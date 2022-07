Finnish Pulla

Thanks for the recipe! I had never had, or even heard of, cardamom before and now I am in love! : ) After reading the reviews of what other people had to say, I gave making this bread a shot. It took forever to make (I am just learning to make bread with yeast from scratch by hand), about 6 hours for me! After all of the work, I think it was more than worth it. I added raisins; I took about 1.5 cups of raisins, added enough water to cover them and simmered them on medium until most of the water was gone. Then I let them drain on a paper towel (all this to keep the bread from getting dry. I have done this to all of my quick breads that call for dried fruit and it works like a charm). I added them last. I made a chocolate sauce and a cream cheese glaze to go over a couple of the loaves. My favorite way is served cold with butter and a glass of orange juice. : ) Tip: I used parchment paper to keep the bottoms from sticking and burning. Also, I took others advice and baked at 350 F for 20-30 minutes. It turned out PERFECT! I can't thank you enough,Kim B.!