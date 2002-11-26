Golden Crescent Rolls

405 Ratings
  • 5 286
  • 4 85
  • 3 18
  • 2 12
  • 1 4

This is a great recipe for sweet, fluffy crescent rolls (kind of like a croissant but more dense).

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
46 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
2 hrs 30 mins
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 -30 rolls
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in sugar, salt, eggs, butter, and 2 cups of flour. Beat until smooth. Mix in remaining flour until smooth. Scrape dough from side of bowl. Knead dough, then cover it and let rise in a warm place until double (about 1 1/2 hours).

  • Punch down dough. Divide in half. Roll each half into a 12-inch circle. Spread with butter. Cut into 10 to 15 wedge. Roll up the wedges starting with the wide end. Place rolls with point under on a greased baking sheet. Cover and let rise until double (about 1 hour).

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (205 degrees C) for 12-15 minute or until golden brown. Brush tops with butter when they come out of the oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 24.4g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 36.9mg; sodium 173.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/12/2022