Cathy's Banana Bread
Moist and delicious. Once you make it you will always be asked for more banana bread. Just try it!
This is a wonderful treat. When, I make this recipe, I make the following changes: add another cup of mashed bananas, use butter instead of margarine, use 1 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar instead of all white sugar, add 1 teas cinnamon and 1 teas nutmeg. I like to dust the greased baking pan with sugar and cinnamon. Before I put in the oven, I sprinkle the top with a crumbly mixture of 1/4 cup brown sugar, 2-3 tbsp flour, 1/2 teas cinnamon, 2 tbsp melted butter and 1/4 cup finely chopped walnuts. Yum!Read More
I've made this recipe time and time again and always get excellent results!! -I always stick to margarine, even though I'm tempted to use butter!! -I've been short on sour cream and added flavored yoghurt to make up for the lacking. -I add 3 bananas (medium-large size), but add a couple additional tablespoons flour to ensure it doesn't turn out soggy. -As a personal preference, I also add toasted chopped nuts (about 3/4 cup) at the end. For people who might be having issues with it getting too dark on top, here's my suggestions: Turn your oven to 375-400 and bake it for 5-7 minutes. (This ensures your bread gets a good "oven pop" from the heat. The baking powder reacts with the heat, therefore this initial heat will help your bread rise and give it a good peak.) After the 5 minutes, lower your oven to 350 and cook the rest of the way. If your bread starts to darken on top, but is still gooey inside, simply place a piece of foil on top and continue to bake as normal. Do not wrap the bread in the foil, simply lay it flat on top. Just remember all ovens are different, therefore a bit of trial & error will help solve certain issues and hopefully teach you things in the process! :)
I've made this recipe several times and have varied it each time to see what kind of different results I could get. Here's what I've learned: First, grease (don't flour) a 9x13...second, increase the amount of bananas to about 3 ripe bananas and a HEAPING cup of sour cream...third, use brown sugar instead of white and fourth, don't allow to cool completely before placing in a Ziploc bag. I usually cut the cake in half and freeze half while the other half sits in a sealed container on the counter. It really retains its moisture when stored this way, however, you need to eat it rather quickly (like w/in 4 days..which is REALLY easy to do!) This also makes a good "cake" if you mash half of the banana and leave half in chunks. Then, sprinkle powdered sugar on top or frost w/ a cream cheese based frosting (or a tub of that flavored cream cheese)...it's a hit! 3 Years Later...I'm still being asked to make this bread, but I've made several modifications since my first attempt in 2006. Here are my favorites. I use wheat flour now...it's just a healthier choice. I use light sour cream now. I add a handful of golden raisins to the mix as well as about 1/2 cup of sliced almonds (if I'm feeling really creative, I brown them first). Lastly, in an effort to get more fiber into my diet, I add about 4 tbsp. of Fibersure or Benefiber to the mix.
This recipe is really great! I made some changes to make it even better. I substituted the sour cream with non-fat plain yogurt, the margarine with applesauce and 1 1/3 cup white sugar with 1 cup brown sugar. After mixing everything, I cut in chunks of banana to make it even more banana-y. It came out so moist and chewy.
I have tried a lot of banana bread recipes and this is the best yet. I cut back to only 1 cup of sugar and added 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts. Very moist and disappears fast!!
Very good banana bread Cathy. I had bought a huge batch of bananas from Costco and very seldom do we get through them all before they start to turn brown. I mashed up 2 large bananas (a little over a cup) and used vanilla flavored yogurt instead of sour cream. I also threw in a teaspoon of cinnamon to give a little added flavor. I baked them in 2 loaf pans and they came out beautifully. I wish I would have added some chopped walnuts, but didn't think of it at the time. Might try that next time. The picture of this bread is beautiful...thanks for sharing.
I also used plain yogurt instead of sour cream and it came out so moist! This was by far the best banana bread recipe I have used. Excellent!
Really really good! I've never made banana bread before - not from scratch anyways. I used 3 bananas and had only 3/4 cup of sour cream (just barely enough, it was all I had!). I baked it in a dark 9x13 inch pan and after 35 minutes I checked it and it was done. Very yummy. The second time I made it, I used 2 loaf pans and it came out even better than the first time! Thank you for sharing this recipe!
I've cut down the sugar content to 1 cup and it is still very sweet cause I used very ripe bananas. Excellent recipe. Thanks for sharing!
Excellent Banana Bread. You use quite a few bowls in preparation but definitely worth it! Very good...thank you for sharing!
This is a good recipe, no doubt about it! One thing, be sure to MIX the flour into the banana/sour cream with a SPOON! And only stir until the flour is mixed in. Don't overdue it! If you don't you will have tough bread if mixed with the electric mixer. This tip holds true for all quick breads....I found after 52 years of baking.
I've tried several banana bread recipes including "Banana Banana Bread" from this website, and this one was the best! Very moist, right amount of sweetness, and almost gone in one day!
Excellent recipe for classic banana bread! It's definitely moist and delicious - which is what you'd expect from banana bread. I cut the sugar back to one cup and used half white and half brown. I also subbed fat free greek yogurt for the sour cream and added 1 tsp. of cinnamon. I baked it in a 9x5 glass baking dish at 350 for 50 minutes and topped it with a bit of turbinado sugar for some a little added "crunch". Perfect served warm with butter!
