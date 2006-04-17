No-Knead Cinnamon Rolls
These are gobbled up as soon as family sees them. I'll never try another cinnamon roll recipe, because I think these are the best. Note: These are wonderful fresh, but they don't freeze well.
I made these by hand since my bread machine was broken. I warmed up the milk, water and butter in the pan and then added it to a bowl with the yeast where i let it stand for 10 minutes. I then added the flour, eggs and salt all at the same time, unlike other reviewers I didn't think there was too much liquid, I was able to turn the dough out and kneed with maybe 1/4 cup of flour just to keep my hands coated. i left in a cold oven over night and baked the next day for 18 minutes, they were wonderful and I have made them many times since, great each time. Thank you for the recipe.Read More
Tried this recipe, might not have used the right size bread machine. Used 2lbs. bread pan in machine and the recipe did not work, way too much dough for the machine to handle, cut it in half for the bread machine, dough came out extremely gooey, had to use lots of flour. Not as good as I thought it would be according to the other raters.Read More
This is Stephanie. Thank you for all the nice comments! HALVE THE RECIPE for bread machines or it will overflow. I wanted to clarify: warm milk, water & butter (I use the microwave), add egg(s), flour, yeast, sugar & salt to machine. Brush melted butter over dough, sprinkle with cinnamon sugar, raisins/nuts (optional). I cut the rolls with dental floss (wrap floss around roll, tie pulling floss so it slices the dough as you make a knot). Now, I only bake them for 18-20 minutes. I've never measured milk for the frosting, I just add a little at a time until it's a nice spreading consistency. UPDATE I use brown sugar for the filling now because we prefer them gooey.
I have had great luck freezing before raising or baking. Then, when I am ready to eat them, I put them in the oven on warm to thaw and rise. When they have risen enough I bake as usual. They're wonderful.
I did 1/2 of the recipe. It fit in my bread machine perfectly and made one dozen, large and yummy rolls. Using the bread machine makes this recipe so easy. I refrigerated the rolls overnight and baked in the morning for a quick and easy breakfast that the entire family loved.
These cinnamon rolls were wonderful! I don’t always have the best luck with yeast so this is the trick I’ve learned…in a measuring cup I heated ½ cup of the water and stirred in 2 Tbs. yeast and ½ tsp of sugar. I covered it with a small plate to allow it to foam. When it’s foamed up about 2 inches or more I use it, but it will continue to foam if you leave it and should only take about 5 minutes to begin foaming. While the yeast was sitting, I heated the butter, milk and only ½ cup of the water (minus the ½ cup for the yeast). I don’t have a bread machine, so I did it the old fashioned way…by hand! I mixed together the dry ingredients (flour, sugar, & salt) and then added the butter mixture, yeast (foam and all), and eggs. I mixed it well and had to add quite a bit of extra flour while kneading. I greased a bowl, covered it, and put it in a warm place to rise. After about an hour it was ready for step #2 in the recipe. Hope this helps with the yeast problems. I added extra cinnamon-sugar and sprinkled extra cinnamon on. Yum! The extra cinnamon was perfect for us; not too sweet, but sweet enough. The rolls were light and so soft. This recipe wasn’t too difficult and gave me delicious results. Thanks for the post Stephanie!
These rolls are great. They are light and fluffy. I liked them better than "Clone of Cinnabon" because they are not as gooey and the dough is easier to work and form. Next time I'm going to add some brown sugar with the cinnamon.
This is the first time I have ever made cinnamon rolls from scratch, and now my husband will never let me buy the ready to bake rolls again. I had to add a little more flour also. Great recipe!
I have to say, these are the BEST cinnamon rolls! My entire family agrees. THANKS, Stephanie!
Everybody just loves these rolls. When I make them I take a day and make 6-8 dozen to share with friends and neighbors. They are always a hit.
