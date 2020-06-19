Blonde Bobbie

4.8
7 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A rich, smooth and creamy taste! A slight twist on Irish Cream that everyone will enjoy!

Recipe by SB0719

Recipe Summary

prep:
2 mins
total:
2 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Directions

  • Place ice in a short glass. Pour the Irish cream, butterscotch schnapps, and coffee liquor over the ice. Stir and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
485 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 57.4g; fat 0.4g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 13.4mg. Full Nutrition
