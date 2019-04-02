Baked Mac and Cheese for One

4.4
316 Ratings
  • 5 188
  • 4 91
  • 3 21
  • 2 8
  • 1 8

This is a fast, easy to prepare, and filling meal. Once you try homemade mac and cheese, you'll never want the boxed stuff again. I cook mine in a soup crock.

Recipe by amydoll

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
48 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease an oven-proof soup crock or 1 cup baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Fill a small saucepan with water, and bring to a boil. Stir in the macaroni; boil until cooked but still firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain well, and reserve.

  • In the same saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Stir in the flour, salt, pepper, onion powder, and milk; whisk until smooth. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Reduce heat to low, and whisk in 1/3 cup cheese, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce. Stir in the cooked macaroni. Spoon the macaroni and cheese into the prepared dish. Sprinkle with bread crumbs and 1 tablespoon cheddar cheese.

  • Bake, uncovered, until the cheese is melted and the macaroni is heated through, about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
469 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 30g; cholesterol 88.6mg; sodium 1046.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/02/2022