Applesauce Bread I
This is a really good and moist bread.
This bread is absolutely wonderful. I split the recipe, using half of all the ingredients and two eggs, with no problems. I also "doctored" the recipe a bit after reading the other reviews: For a half recipe, I used 2 tsp. of cinnamon, added 1 tsp. of nutmeg, and added 1 c. of chopped walnuts. When the bread was done, the walnuts had stayed suspended nicely throughout the batter. This was an excellent breakfast bread, not too sweet, and tasted fresh out of the oven after popping a slice into the microwave for 15 seconds and slathering it with real butter. YUMMY!Read More
I left out the oil entirely and the bread was still very moist! I used craisins and walnuts but still felt a bit more flavour was needed. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg but would add a bit of salt next time and more fruit and nuts. A good beginning recipe that may need tweaking based on your own personal tastes.Read More
I halve the ingredients to make one 9x5 loaf. I use 1/4 c. oil and 2/3 c. sugar to reduce the fat content. Added 1 c. walnuts. I've baked this for friends and gotten rave reviews. Thanks for sharing the recipe, Linda.
Use 1/2 cup of oil - still VERY moist & delicious. Easy, easy to put together. I made one loaf & used the rest to make muffins. Muffins took less time to bake (about 30 min.) The loaf took just about 80 min. (I loaded the pan up) NICE-TASTY Thanks. Could even put a frosting on it, yum-m-m!
Great recipe. Everyone at work loved it. Made some changes: Used only 1/2 cup oil, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon, added 1/4 tsp. each nutmeg and ginger. Instead of raisins, I used craisins and 1/4 cup finely chopped nuts. Also this can be made in 3 1/2 x 6 inch mini loaf pans and will make 6 at one time. Didn't have to make any high altitude adjustments.
I made a dozen muffins (I used a non-stick pan, omitted the grease and flour, and just lifted them out with a plastic knife). I was out of sour cream, so just used skim milk instead. I added some brown sugar for some extra sweetness (omitted the raisin), and reduced the oil a little. They were very moist and good! A great breakfast or anytime snack, and very inexpensive.
I was really excited about making this bread after all the great reviews, but it definitely didn't work for me! I made it for a bunch of my friends, but I was very disappointed, and it was completely inedible. Maybe I did something wrong, but I didn't have a problem with any of the other breads I made to take, so I tend to think it's the recipe!
I really liked this bread. I didn't use raisins and instead of applesauce I used homemade pear-applesauce. I also used about a teaspoon of juice from grated ginger root. It was delicious.
I thought this receipe was very good! I added a 1/2 c. of chopped walnuts to the batter and omited the raisins. I also sprinkled some brown sugar on top before baking. I thought it was great! The kids didnt seem to care for it much...but it didnt have gobs of frosting on it so what do they know? hehe Makes a good snack with coffee in the afternoon! Thanks for sharing!
Very easy to make and very moist. Not a lot of flavor. I may try it using the ideas of adding craisins and nuts, or nutmeg and ginger. The recipe seemed to be lacking something (perhaps the raisins-I left them out!)
This is one of my favorites now.Turned out great. Wouldn't change a thing, maybe add nuts!
Delicious apple bread - great for breakfast. I cut the recipe in half and used two eggs and cut the oil down to 1/4 cup. I used a chunky applesauce so I cut the sugar down to 2/3 cup (1/3 white & 1/3 brown). I upped the cinnamon to 2 tsp. and added 1 tsp. of nutmeg and 2 tsp. of vanilla. I also added 1/4 tsp. of salt to the dry ingredients. It was done in one hour and was very moist.
It was a pretty interesting recipe :) A good way to use up my left over applesauce that no one was eating. I added only about a 1/4 cup of oil, substituted raisins for diced apples, added a dash of salt, nutmeg, and a tsp of vanilla. I also added about a cup of oatmeal and subtracted a 1/2 cup flour. It's really good, but it needs more salt. Next time I'll add a tsp instead of just a dash!
I tried this because I had a jar of applesauce in the pantry and felt like baking something different. I would recommend spreading a cinnamon glaze on top (1 cup confectioners sugar, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/3 cup milk) to add some oomph. Took a loaf to work and the chocoholics didn't even touch it. Oh well, I enjoyed it.
