Poppy Seed Bread with Glaze
This recipe was given to my mom from our neighbor. The bread is so sweet and delicious! It's still very scrumptious if you choose not to use the glaze. They are the BEST GUARANTEED!
I was trying to match a fantastic poppy seed bread that I purchase at a Mennonite bakery, the best I've ever tasted. I've tried several other similar receipes and this is the closest I've come. I'll definitely make this a "regular bake" at my house.Read More
AMAZING! I made muffins instead of bread (recipe for 2 loafs = 22 regular-sized muffins; bake at 350 for 20 minutes) and made the following changes: 1 cup butter & 1/3 cup oil instead of all oil (I didn't have butter-flavored extract), only 1 1/3 cup sugar (they still PLENTY sweet!), and double the almond extract and HALF the powdered sugar in the glaze. I dipped the tops of the muffins in the glaze twice (dip the whole batch, then go back and dip them again). Three picky kids gave them two thumbs up!
I wasn't able to find the butter extract, but even without it, it was really yummy! The glaze really makes it special--thanks for the recipe.
This was great! I just tossed everything in the mixer and poof it was done. I did not use the glaze and it was still very moist. I took this to a family gathering and it was gobbled up!
This was a tasty bread, but I reduced the oil to cut down on fat and calories. I used 1 cup oil plus 1/3 c. plain, unsweetened applesauce. I couldn't taste the applesauce at all. Also, I thought the recipe made way too much glaze. I would cut it in half next time.
I know that taste is subjective but anyone who does not absolutely love this must not be able to taste! This is awesomeness! I could not find butter extract at the grocery store so I just left it out and added a little more vanilla and almond extract. I guess if you do have the butter extract this bread would be off the charts! I put lots of Pam in the bread pans and removed the bread after 5 minutes, then poked holes and glazed. I would NEVER leave the bread in the pan, then glaze! It will stick! Just pop it right out, then take your time (like 5 minutes or so) and spoon the glaze over the bread over and over till it all sinks in. LOVE THIS! I will serve to my house full of guests on Thanksgiving morning! Oh, one more thing...the glaze is an absolute must! Yes it is sweet..but it is a glaze afterall! This bread is awesome because of the glaze!
Good recipe! I don't know why but I had some batter left so I filled a mini-muffin tin and baked them. Then when the muffins were done baking and still warm, I dipped the tops in the glaze and cool on a wire rack. They were so good! Didn't even last an hour! I use the bread as a sping dessert, I slice the bread and then put a dollop of lemon curd on it and top it with a strawberry. Yummy!
Wow... I went to search if someone already submitted a similar recipe to the one I make every year, and here it is! A woman at work years ago gave me this same recipe, except for the glaze I use 1/4 cup orange juice, 3/4 cup regular granulated sugar and 1 1/2 tsp. each of the almond, butter and vanilla extracts. I then heat the glaze mixture in the microwave for 1 minute to supersaturate it. This makes a crusty glaze. Everyone raves over it. Thanks for submitting this for others to enjoy! Makes a GREAT Holiday gift for neighbors and friends if you pour it into mini loaf pans and wrap them up.
I didn't have any butter flavored extract but it was still great. The glaze really sweetens the loaf and gives it a very unique taste. In my opinion, it's the glaze that makes this special and it would be just like any other poppy seed bread without it.
very, very good. Easy to make as well. Personal preference, I used half as much OJ in glaze, thought it overpowered the almond flavor. Tastes wonderful!
This is wonderful. More like a cake than a bread. Very easy to make and turned out just right. Everyone loved it.
Delicious, moist bread. Definitely a keeper recipe!
I've been making this recipe for over 20 years. I also got it from a neighbor in Richardson, Tx. It's a hit everytime. So flavorful and moist and a nice change from the usual Lemon/poppyseed recipe seen so often. The first time I made I misread the instructions from my neighbor and I poured the glaze over the unbaked loaf before it went in to the oven. That turned out to be a happy accident. The glaze caramelized a bit in the bottom of the pan but it came easily out of the pan while still warm and soaked into the baking loaf nicely. Nowadays I'm a bit more health/calorie conscious and I usually sub some of the oil with applesauce. As this recipe is written it still rates with me as one that is worth the calories. It's that good.
My husband loves Poppy Seed Bread but I had lost the recipe a friend had once given him. I tried this one and it is identical. Thanks.
