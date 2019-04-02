Baked Mac and Cheese for One
This is a fast, easy to prepare, and filling meal. Once you try homemade mac and cheese, you'll never want the boxed stuff again. I cook mine in a soup crock.
First time I have been inspired to post a review despite using the site for a couple of years now. I needed to use up an opened box of elbow macaroni and found this 'recipe for one.' This mac-n-cheese recipe was absolutely delicious. Loved the flavor and texture - very creamy. Some 'scratch' mac-n-cheese recipes seem to require too much flour or baking time and the texture can be very grainy. Not this one! Only changes - I omitted the worcestorshire and used a little extra cheese on top. Now, I just need to scale the recipe to serve several people and I will proudly prepare it for our next family gathering. Yummy!!!Read More
My very favorite macaroni and cheese is....Kraft!...doctored up with....Velveeta! I don't have mac and cheese often and on the rare occasions I do none of the homemade recipes I've tried have ever held a candle to that boxed stuff and this recipe was no exception. The flavor was okay - I used a mix of mild cheddar (for creaminess), sharp Cheddar and Gruyere (for flavor), and skipped the bread crumbs. But I have to agree with "love my kids" who commented she'd add more macaroni in the future. There was just too much heavy sauce which totally overwhelmed the macaroni. I will still be on the look-out for something that beats that little blue box!Read More
Since I was only cooking for myself today, this recipe was right on time. I pretty much followed the recipe except I baked it longer and at 425 degrees because I like my mac & cheese browned on the bottom and edges. The recipe isn't real cheesy but the onion powder and other spices gives it a nice flavor boost. Just taste the cheese sauce before adding the macaroni and if it isn't cheesy enough, just add more. I'm counting calories so I thought it was just right. I used panko breadcrumbs which always add a nice crunch. As I was eating, I thought about adding a little chopped broccoli to the dish when I make it again for a quick broccoli mac & cheese dish. I baked it in one of my mini au gratin dishes, and it fit perfectly. A really nice recipe that I will make again.
Awesome! I get a hankering for mac and cheese every once in a while, and BF detests it (what's wrong with him?!?!) so I can never make it for dinner. I make this for myself for lunch now to cure my craving. Any pasta will do really, penne/ziti is actually my fave, but I use whatever's on hand. I adjust if a bit by adding a sprinkle of smoked paprika, and prefer to use a non-vinegary hot sauce, not tabasco for this one. Instead of breadcrumbs I sprinkle french fried onions on top, then the cheese and bake... SO GOOD!!! Be sure, as with any roux based sauce, that you let it thicken properly (before adding the cheese), otherwise you will end up with it 'soupy' as one reviewer described... Use the 2 minutes as a guideline, but if it's still thin, give it another minute or 2 til it looks right. Would definately scale this up and serve to guests, especially around the holidays! UPDATE: I now use the cheesy sauce (double amts) in my tuna casserole and it's AWESOME... try it! DOUBLE UPDATE: I don't suggest making this ahead of time... I scaled it up and made it an hour or so before baking and it wasn't as smooth as it is when you bake it right away, the sauce kind of starts to coagulate... I did however adapt the recipe to be gluten free for a friend with celiacs by using brown rice macaroni and white rice flour (just know that a gluten free roux is thinner, but it bakes up ok in the end). She said it was really good and hadn't been able to have mac N cheese for a looong time.
Fantastic, creamy, and satisfying mac-n-cheese with this quick and easy recipe. The Hubster loved it and said it was the best he's ever had. Didn't change a thing and will definitely be making this one again. Since it's just the two of us, I love that I can make single servings and we don't have an enormous amount of leftovers to deal with. Thanks for the great recipe! :)
This recipe is darned close to my personal one- it's nice to see a "mini-mac" recipe! Real macaroni and cheese is about good, comforting REAL food. Good food, good recipe- kudos to you, for a great alternative to the boxed kind!
Why would anyone make one serving of mac n cheese that requires all this work? I scratched my head at thought of measuring out only 3 TBS. of uncooked pasta? You can still make this a mac n cheese for one, but make 3 or 4 portions of them at once, freezing the rest. The measurements on this recipe need to be quadrupled and made into FOUR one-serving portions. You prepare ONCE and eat FOUR TIMES!
