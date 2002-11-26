Golden Crescent Rolls
This is a great recipe for sweet, fluffy crescent rolls (kind of like a croissant but more dense).
Oh Yay! I've never made any kind of bread from scratch before, and I was really nervous about this one. I was simply ASTOUNDED by how easy it really was. Particularly rolling out the dough. And it rose so beautifully. I feel so accomplished and they taste wonderful! LATER NOTE: After making these several times, I accidentally discovered that letting the rolls sit an extra hour before putting them in the oven actually makes them significantly better. LATER LATER NOTE: I wanted a wheat roll one evening, so I substituted half the white flour for whole wheat flour, and the results were still excellent.Read More
These taste really good, but they don't rise very well for me. I've tried three times and just not that impressed. Maybe the salt ratio is off or something? Anyway, think I'll keep looking....Read More
These rolls are wonderful. I had to bake them at 325 degrees because the 400 degrees that the recipe calls for burned them at the bottom while failing to cook the top. Like other readers, I had to extend each rise for about an hour. I also substituted butter for the shortening (because of the health risks associated with shortening), and they still tasted great. I served them hot with honey butter, and they were a big hit! These are more dense than a croissant, but less dense than, say, a yeast roll. Yummy! Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was made for a group of 120 in a commercial kitchen. We substituted whole wheat flour for half of the flour it calls for. The rolls turned out wonderful! Very delicious and easy to make.
WOO HOO.. I did it with the help from my fellow foodies support. These were wonderful. I divided the recipe as there is only two of us. I made crescents for dinner. Then I made Cinnamon Rolls for dessert. I put butter, cinnamon, brown sugar on the dough after rolling out. Rolled that up and sliced, put in round pan to raise. When they came out I topped with cream cheese frosting II from this site. I had some in the fridge, it keeps very well. It melted over these very nicely. Thanks so much!!
These are great!! Not a croissant, but much lighter than an average roll. I've made them 4 times now, and they're fairly "fool-proof", as I've made mistakes (letting them sit too long) and they still turn out fine. Highly recommended, dough works great in a bread machine.
made these in my bread machine as well and they turned out great. I will definately be making these often-my four boys gobble them up fast.
I have tried many roll recipes on this site and others and this is without a doubt my favorite. My 5-year old rated it as such "5 fingers plus one thumb on the other hand so it gets 6 stars!" :) It was incredibly easy to make. I used my bread machine and set it to the dough cycle. I used a pizza cutter to cut the wedges and placed the rolls on parchment-lined cookie sheets. IMPORTANT NOTE: I have to believe this baking temp of 400 is incorrect. I took the advice of other reviewers and lowered my temp to 350. My rolls were perfectly golden brown in exactly 9 minutes. I brushed the tops with melted butter as suggested and these are absolutely heavenly. I'm not even sure if I'll ever bother with another roll recipe after this. They're so pretty and so tasty, unbelievable. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe, it is without a doubt a keeper. I've already printed it out and put it in my 3-ring binder...only the best recipes go in there! :)
This recipe completely impressed my inlaws (which is not easily done). My MIL is an extremely good cook and she even gave me compliments! I used half the recipe and made crescent rolls and with the other half of the dough I made cinnamon rolls for dessert. You can do both with this recipe!!!! Thanks for this diamond that will be a staple in our family!!
These rolls were VERY good and VERY easy to make! I brushed a little egg white on top of each roll which added a nice browness. They were a hit at my family Christmas party. I will bake them over and over! A+
These are OUT OF THIS WORLD! My husband thought for SURE they were the brand name crescent rolls you pop out of a can! For the reviewer that said they don't taste anything like croissants, that's because there is a difference between croissants and crescent rolls. This is not a recipe for croissants. Enjoy! Dough will not appear to have risen at all during each rising but they turn out perfectly!
They're good rolls, but they don't taste like croissants- they're like normal rolls and not flakey. They look nice though.
I think this is the first recipe I have rated all five stars. It is AMAZING! I piled all the ingredients into my bread machine to make the dough and it couldn't have been easier. The dough came out big, fluffy and silky smooth. I used it in place of Pillsbury crescent roll sheets, which my local store does not carry, in order to make pinwheel appetizers (pepperoni/provolone and mozzarella/fresh basil/sun dried tomato) for a party (this recipe makes enough to replace four cans of crescent dough). Boy, were they a hit! They were the first tidbits to completely disappear from the table. I got many compliments and several people told me it was the bread that really made them special. I totally agree, it is far better than the store bought stuff. I will be using this recipe over and over.
