Apple Chutney

I have to give this recipe a 5 because it won me our mock-Iron Chef competition! We put it over pheasant, we used red wine vinegar instead and it turned out great. Just the right amount of tang and sweetness.
A great base recipe b/c it alllows you to add and substitute many ingredients so you can make it your own. I used nutmeg, cinnamon, plain old vinegar, and ground ginger, a small amount of maple bacon to make it my own. GREAT with pork chops!
We will have this chutney along with our x-mas roast tomorrow on Christmas Eve. I prepared it today and just to make sure we won't be disappointed we all had a spoonful. Wow we love it! It is soo delicious and I'm sure it will become one of our family favorites.
It was just liked baked apples. Really good.
I hosted a dinner for 50 and 5 x the recipe so everyone would have a quarter cup portion. I used pears and it turned out fabulously! I cooked it a little longer than recommended and it was better the second day. Everyone loved it. Definitely a repeat!
I needed pear Chutney and I will change this one to smy needs
This recipe is wonderful! Just the right blend of spices. Perfect as a side dish for those fall recipes.
Excellent! I used old mushy sweet apples (decreased the sugar) and it turned out great. Next time I'll use less ginger since it was a bit overpowering.
Great flavor and very easy to make. The ginger really packs a punch so don't over do it. Watch the yield because it makes alot.
I followed the recipe and it turned out too vinegary. Maybe use white vinegar instead of white wine vinegar? I'm not sure what I did wrong but it's not good. It's OK except for the vinegar after-bite which is intense. I'll go short on the vinegar next time.