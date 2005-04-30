Chinese Steamed Buns

These steamed buns are yummy Chinese dim sum that can be made with or without meat filling. To make these tasty buns, you'll need a wok equipped with a stainless steel steam plate. After steaming the buns, make sure to remove the lid carefully so condensation doesn't drip onto the buns, as this will produce yellowish blisters on the bun surface. You may use milk in place of the warm water if you wish.

By Allrecipes Member

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix together 1/4 cup flour, 1/4 cup warm water, yeast, and 1 teaspoon sugar in a large bowl. Allow to sit for 30 minutes.

  • Mix in remaining 1 1/2 cups flour, remaining 1/2 cup warm water, 2 tablespoons sugar, vegetable oil, and salt. Knead until dough is smooth and elastic. Transfer to a greased bowl, roll to coat with oil, and let sit until tripled in size, 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

  • Punch down dough and spread out on a floured board. Sprinkle baking powder evenly on surface of dough; knead for 5 minutes.

  • Divide dough in half; set aside one half in a covered bowl. Divide remaining half into 12 equal pieces. Shape each into a ball; transfer each ball to a small square of waxed paper with the smooth surface facing up. Repeat portioning and shaping with remaining dough half. Cover all 24 dough balls and let sit until doubled in size, about 30 minutes.

  • Bring some water to a boil in a wok, then reduce heat to medium and keep water at a low boil. Place the steam plate on a small wire rack in the middle of the wok, leaving at least 2 inches of space between the plate and the wok. Working in batches, place buns on waxed paper squares onto the steam plate, leaving 1 to 2 inches between buns.

  • Cover and steam buns for 15 minutes. Carefully remove the lid, so condensation doesn't drip onto buns. Continue steaming remaining buns until all are cooked.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
44 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 0.7g; sodium 35mg. Full Nutrition
