Indian Peanut Stew

This recipe is very good. As others commented, it looks like a strange combination, but there is something addictive about these flavours together. The fact that the ingredients are very low cost is an added bonus. I am giving this 4 stars only because I made a few minor changes that I think added to the recipe. I used some extra tomatoes (about 1/2 a can) and that toned down the over powering flavour of the peanut butter that others had commmented on. I also topped it with chopped peanuts (I didn't have chunky peanut butter) and some sliced green onion. I added just a couple of shakes of salt and probably 2-3 tablespoons of dried cilantro for colour. Lastly, I added chickpeas to make it an all in one meal. This will definitely make it into my regular rotation. Thanks Hoolie!