We love applesauce breads and this one is easy and very moist. Some reviewers said it did not have enough flavor (which I tend to agree with) so my answer is to substitute 1/2 melted butter for some of the oil. The butter deepens the flavor and I think enhances the apple flavor as well.
Very tasty. I like it, but when I add 1 cup raisin, those raisin sink to bottom and stick to the pan.
this turned out great! I used less oil, brown sugar, and I added chocolate chips and nuts. thanks for sharing!
This was very good, but I made a few alterations. Like some others, I took the oil down to 1/4c (only made one loaf), and increased the applesauce by a tablespoon or two (used my homemade chunky applesauce instead of the kind from a jar). Instead of raisins and walnuts, I added dried cranberries and pecans. Wonderful taste and texture - thanks for the recipe!
This Applesauce Bread is wonderful. The recipe is very versatile. I reduced the amount of oil to 1/2 a cup, added 1/2 brown sugar and one more tsp. of cinnamon. Next time, I may leave out the oil all together. I ommited the sour cream and added a 1/2 cup of milk. It turned out so moist and delicious! I made 3 mini loaves (filling the pans almost to the rim leaving just enough romm for the bread to rise) and froze the rest to use next week. This is a wonderful bread for a light dessert or with your morning coffee. Thank you for the great recipe Linda, it is now a family favorite!
What a delicious bread! I also added 1 t. of nutmeg and allspice. I think it enhanced the flavors!
Delicious and easy. I didn't have enough applesauce so I added a drained can (small) of fruit cocktail (minus the cherries - yuk!). I substituted chopped walnuts for the raisins. Brought it to a gathering and had several requests for the recipe.
I use low fat plain yogurt instead of sour cream and slash 1/2 cup of sugar since the applesauce already been added sugar. Bread is so good.
Delicious! Perfect. I halved the recipe, and used a tad bit more flour than the recipe asked for since I heard some people saying it was too moist, but mine came out perfect with a gentle sweet taste. I really should have made muffins out of this... especially regretting that I forgot to grease my pan... I'm not going to enjoy getting this out. I highly recommend, this was amazing.
I don't know why my kids didn't like this one? I thought it was very moist and delicious. I added nutmeg. Needs apple chunks and more nutmeg and allspice. Very good if you don't want it too sweet. BMS
This recipe was very easy to make! I made it with canned apple pie filling instead of applesauce because it's what I had in the house, and it was great. I just mixed that part in the mixer longer to chop up the apple pieces. I was delicious. I'll make it again!!
I added more cinnamon and a bit of cardamom and I had to omit the sour cream completely (since I didn't have any on hand), adding some heavy cream instead, but it came out amazing! I would recommend dousing the raisins in hot water with a bit of vanilla added to it for a few minutes to get them nice and plump in the bread. I also topped the bread with crushed walnuts and pecans. Thanks so much for sharing!
nice and moist. Not real sweet..which wouldnt be a downfall. Next time i might add the nutmeg and some more cinnamon for extra flavor.
This one's a keeper! I added a 1/4 tsp. nutmeg and a dash of allspice, and had great results. This is a recipe you can mix up while you're doing ten other things because it's so foolproof. Case in point--I added the ingredients in a different order (forgot to cream the sugar with the oil and eggs) and it turned out perfectly anyway. One note: my oven is not overly hot, but I didn't need 80 minutes to bake, only 60.
This bread is delicious. I used 1/2 c. oil, vanilla yogurt instead of sour cream, and added one tsp each of vanilla and apple pie spice. It was very moist and had good flavor. I only needed to bake for 70 min.
I made muffins that turned out yum. I used brown vs whiter sugar since I didn't have enough white sugar to make them at the time. I used plain yogurt vs sour cream since I didn't have enough sour cream. I used applesauce that I had made from from an apple tree in my yard. Super moist. Not too sweet.
I love quick breads and this one is an excellent recipe. I didn't think I would find a bread my family liked more than pumpkin bread but they say this one is just as good. Very moist and tasty.