Finally! I've been looking for months for a creamy/saucy homemade mac n cheese recipe that's also tasty- and I've found it! Thank you cody's mama for posting ur pic- which made me try this recipe. My first successful roux. I followed the recipe pretty closely, only changes were to double the recipe (kept baking time the same) and replaced bread crumbs with Ritz crumbs. The pasta-to-sauce ratio was perfect, i like my pasta slightly drowning in sauce. Some of the ingredients (worchestershire and hot sauce) might sound weird for a mac n cheese recipe, but they actually help this one stand out (in a good way) without being too bold. but, it does give it a more grown-up taste. for a more traditional taste, i would omit the sauces (and maybe even the mustard) and add more cheese. The reviewer who found it too salty might have used salted butter. thanks amydoll for this recipe!
Quite salty and not very cheesy. Best to let it sit for 10-15 minutes after baking to solidify the sauce and avoid eating macaroni and cheese soup.
Perfectly sized for one! I added chopped up broccoli before putting it in the oven, and it was delicious. I might leave out the mustard next time, though.
My friend made this for me last night, and it was delicious! I really liked the taste of the mustard in the cheese sauce...it added a nice little kick! I watched her make the dish, and it looked like she followed the recipe exactly. If I were making it, I might add a pinch of nutmeg to the sauce for a little extra flavor, though extra flavor was certainly not needed. This makes a great meal on a chilly autumn night! Saving to my personal recipes so I can give it a try myself...
It was awesome!!! Made it exactly and it turned out great. I will definitely be making this again. Also whoever said utterly foul tasting Kraft box Mac n cheese is better than this is disturbing to people who actually cook!
Really good. I omitted the mustard, Wsauce and the hotsauce, and it was wonderful. I used 3 heaped tbsp of macaroni, and was afraid it wouldn't be enough, but the creamy sauce makes it substantial enough for one person, I could hardly finish it! Thank you for a great recipe!
I loved the flavor of the sauce, it has nice depth with the mustard and worcestershire.I didn't have hot sauce, so I used a couple pinches of chili powder and it tasted great. (scaled for 8 people) I also sprinkled the cheese on top with some panko breadcrumbs and it was nice and crispy. I'll be making this again for sure.
I've been using this as the basis of my macaroni and cheese recipe for years! I always make a larger batch of it and I've tweaked the amounts of Worcestershire and mustard to suit everyone's tastes, but it's a great recipe ^_^
This is a very tasty mac & cheese. Beware though when increasing the serving size. I wanted to make 8 little ramekins, so I upped the serving size to 8 on the recipe. The measurements all adjusted and so I went with what it said, even though I thought it all sounded like too much for the amount of macaroni. Turns out I was right - by the time I added the macaroni to the sauce, it was swimming. WAY too much sauce. I ended up just scooping the macaroni out of the sauce into the little dishes and saved the rest so I can make another batch sometime soon (just add some cooked macaroni). So, it's very good - just be careful when you want to make more than one serving!
This is a winner! Easy, basic and still tasty - could easily modify or leave it the way it is. I doubled the amount of pasta (would recommend doing so), left out the bread crumbs, and used dijon mustard instead of mustard powder (didn't have any). Can't wait to show this off at the next potluck ;)
I'm giving this 3 stars because I increased the quantitiy to 6 servings, and cooked in a casserole dish and I don't think this receipe is meant to be increased/baked like that.... With that said, I did follow the directions exactly as far as ingredients and it was just ok. Not cheesey creamy like I hoped. It was more of a flour based creamy and I prefer the cheesey kind. My family didn't care for it much either and ended up tossing the majority of it. Keep to the individual receipe and you may have better results.
I've been looking for a good homemade mac and cheese recipe that uses real cheese (not velveeta) and this one was getting there. It still has a bit of the gritty texture, I guess from the flour. I quadrupled the recipe and made about a cup of pasta, but it made twice as much cheese sauce as I needed. Not a big deal, I just froze the rest. Next time I'd make a cup of pasta and only double the cheese sauce recipe, if I make this recipe again. I liked the worcestershire and hot sauce added in.
