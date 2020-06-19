Blonde Bobbie
A rich, smooth and creamy taste! A slight twist on Irish Cream that everyone will enjoy!
Sweeeeet and rich. Great combination though.Read More
This was indeed very rich. And sweet! I really enjoyd this drink but feel it is best suited as a dessert cocktail. Thanks SB0719!
MMMMMMMM! This is good! A little rich but good.
This was my treat tonight. Very sweet cocktail. I added just a little half-n-half after tasting it to cut the sweetness. This won't be an every night drink but it was very good for an after-dinner treat. imvintage was right when she said it's a dessert cocktail.
This is wonderful--I like to pour the mix (no ice ) into my coffee. I drink half hot, and "Nurse" the other half poured over ice as Iced Coffee--YUM!
Yum! I recommend adding a jigger of vodka and changing the servings to 2. It's a little too sweet as is.
Betcha can't drink just one!