AWESOME!!!! This is a new family favorite!!! I did add a bit of salt to the recipe, and even used strawberry yogurt in place of the sour cream once -- yum! This is really good, really moist, and disappears in a hurry!!!
Very light in in texture; great flavor! I only used 1 1/2 cups of apple sauce and too make up for the missing 1/2 cup, I doubled the amount of sour cream. Next time I make this, I will not use the raisins though; instead I plan to use dried apple chunks.
I have a hard to please family and this is something everyone enjoyed, even my little sister and her friends! It's easy, fool proof, and absolutely delicious! Thanks Linda!
I needed to use up a ton of applesauce and made this bread not expecting much, but boy was I wrong! I reduced oil by half and added nutmeg and additional cinnamon, the bread was moist and flavorful. Not very sweet, so it wasn't liked as much by the kids, but what do they know! ;) thank you!
Definitely a keeper, but I made some changes that I think would make for a healthier loaf. I reduced the sugar by half without compromising the sweetness but doubled the raisins, substituted low fat low sugar vanilla yogurt for the sour cream, added 1/2 tsp nutmeg which I think made a good difference, and used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose. Turned out wonderfully moist and yummy, with each slice having a good amount of raisins. Just make sure not to mix wet and dry ingredients too much. Will try adding wheat bran next time for even more healthiness.
It was really good, and definitely sweet enough for me, and I didn't use the full amount of sugar. I used plain yogurt intsead of sour cream, because I wanted to cut down on the fat, and i didn't use as much oil either, maybe a tbsp? Other than that, it was delicious. Enjoy!
I subbed blueberry yogurt for the sour cream, doubled the cinnamon, used half brown sugar half white sugar and lowered the oil to 1/4 cup. It was perfect this way!
Very moist and tasty. Smelled wonderful while baking. I will make it again. Thanks Linda!
Very good quick bread. I added a little extra cinnamon, and suspect some vanilla would be very good; plan to try it next time. I used a cream cheese frosting and it was delicious :)
This is a great starter. I cut the oil by 1/4cup and added 1 tsp of orange zest and doubled the cinnamon. I also made an icing using equal parts orange juice and maple syrup, then adding confectioners sugar. I brushed the icing on the cake while hot. The flavours were amazing.
Perfect. I followed the recipe exactly, with raisins. Would not change anything!
I made this bread, and it turned out awesome even tho I made the mistake adding 1 c. of sourcream instead of the 1/2 cup. But please check the baking time it says 80 min and this has to be a misprint as I baked it for only 60 min
easy, easy easy. We all loved it and especially KJ who at 3 slices at 19 months old. Will make again. I followed direction completely.
Wonderful.Next time I'll use a powdered cinnamon sugar glaze though!I sprinkled cinnamon on top too.
Everyone loved it!!
This recipe was very good. I cut down the oil to about 3/4 cup, added 1 chopped apple to give it some texture and instead of raisins, used craisins. I got lots of compliments and requests for the recipe.
This bread was okay, not anything special, I ended up throwing the second loaf out after I had frozen it because it just didn't sound good. I used cinnamon applesauce and so the cinnamon flavor was very strong. I used buttermilk instead of the sour cream. It was a decent bread but I'd look for a different recipe next time I want to make applesauce bread. Husband didn't care for it either.
This is an excellent recipe--I made mini-muffins instead of two loaves and they turned out great! I also added some nutmeg and allspice and drizzled an icing sugar glaze over the top of the muffins. Very moist with a nice "apple pie" flavour.
Great recipe. I used unsweetened applesauce and added some chopped up apples - it was great!
I can't say enough about this recipe!! My husband liked it even better than his favorite banana bread recipe that he always asks me to make. You have to try this, it it is so moist and yummy. I made one loaf and the rest cupcakes.
I made four batches of this bread at once -- in small loaves (6 per recipe) for Rosh HaShanah gifts. Everyone LOVED it -- gave me rave reviews. I used a little less than 2 cups of sugar, and replaced the sour cream with vanilla non-fat yogurt (in lieu of adding vanilla). Per all the previous reviews, I added a dash of nutmeg, and a dash of salt too. The whole thing was a great success.
