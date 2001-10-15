Applesauce Bread I

This is a great recipe with a bit of wiggle room if you want to adapt it a bit or are running low on some of the ingredients. I always sub half of the white sugar with brown for quick breads, so in this case used only 1 cup of white sugar and 1 cup of brown. Next time, I'll reduce those amounts by at least 1/4 cup each; the bread was very sweet. I did not have much oil so only used about 1/4 to 1/3 cup. I doubled the cinnamon and added 1 tsp of vanilla and 1 tsp salt. I didn't have sour cream so used milk soured with a bit of vinegar. My loaf pans are 8.5 X 4 in and the bread was done in 60 minutes. The bread is moist and really tasty. Great for a breakfast treat or snack for the kids!