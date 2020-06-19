Apple Chutney

Rating: 4.55 stars
51 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 1

This easy chutney is a great companion for so many dishes from turkey sandwiches to pork chops.

By CATSEO

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

40
Original recipe yields 40 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a saucepan, mix the apples, onion, ginger, vinegar, white sugar, brown sugar, cinnamon, white pepper, cardamom, and nutmeg. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and cover. Simmer 30 minutes, stirring frequently, until the apples are tender. Mix in some water if necessary to keep the ingredients moist. Remove the onion and ginger, and store in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
49 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 0.1g; sodium 2.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (51)

Most helpful positive review

ROZ21
Rating: 5 stars
12/23/2005
I have to give this recipe a 5 because it won me our mock-Iron Chef competition! We put it over pheasant, we used red wine vinegar instead and it turned out great. Just the right amount of tang and sweetness. Read More
Helpful
(80)

Most helpful critical review

steves
Rating: 2 stars
01/29/2010
I followed the recipe and it turned out too vinegary. Maybe use white vinegar instead of white wine vinegar? I'm not sure what I did wrong but it's not good. It's OK except for the vinegar after-bite which is intense. I'll go short on the vinegar next time. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