Excellent! Used the recipe to make appitizers for the superbowl... Worked wonderfully!
Wonderful rolls! I made them for Thanksgiving and everyone loved them. I shaped half of the dough into the crescent rolls and the other half I rolled out, coated with softened butter, then sprinkled liberally with a brown sugar, cinnamon and chopped walnuts mixture. I rolled them up long ways and cut into 9 cinnamon rolls. I put the rolls into an 8x8 glass pan sprayed with nonstick cooking spray and covered them with plastic wrap. I put them in the fridge overnight. The next morning I took them out and let them come to room temperature, rise a while then baked them in a 350 degree oven for 20 minutes. They were heavenly!
This was so simple. If you have a bread maker use the dough/pizza dough setting. I just dumped all 4 cups of flour, sugar, salt, softened butter, eggs and shortening into the bread machine bowl, mixed the water and yeast and poured on top of all other ingredients and hit start. 1 hr and 40 min later I had dough. I took it out, halted the dough and rolled into 12in circle. Cut with pizza cutter, brushed with butter and added a little turkey smoke sausage. Rolled them up and baked. No additional rising time or anything. 12 min in 325degree oven and they were perfect. Was making them for breakfast for the week and kids all walked into the kitchen at 11pm to see what that "really good" smell was. Best and easiest recipe for dough. Can't wait to try it as cinnamon rolls and just plain rolls. Gonna be a family favorite for years. :)
This is very similar to ur family recipe. Only diff is that we use butter instead of shortening and 1/2 cup each of milk and water (for proofing). We bake at a lower temp too cuz the rolls get a little Oklahoma brown if you bake too hot.
I was dubious at first because that is a LOT of yeast in a little bit of water, but I committed myself not to change things (this time!) The recipe didn't say how long to knead, so I chose around 8 minutes in the kitchenaid mixer. I punched down twice and then rolled them. I rolled them out on wax paper which not only kept my counter clean, but ended up using a lot less flour (I just added a bit to the rolling pin). These were light and just a bit sweet. (I ate 3 when they came out of the oven!!) This made up the bulk of what I ate on Thanksgiving! Delicious, a keeper and super easy. Even a beginnner can make magic with this recipe. Mmmmm, maybe I ought to start another batch. I bet they'd freeze really well.
I was concerned when this dough more resembled cookie dough than bread dough, and then again when it didn't rise during the first hour. I went ahead and rolled it out (by the way this rolled out BEaUTIFULLY!!) and formed it into crescents. I preheated the oven to 150, shut it off once it was heated, and let them rise in there. That worked well and they rose great! I omitted the butter before rolling and didn't miss it. I also found that 3 cups of flour total was plenty enough for this dough. These turned out very delicious! They far exceeded my expectations!!
Yum yum, I halved the recipe and it made 12 crescents that looked like they were on steroids! I did make them in my bread machine but I proofed the yeast with the water and 1 T of the sugar before putting in the BM. Soft, fluffy, and so tasty after just 12 minutes in the oven. Be sure to place the points down on the baking sheet as they will separate from the roll and look funky. Still tastes good though :) I didn't grease my baking sheet before and they browned quite nicely and didn't stick at all.
This recipe was easy fun and just plain great I rolled small sausages and cheese in them then backed like it says and they were wonderful, makes an on the run meal. My husband who is so picky about things loved it too. Thanks!!!
Fantastic dough! I did modify it to use rapid rise yeast everytime I've made it. I really like it with a little oatmeal to replace some of the flour and half of the sugar replaced with honey. Can we say honey oat crescent rolls!!!
VERY GOOD!! Although the name implies that these are just like crescents, the submitter warns you that they are more dense. So you must expect that before starting this recipe. I halved the recipe and they turned out excellent. I let them rise (both times) longer than the recipe states but the result was soo tasty and went well with dinner. Served with "Cinnamon Honey Butter" (from this site) and they were great!! Would make these again! Thanks Mike!!
