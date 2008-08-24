Pumpkin Rolls I

Pumpkin Rolls perfect for Thanksgiving!

Recipe by Katy

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
32 rolls
Ingredients

Directions

  • Dissolve yeast in warm water and stir in sugar, salt, 1/2 cup butter, pumpkin and eggs. Add 3 cups of the flour and beat well. Stir in enough additional flour to make dough easy to handle. Knead on lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic. Place in greased bowl, covered, and allow to double in size.

  • Punch down, and divide into 4 parts, rolling each into a 12-inch circle. Spread with 1/4 cup butter if desired. Cut into 8 wedges. Roll up each wedge beginning at wide edge. Place on greased sheet and allow to rise.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 15-20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 23.2g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 23.1mg; sodium 200.3mg. Full Nutrition