A nice moist bread.
A wonderfully moist bread. My mom loves it and it made a wonderful Christmas breakfast! I added a cinnamon swirl to the top for an extra touch.
This was very good!! I only had some cups of mango peach applesauce so i used those, added 2 small chopped apples and some chopped walnuts, i also increased the spice (as per previous reviews) to 2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 tsp ginger and a sprinkle of nutmeg. Made 1 loaf and 12 muffins came out nice and moist and yummy DH ate 3 of the muffins while they were still quite warm! Will make again for sure!!!
this was very moist, i did use some suggestions from other readers. I used 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown and used vanilla yogurt. Baking time for me was 60 minutes and I made a bundt cake out of it instead of a loaf. I will make again. thanks
I made this recipe without reading the reviews.Silly me!The taste is wonderful,not too sweet.However mine was too moist,almost like a solid pudding inside.I will definately try it again with no more than 1/4 cup of oil.I might even eliminate the oil all together.
This bread is just delicious! I make it often in the fall and winter and it is always a big hit. I do make some changes, however. Instead of raisins, I add a diced apple or two for texture and more apple flavor. I reduced the amount of sugar used to 1 1/2 cups. Also, I cut the oil back to just 1/2 cup--with all of the applsauce no one even misses it and it still comes out super moist! Lastly, I bake the bread for only 60-70 minutes--80 minutes is too much time and the bread is overdone and tough. My one year old daughter absolutely loves it.
This bread tasted wonderful! Extremely moist. Easy to make. I will be making this again!
This is a nice quick bread to make. I added both chocolate chips and raisins.
I had to use egg substitute due to egg allergy and did not come out great. I also threw in some vanilla and it did not need it. Tasted very very sweet and spongy, used cupcakes instead of bread pan. Probably not going to make again.
Super moist! Used raw sugar. Also sprinkled the tops before baking with a cinnamon/sugar mixture. Added extra cinnamon,nutmeg, allspice and ginger.
RATHER BLAND AND I ADDED SOME NUTMEG AND ALLSPICE AND IT WAS STILL BLAND. I WILL NOT MAKE THIS AGAIN.
This cake is moist and not too sweet. My 3- and 5-year-old kids really enjoyed it and requested I make it again right away!
My 4 year old daughter and I had lots of fun making this recipe, and then she and my 2 year old son DEVOURED it over the next 3 days! I think it's a great recipe for holiday giving as well.
I took this recipe as a base, and made it my own. I had leftover fruit pulp from the juicer this morning (rasberry, strawberry, orange, lemon, grapes, bananna), and it tasted so good, I didn't want to throw it away, I wanted to make it into a bread. Not knowing where to start, I came to allrecipes :o), and I used this recipe as a base. I had a cup of pulp, added 1/2 cup of cinnamon applesauce, and 1/2 cup of berry applesauce. I used half whole wheat flour, added a teaspoon of lemon zest, and added 1/4 cup of ground flax. Also, I added about a cup of craisins. I took off half a cup of sugar, because I thought it would be too sweet otherwise. I greased and sugared the loaf pans, and it was done in 65 minutes, not 80. Most delish! Thanks for the jumping board!
My favorite!
LOve this recipe. I did take down the sugar by 1/2 a cup. added a tiny bit more cinnamon, and chunks of apple and craisins(as the previous reviews recommended) but I made them as muffins.... and they were so good! Once they were out of the oven and slightly cooled I dipped them in butter and then into a sugar/cinnamon mix to give that sugar crumble top..yum!
This is a great recipe with a bit of wiggle room if you want to adapt it a bit or are running low on some of the ingredients. I always sub half of the white sugar with brown for quick breads, so in this case used only 1 cup of white sugar and 1 cup of brown. Next time, I'll reduce those amounts by at least 1/4 cup each; the bread was very sweet. I did not have much oil so only used about 1/4 to 1/3 cup. I doubled the cinnamon and added 1 tsp of vanilla and 1 tsp salt. I didn't have sour cream so used milk soured with a bit of vinegar. My loaf pans are 8.5 X 4 in and the bread was done in 60 minutes. The bread is moist and really tasty. Great for a breakfast treat or snack for the kids!
