Chinese Steamed Buns

After reading all 106 reviews, I decided to try this recipe, with my own filling and whole wheat flour. I started as the recipe stated, but I think a 1/4 cup of wheat flour was too much, because it became very, very thick. I added more warm water. Though the bag of flour did state to only use 25-50% of what was called for in recipes using APF, I found that I ended up using about the same amount as this recipe calls for, which makes sense since most of the more lengthy reviews said they had to use between 1/4 c. - 3/4c. more. The dough was still very sticky, and I couldn't get it smooth (may have been the flour), but I let it rise for 2 1/2 hours as the recipe stated. Since my goal was to create a healthier version of the steamed buns I used to get at the Hong Kong Market in New Orleans, I only got about 7 buns out of this, and they weren't as big as I would have liked. During the second rising, they didn't appear to rise at all, and they only rose a little while steaming. This might have been me, I may have over kneaded them. However, I found that while filling them, the dough was elastic enough to allow me to pack it in, and using a spoon to get the edges thinner than the center was a good tip! I also added some vinegar to the water before setting the buns to steam, which I think kept the buns sweet. A tip for those using steam plates: I put mine in a large pasta pot and sprayed it with cooking spray, rather than using wax paper squares. It worked perfectly, no sticking!