Be warned: this is a very rich dough recipe for rolls, not for anybody on a diet. I only used a small amount of butter to coat dough before rolling and skipped brushing them with melted butter. As is, this recipe calls for over 1 cup of butter and 1/2 cup of sugar - this is verging on doughnut territory. Be warned! That being said, it's good. They will get stale quickly, put leftovers in freezer so they are fresh for the next time you want them. I only gave 4 stars as I think sugar could be cut back, they are noticeably sweet and may not go well with some dinners. Also, and more importantly, at 400, they burnt on the bottom (even on the middle rack of oven) after 5 minutes. Bake them at 350, I think you will be happier with the results.
Great, with a light texture, and slightly sweet taste. I adjusted the recipe only to start the dough in a bread maker. And I did have to let it rise (after cutting and shaping the rolls) two hours to reach the desired size and fluffiness. Can't wait to serve them with Thanksgiving dinner! I always make my rolls ahead of time, freeze them, thaw the day before on the counter, and reheat in the over just before serving. Saves SO much hassle!
I read through several reviews and didn't see this point covered... It's a tasty recipe, but rolling them out to 12 inch circles left my cresent rolls thick - more "roll-like" than the typical cresent consistancy. Next time I'll make them, I think I'll split the dough into 4 balls and roll each of those out to 12 to make them flakier.
Sooooo good! I love these with honey butter. I like to rewarm them by covering with a damp paper towel and putting them in a 275 oven until the towel is dry, it help them to have that fresh from the oven taste and texture again.
While home for the holidays, the family requested I make crescent rolls for Christmas dinner, which I had not made before. This recipe was incredibly easy and tasty. I made 30 rolls for 5 people; none of the rolls actually lasted to dinner. Fresh out of the oven, brushed with butter they were amazing. Technique notes: I made the dough the night before and let it rise overnight. I then proceeded and let the rolls rise for 2-3 hours (this can even be longer as I discovered with a batch of cinnamon rolls I made from this base recipe as well). My step mom's oven must run pretty hot; on 350 F, 10 minutes nearly burned them (caught them in the nick of time). Keep a close eye on your first batch and I agree with shooting low with the temperature. Makes a nice not too sweet cinnamon roll dough too; I'll add some lemon zest to it next time for dessert applications.
These were good rolls-very nice at Thanksgiving.
Very good, not like the ones in the can at the store....soft, chewy, and delicious! I accidentally ended up letting mine rise for almost 2 hours, and they were HUGE! I made garlic butter and spread it on before rolling up. These were very thick as well, I will try for 3 12-inch circles next time. These went VERY quickly!! Certainly will be making again!!
Good rolls but not crescent rolls
Awesome rolls!!!!
These were marvelous! I made a few minor changes, I used half the sugar, and I only put in 3 1/2 cups of flour in the dough. My husband really loved them, he ate three later after dinner as snacks! They are yummy and tender even the next day. I sliced them in half the morning after and put ham inside for a wonderful breakfast sandwich. I'm going to make them for the holidays now.
these were the best part of my Thanksgiving dinner this year. SO much better than the kind you buy in the tube at the grocer.
I never actually made this into rolls. When I make this, I just use the dough for other things after it has raised the first time. I have used it as the crust for a breakfast pizza and as the "pie crust" for a tomato pie (recipe found on this site). It is soooo good! If you want to use the dough as a pizza or pie crust however, make only half of the recipe.
Wow! The taste and texture of this dough is amazing! Of course, instead of following the recipe perfectly I changed it a bit. I used 3 and 1/2 cups of white whole wheat flour (with added vital wheat gluten - 1 Tablespoon for each cup) and then half a cup of ground flax seed. I used my bread maker to mix the dough, then let them rise and baked in the oven. Wow! These are soooo yummy! I'm making these again!
Amazing! I have gone with all white flour, I've also done 50/50 with whole wheat and again amazing results!
Excellent recipe! I did not change a thing. My family loves these!
We loved this! They were soft, buttery rolls, and my husband really enjoyed them with strawberry jam. The only changes I made were to sub 1/2 of the flour for whole wheat & mix the dough in my bread machine.
This is a good dinner roll -- light and fluffy, but NOT a croissant! I brushed egg on the rolls before putting them in the oven -- for a more golden color. I used canola oil for the shortening.
I cut the recipe in half, split into 24 pieces and wrapped them around cocktail weiners (the low fat turkey kind). Kids loved them! And, I admit, so did I.
