Indian Peanut Stew

3.8
78 Ratings
  • 5 31
  • 4 24
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 8

This is an easy, authentic dish from South Asia that appeals to a wide range of tastes. The combination of ingredients may appear unusual, but even those shy to experiment with new flavors love this one. Vegan-friendly!

Recipe by Hoolie

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place rice and water in a large saucepan and bring to a boil. Cover, and reduce heat to low. Simmer until rice is tender and water has absorbed, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat. Add onion, and cook until soft and golden, stirring frequently. Add garlic and ginger, and cook until fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir in tomatoes, and season with cayenne pepper. Increase heat to medium, and bring to a gentle simmer. Stir in peanut butter and heat through. The mixture will thicken. Serve over rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
504 calories; protein 16.1g; carbohydrates 54.6g; fat 26.2g; sodium 321.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/04/2022