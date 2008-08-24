Pumpkin Rolls I
Pumpkin Rolls perfect for Thanksgiving!
I added the whole can of pumpkin, and it didn't seem to affect the rising time. Did increase the pumpkin flavor. Lovely rolls, will make again.Read More
I live at 7200 feet and couldn't get these to work even though I tried two seperate times. The dough just wouldn't rise.Read More
We loved these crescents. I used 5 Cups white and 2 Cups wheat flour. I let them rise all afternoon, so they were large.
This recipe turned out well for me. However, instead of rolling up the dough into small weenie dog-like wraps as directed, I made small round loafs, about the size of a toddler's fist, and they turned out great.
Very good ... however, not very pumpkiny. I agree that these are great as subtle Thanksgiving dinner companions that don't compete with the other food -- but I will try it next time increasing the pumpkin by at least 1/4-1/2 c. ... has anyone tried this and if so has it interfered with the rising or the texture?
I have made these as few as 16 rolls and as many as 200 at a time, several times. The recipe is excellent as written. The pumpkin is for color and nutrition. I've made them with part whole wheat flour and/or part bread flour also. I've used fresh or canned pumpkin. Half a recipe fits in my bread machine and will make the 16 rolls. I don't spread the circles with butter but do butter the tops. FUN to make and a FANTASIC recipe! Thank you!
awesome and I didn't have that much time to let them rise.
I made these rolls for our Thanksgiving dinner and they were great. They were very easy to make and had a beautiful light orange color to them. They had a nice buttery taste, but did not have an overwhelming pumpkin taste. I personally would not have added any more pumpkin flavor. I let the rolls rise for an hour each time and that seemed to be plenty of time to give me nice fluffy rolls. Great recipe.
Delicious, soft, and such a pretty colour! I used kabocha pumpkin/squash that I baked and mashed a couple days ago. You cannot taste the pumpkin - which is a plus, as my husband likely wouldn't eat them otherwise. They're more of a conversation piece ;) I made 1/2 of the recipe, so I could use my bread machine to make the dough. The rolls were huge! Next time I would make 24 rolls from a 1/2 recipe, rather than 16. I will make these again, but as round pan rolls, rather than crescents.
Great recipe! I did add a teaspoon of cinnamon and a 1/2 teaspoon of ginger because I like the smell of those spices in Fall goodies. You can't taste the spices it just smells wonderful.I also made a batch of the dough and used it to make cinnamon rolls.
These did not turn out at all, more like hard dog biscuits. I showed the recipie to a chef and the water to flour ratio is way off as is how to get the yeast to activate. The last recipie I made from this site, with great reviews, did not turn out either, mushy meat loaf. I'm excellent at following directions too, so I just don't know what to think about the reviews anymore.
Nice rolls, but pretty basic. I'd prefer more pumpkin to up the flavor. Plus, maybe some cloves or something more pumpkin-y. However, as dinner rolls they are pretty good. I'd think that it would be easy enough to decrease the water for an equal additional amount of pumpkin. They don't require much rising time, which is good bc I was a bit impatient today. They turn out golden without needing the butter, which I didn't use. Thanks for the recipe.
I thought this was a really nice dough to work with. Very pretty color and was perfect for the left over canned pumpkin after making pumpkin bread. I had to cut this in half though. I also did not roll it out and cut circles. I rolled it like a snake, tied it in a "knot" and tucked the ends underneath. it made for a better presentation. I will take pics and post them
This bread was great! As stated, not much pumpkin flavor (even though I used a fresh roasted pumpkin and added an extra 1/2 cup), however... the texture, color, flavor... everything was wonderful. I will definitely use this recipe again!
Very good, my husband and 13 year old stepson loved them! I added an extra 1/2 cup of pumpkin, still not much of a pumpkin flavor, will add more next time...also used pumpkin pie spice, will use more next time also.
Very good, easy to make and goes with everything, had them with Dijon Chicken to Pasta. Plan on making them anytime I can.
I must have done something wrong. They rose nicely, but fell flat when I baked them. They had little flavor and were very tough. Could it be because I used fresh pumpkin instead of canned?
Great rolls I did not make crescents but made little buns like mentioned by another baker ;) But I did not think they were very pumpkiny. In the future I may add alittle all spice or cinnamon or nutmeg to help them be a little more harvesty. But my family will enjoy them for Thanksgiving I am sure!
We loved the subtle, not-too-sweet pumpkin flavor. Made the dough in the bread machine -- very easy. Can't wait to make leftover turkey sandwiches with these!
hi they were really good have you ever thought about adding cream cheese
I give these 4 stars--an average of 3 stars for flavor and 5 stars for appearance. They definitely don't taste like pumpkin, as other reviewers noted, but they are flaky and good. And, they turn out a lovely color--light orange. Thanks Katy!
Made these for Thanksgiving last year. Everyone loved them.
All the ingredientswere easily accesable in an average kitchen. The recipe was faily simpleto follow-except forthe specificationson risingtimes- and the preptook around 15-20 min. Clean-up was very simple since it only included 2 bowls, the paddle bar on the mixer, measuring spoonandaspatula. Overall, clean-up took about 5-min. However, we modified the recipe by cutting it in half and it didn't turn out well. I would stick to the main recipe with the normal proportions.
Yum! I love how these turned out-- pretty color, subtly sweet flavor, great texture. I also used 2 c. wheat flour and the rest all purpose. And I used half of the dough for cinnamon rolls.. delish. Thanks!
the quantity and texture are perfect, and it tastes fine but the pumpkin is very, very subtle
These are pretty good. I "practiced" them before thanksgiving, and they aren't the recipe we'll use, but we will probably eat them all. Pretty big recipe, though, so maybe not.
I made these rolls last Thanksgiving and my family can't wait for them this year. I use fresh pumpkin. Linda
Although I wish they had a little more pumpkin flavor, they were a big hit at Thanksgiving yesterday. My picky 8 year old and my husband and dad who both aren’t fans of pumpkin all loved them. I made a brown sugar cinnamon butter to go with it.
These were great rolls I'm looking forward to the rest of the family trying them.
DELICIOUS! Made half the recipe dough in my bread machine and then formed half into buns and the remainder into 2 baguette shaped breads. Buttered the tops of the baguettes and sprinkled with dried rosemary, fresh ground black pepper and sea salt. Wow! Was that ever good. Beautiful light fluffy buns with a golden pumpkin glow. You can't really taste the pumpkin, but it surely added to the deliciousness and softness of these buns. Can't stop eating this lovely bread and can't wait to make another batch. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
These are the best crescent rolls I've EVER had. They don't taste like pumpkin at all, but they are awesome crescent rolls. YUM!
I cut this recipe in half and made little pumpkins out of the dough. Very yummy...especially with honey butter.
