This is a good recipe for low-salt white bread. Each loaf should make 16 slices, 105 calories per slice. I've found that in most recipes, you can decrease the sugar by 1/3 (i.e., 3 tablespoons would now be 2 tablespoons), the salt by 2/3 (1 tablespoon would be 1 teaspoon), and replace the shortening with vegetable oil. Each rising time will be 10-15 minutes shorter.
This is a great bread recipe. However, the amount of yeast can be confusing.... .25 ounces refers to the amount in each package of yeast, and I think it should read how many ounces required in total for those who use yeast from a jar or bulk package. The bread turns out ok, but it doesn't rise much. (I found this out the hard way).
Good low salt recipe. The yeast package said that the water should be 120 degrees-130 degrees when yeast is mixed with the dry ingredients. Following the package instructions instead of the recipe helped the bread rise. I mix as directed, then add one cup of flour and mix. Change to dough hook and gradually add flour. I use the dough hook to do the kneading. It took about 7 minutes until it "felt right." Let the machine do the work! Ann
When I looked at the recipe, it seemed like it was written for rapid rise yeast and not for active dry yeast (as stated). I used the active dry yeast, but I activated it first. I mixed one serving of yeast (1 packet or 2.25 tsp) with 1/4 C. of warm water. Then added one tsp. sugar and waited about 5 minutes or until it foamed. Then I mixed it with the other dry ingredients. Finally, I added the water. I used my kitchenaid mixer to do the kneading - about 7-9 minutes. Works great. I like the bread and was happy to find a low sodium recipe that tastes great.