This is the recipe I've been trying to create for years! The best I've had by far homemade. It is as good (or better) than the mac & cheese at two local restaurants that I've been trying to duplicate. The sauce has the perfect consistency and flavor. I use fresh shaved parmesan on top instead of cheddar for a different flavor. Thanks for a perfect recipe! Who ever said the boxed stuff is better is crazy, this is the BEST!
This is just the right size. I added a crumbled hamburger patty that I had left over.
I'm not the best judge for mac and cheese, I don't personally care for it. But my guys do, so I gave this a try. The texture was a little strange to me, so I think I will try the evaporated milk next time. BF also likes real onion in it, so I will add that too. It took longer than 2 mins for the sauce to thicken, but keep heating and stirring, it eventually does (about 4-5 mins for me). I quadrupled the recipe and baked individual servings in ramekins. I liked that it used ingredients I usually have on hand. Overall it was ok, but the guys weren't crazy about it. Maybe it just needs a few tweaks for us.
I scaled the recipe for 2 batches and I also had too much sauce but I did use most of it. I added more cheese but no mustard. I forgot it. I did add some chipotle peppers in adobo sauce which was really good. When I pulled it out of the oven I was sure there was too much sauce but then I cooked for 5 more min then let stand for 5 min and it turned out great. The texture is a little off but maybe I just didnt cook the sauce long enough. I will try again using the single serving. Not a complete failure as it still tastes good but I can see where it can be improved but that's not the recipes fault.
Made this the other night and wished I had made more. The DH loved it. I had the right amount of sauce for the type of pasta I used. I am a cheese lover so i added more cheese than called for and I also used sharpe cheese mixed with a little colby. other than that i changed the servings to 2 and followed the recipe to the t. With this recipe i can now say goodby to the processed blue box AKA kraft mac and cheese.
First snow day of the year and my kids are home from school. I made these for lunch, just tripled the ingredients. My kids loved this, and it was very easy to make.
I did not eat this, but made it for my husband. It was very clear he ate it, but would never request it again. I might make it in a pinch or for a child. I threw some ham in it when I made it for my dh.
Awesome! I tripled the recipe then added about 3 tbsp of butter before I added the flour/spice mix and then I threw in a 1/4 cup of parmigiana. It was so perfectly gooey and delicious!
Very good, but a touch greasy. I suppose anything with that much cheese and butter it should be expected. Kids really liked it. Will make it again.
UPDATE: I have since made this a few times, and have determined that this recipe is decidedly better with the Brilliant Sauteed Broccoli in it than it is all by itself. I will put the broccoli in it from now on. Also, I quadrupled the recipe once and used the full two cups milk, and found it made WAY too much sauce that was MUCH less cheesy. If I make larger quantities again, I will definitely cut the milk in half to preserve the cheesiness. ORIGINAL REVIEW: I read the reviews before making this, and decided to reduce the salt to 1/8 tsp and increase the macaroni to 1/4 cup. I eyeballed the milk, and probably didn't use a 1/2 a cup, but it worked out fine. I added some leftover Brilliant Sauteed Broccoli (from this site), and because of the crushed red pepper in that recipe, left out the hot sauce in this one. I made it for my two year old, and he just gobbled it up. I tried it, and was surprised that I liked it as well (usually I am okay with the flavor, but hate the texture) , so this will definitely go into the rotation!
I don't think I'll ever buy store bought mac n cheese again. I made this for my 2 year old for lunch because it was raining and didn't want to go out. I had all the ingredients on hand and even threw in some minced broccoli. Really good and easy!
Excellent! Just what I was looking for. I used extra sharp cheese and a panko bread crumbs/Parmesan cheese mixture on top. I will be making this again!
Perhaps I made a mistake along the way but this didn't have a particularly cheesy flavor for me. It is a good recipe, simple to make. It gets 4 stars for that. Most other mac and cheese recipes I've found online are more work than this one is and I don't feel the simplicity in the recipe is what made it the flavor not work well for me. I'll experiment with other cheeses and see if that improves the taste and update my rating then.
