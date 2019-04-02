Baked Mac and Cheese for One

Awesome! I get a hankering for mac and cheese every once in a while, and BF detests it (what's wrong with him?!?!) so I can never make it for dinner. I make this for myself for lunch now to cure my craving. Any pasta will do really, penne/ziti is actually my fave, but I use whatever's on hand. I adjust if a bit by adding a sprinkle of smoked paprika, and prefer to use a non-vinegary hot sauce, not tabasco for this one. Instead of breadcrumbs I sprinkle french fried onions on top, then the cheese and bake... SO GOOD!!! Be sure, as with any roux based sauce, that you let it thicken properly (before adding the cheese), otherwise you will end up with it 'soupy' as one reviewer described... Use the 2 minutes as a guideline, but if it's still thin, give it another minute or 2 til it looks right. Would definately scale this up and serve to guests, especially around the holidays! UPDATE: I now use the cheesy sauce (double amts) in my tuna casserole and it's AWESOME... try it! DOUBLE UPDATE: I don't suggest making this ahead of time... I scaled it up and made it an hour or so before baking and it wasn't as smooth as it is when you bake it right away, the sauce kind of starts to coagulate... I did however adapt the recipe to be gluten free for a friend with celiacs by using brown rice macaroni and white rice flour (just know that a gluten free roux is thinner, but it bakes up ok in the end). She said it was really good and hadn't been able to have mac N cheese for a looong time.