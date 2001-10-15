Applesauce Bread I

140 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 43
  • 3 15
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This is a really good and moist bread.

By Linda G.

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9 x 5 inch loaf pans.

    Advertisement

  • Beat together eggs, sugar, and oil. Blend in applesauce, and then sour cream or buttermilk. Mix in flour, baking powder, soda, and cinnamon. Stir in raisins. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake for 80 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
251 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 11g; cholesterol 25.4mg; sodium 70.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022