Delicious! I left out the worcestershire sauce and hot sauce because I didn't have any, but it was still delicious. So creamy! I saw a couple reviewers saying there was too much sauce/not enough macaroni. I don't think upping the macaroni just a little would hurt it, but I didn't think it was too much. Just make sure you let it sit before you eat it. This is an awesome mac n cheese recipe that I will use as a basis for tweaking my own version in the future : ) Thanks!
This was a very good basic recipe but I found it a little too soupy and bland for my taste. I tweaked things a bit and now I have a fantastic recipe. I find that ground mustard is too harsh a flavor so I used yellow mustard (1/2 tsp) in addition to 1/2 teaspoon of garlic powder (not garlic salt). Finally to make it less soupy, I increased the pasta by one heaping tablespoon and slightly increased the amount of cheese, using used sharp cheddar. To my taste, this is outstanding.
YUM!! I am in college and was looking for a quick, easy, cheap meal. This is absolutely delicious and so easy to make! It's so creamy! I used mexican blend cheese (left over from taco night) and water instead of milk (out of milk...) and an extra tablespoon of butter. I will make this again!
A tad too salty but I used just regular marble cheese which could have made it more salty. I used 7 tablespoons of uncooked small shell pasta. I also cooked the flour, butter, onion, salt and pepper for about a minute or so before adding the milk. I find it cooks off the floury taste. Great recipe! Really easy to make and very delicious!!
To be honest, as I started melting the butter, I realized the only milk I had was vanilla soy milk. :O You'd think that'd ruin it, but it wasn't bad! Next time, though, I'd add a few more spices. Maybe some garlic. Otherwise, pretty good!
I made this last night, doubling the recipe so that I could have one for my husband as well. There has to be an error in the recipe ingredient quantities, because there was an incredible amount of sauce for the paltry amount of pasta. I had to stop and make more, ending up almost quadrupling the pasta quantity in order to get the right consistency. I omitted the hotsauce and used a bread crumb sprinkle on top consisting of bread crumbs, panko crumbs and grated parmesan cheese. The result was acceptable, but a bit bland. It needs some stronger cheese flavour.
I made this tonight and quadrupled the recipe. I used low fat milk and cheese and used dijon mustard in place of ground mustard and it was delicious. I baked it in a small casserole dish. Since I used low fat cheese, the crust on top was sort of hard...next time I'll just top it with the bread crumbs (Panko)... Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe.
Very Good, I Used Mustard Seed and Crushed It up since I Did Not Have Any Mustard Powder, And I Used chipotle sauce instead of hot sauce.
This was a very good recipe. I'm only giving 4 stars though, because I still can't find anything that beats the "blue box" :)
My kids loved it! It was perfectly fine for their taste buds w/o the onion powder, hot sauce and bread crumbs which I didn't have in my pantry. I'd also cut back on the amount of milk!
This is a wonderful mac and cheese. I am especially happy that it is a single serving recipe! Thank you!
I wanted to make something quick and easy for lunch. I was craving mac and cheese and i am glad i made this one. It was the perfect taste, gooey and cheesy, and the hot and worcestershire sauces added the right taste. I will definetely be making this again. My sister absolutely loved it too. Thanks!
This is my go-to recipe for homemade Mac! While I've tried others from this site, this one just beats them all. It's creamy, flavorful and easy to increase servings size with no ill effects. I prefer cavatappi noodles, cook them 6 minutes, because it gives it a more grown up texture. I made this for Easter dinner, so I increased it to 12 servings. It feels like too much milk-flour ratio, but if you let it sit for about ten minutes, just below a boil, the roux is perfect! I have added pancetta in the past to make it a main course. This last time I added frozen peas/carrots to the roux and let it sit for ten minutes before adding the pasta back. I like my Mac n cheese with color. In addition, I don't always do this, but this time I used vanilla coconut milk and it gave it a slightly sweet taste. I skipped the Tabasco as I used a true Dijon mustard with Chardonnay in place of the ground mustard. This gave it a tang and helped balance out the flavor. Believe it or not, the first time I made this I followed the recipe to a T, terrific! But all of these changes have not turned it on its head and I will continue to experiment with different ideas. For now, no one has complained. :)
I have been looking forever for a wonderful homemade macaroni and cheese receipe that was easy and flavorful and this is it!!! Thanks for submitting it! I made extra so I have leftovers.
