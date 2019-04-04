Indian Peanut Stew
This is an easy, authentic dish from South Asia that appeals to a wide range of tastes. The combination of ingredients may appear unusual, but even those shy to experiment with new flavors love this one. Vegan-friendly!
Really yummy! I skipped the cayenne since I have 2 smally kids but it was still so good. I also added a splash of soy sauce once I turned off the heat. I served over rice with FRESH basil on top. Its a keeper. Thanks!!!Read More
Enjoyed trying this one out, with just a few minor variations for personal preference. 1. reduced peanut butter to 1/3 cup max. 2. added a handful of cashew chunks 3. added salt to taste 4. added hot chilie powder to taste 5. used freshly stewed rather than canned tomatoes (4 extra large) This sauce is excellent over a bed of plain stewed spinach.Read More
I thought this was really good, and surprisingly, my husband did too. Easy to make, and I had everything in my kitchen/pantry. I gave it a 4 because I reserve 5's for the very, very, very best. I will make this again. I LOVE this website!! Thanks! I'm editing my previous post and making this a 5 star rating. I really like grainy things. In particular, sometimes beans and rice is really great and very satisfying. This is very satisfying in the same way.
I just ate this with my family and everyone thought it was great! The only comment my mom had was that she would've added a little salt, but she could just sprinkle some on at the table. I added chickpeas, but think it would've been just fine by itself as well. Easy to make, and I would reccomend it!
Delicious! Cook rice according to the package though, this was too much water for my brown rice. Also, I added chickpeas. LOVE it! Thanks for the recipe!
Almost has a vodka sauce-like color and taste. Had a slight nutty sweet taste. I added some peas and dry-roasted peanuts. Only used 1/2 cup peanut butter and was perfect! Used ground ginger, so only used 1 tbsp and still had a nice mild spiciness. So easy and quick!
This stew is surprisingly quick and easy to cook. It will impress your family and friends if they love Indian food, because it tastes so complex and captures just the right flavors and fragrances of good Indian cuisine.
I made it as per recipe, and the peanut butter was far too overpowering and made the dish very dry. Next time I'll cut the peanut butter in half.
This is a very weird dish. It's very fatty and oily because of the peanut butter, which makes it feel kind of decadent to eat. The flavor is just... well, it seems very Americanized. It was edible, but I won't make it a second time.
I'm glad the other reviewers were right, this recipe was an unexpected combination, but quite delicious. I made a few changes though, I added chickpeas as someone else suggested and I think next time I will cut down the peanut butter by almost half. It overpowers the tomatoes a bit more than I would have liked.
This tasted simple and uninteresting (exactly like tomatoes & peanut butter). It also looked pretty disgusting. The red tomatoes and brown PB created a pink colour that was very unappetizing.
I found this to be a little bland. It was okay, but I won't be making it again.
I was skeptical about this one because i didn't think the flavors would go well at all, but I very, very pleased with this dish! I made the rice they way I normally make it, and I increased the cayenne pepper because I like my food very spicy. Other than that, I followed the recipe to the letter and got a very filling, very flavorful dinner. Thanks so much, Hoolie! I'll be making this one often
This was fantastic - I modified it a little. I added a heaping 1/3 tsp of cayenne pepper - and 3/4 cup of peanut butter. It was very, very good. I'm going to make this again for sure.
super yummy! i added Quorn Chicken for more protein. next time i might use more tomato.
Great recipe. I feel it needs 3 things officially added to it: 1-2 tsp of salt, a tbsp chopped coriander, and chopped green onions to garnish. Otherwise even the picky eaters at my house loved it! (The above are things I added)
OK, the pinkish color of this dish is a little weird but my family, for the most part, enjoyed this dish. The kids went back for seconds. The biggest complaint was that it was way too thick. We used Adam's All Natural Peanut Butter. Next time I want to try adding a bit of coconut milk as one reviewer suggested. Looking forward to trying this again.
This must be a recipe for people that grew up with this type of food. I made it exactly as the recipe stated and it was horrible. The peanut butter overwhelmed all the other flavors. My family took one spoonful and we were off to McDonald's.
This was good, very interesting combination of flavors. The salmon color and the sticky consistency of it detracted from it for me, though.
This is great quick meatless meal. I use Kraft smooth peanut butter as that’s what I have on hand and it’s delicious.
given the fact that everyone else loved this, I'm wondering if it's something I did, but I did not like this at all. In fact, it wasn't even edible and the whole thing got tossed. I agree with another reviewer that the flavors just didn't blend....kinda like putting a stewed tomato on a peanut butter sandwich. I followed the recipe exactly without any modifications. I don't know. I always say you should try for yourself though.