These are probably the best cinnamon rolls I have ever had! First time I followed the directions and they were great. Made three more batches this week with the following changes. I used 1 cup of milk, added 1 tsp vanilla to the milk, 2T soft butter and 1 egg to my bread maker, then 3c of all purpose flour, 1/4 c white sugar, 3/4 tsp salt. and 2 1/2 tsp of instant yeast. Then followed directions for sweet dough cycle of bread machine. When it was done, I turned onto floured board and rolled into a rectangle. For the "swirl" I used 1/2 c of brown sugar, 1 tsp. cinnamon and 3 T. melted butter, I added 1 cup of raisins that I put in a bowl of hot water and microwaved for about 30 seconds to plump them. I brushed the dough with melted butter and sprinkled with the cin/sug. Rolled tightly and with super sharp knife I cut in half and then into 12 rolls. Placed 6 each in greased round cake pans, covered one with plastic and put in fridge, the second into the freezer. The first pan did an overnite rise, and in the morning I took it out and while oven was preheating I let it rise a bit more. These are melt in your mouth good. Please note, with the original recipe these are still the best I have ever had, so the changes aren't necessary for superb rolls. It's just fun to tweak this a bit to make it mine, just as many of you will tweak it to make it yours. Either way, you have got to make these! Your family will proclaim you Queen of the Kitchen (or King)
Light,fluffy, and buttery! I don't have a bread machine, so I made with my mixer and hands and they still came out delicious!I made half of the recipe..Mixed 1/4 cup warm water + 1 tsp sugar + 2 tsp dry yeast and set aside. Melted butter + warm milk in micro(45 sec) then added egg, sugar, 1 tsp vanilla, & water in mixer. After yeast grew, added to mixer. Combined flour + salt, then added slowly to mixer. Dough was very sticky but with enough flour for dusting, i kneaded for 5 minutes by hand. Then placed dough in greased bowl, covered with damp towel and let sit in warm place for 1 hour. Then I followed the rest of the directions in the recipe. I will definitely make this again! A winner!
I'm having difficulty rating these cinnamon rolls. I wouldn't say they were disgusting or a failure, but they weren't great either. They were unfortunately a little dry. I feel bad for saying that, but it's true. I wish they were soft just like other cinnamon rolls I've tasted. I wasn't impressed by the dough. I had no problem making the dough. I followed the directions as stated. I added a bit more cinnamon because I love it and I added a half white sugar and half brown sugar. I think brown sugar definitely makes the cinnamon rolls taste much better so it's a shame this recipe didn't call for it. I like this recipe because it's VERY simple, but if you want a cinnamon roll recipe that will WOW you and your family/friends, pick another one. Also for the frosting, before I added the melted butter, I tasted it and it was quite good without it. Once I added the melted butter, I couldn't taste that much of a difference so if I make this again, I won't add the melted butter. I won't add more calories than I need to.
given the fact that this was my first ever crack at using a bread machine,i follwed recipe to the letter..the dough was very sticky in the final stage of rising so i added another cup of flour and was much more elastic in the end.other than that this was very simple and delish :)
Absolutely spectacular. I generally use 1 to 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans instead of the walnuts and raisins. These are best when eaten fresh, and will not be nearly as good when eaten hours later. Also, in order to make an entire pan full of the "center one," cut a strip of dough after it is rolled out and line the outer edge of the pan with it. Place the rolls as you usually would, and discard the sacrificial dough after baking.
I tried these cinnamon buns and they were out of this world good. I did change them some what. Instead of using white sugar, I used 1 1/2 cups of brown sugar 2 tsp of cinnamon and 3 tbsp of corn syrup and some walnut pieces can we say caramel buns yummy .I also halved the recipe and it was plenty. I will use this recipe for quite a while.
Best and easiest cinnamon roll recipe I've ever tried...They always turn out perfect and everyone loves them. I've made them dozens of times and have been asked for the recipe by most everyone who tries them. I only make half the recipe as this is all that will fit in my breadmaker. They are so good!
Oh Yummy! I will keep this one for years to come! Not too sweet. Of course the kids love 'em! THERE GREAT!
THESE WERE SO GOOD!!! EXCEPT I LEFT OUT THE RAISANS AND THREW IN CHOCOLATE CHIPS ALONG WITH PECANS ( WAS ALL OUT OF WALNUTS) I ALSO COATED THEM IN A BATTER OF BROWN SUGAR, MELTED BUTTER AND NUTS BEFORE I PUT THEM IN THE OVEN. OMG 10 TIMES BETTER THAN CINNABONS. I TOOK ONE BITE AND I WAS LIKE " CINNABON WHO"???