Moist, tasty. Simply the best. I have been making this for several years and I am never dissapointed. A great recipe.
This was so easy to bake....and absolutely delicious...I will definitely bake it again and again for my boys.
Yummy. This is one of those recipes you can make mistakes, reduce ingredients, and it is still a delicious bread. Not an overwhelming flavor, but just delightful, tasty and very, very moist! My (picky eater) hubby said, "I REALLY like this bread!"
Good bread and easy to make. My toddler liked it so the lower spice level is good but yes, if you like it spicier I would double the spice. Also, if it turns out too sweet don't use sweetened applesauce. That makes a big difference in sweetness. You can only cut the regular sugar so much before you start to hurt the texture.
Super Delicious! Wouldnt change a thing! Made these twice already..when I go back for more they are gone already! My family LOVES THIS!
This was absolutely delicious. This recipe is very versatile and I followed what other reviewers have said that they had or would add. I added cinnamon and nutmeg along with a touch of vanilla. I also halved the oil in the recipe and reduced the white sugar content to 1-1/2 cups. I also mixed in some nuts which turned out well. One thing I felt like I should've added were some sliced apples or other fruit and then this would be perfect! This is a great recipe I recommend many to try!
My daughter, age 11, entered this bread in our county fair last week (9-09). She recieved a BLUE RIBBON. She followed the recipe exactly and it was delicious, moist and looked perfect. We made an extra loaf for us and we finished it in 2 days. Wonderful!!
While it was still warm I drizzled it with about a 1/4 cup of Kentucky Bourbon and topped it with cream cheese frosting. 8)
This bread is amazing and super moist, very easy!
This is a moist and delicious bread. I made it for a staff breakfast at work and all who tried it enjoyed it. It was fairly easy to make also. And luckily it makes 2 loaves, so we have some here at home to eat.
I tweaked this recipe a lot and the end result was fabulous! After reading other reviews I added 2 tsps. of apple pie spice, 1/4 tsp. of ground cloves, a tsp. of salt, and 2 tsps. of baking soda. I completely omitted the baking powder. I also cut the oil down to 1/2 cup and added a 1/2 cup of sour milk (buttermilk substitute made by putting a 1/2 Tbls. of vinegar and adding enough milk to equal 1/2 cup). Sour cream just seemed like it would be too much moisture on top of the applesauce and oil. I also added chopped walnuts instead of raisins because of personal preference. My husband said it was really good, and I agreed! I will be making several loaves to give out as Christmas gifts.
It is very good but there's not much flavour. I added nutmeg and cloves, yet nothing.
very moist. was gone in seconds!
Well, I went with the reviews and only used 1/2 the oil called for and found it to be dry. Next time I will go with the original recipe and rate it again. I also added spices (nutmeg, allspice, ginger, etc) to add some more flavor and that worked well. We liked it but a little drier than we like.
This bread is moist, delicious and simply amazing! I did tweak it a little after reading the other reviews. I made this recipe with 2 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp nutmeg. I cut down on the sugar by 1/4 cup because I was using sweetened homemade applesauce. I replaced 1/4 cup of the oil with 1/4 cup melted margarine, and I added maybe 1/2 cup of walnuts. Amazing!!
I liked that this was very easy to make and very moist, however it did not really have much flavor to it. Next time I may add a bit of spice to liven it up. :)
This is a family favorite that is asked for at every family gathering. I've found that it cooks faster than the suggested 80min. Also, if I use three smaller loaf pans, it will bake in about 60 min. I also always use buttermilk and leave out the cinnamon since I use Motts applesauce with cinnamon in it. Edit 12/18/2015 - this is still a favorite at family events. The kids request it, the adults "fight" over who takes the so called extra loaves home, and people are disappointed if I don't bring it. I've actually had to start making double batches so that no one goes home disappointed. I've also been told it freezes well and still tastes fresh baked when thawed.
I made with whole wheat flour, it was good, just kinda plain. Next time, I am going to add nuts and maybe use chunky applesauce or use chunks of apple. I added extra extra cinnamon and a dash of vanilla. I will also make with half white flour and half wheat. I was a VERY MOIST bread though.