This is it! I have made this several times, you can add a little tomato for some color too. Love this so much and am glad I tried it just when comfort food was needed!
This was REALLY good. I didn't have milk in the house, so I used 1/4 cup sour cream mixed with 1/4 cup water to sub for the milk. I'll do the same thing when I make it again - it added a nice tanginess. I also used sharp cheddar. The hot sauce and worcestershire sauce made me nervous, but I put three shakes of each in the sauce and I'm SO glad I did. Perfect extra flavor! I skipped the bread crumbs & shredded cheese on top and grated some Parmigiano-Reggiano on top instead before baking. My husband (who'd told me he wasn't hungry) was jealous that I didn't make any for him!
Too soupy for me!
I was so hopeful about this recipe. I was supposed to bring the Mac and cheese for Thanksgiving, so it had to be good! I tried the small portion to see how it would taste. It was salty, gummy not creamy, and just not good. I was very disappointed.
Superb and fast! I prefer shell pasta, so I used a 1/2 c. of small shells. Didn't have hot sauce, so I used a dash of cayenne pepper. Didn't have worcheshire sauce, so I subbed a dash of tamari soy sauce. This is my new go-to recipe!!! I personally like chopped hot dog in my mac n cheese, so I boiled the hot dog with the pasta and mixed it into the mac n cheese before topping with the bread crumbs and cheese. FABULOUS!!!
I made this Thanksgiving and have to say "it was all right", to be fair I was looking for a recipe similar to what my Mom made. This was not it. Also, I left out the hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce. I did add extra cheese because I love cheese. Sorry, not for me
not that tasty. it was rather dry and flavorless. not making this again.
While the flavor was there, the sauce did not set up properly and separated after it went into the oven. Next time I will cook the milk mixture longer than 2 minutes. Other than that, it tasted great!
I am never buying macaroini and cheese from a box again. This is rich, creamy, crunchy on top. C'est délicieux. Bon Appétit !
YUM!!! I used Medium cheddar. I made this as an individual side dish served in ramekins. It had a bit of zest to it which my husband noticed right away (thanks to the dash of Worcestershire and hot sauce) and he asked that I make this whenever we have mac & cheese.
I used this recipe but multiplied all ingredients so it served my family and it is pretty good!
ok so first this was amazing ive always been too afraid to make homemade mac and cheese but my daughter and bf loved it!!!! i upped the ingredients to make for everyone and it came out wonderful it was soooo flavorful when i mixed the noodles and the sauce together, BUT i was wondering if anyone else found that, the flavor was lacking once it came out of the oven? it was still super good but was lacking some of the flavor it had before i put it in the oven! can anyone help me figure out how to fix this problem? thank you for an amazing recipie!
thank you, thank you!! Great recipe, I've made it several times! I've kept it as is for the most part, except I added more cheese (personal preference) ..I also mixed the bread crumbs with a little bit of melted butter for the topping! Everything is perfect!!! Thanks again for a great "go to comfort food"!!!
I put parmesan with the bread crumbs! Really tasty recipe!
Very delicious, very quick. I added minced onion and garlic to the butter until the onions were translucent, then proceeded from there. Next time I will skip the mustard; I found it to be overpowering. Overall, great recipe!
I made as directed (substituting quinoa pasta, gluten-free flour, and GF breadcrumbs to satisfy a food allergy) and it was wonderful!! The flavor was fantastic; the sauce was rich and creamy. Delicious! I suppose I should note that I used skim milk and reduced fat cheese, which wasn't the problem that I feared. I will make again, but next time cook a few more noodles and decrease the salt just a touch. It was a little salty for my taste, but very enjoyable. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I changed the servings to 8, and what I got was an incredibly salty, soupy mess. I even drained some of the milk mixture off before baking. Wouldn't make again. :(
I have made this recipe twice. The first time it wasn't thick enough or cheesy enough. The second time I made it I used aged white cheddar and Wisconsin cheese and cooked the sauce longer. It was fantastic. Even reheated it was moist and flavorful. Am going to try it with several different cheeses to change the taste but will make it again and again.
