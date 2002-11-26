Golden Crescent Rolls

I am looking for a good recipe for some kind of homemade roll to make for Thanksgiving this year and I think this may be it. I made half a batch for my husband and I today to try them out. They turned out quite good, although next time I think I will make the following modifications: A bit less flour since they are quite dense and a bit less sugar since they turned out sweeter than what I was expecting. I may also layer the dough with butter as I roll it out, to try and make it slightly more flakey. I baked these for 12 minutes at 350 degrees and they turned out perfectly golden brown. I think 400 would be too hot. EDIT: I had to reduce my rating of these from 4 stars down to 3, as after they cooled for a few hours, they became like bricks and took on a very yeasty flavor. My husband still loves them, though. They are good right out of the oven and would probably be okay if you re-heat them in a warm oven or in the microwave. Not very good cold, though.