I used this recipe in my bread machine on "dough" setting, changing the order of ingredients to match the manufacturer's directions. Even though I was 40 minutes late getting home to take the dough out, roll it, shape it and do the second rising, the rolls came out superb!
Awesome! I made half of them into crescent rolls and the other half into mini cinnamon rolls. Both are delicious right out of the oven.
It took much longer to rise than the recipe states. It has been 5 hours and is close to doubled...They were the best part of the meal!
Best rolls that I've ever had. These are constantly being requested. They're one of my specialties now.
I am looking for a good recipe for some kind of homemade roll to make for Thanksgiving this year and I think this may be it. I made half a batch for my husband and I today to try them out. They turned out quite good, although next time I think I will make the following modifications: A bit less flour since they are quite dense and a bit less sugar since they turned out sweeter than what I was expecting. I may also layer the dough with butter as I roll it out, to try and make it slightly more flakey. I baked these for 12 minutes at 350 degrees and they turned out perfectly golden brown. I think 400 would be too hot. EDIT: I had to reduce my rating of these from 4 stars down to 3, as after they cooled for a few hours, they became like bricks and took on a very yeasty flavor. My husband still loves them, though. They are good right out of the oven and would probably be okay if you re-heat them in a warm oven or in the microwave. Not very good cold, though.
While not said in directions, use your pizza cutter to cut your rolls A tip from my mother in law years ago on this type roll.. keep this dough really soft, don't add in too much flour when kneeding the dough. I often divide this receipe and make mini crecents.. Big kid and adult favorite over and over again
Very good. I agree with another reviewer that says that it needs more time to rise. Also, I did brush it with egg whites in order to make it more flaky. These taste much better than store bought. These went so quick that I almost didn't get to grab one. Thanks for the post.
These were so easy to make and came out great my family loved them!!
These were a great change from regular buns. Made dough in KA, next time I will add flour slowly, could get by with 1/2 cup less.
These are great tasting and easy, my only problem is that I had to lower the oven temperature or the bottoms were burnt. Everyone loved them and asked for the recipe!
Absolutely nothing like store-bought crescent rolls, but still very, very good! A sweet yeast roll.
Made these rolls for our chicken packets. I've always bought the crescent rolls for this dish, but decided to try my hand at homemade rolls this time. They were so good!! These rolls are so easy to make. I'll certainly make again! Thanks for sharing.
OHHH YEAH! These are GREAT!! Very easy to make and always a big hit. I took others advise and let rise another hour (the bigger the better). I found that the more you knead the dough, the fluffier they are. I also used butter flavored shortening. They turned out wonderful. Next time I think I will just use butter as one view suggested. Serving suggestion: These would be fun to make with "Little Smokies" sausages for the Super Bowl. I have yet to try it, but they would be good. Just be sure to cut your cooking temp.
These are easy to make and have great flavor but they need much more time to raise. They turned out pretty dense. Also I would brush them w/ a beaten egg before baking to attain a golden/brown color.
came out really well. once you make once, very versatile to add jalepanio, cheese, or anything. These are crescent rolls, not croissant rolls. Croissant rolls are folded with butter in between each layer many times, which causes the flakeyness, crescent rolls are not.
These were fantastic! Like most other reviewers I used 1/2 cup of butter instead of the shortening. I also left out the additional 1/4 cup of butter at the end because I figured 1/2 cup was plenty. The dough was very easy to work with, and they turned out so delicious!!
This recipes is such a quick and easy recipe for a light, buttery melt-in-your mouth roll. My family just loves these rolls. If get an early afternoon I can put together a batch for dinner, and they also heat up really nicely. I have also used the dough to make great cinnamon rolls - you roll the dough out as directed and then spread with cinnamon, sugar, and raisins. You can then either cut into wedges and make cinnamon crescent rolls or roll the whole sheet, slice, and bake in a pan or on a sheet. If you bake it in a pan, you may have to adjust baking time and/or temp. I find that the cinnamon rolls in the pan do better with an occasional spritz of water, or with a pan of water on the bottom rack, since they seem to need longer in the oven to bake.
The rolls I made did not turn out at all. (This could be due to the fact that I have never baked rolls before.) If I could I would give it zero stars.
These were a big hit at Thanksgiving. On one batch I sprinkled some parmesan cheese before I rolled them up... DELICIOUS!!! I will definitely be keeping these around!
