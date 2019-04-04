Indian Peanut Stew

I liked it, and will probably make it again. I used crushed red pepper flakes (chili flakes) instead of cayenne. (Easier to digest, I find.) But I can see how the combination of peanut butter and tomatoes would not be to everybody's liking. To appreciate such a combination, it probably helps to be very fond of peanut butter, or peanuts generally. UPDATE: On a depleted-pantry day, I totally riffed on this recipe, substituting a pound of large elbows for the rice, two 8-ounce cans of "no salt added" tomato sauce, a half cup of peanut butter, and light sprinkles of onion powder, garlic powder and ground ginger for the fresh ingredients. And I used 2 tablespoons of canola oil (mainly for the omega-3's). While the elbows were boiling, I nuked the sauce ingredients. Thinned it afterwards with pasta cooking water. Garnished with chili flakes. I liked it! Quicker, easier and cheaper, too! Still a recipe for peanut butter fiends, though.