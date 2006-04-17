No-Knead Cinnamon Rolls

These are probably the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had! First time I followed the directions and they were great. Made three more batches this week with the following changes. I used 1 cup of milk, added 1 tsp vanilla to the milk, 2T soft butter and 1 egg to my bread maker, then 3c of all purpose flour, 1/4 c white sugar, 3/4 tsp salt. and 2 1/2 tsp of instant yeast. Then followed directions for sweet dough cycle of bread machine. When it was done, I turned onto floured board and rolled into a rectangle. For the "swirl" I used 1/2 c of brown sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon and 3 T. melted butter, I added 1 cup of raisins that I put in a bowl of hot water and microwaved for about 30 seconds to plump them. I brushed the dough with melted butter and sprinkled with the cin/sug. Rolled tightly and with super sharp knife I cut in half and then into 12 rolls. Placed 6 each in greased round cake pans, covered one with plastic and put in fridge, the second into the freezer. The first pan did an overnite rise, and in the morning I took it out and while oven was preheating I let it rise a bit more. These are melt in your mouth good. Please note, with the original recipe these are still the best I have ever had, so the changes aren't necessary for superb rolls. It's just fun to tweak this a bit to make it mine, just as many of you will tweak it to make it yours. Either way, you have got to make these! Your family will proclaim you Queen of the Kitchen (or King)