I love a good cinnamon roll. These are the best I have ever been able to make! They come out soft, huge and really good.
I thought these cinnamon Rolls were delicious, they kind of remind me of the Cinnabon. Thankyou very much for sharing this wonderful recipe.
This is great! My friends and family like them very much.
this was the 1st time that i have ever made cinnamon rolls from scratch. the recipe was easy to follow and turned out really well. the only problem was that the next day the rolls were sort of dry. i am sure that if you store them properly they would not be dry. great tasting!!
These are the best rolls I have ever made. People even offer money for me to make them. Everybody begs for them. I cut recipe in half though so bread machine can handle it. For a different taste add fresh orange zest in middle with cinnamon, sugar, and butter. These are to die for.
Stephanie: Thank you for posting this recipe! These cinnamon rolls are delicious; I've tried several recipes and this one was easy to make and tasted wonderful! Since my 1.5 lb. bread machine will not handle 6 cups of flour, I halved the recipe, but I may have to make a full batch by hand next time, because 12 rolls isn't enough! I think the melted butter in the frosting really makes these rolls a lot richer, and professional quality....most other rolls are made with a thinner glaze of water or milk and powdered sugar. This frosting is delicious! If you love cinnamon rolls, try this recipe---you won't be disappointed!
This is the BEST cinnamon roll recipe I have ever tried. It even beats the one I used to make by hand!
These are the best cinnamon rolls I have ever made, my family fights over them. I double recipe so I can give some to my son's family.
These rolls were good right out of the over, but became too chewy after they cooked off. Was ok, but don't think I will make again.
My family and I really loved the final product with this recipe. I did run into some confusion with the directions, but it looks like Stephanie clarifies that below. Also, I goofed and didn't half the recipe for my bread machine. Most machines can only handle about 3 cups of flour. OOPS! Overall, I loved the recipe and will make it again.
I love cinnamon rolls & wanted to have a go at making my own. I browsed lots of recipes & decided this one was THE one. I was VERY pleased! They were delicious! I took in some of the other reviews & opted to use part brown sugar & part white sugar, and it was delicious. Also, I love cinnamon, so I hiked up the amount of cinnamon I used, which only made it tastier to me! :) Great job!
How do I convert it to a 1.5 machine
Once again, I made these cinnamon rolls for Christmas morning. In fact, I was TOLD that I HAD to make them. The dough turned out a little wet this year...not sure why. Although they weren't beautiful, they sure did taste good, and the family scarfed them down. The recipe is too big for my bread machine, but I just watch it during the rising process, and take it out when it gets too high. My family is hooked on these, and I spend every Christmas Eve making them. Thanks for a really good recipe!
This is a great recipe. I used bread flour because I was out of regular flour and they turned out really good. I freeze them, then bag and vacumn seal them. When we want them for breakfast I take them out of the vacumn bag (they're all "squished"), then I put them in a styrofoam tortillia warmer, microwave them for a minute or so and they puff back up. Then I put the topping on. They taste like they just came out of the oven.
For the first time ever, I made cinnamon rolls and this recipe was so easy, they turned out perfectly. My family devoured them in one day and my eight year old even bragged to the neighbors!! I will cherish this recipe and pass this one down to my children!!!
I made this last night and was very impressed with the recipe. The recipe was easy to follow and my kids enjoyed the rolls the next morning. I doubled the icing and left out the raisins. the rolls were a hit.
I thought these were really good and I am now making the second batch for my husband to take to work tomorrow. The only thing I had to change was the amount of flour. I always use bread flour and keep an eye on the kneading and it was way too sticky with 3 cups of flour. Ended up adding about 1/2 cup more. I disagree on the freezing. I put 2 cinnamon rolls in bags and froze, a week later they were just as good.
Best Cin. rolls ever!....
Made these a couple times w/o a bread machine and they turned out somewhat dense. Reading baking tips suggest more fat or sugar (or both), so I may try that. Also, frosting is a bit tricky - the frosting was runny so I reduced it - then there was not enough to spread on 2 doz.