Great recipe, my Mom used to make this 20 years ago! I have a recipe that is almost exact to this one. Only diff was 1 1/8 cup of oil (which I did, to cut down the fat) and it turned out a bit more cakelike that I wanted... but good... And for the GLAZE... only 3/4 C of granulated sugar, REAL squeezed orange juice-- So the glaze isn't quite as sweet, and doesn't "COVER" the entire loaf, just more of a drizzle, here and there... I also like to put either lemon zest, or orange zest into it. Another change you can make, if you want to offset the sweetness, is use LEMON juice... 1/4 cup of the juice from a LEMON instead of the OJ. Then it gives it some ZING! :)
This was a great recipe; I've been looking for a poppy seed bread that wasn't lemon based and was glad to find this recipe. I was a little concerned when I saw how thin the batter was, but it baked into a very light, moist bread. I thought the bread itself was plenty sweet, so I left off the glaze (I'd suggest only using the glaze if you intend to use this recipe as a dessert). For those of you who have had trouble finding the butter flavored extract, try the cake decorating section of Michaels, Hobby Lobby, or Wal Mart.
Good flavor, but I will definitely half the glaze next time. Haha! How are you supposed to get it out of the pan with all that glooped on top?
This had good flavor, but I made this to take to a bridal shower and the loaf stuck to the bottom of the pan and ended up not being able to take it with me. Would maybe make again in muffin form.
This recipe is definitely going into my best recipes folder. I made this bread exactly as the recipe states and it was wonderful! The glaze is awesome. Both loaves were gone in a heartbeat. I will definitely make this again and recommend it to my friends.
I cut this recipe in half and then made it into mini muffins. It yielded 30 scrumptious little bites. I love the almond orange combination of the glaze. As another reviewer commented - make the glaze! I also added some orange zest to the glaze to add some color. I think this recipe would also be good with lemon extract instead of the almond with some lemon juice in the glaze. I, too, did not not have any butter extract, so I just left if out.
I baked this bread for my sister's "goody day" at work today. It was exceptional! It is a quick recipe and she asked me not to use poppy seeds, but not to skimp on the glaze. It was a hit with her co-workers. Thank you Christina!
Very moist quick bread, with a sweet and tasty glaze. I enjoyed the recipe, following everything except the butter extract (didn't have and didn't want to buy). I did kind of miss the lemon flavor...poppyseeds and lemon just go hand-in-hand!! But overall, good recipe for a quickbread that went over quite well with the coworkers.
Delicious! This is a wonderful moist cake, and not too sweet, so the glaze is a nice complement. I used melted real butter instead of veg oil/butter flavoring. For the glaze I skipped the extracts listed and used grated orange rind and a bit of orange oil.
The bread was great but I had a hard time getting them out of the pans. Maybe I should have poured the glaze on after they were removed from the pans. Any suggestions on how long to leave them in the pans? I usually remove after 15 minutes. Thanks
Didn't use the butter extract. Added the rind from one orange. Used about 1/4 cup of undiluted orange juice concentrate and topped it up in a measuring cup with milk to make 1.5 cups. I didn't make the glaze. Turned out great!
YUMMMMM
Soft on the inside, delightfully crisped on the top. I didn't find butter extract and subsituted for half the amount of rum extract. Tasted great and all my guests approved.
This recipe is wonderful and so easy! I made three smaller loaves and they turned out perfect.
Yummy. Didn't have butter extract, but these were still good!
Wonderful! Did not have/use butter flavoring. Sub. part butter for oil in recipe. Glaze was great. Will make again for sure! : )
Very tasty bread!
This is the first time i have ever made poppy seed bread before but i have always wanted to try it. ABSOLUTELY DEVINE! this was amazing, great texture & very filling! I noticed that the recipe makes two loaf pans, by cutting the recipe in half you can reduce it to one loaf pan. also, i added one teaspoon of real lemon juice to the bread mixture, turned out great! will make over and over again!
This recipe was good, but not great. I think that all the different kinds of extract made it taste to artificial, instead of complementing each other they worked against each other.
This was yummy. Never heard of butter flavored extract, so don't know if I miss it or not. I made mine in a bundt pan, and it was enjoyed by all.
This recipe is a definite keeper! I made a few minor changes to the recipe by replacing some of the oil with 1/3 cup unsweetened apple sauce. I also used a bundt pan. For the glaze I used passion fruit juice, because I didn't have any orange juice on hand. We all loved this bread. Will definitely be making it again. In response to jhugs in the UK, butter extract is actually butter flavoring. You may find it marketed in the UK as butter essence. Hope this helps.
