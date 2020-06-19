Microwave Lemon Curd

1 of 682

Rating: 5 stars I'm certainly impressed with this recipe, especially coming from a microwave. Mine cooked to the right consistency in about 5 1/2 minutes. It will be thin when it's done, but if it can coat the back of your spoon, it's done. The curd will thicken up as it cools. The written recipe made almost exactly 3 half-pint jars worth. I used high-quality bottled lemon juice and it was a bit too tangy. I think using fresh juice would make a more mellow-tasting curd. Overall, an excellent recipe worth saving. TIP - strain the curd through a fine-mesh seive to remove all the white egg bits to ensure a perfectly smooth curd. **Update - The curd from the original recipe is quite grainy after it's refridgerated. I tested the recipe 2 more times and ended up with a wonderfully smooth, thicker, richer curd that can easily rival the ones you buy in gourmet stores. Use 3 whole eggs plus 2 egg yolks and increase the sugar to 1 1/4 cup. It won't be two sweet but will mellow out the tartness. I still cooked it 5 1/2 min. and it was perfect. Try it. Helpful (732)

Rating: 5 stars This was AWSOME! I rolled out premade pie crusts and cut it with a cookie cutter to fit mini cupcake pan, baked it for 10 minutes and filled the little pastry cups with this lemon curd. They were GREAT! I never made such a quick and easy dessert before! Helpful (235)

Rating: 5 stars If I didn't see this for myself I would have never believed it. I followed the directions exactly, used the ingredients exactly, and in two minutes flat (seriously!) I had a beautiful, sweet, tart, fresh homemade lemon curd. Remarkable. I used this for the lemon filling in "Lemon Lush," also from this site. I am really impressed. Helpful (207)

Rating: 5 stars This was great! As I like my lemon curd really smooth (with no crumbly/crunchy bits of zest that is), I used a vegetable peeler to make large ribons of zest, which I could then easily remove once the lemon curd had cooled a little. Thanks! Helpful (115)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this recipe on several occasions, both for personal use and to give as gifts. I use it to fill tarts, pour it warm over pound cake and as a spread on muffins and my favorite~just plain in custard cups. Everyone that has tasted it has asked for the recipe. Thank you for submitting such a tasty and easy recipe. Helpful (101)

Rating: 5 stars Great Recipe and easy to make!! If you don't have enough lemon juice, unsweetened Kool-aid lemon ade flavor adds a great flavor to the curd. To the viewer who asked if Splenda works, yes it does, however, I added 1 1/3 cups of Splenda and 1 Tablespoon of corn starch just to make sure. Make sure the corn starch is added to cold liquid. I added mine to the lemon juice. Also, I left out the egg whites as they are unnecessary and thre is no chance of cooked egg whites in the cooked curd. A great place to use the egg whites is in a great recipe for homemade marshmallows. I found it on the the food network under "Hot Cocoa and Homemade Marshmallows". They are really easy to make (no temperature gauge)and made by Tyler Florence, and are they wonderfully soft!!! I will try to post the recipe or hopefully someone else will if I don't get around to it. Helpful (95)

Rating: 5 stars MMM!! soo good and sooo easy!! but I set my microwave to 50% and didnt need to do it for more than 2 mins..I tampered the eggs with heated butter,sugar and lemon juice and that prevented the egg from being cooked into bits.. whenever I could see the mixture bubble slightly, I would shut the microwave and beat the lemon curd.. This is was too good! I ate it with vanilla cupcakes. Thanks! Helpful (62)

Rating: 5 stars I was worried aboout the prep in the microwave, but the curd came out beautifully. I did start it out in the microwave with the butter solid in chunks but it melted long before the curd came together so it didn't matter (one less dirty dish). I also did the first three minutes on full power and then the rest on half power, because I have a powerful microwave. So simple I will make it more often! Helpful (47)

Rating: 5 stars This was really good and simple to make aswell! I spooned it over vanilla ice cream for a quick but delicous sunday night dessert for the family. I also used it spooned over To Die For Blueberry Muffins(also on this sight) for dessert in a hurry. Don't be fooled by how runny it looks in the microwave, because it thickens as soon as it cools! Helpful (40)