This was about the easiest recipe ever! Just throw the ingredients in the bread machine and let it do the work for you! I substituted brown sugar for the white sugar and used chopped pecans (did not have any walnuts) and they turned out FANTASTIC! My husband and son gobbled them in one day (only made a 1/2 batch). Thanks for the great recipe!
These were some of the BEST cinnamon rolls I ever had. They were soft and light, not heavy like some.
I have friends & family who BEG for these cinnamon rolls! They're so easy and good! For a new twist, I mix orange juice (instead of milk) with the powdered sugar for the frosting. You can also use vanilla extract to add more flavor! My husband is the biggest fan of these - he thinks they're better then Cinnabon!
OH MY GOODNESS!!! I LOVE THESE CINNAMON ROLLS! THEY ARE THE BEST I HAVE EVER HAD. I ACCIDENTLY USED BREAD FLOUR INSTEAD OF ALL PURPOSE. THEY WERE STILL REALLY REALLY GREAT!! IM 12 AND THIS IS THE FIRST CINNAMON ROLL RECIPE I'VE FOUND THAT I KNOW I WILL DEFINATELY USE AGAIN. EXELLENT!!!
OH STEPHANIEEEEEEEEE...these are awesomeeeeeeeee....don't change a thing..i made these sunday afternoon and my family loved them....but i made a thin cream cheese icing and it was fabulousssss....i will be making these for christmas morningggg...my pick me up before the hoopla begins..thanks very much..and HAPPY HOLIDAYS
Great recipe! The only problem I had was the baking time/temp is too much. Either don't bake as long (no more than 15 minutes) or reduce oven temp.
Very good and very simple. I thought the topping needed more liquid just to stir together so I added more milk & vanilla to the frosting and thinned it out a bit. I didn't have any difficulties with the liquid to dry ingredients and I made a full batch in the bread machine easily without halving. I think it depends on your bread machine capacity-mine can handle 12 cups. These riser well and I got huge cinnamon rolls. Thanks for the recipe.
Although the finished product of this recipe was amazing, I did have a few small issues along the way. I don't know if it's just because I made these by hand (without a bread machine), but I had to add A LOT of extra flour to make this dough manageable... at least a 1 1/2 cups. I didn't have enough white sugar for the filling, so I used half white and half dark brown sugar, though I thought most cinnamon roll recipes called for brown sugar anyway. I found that I didn't need quite as much butter (the butter that is spread on the dough before the sugar) as the recipe called for. Also, the amount of cinnamon seems like way too little, so I doubled it and the cinnamon content came out perfect. The only other issue I had was that some of the butter/sugar leaked out of the rolls while cooking and candied in the pan so the bottoms of some of my rolls were kind of hard, but still good. I only had to bake mine for 15 minutes before they were perfect, and they were soooo good. I'm only giving it 4 stars because of the small modifications I had to make. EDIT: I just thought I'd let everyone know, if you're having problems with the sugar crystallizing on the bottom of your rolls like I did... then try just mixing the butter/cinnamon/sugar together before spreading it on the dough, instead of smearing the butter on the dough first and then sprinkling on the spices.
These cinnamon rolls have a great texture. Easy to make since the breadmaker does most of it. I read in earlier reviews some people want to cut the rolls before rolling - a easy way to cut the rolls is to take dental floss and make a loop around the dough and pinch it off that way - the rolls stay in perfect shape.
I am beside myself with giddiness right now. lol I have never in my life made a yeast bread. I've always been too scared. They seemed SO intimidating. I made these today because cinnamon rolls are my hubby's favorite, but I didn't tell him I was doing it because I was honestly afraid they would be an epic fail on my part. They just came out of the oven 15 minutes ago and I frosted them. Just had my first bite. Heaven! They are simply some of the best cinnamon rolls I have ever eaten. They are SO light and airy and they nearly melt in your mouth. I cannot wait for DH to get off work and get home to surprise him with them. I will NEVER ever go back to premade or tube cinnamon rolls after this. These are literally 10-15 minutes of hands on time is all. And the rest is done by the bread machine! I can't thank you enough for posting this recipe! LOVE LOVE LOVE it! I honestly cannot imagine anyone giving this recipe less than 5 stars. I did double the cinnamon-sugar filling and added quite a bit of extra cinnamon (our personal preference in CRs) and I doubled the icing. Again, just our personal preference. These are simply fantastic!!! TY TY TY!