I made mini muffins using this recipe, and they turned out great! I left out the butter flavored extract and increased the vanilla and almond extract amounts to 2 t. in the batter. The mini muffins baked for about 20-22 minutes. I dipped the top of each muffin in the glaze when they were still warm. They were a big hit!
I love this bread! Absolutely delicious, although it is a bit expensive to make.
This recipe went over well. It turned out more like a cake than a bread, but it was yummy. I reduced the oil to 1 cup, and omitted the almond extract and butter flavoring. The glaze turned it from good to great.
I have looked for this particular recipe for over 20 years and was so very happy to find it! Excellent flavor combinations! I like adding the glaze because it gives a little tartness and gets a little crunchy on top like a glazed donut. The only change I made was to add a full teaspoon of butter and almond extract to the glaze and I used frozen oj concentrate with a little water instead of plain juice. Delish!
The batter was very runny, and had me a little worried, but baked up fine. Made kind of short loaves, I wonder if my pans are bigger that 9 inches. But great flavor, and very pretty.
very good. i followed everything exactly except for the butter extract which i couldn't seem to find. i will make this again! oh, i almost forgot... i used a bundt pan for nicer presentation at a dinner party (it turned our great, it just took a little longer to bake).
Very sweet even without the glaze but made exactly as directed and was so good. More like a dessert but yummy for sure. A small slice goes a long way.
THIS BREAD IS AMAZING!!!! Moin xxxx
You will not be disappointed with this recipe! I made is yesterday, and followed the directions except I used 2 tsp. almond extract and 1 tsp. vanilla extract in the batter, which I don't regret. I wanted a bread that truly had the almond flavor, which was successful. I read the other reviews, and agree that the batter seems too thin, but it baked just fine. The butter extract is not difficult to find, and is a must for this recipe! I found it in the baking aisle at Wal-Mart, Cub Foods, and Coborns. I also added sliced almonds on top, prior to baking. I baked two 9" loaf pans in the middle oven rack for 70 minutes (60 minutes was not enough), cooled for five minutes, put them on a plate and added the glaze. DELICIOUS, and would definitely make again!! With the butter and almond extracts in this recipe, you end up with a flavorful, rich almond poppy seed bread.
I wish I had taken a photo of this bread. I will next time - it was so perfect in the pan and really turned out beautifully. My family went nuts over it. I prepared it exactly as directed, and it turned out sweet and moist. I have made poppy seed bread for years and never had such a great recipe! I also sprinkled slivered almonds over the top of the glaze right after pouring the glaze on, which was the perfect holiday touch. Thanks so much for this...it will be a repeat for sure!
I made this bread and it came out great. I didn't grease the pans enough, they stuck a little bit. But the bread was wonderful!
Yummy! Love this bread just as it is in the recipe.
I decided to try this recipe because it had such great reviews. This is definitely a cake and not a bread as it is very sweet. The taste is very good, texture is soft and moist. I actually made this recipe twice in 2 days. The first attempt was made exactly as the recipe stated, only I used my food processor to mix the ingredients. I baked it for 1 hour and tested it with a toothpick. After about 5 minutes out of the oven, the cake/bread fell quite flat. When it was cooled, I cut it and discovered that the center was uncooked batter. Since it has such a high rating I decided to try it again and mix by hand and bake it longer. I ended up leaving it for 1 hour and 20 minutes since the top was quite browned by then. The cake is higher and less battery in the middle, but I am still not happy with the appearance. I will look for another recipe rather than baking this one again.
I was looking for an easy receipe to put together when I invited a friend for an impromtu dinner. This was so easy to make and turned out so good. My friend loved it so much she had several helpings. I did not have the almond extract but no matter the result was still delicious.
soooo yummy
With the addition of an orange glaze this was moist and flavorfull
So incredibly delicious! I made mine in loaf pans because the recipe states that it's bread. Easily would be passed off as a cake if made in a bundt pan. The glaze is VERY sweet. Next time I don't think I'll put as much on. This is going to be a new family favorite!
I halved the recipe and filled 3 min-loaf pans which baked for 40 min. I have a hot oven. I substituted 3/4 c. coconut milk for the cows milk in this recipe and used soy milk for the remainder. I had butter flavored extract in the cupboard, but since there was not a date on it, usually I date things when I open them so I know how old they are, but this time I slipped up. So the butter flavored seemed a little strong, so in the glaze I used 2 tsp. melted u/s butter for the butter flavor. I did not poke the holes, I never do, for recipes that suggest this. I feel saturating the warm loaves is enough, and so it was with this recipe. They came out perfect and ever so hard to stop eating. Thank you for sharing a great recipe Christina.