Best mad and cheese I've ever eaten!
WOW!!!! This is great, my favorite! The onion powder make it a FANTASTIC. I never thought of putting it in mac and cheese. Best mac and cheese ever!!!!!
I calculated to feed 12. Something just wasn't right. Had to cook more macaroni because it ended up soupy. Didn't think it tasted all that great.
This made way too much sauce. My son wanted to make this for his carry-in for school, so I scaled it to make 16 servings for the 16 oz box of pasta. Sauce needs more cheese flavor and was way too mustardy for my taste, though he seemed to like it. I mixed the pasta with half the cheese sauce and put the rest in the fridge, hopefully it will keep until I can use it for supper tomorrow. I might try again, use more cheese and way less ground mustard. We'll see.
Quite good. Use "bigger" pasta shapes like shells or macaroni and a nice sharp cheese (or cheese blend) for best flavor. A sprinkle of chili powder works well.
This recipe is alright but needed a lot more cheese!
My 15 year old made this, her fist attempt at anything other than the box stuff and it came out great.
Way too bland and no cheesy sauce! I suggest using 1/2 the flour, twice the onion powder, milk, mustard and using old sharp cheddar cheese. Add the milk to the cooked rue and broil 1- 2 minutes after baking to crisp the topping.
Great recipe! I have been using my mom's recipe for baked mac n cheese for years. Family loves it! 2 c. cooked elbow mac 1 c. prepared Cheese product (Cheez Whiz) 1 c. grated Cheddar 1/4-1/3 c milk Prepared cornflake crumbs 2-3 Tbsp. Butter/Margarine Cook mac in salted water 8-10 mins. Drain and return immediately to hot pot. Add cheeses and 2 Tbsp butter/marg. Stir in hot pot until melted. Pour/Spread mix into 8x8 glass baking dish. Pour milk over mix until just level with mac mixture. Top with cornflake crumbs (be generous). Add 9 little pats of butter on top of the mixture. Preheat oven at 350 deg. Bake for 1 hour or until crust is golden brown and crispy. Service with boiled weiners and dijonnaise mustard. My family has loved this recipe for 40 years (before boxed Kraft)
Delicious! The only thing I did different was use Italian breadcrumbs since that's all I had in the pantry. Easy recipe for myself and for making a larger serving.
This is a wonderful recipe that I have made several times. I have followed the recipe exactly and I don't feel I need to alter anything. Sometimes if I want a little extra protein, I'll add a little chopped, smoked ham which goes really well with the cheddar.
The only reason I did not give 5 stars, was that one magical ingrediant that was missing that no one thinks of (it's what is missing out of most mac 'n cheeses), is just a dusting of garlic powder!! Do not put a whole bunch, just a touch and it will be fabulous!!! Happy cheesin'!!!!!
This was fine. I quadrupled the recipe and it was good but not great. Very easy and I'll make it again when I don't feel like doing much or have much time. I wouldn't serve it for company.
I've made homemade macncheese from scratch in the past and none have ever come close to my liking. This recipe is to die for. The cheese sauce had a wonderful taste. I will use this recipe over and over. Thank you.
My family loved this mac n cheese. My husband said he could make a meal of it. I prepared it as a side dish and truly it could be a meal in its' self.
Excellent flavor and quantity. As a widow living alone I hesitate to cook many things owing to the amount of leftovers I will be faced with. This made just enough for dinner and a hearty lunch serving the next day. Terrific!
This was really good. I followed the recipe as written, except for baking it. Increase pasta to 1/2 cup next time.
Fabulous! However, imo I think that it needs MUCH more pasta. Double it at least. No more embarrassing midnight trips to 7eleven to pick up the cheesy crack! This is the stuff.