These were good - I had a tough day getting dough to rise (made two dough recipes) but that isn't a fault of the recipe. I unfortunately cooked them a tad more than they needed, again not a fault of the recipe. My youngest son and I still really liked them, oldest son & DH thought they were so-so but I will try this again :) the frosting was quite good!
My husband, who LOVES cinnamon rolls, says these are the best cinnamon rolls he has ever had, better than Cinnabon. I followed the recipe for the most part, omitting the raisins. When it came time to put the butter, cinnamon sugar, and nuts on the dough, I did not measure. I used softened butter and made sure everything was covered with a thin film of butter. I covered the butter with a layer of cinnamon sugar that was not super thick, but enough so you couldn't see the dough. Finally, I sprinkled pecans on liberally. I used the icing recipe given here, but made two recipes so the rolls would be liberally covered with icing. They were absolutely delicious!! Thank you, Stephanie, for sharing your recipe. It is going into my favorite recipes folder!!!
These rolls were very easy to make and I made it exactly has the recipe said to. Next time I might make just a couple of changes. In the filling I think I'll use brown sugar instead of white and add more cinnamon. I wanted to serve these for breakfast for our guests, but I didn't want to get up super early. So I made them a couple days in advance and after I rolled them up and sliced them I put them in a baking pan and put them in the freezer. The night before I made them I pulled them out of the freezer and let them thaw and rise over night. It turned out perfectly! I will make these again for the next time we have guests come visit!
I love love LOVE this recipe, I am 8 months pregnant and its one of my faves...one of my tips is I add a tsp or so of cinnamon to the bread machine along with all other ingredients, double the cinnamon sugar and also add 1/2 tsp cinnamon to the icing as well between myself and DH and the kids..these MAY last over night...and that's providing I don't get up and eat them myself
This is my go-to recipe for cinnamon rolls. Seriously, these are SO good, and SO easy, it's ridiculous. My mom has an amazing family recipe, but I've forsaken hers and I'll only ever make these now - they're the best, easiest cinnamon rolls ever. I've made them probably 15 times in the past month, because they're always gone the same day I make them (: The only thing I ever change is sometimes adding a little cardamom to the dough (family obsession with cardamom). Also, I make a vegan version sometimes, with Ener-G Egg Replacer and Earth Balance in place of butter. They're by far the best vegan food I've ever had (:
OMG! These were by far the best cinnamon roll I have ever made or eaten. The recipe does not yield many but is so very satisfying and leaves you yearning for more. Easy to follow recipe, methods and does not need to be redone or upgraded in any way unless adding more of the finished product.
My husband loved these much more than the ones that take me 3 hours to make by hand!! Quick and easy....get your filling and topping ingredients all laid out and ready to go while the machine is doing the heavy duty work. I made 1/2 with walnuts, half without. I covered the rolls with a damp towel while they were rising. I have also used soy milk in this recipe with great results.
I am not much of a baker, but I tried these cinnamon rolls and they are easy and delicious! Making the dough in the bread maker is a snap, no mess to clean up and the end result is yummy rolls that don't stand around very long. (I also added a couple tbsp. of brown sugar to the filling, made it a little stickier, very good!)
As others mentioned, there is way, way too much liquid. The bread machine just spun it around and around. It took at least another 1/2 - 1 cup of flour (I halved the recipe) to get the dough ball I expected. Like others I found that about 15 minutes was a much better bake time. I also went with brown sugar instead of white for the filling. Next time, I'll probably add more cinnamon. The rolls just didn't seem to be very cinnamonny. Taste, texture (with added flour) etc were just fine.
Followed the instructions both times I made these and neither time was to our satisfaction. They were dry in the middle instead of moist.
Best cinnamon roll recipe ever! I put some brown sugar in the rolls.
Fast, easy, delicious! (Even if you don't use a bread machine).
I made this without a bread machine, and they turned out incredible. Of all the times I have made cinnamon rolls, this is the first time i can honestly say they were "professional." Look no further, this is the recipe you want.