Good recipe! I thought it sounded strange but like it had possibilities. So, on the strength of the reviews, I made it without making any changes. It was surprisingly good and incredibly easy. My whole family loved it. It would also be good with chicken added, also maybe some spinach or carrots, maybe even some golden raisins. I'll have to try it next time - the family wolfed it down, so there isn't any left to experiment with.
To make it somewhat enjoyable I had to add different various ingredients such as water and skim milk to thin it and honey and salt to add taste. I served it over asparagus stir-fry and brown rice to add different flavors and textures.
MMM good. I didn't have enough brown rice, so I used white instead and it worked. I substituted ground ginger and did 1/4 tsp. of cayenne instead. The end result was very filling, and it was very easy to make.
This recipe might be worthy of two stars if you were to cut the amount of peanut butter in half. Unfortunately, I didn't, so it was nothing more than a waste of time. If you plan on taking this recipe as it is, have your trash can nearby, because that's where you're likely to dump the entire meal once you've tasted the finished product.
the flavors just did not sit right.
This is unusual but delicious!
I cooked rice according to package directions, and also added garbanzo beans as other users recommended. The stew came out nicely, and like others, I also had everything for it in the pantry. Unfortunately, it was about 90 degrees out the day I had this planned for supper, so we didn't enjoy it as much as we would have if it were winter. I found this to be a great budget meal though, and will definitely be saving this recipe for the cold winter months.
Very simple tasty dish.
This was okay. My husband and I both ate ours but forget about going back for seconds. It was VERY peanut buttery and therefore, very filling. The appearance and texture was a bit odd too, which may have put us off a bit. Overall, it was just okay.
This gets a 5 for being super easy but a 3 for taste--the flavors just didn't blend together well.
Great dish! I added some chickpeas as one reviewer suggested, about a teaspoon of roasted cumin, a dash of paprika, salt to taste, as well as about 1/4 cup of coconut milk. Instead of rice, I served it with naan (indian flatbread) and it was a real hit!
My boyfriend and I loved this one. I will definitely make this again but will increase the cayenne or use chili flakes to make it hotter. I'd also like to try a variation with broccoli or other vegetables added.
I thought this recipe was incredibly easy and totally delicious! The blend of flavors was unique, but it had a tremendous taste! With so few ingredients, I thought it might not be so rich, but the taste was tops! I will make this again and again!
It was really good! I used 3/4 cup of peanut butter based on other reviews and it wasn't over powering at all. I didn't measure the ginger and I know I used less than required. I'll definitely make this recipe again!
This was okay. It came out too thick for me and I ended up adding about 1 cup of water to thin it out. It just tasted very very peanut buttery. My husband and I agreed it was too heavy and seemed more like a side dish than a meal.
Very good! We added whole peanuts on top because we like a lot of crunch. Nice mixture of flavors...very tasty!
Great flavor! Loved the ginger in this--it stood out but wasn't overpowering at all. I made it with homemade raw mixed-nut butter, which is a bit thinner, so the stew wasn't too goopy. I also used fresh tomatoes and served it over quinoa. Definitely a keeper!
Very good, very healthy, very peanut-buttery.
good stuff, very easy! loved all the ginger.
I never thought I could make Indian food this good at home! I used white rice instead of brown. Next time I might add peas or chick peas.
This was a hit in our house. The tomato and peanut butter make such an interesting flavor!
It was okay. If I make it again I will definitely halve the amount of peanut butter. Also would recommend adding more vegetables.
I found this dish to be surprisingly, based upon some of the reviews, to be very good. I did reduce the peanut butter because I was a little fearful of too much PB taste. I think i used about 2/3 of a cup. everything else remained the same. additionally, I did not find that this "stew" was too thick like a lot of other people did. Tomatos and peanut butter... who knew it could be this good?
Wonderful flavor! Easy to prepare; great recipe!
I agree with the peanut butter comments, it did overpower the dish. I added 3/4c and it was still too much. Also agree with cooking the rice according to package. I travel to different regions India frequently and adore the different cultures and their regional dishes. This unfortunately was not reminiscent of that to me at least. Maybe I needed more ginger and less pb. I did add more cayenne.
My kids didn't like this, and I wasn't sure about it myself after my first serving. However, I found myself craving this stuff like some addictive drug and went back for bowlful after bowlful without restraint. In fact, that was weeks ago and I'm craving it now. Oh yes, I'll be making this again! Quick, easy, filling--and addictive!
