use less yeast. I had some extra cottage cheese to use up and this bread did the trick. I will use this recipe again for sure, just use less yeast. Taste & texture = five stars, but I'm giving four because this recipe will not work with a 2 lb. bread machine without overflowing :( This is a very tastey, moist and light loaf with such simple ingredients, wonderful flavor!
Had to add nearly a cup extra flour to prevent sticking, but the end result is excellent shape, crust, taste and texture.
can't rate yet as it is in the breadmaker right now but did follow recipe except less yeast and a bit more sugar (making for breakfast) am using basic white light setting as none was suggested. Hope to come back after breakfast tomorrow with 5 stars.....Julie
This bread was very good. I omitted the water only because I didnt see it on the recipe I noticed it looked a little dry so I added 3 tbsp cottage cheese, used 1 tsp yeast (still too much). I took another persons sugestion and used 2 cups white flour and 1 cut wheat flour - it was an aweson loaf of bread. So no real need for the water all that is going to do is make you add more flour. This recipe already makes too much. I have a two pound machine and it rose to the very top.
As my breadmaker is 1.65-3.3 pounds (0.75-1kg), I made a bigger portion, and decided to make a cake from it: added more sugar, and added dried cheries / chocolate drops after the signal. Baked as sweet white bread. Got really big loaf (it rised almost double from the dough amount), two people finished it in couple days - were really happy.
Easy and tasty. Needed another cup of flour.
Made a huge mess in my bread machine.
Outstanding bread. Only used 1 1/2 teas of rapid rise yeast. Great for sandwiches, toast, French bread. Put bread machine on light crust and quick. Couldn’t ask for a tastier loaf.