OOh Stephanie, when I put on 30 pounds it is your doing!!!! Seriously though, these rolls are wonderful. Due to the size of my bakeware I have been using 2x 8" square tins and making 9 rolls in each, so when I eat 2 I'm not being so naughty. I also find that they freeze well after baking and I just pop them in the microwave to warm and freshen when I want them. Thank you very much for this recipe.
Excellent recipe! Very tender, and didn't dry out at all. Made some cinnabon cream cheese frosting, which made them OUT OF THIS WORLD! A keeper for sure!
Great recipe, I make the night before and refrigerate covering lightly with saran wrap. Take out to warm up before putting in the oven to bake. So good!
I love this recipe so much I may never buy another cinnamon roll again..Thanks for the GREAT recipe!!!!! My family loved it!!!!!!
After trying almost every cinnamon roll recipe on this site, I'd have to say this is my very favorite! The texture of the rolls is perfect. Thanks for a wonderful recipe!
Good recipe. I am baking them today for the third time in a month, my kids love them. I add pecans instead of walnuts and they are amazing!
First of all, I followed the instructions to a T. Although I have a good bread machine and used good quality ingredients, the dough came out terribly tough. I proceeded with the recipe. Smeared the butter. Sprinkled the cinnamon sugar. Rolled them up. Cut them up. Etc. Once they came out of the oven, I was very disappointed to see that they looked nothing like the picture! They had unwound and barely "grew". The sugar/butter mixture melted all over the place, creating a sticky mess. Still determined to be an optimist, I tried one. The dough is tough and hard. The cinnamon sugar is so sticky that it is still stuck to my teeth. I wasn't impressed with the glaze either. I even tried grating some orange zest into it to redeem it. No help. I followed this recipe EXACTLY and it came out horribly. I am very disappointed and will not make it again!
These were gobbled up not by my family - but by my dog! When I set the rolls out to rise he ate the whole pan. But I was very pleased with them even without eating them! The dough was light and rose up well, and it was easy to work with. Next time when I bake these I'll set them someplace *high*. :)
I just made these today. Followed the exact recipe. They are the best I have ever made. Very easy recipe. Outstanding!! Will be making these again. Thanks for sharing the recipe. Do you mind if I ask where the recipe originated? Just curious. Also I used this frosting: 3 oz. cream cheese, 3tbsp butter, 1&1/2 cups powdered sugar, 1/2tsp.vanilla, 1/8tsp.salt, little bit of milk, combine all ingredients. EXCELLENT!!
I just tried this recipe,,, but informality the. Bread part was hard,,, any suggestions what do I do ?
I've made these 3 weekends in a row. Needless to say, my family loves them. After the bread machine does its thing, I divide the dough in half and make a pan of dinner rolls and make the rest into cinnamon rolls. We'll never go back to store bought again!
These are the most delicious homemade buns ever! With a breadmaker to do the hard work, they are extremely easy to make, and they rise so beautifully! My family had finished them all off within a few hours, even my husband and 4 year old son loved them (which says a lot)! I followed what someone else had done, using one cup wholemeal flour, two white flour, 2 tbsp wheat germ and 1 tbsp ground flaxseeds. I used sultanas, walnuts and brown sugar for the filling. I didn't think they needed the icing/frosting because they were sweet enough already! This time I would like to try and freeze some before baking, so we can have them for breakfast one day, and don't have to eat them all at once! :P Thanks so much for the fabulous recipe Stephanie! :)
Wow! Amazing rolls! I was afraid about all the dough fitting into my bread machine - based on other reviews - so I only made 1/2. That was still plenty for my family of 3! I guess I'm a lucky one though, because I could have easily fit it all into my machine. Good to know for next time! I still made the full amount of filling and I used 1/4 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I like my cinnamon rolls sweet, so I'd probably double the filling if I made the full amount of dough. I let the dough rise for 2 hours and then stuck it in the fridge overnight and baked them the next morning. They came out perfect and delicious! I had no idea cinnamon rolls could be so easy! Thanks for a fantasic recipe.
This was my first attempt at making cinnamon rolls. Great, easy recipe ! I ended up with sticky dough though and used 3 1/2- 3 3/4 cups of flour, not sure where the problem is..... Will make these again and again ! Thanks for sharing !!!