Excellent! I had only one pkg of yeast so I dissolved it in 2 tablespoons of warm water 110 degrees with a tablespoon of sugar. I let that sit until it was foamy on top. Added that into bread machine before mixing. Also, in lieu of shortening, used 1 stick of butter softened and sliced and replaced the water with warm milk. To cut calories, I did not spread the dough with butter before shaping rolls. They still turned out rich and buttery and rose beautifully! Thank you for sharing the recipe!!
This dough is fabulous to work with. I used it for pepperoni roll (on group recipes) and it was a big hit.
I'm Learning to cook/bake with that said what I'm I doing wrong:( I had my water temp at 105 degrees I added a teaspoon of sugar and my yeast , it double in size and foamed. I followed the receipt to a T. I cover my dough with a damp towel and sat it on top of the stove it was nice and warm. ( I was cooking lunch) please help this receipt looks awesome I want to do it justice :) Thank you all :)
Excellent rolls...the key is letting them rise for a lot more time before and after you roll them out!!! I turn my oven down too.
I was so excited to find this recipe! These rolls have been a Thanksgiving tradition for as long as I can remember, in fact they are right up there with the turkey for must-haves! They are so easy, you don't even have to knead them! They are NOT croissants, they won't be flaky, but are just a wonderful, special dinner roll.
Used this recipe in my bread maker turned wonderfully! I only had one envelope of yeast and they still made HUGE crescents! I made them in to garlic herb crescents by adding some oregano basil and one crushed clove garlic to the mix. Then made a mix of 4 cloves garlic, oregano, basil and parsley to 1/4 cup melted butter and brushed on top before putting them in the oven. They were a big hit at the potluck.
I followed the recipe exactly. I'm not sure why, but my dough never raised. I make homemade breads all the time and do not have this problem, but this dough was rather dense. It did not raise in the bowl (1 1/2 hours), in crescent form (1 hour) and hardly raised in the oven as well. The taste was good.
A similar recipe has been made in my family for over 50 years! We use 1 cup scalded whole milk, a stick of butter, 3 eggs, and 41/2 C flour.The milk just makes a richer bread. I also divide the dough into thirds, and get 36 rolls. My kiddos love these with an orange glaze- mix OJ concentrate (never drinkable OJ) with powdered sugar- voila! Nice breakfast treat, or serve plain for dinner. Soo good, and pretty easy and foolproof, even for the beginner.
This is my go to recipe when company shows up: very quick and easy and I usually have all the ingredients on hand. I use about 1/4 cup sugar in this dough and roll a cocktail hot dog into each crescent, and bake at 350 for about 25 minutes, my five year old LOVES them, so thanks for a great easy recipe!
These are awsome!!!!! I let mine raise for 7 hours and they turned out to be very fluffy. My family loved them. When they were hot we sliced them open and put scrambled eggs, ham, and chees in them.
These are the easiest, lightest, tastiest rolls I've ever made. My family can't stop talking about them or eating them!!
Oh my gosh these are the best rolls ever !!! I was a little worried at first because the dough was a little dense, thought it was too much yeast, but they turned out terrific. Way better than store bought crescents !!!
My family ask for these dinner rolls with the holiday meals. They are just as good after being frozen.
these were fantastic and I agree with the other reviewer, a great place to start for first time yeast users. I'll make them again for sure! Wish I had this recipe years ago.
I was tired of spending money on grocery store crescent rolls so I went looking for a recipe to make at home. This was the first and last recipe I will try. They were easy and turned out so yummy! I love the slight sweetness the sugar adds. Like some other reviewers, it took an hour longer for my dough to rise.
So good, yet so easy! I followed the recipe and brushed on extra butter when I took the rolls out. Yummy!
I mixed the ingredients in my bread machine, however, I used Crisco for the shortening and it did NOT mix in with the dough..next time I will try melting it first. These rolls rose very nicely, however, they taste like they need more salt. I baked them at 350 in my convection oven for 12 minutes and they turned out perfectly. I will make them again and update this review using the melted shortening.
So yummy and soft and flaky on the inside! Reminds me of the inside of the Pillsbury Flaky Biscuits. I wanted something that really was a crescent roll and not just a roll in the same shape and these are as close as they get! We moved to Hungary and I can't find shortening here so I used butter instead and they turned out great. Threw everything in my bread machine. Seemed a little sticky and soft when I took it out but in ended up fine. Makes really big crescent rolls! I had to tint them with foil the last 3 or 4 mins. or else they would have burned on top. Will def. make again!!!