By far one of my favorite bread recipes now! This cake came out super moist and tasty! I followed the recipe exactly but used lite sour cream. Next time I will try to make it healthy by using a mixture of whole wheat and brown rice flour, cutting down the sugar with agave nectar, using extra applesauce to reduce the oil, I never used raisins and I dont plan to next time...And using fat free plain greek yogurt...I will let you know how it comes out "healthy."
Another try at using up the mountain of applesauce I made last fall...and this will be made again! After reading the reviews, I cut the sugar in half and it was plenty sweet for us. I also decided for cut out the oil altogether and instead added 3/4 cup of fat free cour cream. I also added a splash of vanilla and a sprinkle of ground ginger and nutmeg! So moist and tasty! I only wish I had some walnuts on hand, I think that chopped walnuts would make a great addition. I also subbed one cup of regular flour for whole wheat and sprinkled the tops of the loaves with a cinnamon/sugar mixture! I can't wait to have more for breakfast!
I really liked this recipe for the fact that it contains a lot of ingredients most folks would keep in their pantry/fridge ALL THE TIME. I subbed in non-fat sour cream, used 1 c brown sugar, .5 c white, 1/4 tsp fresh grated nutmeg, and doubled the amount of cinnamon. My two loaves came out firm but moist on the outside and super moist on the inside. Must be EXACT with measurements because this could easily become very soggy if od'ing on wet ingredients. Baked for 1 hour give or take, rotating pans half way through. The only thing is, I'd like this to be a little more spicy. Any suggestions?
This bread was wonderful. I used half the oil and substituted half of the sugar with Splenda and cut the applesauce to 1-1/4 cups (all I had left) but added half of a large Granny Smith grated coarse, some raisins and walnuts. I made it two days ago and it's gone!
i made this for my MOPs meeting and it was a complete hit!!! Thank you
I halved the oil and added apple pie spice....the bread was moist but still lacked a little flavor...next time I will add evenmore apple pie spice...thanks for a recipe to build on
I am enjoying the first slice warm!!!Just made a double batch and will see how well this bread freezes. It is delicious, but pretty sweet, may cut back on the sugar a bit. Made it more healthy by adding a few T. of wheat germ and ground flax seed. Also put in pecans instead of raisins.
I tried this recipe last night when I had some applesauce, nuts, dried fruits and Equal that I wanted to use up. I tweaked it based on earlier reviews/comments and I think the two loaves came out fine. I put so much fruit into it that it even looked a bit like the English fruit cake. (Those are the ones that actually taste good, compared with the foul treacly-too-sweet variety so appropriately reviled here in the U.S.) Here's my ingredients list (the procedures were the same as the recipe): 3 eggs 1/2 cup sugar 1/2 cup SugarLite (Equal) 1/4 cup oil 2-1/4 cup applesauce (which was the rest of the bottle) 1/2 cup lite sour cream 2-1/4 cup all-purpose flour 1 cup whole wheat flour 1 tsp salt 1 tsp vanilla 1/2 tsp fresh crushed ginger (Trader Joe's brand) 2 tsp cinnamon 1 tsp nutmeg 1 tsp baking soda 1/4 tsp baking powder 2/3 cup toasted slivered almonds 1-1/4 cup dried blueberries 3/4 cup raisins I baked both loaves for 60 minutes and cooled them on racks.
The only change was that I didn't have quite enough apple sauce so I tossed in a jar of homemade peach jam. Worked fine! I added the optional raisins and love them. Could easily imagine adding chopped nuts as well. I'm a novice baker and this was very easy AND very moist and tasty. Will make the recipe again.
Nothing special about this bread.
UPDATE: I made this again. It produces a lot of bread which is nice, but it is just saturated with the oil. It seems as if it is too much. Sure, it's moist, but you can really taste the oil. 3/28/2008 I made this recipe for my sustainable development class, as a project on organic foods avail. in Michigan. Everyone in the class enjoyed it. I made the Honey Butter recipe to go along with it. Yum.
Very moist and good. I used chunky applesauce and added chocolate chips to one of the loaves. Both were a hit.
