Microwave Lemon Curd

This is a delectable lemon curd recipe with the added attraction of being quick and easy to make. It is particularly useful when entertaining and short on time.

By CATSEO

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a microwave-safe bowl, whisk together the sugar and eggs until smooth. Stir in lemon juice, lemon zest and butter. Cook in the microwave for one minute intervals, stirring after each minute until the mixture is thick enough to coat the back of a metal spoon. Remove from the microwave, and pour into small sterile jars. Store for up to three weeks in the refrigerator.

Tip

If you over cook the mixture a little, or forget to stir, you can pass the mixture through a fine sieve to remove the bits of cooked egg.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 50.1mg; sodium 14.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (682)

Most helpful positive review

MommyFromSeattle
Rating: 5 stars
04/29/2008
I'm certainly impressed with this recipe, especially coming from a microwave. Mine cooked to the right consistency in about 5 1/2 minutes. It will be thin when it's done, but if it can coat the back of your spoon, it's done. The curd will thicken up as it cools. The written recipe made almost exactly 3 half-pint jars worth. I used high-quality bottled lemon juice and it was a bit too tangy. I think using fresh juice would make a more mellow-tasting curd. Overall, an excellent recipe worth saving. TIP - strain the curd through a fine-mesh seive to remove all the white egg bits to ensure a perfectly smooth curd. **Update - The curd from the original recipe is quite grainy after it's refridgerated. I tested the recipe 2 more times and ended up with a wonderfully smooth, thicker, richer curd that can easily rival the ones you buy in gourmet stores. Use 3 whole eggs plus 2 egg yolks and increase the sugar to 1 1/4 cup. It won't be two sweet but will mellow out the tartness. I still cooked it 5 1/2 min. and it was perfect. Try it. Read More
Helpful
(732)

Most helpful critical review

DeeLee
Rating: 2 stars
05/28/2009
This had a very nice taste but never firmed up after cooling so I reheated and added some cornstarch mixed with lemon juice and brought it to a boil. after cooling it was perfect. Read More
Helpful
(18)
Reviews:
DIANE73162
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2005
This was AWSOME! I rolled out premade pie crusts and cut it with a cookie cutter to fit mini cupcake pan, baked it for 10 minutes and filled the little pastry cups with this lemon curd. They were GREAT! I never made such a quick and easy dessert before! Read More
Helpful
(235)
naples34102
Rating: 5 stars
05/21/2010
If I didn't see this for myself I would have never believed it. I followed the directions exactly, used the ingredients exactly, and in two minutes flat (seriously!) I had a beautiful, sweet, tart, fresh homemade lemon curd. Remarkable. I used this for the lemon filling in "Lemon Lush," also from this site. I am really impressed. Read More
Helpful
(207)
ELIBULLE
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2005
This was great! As I like my lemon curd really smooth (with no crumbly/crunchy bits of zest that is), I used a vegetable peeler to make large ribons of zest, which I could then easily remove once the lemon curd had cooled a little. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(115)
DEBORAHARV614
Rating: 5 stars
09/22/2006
I have made this recipe on several occasions, both for personal use and to give as gifts. I use it to fill tarts, pour it warm over pound cake and as a spread on muffins and my favorite~just plain in custard cups. Everyone that has tasted it has asked for the recipe. Thank you for submitting such a tasty and easy recipe. Read More
Helpful
(101)
yooper62
Rating: 5 stars
12/03/2007
Great Recipe and easy to make!! If you don't have enough lemon juice, unsweetened Kool-aid lemon ade flavor adds a great flavor to the curd. To the viewer who asked if Splenda works, yes it does, however, I added 1 1/3 cups of Splenda and 1 Tablespoon of corn starch just to make sure. Make sure the corn starch is added to cold liquid. I added mine to the lemon juice. Also, I left out the egg whites as they are unnecessary and thre is no chance of cooked egg whites in the cooked curd. A great place to use the egg whites is in a great recipe for homemade marshmallows. I found it on the the food network under "Hot Cocoa and Homemade Marshmallows". They are really easy to make (no temperature gauge)and made by Tyler Florence, and are they wonderfully soft!!! I will try to post the recipe or hopefully someone else will if I don't get around to it. Read More
Helpful
(95)
plutosangel
Rating: 5 stars
05/08/2008
MMM!! soo good and sooo easy!! but I set my microwave to 50% and didnt need to do it for more than 2 mins..I tampered the eggs with heated butter,sugar and lemon juice and that prevented the egg from being cooked into bits.. whenever I could see the mixture bubble slightly, I would shut the microwave and beat the lemon curd.. This is was too good! I ate it with vanilla cupcakes. Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(62)
AARONHART
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2006
I was worried aboout the prep in the microwave, but the curd came out beautifully. I did start it out in the microwave with the butter solid in chunks but it melted long before the curd came together so it didn't matter (one less dirty dish). I also did the first three minutes on full power and then the rest on half power, because I have a powerful microwave. So simple I will make it more often! Read More
Helpful
(47)
STEPH577
Rating: 5 stars
05/04/2005
This was really good and simple to make aswell! I spooned it over vanilla ice cream for a quick but delicous sunday night dessert for the family. I also used it spooned over To Die For Blueberry Muffins(also on this sight) for dessert in a hurry. Don't be fooled by how runny it looks in the microwave, because it thickens as soon as it cools! Read More
Helpful
(40)
DeeLee
Rating: 2 stars
05/28/2009
This had a very nice taste but never firmed up after cooling so I reheated and added some cornstarch mixed with lemon juice and brought it to a boil. after cooling it was perfect. Read More
Helpful
(18)
