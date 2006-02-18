Finnish Pulla

I just got into baking, and this is actually the first bread I ever made, and it still turned out amazing! I ended up using Cinnamon instead of cardamon, but thats ok because I have a love obsession with Cinnamon! While preparing I didn't realize that the ingredients were set for 3 loaves! That's going to be too much for 2 people people to eat, hopefully we can find someone to give at least one of the loaves to. Also, I let it rise 2 times naturally, then put it in the fridge overnight and it rose again. Someone told me that the best taste comes out that way. I highly suggest people cook it at 350 for 30-35 minutes. At 400 the crust bakes too fast, and it can actually remained uncooked inside! After the first loaf I adjusted my temperature and the rest came out perfect. They turned out with a nice shell, but it wasn't too hard. The inside was nice and soft, but still thick and not overly fluffy. It had a sweet taste, and it looks beautiful too. Its actually very easy to tear off into portions instead of cutting because of the braided portions, and I feel like this would go really well with a holiday dinner instead of baking traditional biscuits. I highly recommend,and hope I find more yummy bread recipes ^.^