I converted this to four servings. I left out the hot pepper sauce. The only change I would make in the future when quadruple this is to add more macaroni. I did eyeball many of the smaller measurements. This was very creamy and delicious. I found it to be plenty rich even though I used 2% cheddar and skim milk. I've tried several mac & cheese recipes and this is very easy and yummy. I will make this again!
This recipe was great! A wonderful departure from the bland mac and cheese recipes I've tried previously. I did increase the pasta by 50% and used a pinch of cayenne pepper in place of the dash of hot sauce. I accidentally put in an extra dash of Worcestershire sauce...I might stick with the recipe next time. I'm inspired to expand the recipe for individual ramekins to serve with a fried chicken dinner!
I will definitely make it again, however I did not use the ground mustard, worchestire sauce, and onion powder. I did use those ingredients in the beginning and then I did not my second time. It for sure tasted better. It is delicious and a total comfort food for me.
I am partial to Mac and Cheese, so I decided to try this quick fix. However, I was short on a few ingredients so I changed it up a bit. I used 4 tbs macaroni, 1/8 tsp salt, omitted onion powder, Werchestershire sauce, and hot sauce; and used 1.5 tsp bread crumbs. So easy to make!!
Great recipe! I used mild cheddar cheese. And I added an extra 1/3c macaroni and a little extra cheese. I didn't use the mustard, Worcestershire or hot sauce but will try next time. I even added a small head of broccoli to the last three minutes when the pasta was cooking and I grated it when it was cool and added it in with the pasta. Will definitely be making again. My husband is allergic to cheese so this is perfect for me when he's away I can get my cheese fix! :)
This was delicious and easy. I doubled the recipe and used 1/3 cup of pepper jack cheese for an extra kick and Chipolte hot sauce.
Loved This! Made it for a baby party and everyone was asking me for the recipe. They said it was so creamy. Very good. If I ever have an extra 20 minutes, I will make this instead of the box made mac and cheese.
one word "amazing"
This is my recipe so of course I have to give it 5 stars. I don't always add the worcestershire or the mustard, it's fine without it. And I've never had it be the least bit soupy. Make sure your sauce is good and thick before you add the cheese. Sometimes I use crushed crackers instead of the breadcrumbs.
I thought the worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, onion powder and mustard powder added a really unique flavour to the sauce. I don't normally like onion in my mac and cheese because I find it overpowers the dish, but the powder added just the right amount of flavour. I also didn't add as much milk as the recipe suggested. It turned out great! I would definitely make this again!
Yum. This was good and since I live alone, it's always nice to find a recipe scaled for one serving (though I did double it and make two individual servings - one for lunch tomorrow). I did use a bit more pasta than called for (a heaping 1/2 cup for my double batch). When I put it in the baking dishes, I thought it was too much sauce even with the extra pasta, but after baking it was the perfect amount of sauciness. I did find the texture of the sauce a touch off - I wouldn't say 'grainy' but could have been creamier for my tastes (probably achievable with using whole milk). It was also quite greasy after baking but a better quality cheddar than I used might prevent that. I would definitely make this again, though maybe flavoured a bit differently. I might have been too heavy handed with my 'dash' of Worcestershire but I found that flavour a bit strong and think I would omit it in the future. Thanks for the recipe.
I have been looking for a single serving of Macaroni and Cheese for so long, I have even tried to cut in half other recipes and it was never the same and was tired of having so much left over. Finally I have found one and tried it tonight, the only thing I found, it was a little too salty. Other than that I will be making this again, will just have to keep reducing the salt till I get the right flavour. Thank you so much for giving me Mac and Cheese that I have been looking for in a one size portion.
This was really good.
Perfection! I quadrupled the recipe because I love mac and cheese. We had to rock paper scissor for the one serving left (I lost). So I'm on my way to the grocery right now to make it again. THANKS!
This has become a staple in our house, it's a great recipe! You get a little kick and flavor with the hot sauce. I usually add leftover chicken, turkey or bacon to give it a little more protein. I would recommend this to any mac n' cheese lover!
some of the best macornini and cheese ever, extremely easy to make also
This is a great recipe! I use dijon mustard instead of mustard powder (and usually put in a small spoonful) and I like to add extra hot sauce.