I am gonna try to make these rolls and as a matter of fact i am totally upset about first step. Specifically, i don't own a bread machine so i aim to to do it manually. I am wondering about what's the proper order to place the ingredients in the pan. I hope you can advise me.
This is the first time that I tried baking something other than a cake and also the first time I ever tried any recipe from this website.I could not believe its going to be so easy and the results perfect.I have a stand mixer so things were pretty easy for me to make dough, but the recipe itself was so easy and quick to follow. As adviced on this forum I also let the Rolls rise for 2 hours and I also added a little more cinnamon then written here. I reduced the oven temperature from 350 F to 325 F for first 10 minutes then increased to 350 F for another 5-7 minutes. This helped the rolls to cook nicely from the inside without burning. My husband and friends just loved them.
These were easy to make and I appreciated having the bread machine do all the work (kneading etc). I let the dough rise overnight since I didnt want to bake them until the morning. They were easy and delicious. THe kids loved them (*without raisins and nuts of course!*). THanks for the recipe!
This had a wonderful & well-received outcome. I used half bread flour & half AP (1 1/2 c. of each) as well as half brown sugar & half white (1/6 c. of each). I'm a cinnamon junkie so I used 3 tsp. it was perfect! I also added pecans (instead of walnuts) & raisins to sections of the roll so I had 4 varieties within the dozen (plain, raisin, pecan raisin & just pecan). Lastly, I used a whole tsp.of vanilla for the frosting & just added milk until I liked the consistency. I had to run out so I left them in the first rise (in the breadmachine) for over an 1.5hrs so it rose up the top of the machine - & punched down perfectly. While the dough rises UP the 1st ride it spreads OUT the 2nd rise. They're done when you see a steady golden brown across the whole pan. They were HEAVENLY & a hit with my picky culinary family:) Enjoy!
I tried this twice, and although it looked good, the bread got really hard... what's the problem? i did it by hand, i don't have a bread machine.
Do not expect Cinnabon quality cinnamon rolls. I made it twice, the first time I tried to "slack" on the butter. And I definitely would not recommend that. I didn't slack on butter the second time, and while it was mcuh less heathful, it was much more tasty. Also, I groud my own fresh cinnamon, and it makes it much mor e flavorful and tasty.
Yummy rolls....all 24 went fast....however cut the recipe in HALF! I had the dough climbing down the outside of the breadmaker! ;)
My cinnamon rolls turns put to be awesome. I don't have the bread machine, cause I'm studying abroad and why would a Medical student need a bread machine for, haha, so I did the dough manually. Made a few adjustments based on reviews. I warm up the butter and milk. Add 1/2 tsp of sugar to 1 package of yeast and 1/2 cup of warm water and cover it up, leave it for 10 minutes. This is my very first time of doing it, and it surprised me on how the yeast bubbled up. Awesome. I substitute the white sugar with brown sugar, sprinkled the dough with grated chocolate bar and it still turns out great. All my friends are loving it and I'm so gonna make some back home in Malaysia. Thanks! :)
Best cinnamon rolls I've ever made, and I make them all the time! I have always made the recipe that is in my bread machine cookbook, and they always turned out pretty good. But I made these because we happened to be at our Inlaws' for the weekend and I didn't have my recipe handy. These turned out far better than what I normally make. They were light, fluffy, soft and delicious. This is a keeper.
This is an excellent recipe for cinnamon rolls. I have made this recipe many times. They can be made the night before and left in the frig to rise the second time...but the texture of finished product is not quite as good as it is when made right before baking them. As I think is typical of most cinnamon rolls (?), these are only good for a few hours after they come out of the oven...but loose the nice fresh fluffyness after a while. As one other reviewer said...they do not freeze well. I don't use a bread machine...I assemble the dough 'old fashioned' way...it still works for me! Thanks for the recipe.
I have been making homemade cinnamon rolls for years. I decided to try a new recipe. These are wonderful, very fluffy and light. I will definitely make them again. I did half the recipe.