This recipe is very good, it sure didn't last long around our house. I think the glaze adds the extra special touch to this bread. I like the suggestion of using a pastry brush to apply the glaze. I will try this next time. I found that it was difficult to remove the bread from the pans. Next time, I will prepare the pans by greasing and flouring.
outstanding!
Great poppyseed bread... I didn't have the butter flavored extract so I used extra almond extract.. I also subbed whole wheat flour for 1/3 of the flour, which didn't seem to effect it much... and I added about 50% more poppyseeds but I still can't get enough of them! Next time I'll double the poppyseeds. Delicious, otherwise.
Great recipe, I would definitely make it again. I made mini loaves and baked them for 1 hour, next time I will only bake for 50 minutes.
I was just about to submit this same exact recipe!! The amount of poppy seeds can be adjusted - I tripled the amount and it tasted great. Also, the glaze on this is phenomenal - just keep layering it and each layer crystallizes beautifully. Overall, absolutely AMAZING - I get asked for the recipe all the time!
I've made this twice and absolutely love it! I only used half of the frosting and it came out delicious. It's a family favorite and I'm even taking it to Thanksgiving family reunion so everyone can have a share of it. Thanks so much for sharing the recipe.
Very moist bread. The whole family enjoyed it!
This was the first time that i made this bread, i did add the zest and juice of one lemon, it came out great.
My family loves this recipe! It tastes more like a cake, or a cake donut, in my opinion. It's very dense and delicious. Whenever I've shared it with friends, they always ask for the recipe. It's also super easy to make. Just dump all the ingredients (except for those in the glaze, of course) in the mixer all at once. Also, I should mention that I omit the almond extract because we have a tree nut allergy in our family, and it still tastes fantastic.
Wow...delicious!!! I would give it ten stars ,too, if I could (as per another reviewer)! This is the exact same recipe as Poppy Seed Bread III on this website, except that recipe calls for baking at 400 degrees. That is way too high for my oven. This recipe is just right, although I always bake my muffins and breads at around 325 or 335 for a little longer so the edges don't burn. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
Very good bread. They are a little sweeter than I would like so I omitted the glaze on a couple of the loaves I made.
Really good! The edges were burnt by the time the middle was done, though. Still, the final product was delicious! I did what others suggested and applied the glaze using a pastry brush, and did it in layers, allowing each layer to solidify between applications. I also completely omitted the butter flavored extract from the loaf and the glaze.
YUM!!! This is more a cake than a bread. Not too heavy and not too sweet. I made on 9x5 loaf and one 8x4 in the same amount of baking time.
This bread is very good. I made it for the first time last night and my whole family loved it. I cut the recipe in half, but other than that followed it exactly. The only suggestion I would give is when doing the glaze, poor a little and let it dry then add more and let it dry. Keep up this process until you use all the glaze. Otherwise most of it runs off the bread! I LOVE this bread and am bringing it to a brunch at church on Saturday =) Thanks!
EXACTLY what i was looing for. i made mine without the glaze and the bread is so delicious!! very comparable to jumbo almond poppy seed muffins that a local bakery makes. my family loves and i will make loaves regularly. thank you.=)
Oh I am addicted to this bread! I make it so I can have it for breakfast during the week. I am not a bread person but this is really the best I have ever tasted. Great as muffins also!
everyone absolutely loved this bread. second time i made it i did a loaf without the icing because they complained that it was too sweet. but i think the icing really makes this bread. so next time i'll probably cut down the sugar in the bread and keep the glaze =)
I made this today and it tastes great. However, I had to bake it a little longer in order to get the center done, which I think dried it out a bit. Also, I put the glaze on the loaves while they were still in the pans. Next time, I will definitely remove the loaves first! I'm thinking of trying this in a bundt cake pan to see if it does well as a cake (and bakes quicker.)
My children loved this, but they love anything with sugar and poppy seeds. It was very sweet and moist, but it had a greasy feel to it so I couldn't eat it. I will probably try to change it a bit since it seems to be a good start toward what I'm looking for. I didn't make the glaze, since my husband dislikes them on quick breads, so this review is just for the bread.
Delicious! Almost tasted like a glazed old-fashioned donut. I will absolutely make this again.
I lowered the sugar just by about 1/4 then my roommate and I ate both loaves pretty much all by ourselves. Delicious but I should go run a few miles now!
