Poppy Seed Bread with Glaze

This recipe was given to my mom from our neighbor. The bread is so sweet and delicious! It's still very scrumptious if you choose not to use the glaze. They are the BEST GUARANTEED!

Recipe by Christina Jun

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 -9 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease bottoms of two 9-inch loaf pans.

  • Mix together flour, salt, baking powder, poppy seeds, butter flavoring, oil, eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla, and almond flavoring. Pour into prepared pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for one hour. Cool 5 minutes. Poke holes in top of loaves and pour glaze over.

  • To make glaze: Mix orange juice, 1/2 teaspoon butter flavoring, 1/2 teaspoon almond flavoring, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Add enough confectioners' sugar to make glaze.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
302 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 24.5mg; sodium 191.5mg. Full Nutrition
