Poppy Seed Bread with Glaze

I decided to try this recipe because it had such great reviews. This is definitely a cake and not a bread as it is very sweet. The taste is very good, texture is soft and moist. I actually made this recipe twice in 2 days. The first attempt was made exactly as the recipe stated, only I used my food processor to mix the ingredients. I baked it for 1 hour and tested it with a toothpick. After about 5 minutes out of the oven, the cake/bread fell quite flat. When it was cooled, I cut it and discovered that the center was uncooked batter. Since it has such a high rating I decided to try it again and mix by hand and bake it longer. I ended up leaving it for 1 hour and 20 minutes since the top was quite browned by then. The cake is higher and less battery in the middle, but I am still not happy with the appearance. I will look for another recipe rather than baking this one again.