This recipe is very good. As others commented, it looks like a strange combination, but there is something addictive about these flavours together. The fact that the ingredients are very low cost is an added bonus. I am giving this 4 stars only because I made a few minor changes that I think added to the recipe. I used some extra tomatoes (about 1/2 a can) and that toned down the over powering flavour of the peanut butter that others had commmented on. I also topped it with chopped peanuts (I didn't have chunky peanut butter) and some sliced green onion. I added just a couple of shakes of salt and probably 2-3 tablespoons of dried cilantro for colour. Lastly, I added chickpeas to make it an all in one meal. This will definitely make it into my regular rotation. Thanks Hoolie!
We liked it. We used natural almond butter because that's what we had on hand. We followed the advice of other reviewers and used less than a cup of the nut butter. In our opinion, the ginger can be reduced a little bit, and salt should be added for taste.
No matter what I did, it refused to stop tasting like canned tomatoes. The flavors wouldn't meld, and the texture was weird. It was aggressively bland. I tried adding extra ginger, extra cayenne, and a few other things.
Easy and inexpensive to make, but not for me. Looks unappetizing and I won't make again.
I made this recipe as written, and it was inedible. Not recommended unless many modifications are made.
This is a good recipe, but it's VERY rich and quite filling. It had a very strong peanut butter and ginger taste; next time I will use less of both.
einfach toll ---really good -
This was really yummy, although rich. Per some other reviewers, I added in a can of drained chickpeas. Since I thought it was really "thick", I added in a large, diced tomato as well. Served with rice, sprinkled with cilantro, and hubby liked it! Next time, I will halve the amount of peanut butter.
I liked it, and will probably make it again. I used crushed red pepper flakes (chili flakes) instead of cayenne. (Easier to digest, I find.) But I can see how the combination of peanut butter and tomatoes would not be to everybody's liking. To appreciate such a combination, it probably helps to be very fond of peanut butter, or peanuts generally. UPDATE: On a depleted-pantry day, I totally riffed on this recipe, substituting a pound of large elbows for the rice, two 8-ounce cans of "no salt added" tomato sauce, a half cup of peanut butter, and light sprinkles of onion powder, garlic powder and ground ginger for the fresh ingredients. And I used 2 tablespoons of canola oil (mainly for the omega-3's). While the elbows were boiling, I nuked the sauce ingredients. Thinned it afterwards with pasta cooking water. Garnished with chili flakes. I liked it! Quicker, easier and cheaper, too! Still a recipe for peanut butter fiends, though.
This was a great comfort food recipe. Next time I make it I'd like to add a quarter to a half cup of peanuts to the mix.
We are avoiding sugar for 3 weeks so I threw about half a cup of raw peanuts in our bullet and used that instead of peanut butter. I used about 1 T fresh ginger and 1.5 tsp of powdered ginger. This was very delicious and we put it all over some spinach as someone else suggested. It was not too spicy at all; I would probably add a little bit more the next time.
Yummy! I didn't have cayenne pepper, but I added a little diced jalapeno and fresh thai basil...gave it excellent flavor! I used less peanut butter since I'm watching calories, but it still tasted fabulous! Definitely give it a try...I didn't even miss having meat in my main dish. I'm sure if you wanted to up the protein, chicken would taste great.
This is awesome. I add some small pieces of chicken and use a little chicken broth to thin it out. It's very good for a cold winter night.
I couldn't really taste too much peanut flavor in mine, but probably because the other things overpowered it. It's still tasty though. :)
1 cup of peanut butter was way too much.
I wanted a thicker stew so I used 3 cups of vegetable broth instead of six cups of water and only used a quarter of an onion. I also used about 1/8 cup of soy sauce and 1/8 cup of raw honey and crushed red pepper flakes and a few sprinkles of curry powder. It tasted like it was from a thai restaurant. I poured it over cooked shrimp and it was delicious!
What a great and simple recipe! I added peas, some broccoli spears and served it over couscous. I'll definitely make this again as it's quick (especially if you're not making rice) and it tastes so good!
I added zucchini with the garlic which seemed to be nice addition. Tasty meal and easy to make
Not as good as I expected it to be. Way too much water for the rice (cook according to package), and the stew itself is sort of bland. I would want it to be a little soupier and more flavorful.
I added peas, brocolli, and seitan that I had sauted in a different pan. I also added a good bit of water bc that stew was so think. I was a little put off by the color and thicknes but dove in anyway. It ended up being very good and hearty. My husband went for seconcds. Thanks.
I tried this with Jasmine rice. I live in Japan and good brown rice is hard to find. Worked like a charm though and everyone loved it. Nice idea thanks.