This turned out great. I used the dough for the veggie pizza on this site instead of the canned crescent dough. The only changes I made were that I halved it, used butter instead of shortening and used some whole wheat flour. I will definitely use this dough again and will be making the original rolls soon too!
This is very good! I did not make it into crescent rolls; instead I used it to make a sopapilla cheesecake. It worked perfectly for that purpose- a lovely crust! I will be trying these out as rolls soon :)
These are awsome! Make sure you add ALL the sugar in the recipe. It won't come out right unless you do.
The rolls were moist and had a nice crunch on the outside. I would make this again, maybe even do crescent dogs.
Made these and took some to husbands family. Big hit. Great with honey butter! If you like buttery rolls-this is it. Also super easy.
Yummy! I also have used this recipe for breakfast and added cranberries, cinnamon ans brown sugar before rolling up the crescents!
These are really good and easy to make. The dough took longer to rise for some reason. Also, I baked them for 15 minutes and they were golden brown on top but the bottoms were overdone. I will be making these again, but next time I'll be sure to raise my oven rack.
Love the Crescent Rolls! Very easy to make and they taste great.
I made these since I was out of potatoes and could not make my favorite - Colleen's Potato Crescent Rolls - from this site. I still prefer the potato crescents, but these are pretty good. I will keep them in my recipe book for those days when I don't have potatoes on hand. I reduced the oven temperature to 325 so they would not burn and let the crescents rise an extra hour.
My husband loves this recipe. I've also made it with wheat flour and the rolls turned out wonderful and they are so easy to make. The only thing I do different is put it in a bread machine to mix and then bake it on 350. I agree with the earlier post that 400 tends to burn the bottom of the rolls.
These are super! I wrap them around hot dogs and bake them in the oven, and they work SO well for that. They're good plain too!
i think i'm one of the few people who didn't really like these. they were too sweet and *very* dense, the dough didn't rise well for me but that is probably not the fault of the recipe. i prefer something less sweet and more light. i wouldn't call these crescent rolls at all.
I've made this several times now and it's my go to recipe for crescent rolls. I use my bread machine and substitute butter for the shortening. It also makes great cinnamon rolls. On one occasion, I didn't brush the dough with butter before rolling up and they were a little dry and not as tasty. Other than that...it's a home run every time.
YES!! These are so good and I made some stuffed with sausage and cheese.
THESE WERE VERY GOOD! I MADE THEM INTO CINNAMON ROLLS. ROLLED THEM OUT BRUSHED WITH BUTTER BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON AND SUGAR AND ROLLED UP AND CUT INTO ROLLS. LET RISE AGAIN. AND BAKED! NEXT TIME I THINK I WILL UNDER BAKE A BIT THEY WERE A LITTLE DONE.! THANKS =]
They were delicious, but i added a hint of salt,... mmm...
Very close to an old "dinner roll" recipe from the 40's...a little richer, sweeter and with water vs. milk. Results were quite good. The ppl who said they needed to cook at a lower temp might want to have their ovens' thermostats checked for accuracy...mine is spot on and 400 degrees was perfect. Same w/the ppl regarding rise times: they might want to make sure they are letting their dough rise in a warm enough spot. Rise time was spot on as well.
These are pretty good. A great side for dinner!
I love to make bread & have tried many recipes. This is at the top!! So flaky & tasty. Will definitely use this as my most common bread to make.
I LOVEEEEEE this recipe, made it last night for my birthday and everyone was amazed! The roll was very soft, much softer than a dinner roll. I left mine to rise for about an hour and a half, and I got way more than 20 and they were huge! I also baked mine at a lower temperature of 360, therefore it didn't get too dark at the bottom. What I would say is if you don't like sweet bread,you should either put less sugar or a little more salt. Love this recipe!
This is a great recipe, that I have been making for the last two years. As other bakers have suggested, I have decreased the baking time on this recipe. I baked my crescents at 350 for 12 minutes, and have found that they still are more brown on the bottom, than top, but at least they are not burnt (like the last two times I have attempted THIS recipe). I gave this five stars, first of all because even though I burnt them the last two times I have made them, everyone still ate them, (they just peeled off the bottoms) and still said they were delicious!! Thank you Mike A. for sharing these!!!