Very easy to make and taste really good!! I substitute all oil with apple sauce for the first time and it turned out too tough in texture. I followed the recipe except omitting almond extract and it tasted really good. I didn't make any glaze since I was out of powder sugar but I'll defenitely try the next time
This recipe is AMAZING! My favorite sweet bread on the site! The only change I made was 1/3 cup applesauce and 1 cup oil. I though the glaze made it extra sweet, moist, and delicious. Hard to keep from eating the whole loaf at once. I think I'm going to try it as muffins next.
perfect bread. Didn't change a thing. It's a keeper. 10 stars, if I could rate it higher. Thanks
I have made this recipe every year for more than 15 years. It is always a hit and my son in law always makes sure I make it at Christmas for him.
I thought this was terrible. All I could taste was the oil. You could even smell the oil while it was baking. If your going to try this I would substitute the oil with something else. I had to throw all of this away. My family did not like it either. Just gross
This poppy seed bread is delicious! It was great teacher gifts this past Christmas and my children keep asking for it! Thank you!
Recipe is great as written. Great flavor and texture. Very moist. This was my first time baking with poppy seed and it was the perfect recipe. Next time I will add more poppy seed (personal preference). Thanks for a keeper!
No glaze necessary! This is a moist, delicious cakelike bread with a wonderfully crispy exterior. I didn't use the butter flavoring, and it was no problem. Yum!
LOVE! I made it in a bundt pan and it was beautiful. I made the glaze a lot thicker but that's the only tweak.
It was great! I added a little orange zest in the glaze and I loved it!
I gave this bread to several of my friends for Christmas. Everyone wanted the recipe and that is the best compliment. Thank you for another 5 star to add to my collection!
This bread is moist and very good, the butter extract adds the butter flavor without the added fat; in my opinion, it is not necessary. If I make it again, I might try cutting the oil down and also note that the glaze is verrrryy sweet, so that would need to be adapted to taste as well. Nice recipe, thanks!
This is a great recipe! I made four mini loaves, but will probably make three next time because they were a little small. The flavor is a wonderful combination and it was very popular at a breakfast event I took it to. I used the full 2 cups of powdered sugar in the glaze, but will use less next time so that it is thinner and and not so sweet. Will definitely make this again!
Aaaaah-mazing!
Best sweet bread ever!!
Absolutely delicious and easy. Tastes just like those coffee shop muffins...yum :) I think next time I will try the glaze with lemon juice instead of orange.
I made it exactly as written and we have enjoyed it all week. I gave some to the neighbor and she loved it too. Thanks for the great recipe!
Excellent. Moist texture. I would add a little bit more almond flavoring in both the bread and the glaze next time.
Made this for my fiber artists group. Followed the recipe, except did not use all the glaze. It was a tad bit too much and did not want it swimming. I can see why this recipe was passed down....it is delicious... and I have now passed it on to a friend who asked for it....so the passing continues.
Oh gosh! This is so good. I really wish I had used the butter flavoring, so I could rate this with no changes, but I didn't find it at my normal store, and didn't want to make another trip. SOOOOO, I left that out. But it was wonderful without it!! So moist and I LOVED the glaze. I turned the loaves of bread out of the pans and let cool on a rack and placed over waxed paper to catch the run off glaze so that I could scoop it back up and pour it over the warm loaves so that none got wasted. I also poked a couple of holes in the bread with a knife so that the glaze soaked in a little. Great recipe and I will definitely make again with the butter flavoring to see if it's even better! :-)
I used to make this recipe decades ago and lost it. I was very happy to find it on all recipes today. We love it.
This is a wonderful bread to give during the holiday season. I usually get small aluminum bread pans that come with lids so I just have to put a bow on top. People always want the recipe!
This was wonderful! I baked it this afternoon. I sent a loaf home with my dad for my mom and she wanted the recipe as well. I will be making this again for the holidays.
I made this for a brunch and it was well received. I baked it in a bundt pan and cooked it for a little over an hour. I used only vanilla and almond extract. Thank you for the recipe! :)
This is absolutely a great bread. The first time, I made it for a breakfast and it was a great hit. The second time I made it, I used lemon flavor, zest from a lemon and buttermilk. The buttermilk made it less dense. Both breads were great, however. Again, wonderful. Well, I keep making this bread. This time, I was out of the butter flavor. I used a stick of melted butter to total the 1-1/3 c oil plus 1-1/ t of oil to equal the oil and butter flavor. It was GREAT! Thank you for this recipe and I have definitely saved it to my recipe box.
