Cathy's Banana Bread

Yummy! Good classic banana bread recipe. I made just a few changes to suit my own tastes. I used 2/3 c. brown sugar in place of white sugar and also used 1 c. whole wheat flour in place of white flour. I've made this bread both ways and it comes out equally good no matter which way I do it. I also poured my batter into in four mini loaf pans rather than large ones. I find that that they cook more evenly and faster this way as opposed to using larger pans. I also have an oven than runs a little high so it's easier for me to burn the outside of things and still not have the inside fully cooked. I also always wrap foil over the top of my bread after it's cooled for about 10 minutes and leave it like that overnight to retain moisture. Then I'll place the bread in a plastic freezer bag. It will stay very moist until the end. 10/18/06....I made this recipe again this morning and it works really well for making muffins, too. One recipe will make about two dozen muffins, and it cuts the cooking time down considerably. I always lower the temp. by about 25 degrees just to be safe. I was also able to top the muffins with different things like chocolate chips, walnuts, and granola as I took these to work and everyone there likes different things in their bread. Wrap each muffin in saran wrap to retain the most moisture. On, and I didn't have sour cream on hand this time but used Dannon's natural vanilla yogurt and still had wonderful results.