Really great recipe , 1st time I made it was short some all purpose flour so I ended up useing half bread flour instead and accidentally used only a 1/4 oz yeast .They came out even better and now still make them with the recipe changes . Also used a butter icing to top them . Butter icing 2 cups powder sugar 1/4 cup magerine 1 tablespoon raw vanilla 2-3 tables spoons milk depending on desired consisitency mix until whipped
They were okay. It didn't taste like cinnamon. It just tasted like bread.
Wonderful, quick recipe for cinnamon rolls. I let them rise for an hour vs. 30 minutes (only because I couldn't get to them) and I used rapid rise yeast. They doubled nicely in size. Only thing I would reinforce recommending as others here have is to put a cookie sheet under your pan. I put all the rolls in one pan and didn't think I needed a tray underneath, but hence the sugar boiled all over my stove. The rolls were ooey, gooey and yummy and were great the next day as well. Will make this again.
Delicious. Thanks for sharing your recipe, I will use it a lot.
While these were very good cinnamon rolls, they are not the type that I prefer texture-wise. Not as "bready" as some. For those that like a lighter roll - this is for you.
These were delicous!! Everyone in the family gobbled them up, so I have no idea if they freeze well or not (as the author advised) My only word of caution, is that this is a lot of dough. I have a 1 1/2 lb. bread machine, and it wasn't able to mix all the ingredients, so I had to get a rubber spatula and help. But everything rose just fine, and they turned out wonderful, so I'll just cut the recipe in half next time so it will fit in my bread machine better. And the icing for these is the best I've had!
This is a great recipe. I got lazy this Christmas morning and instead of rolling out my traditional "cinnamon rolls for breakfast" I took kitchen scissors and clipped inch-square pieces off the dough into a buttered, sugar & cinnamon lined muffin tins and alternated sprinkling all the ingredients between the blobs of dough until the tins were full. I let them rise a bit then baked. We all liked these pull-apart rolls even better than the roll-out type we are used to and they were so much quicker and less messy to make.
I was super nervous to try these being a cinnamon roll virgin but they were delectable! I only used about 1/2 cup of all purpose flour then subbed bread flour for the rest. I added an extra pinch of cinnamon to the dough while the bread machine was on. Doubled the amt of filling and melted the butter to brush it on. Mmmmm! I put them together to heat up on Christmas morning but they looked so good that we ended up having them for Christmas Eve dinner! My 4 yr old son deemed me best Mom EVER! These were fluffy and exactly what I wanted them to be. Can't wait to make them for my Mom when she comes to town.
I followed instructions as listed - in a 2 lb bread pan. I watched carefully while the dough was on the last rise cycle, and yes- it did overflow the pan, but - it was ok since I was right there to punch it down. I ended up adding about 1/4 to 1/2 cup of flour while turning the dough out onto parchment paper. I then rolled out the dough into a large rectangle, making sure to flour well. For the filling I went with 1/2 cup softened butter, 1/2 cup brown and 1/2 cup white sugars - and probably at least 2 tbsps of cinnamon. Rolled into a log, cut with a knife, put into a round pie pan lined with parchment paper. Put them about 1/2 inch apart to allow for rising. For easy rising, preheat your oven to its lowest setting while you are preparing your dough, then open the oven and allow some heat to escape (10 minutes or so) - then place your rolls in the oven and allow to rise got 30 minutes, then turn on oven to 350 - bake for about 20. This made about 18 average sized rolls, I baked 9 - and froze the other half flat in a gallon zipper bag. I feel that without the changes in spice to butter ratio - the cinnamon would not have been strong enough. With the changes listed, they were amazing. We attacked the pan out of the oven! For the frosting, I just used 1 cup of powdered sugar, 1/2 tsp or so of vanilla extract (but I bet almond would be awesome too, or even orange!) and 1/4 cup of heavy cream (I was out of milk, and needed to use the cream up).
this is the best cinnamon roll i have ever eaten! i'm in awe, I've never even likes cinnamon rolls before now...
Yummy. Made For potluck Brunch was asked for this recipe . this will defetily be made often. soft moist .
Very nice!
This is a wonderful recipe!! I changed the filling a little bit. I used brown sugar instead of the white sugar, and increased the cinnamon to 2 tsp. and used lots of chopped pecans instead of walnuts. These were relatively easy to make, and have to be some of the best cinnamon rolls I have ever tasted.