This recipe was VERY EASY TO MAKE and TASTED AWESOME! I baked it the first time in a 13x9 pan and it tasted great but it seemed a little strange to have banana bread cut into a square opposed to slicing from a loaf pan shape. NOTE: When you use the 13x9 inch pan, it only takes about 30-35 minutes. When you use the loaf pan, it takes around 1 hour to cook so you might want to keep that in mind if you're in a time crunch. THIS BREAD IS A DEFINITE MUST FOR YOU TO MAKE!
This is seriously delicious! I did make some adjustments...I added a splash of almond extract to the batter & then baked in a bundt pan. I then made an amaretto glaze. Hello! Delicious. When you're done baking, poke holes in the bottom of the cake with a toothpick. Boil 1/2 cup of amaretto for 1 min. (if you want it kid friendly) Otherwise, just combined 1/2 cup amaretto with 1 cup powdered sugar, another splash of almond extract & 3 T milk. Whisk it together & then strain the any sugar chunks. Poor half of it on the cake. Let it sit for 20 mins, dump the cake out, poke holes on the top & then poor the rest of the glaze over the cake/bread. It's sooooo yummy & can certainly be served as a desert.
Ok, I've never made Banana Bread or any other kind of bread for that matter. This was the easiest thing I've ever made! Not to mention, wonderful! My husband loved it and so did I. I took other's advice and used brown sugar instead of white, 2 cups of mashed bananas, 1/2 tsp. cinnamon and 1/4 tsp nutmeg. It was absolutely the perfect combination. I also added a 1/2 cup of chopped pecans. I cooked it in a greased (only) 9X13 inch pan, but it only took 35 minutes to cook at 350. Since ovens can vary, I would advise monitoring it closely after 30 minutes so it doesn't burn. I just can't believe that I made it! Thanks so much for the advice.
This is a great recipe. Truly the best banana bread I've ever had. Very moist. Some breads I've had have been very dry, not this one. Tip: make sure you use very ripe bananas, make sure skins are dark not spotted. I used four. I also made a caramel glaze that I got from another recipe here. ( 6 table spoons of butter, 6 table spoons of brown sugar and 1 teaspoon if vanilla extract. Melt butter over medium heat, add sugar and vanilla. Stir till sugar disolves and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer for 3 minutes. Let cool for 5-10 minutes and pour over bread. YUM!!!!! Thank you for a great recipe......
This is THE BEST banana bread. Hands down. This is the go to recipe, replacing my mother's recipe we grew up on. Thanks, Cathy!
Yummy! Good classic banana bread recipe. I made just a few changes to suit my own tastes. I used 2/3 c. brown sugar in place of white sugar and also used 1 c. whole wheat flour in place of white flour. I've made this bread both ways and it comes out equally good no matter which way I do it. I also poured my batter into in four mini loaf pans rather than large ones. I find that that they cook more evenly and faster this way as opposed to using larger pans. I also have an oven than runs a little high so it's easier for me to burn the outside of things and still not have the inside fully cooked. I also always wrap foil over the top of my bread after it's cooled for about 10 minutes and leave it like that overnight to retain moisture. Then I'll place the bread in a plastic freezer bag. It will stay very moist until the end. 10/18/06....I made this recipe again this morning and it works really well for making muffins, too. One recipe will make about two dozen muffins, and it cuts the cooking time down considerably. I always lower the temp. by about 25 degrees just to be safe. I was also able to top the muffins with different things like chocolate chips, walnuts, and granola as I took these to work and everyone there likes different things in their bread. Wrap each muffin in saran wrap to retain the most moisture. On, and I didn't have sour cream on hand this time but used Dannon's natural vanilla yogurt and still had wonderful results.
I guess I'll add my 0.02--this was very good banana bread (and I don't even particularly like banana bread!). I used plain yogurt instead of sour cream. Definitely better for you, but I missed the tang that sour cream would have given it. Also, I used more bananas. A very nice bread--moist, not overly sweet.
I've been trying different banana bread recipes. Trying to find a really good one. I think this is the one! My husband said it's the best ever!! Made it exactly the way the recipe says except that I added 1/4 tsp cinnamon. I did sprinkle some Pamp Chef "sweet cinnamon sprinkle" on top. I used 2 regular loaf pans and it was ready at about 35-40 mins.
Without a doubt the most wonderful banana bread I have ever tasted! MOIST, MOIST, MOIST!! I usually use three dark bananas, which is probably more than the one cup called for. To make it easy on myself (and ensure that I make it often), I make the batter entirely in my Kitchen Aid stand mixer. I just peel those bananas and throw them in the mixing bowl, turn the mixer on low, then one by one add all the other ingredients in order. Even the dry ones just get "dumped" in, with the mixer constantly going. Pour that batter into a loaf pan and pop it in the oven, and you have something your family will RAVE about. Now I can whip up a loaf of banana bread with only about ten minutes of work. This will be a family tradition for years to come...thanks Cathy!!!!
I tried a few different recipes and this one was the best. I sprinkle a little cinammon on top before they bake too. Very tasty!!
This is really moist. The best bread ever.
I made this twice, turned out perfectly the second time around. Used these recommendations/changes: 4 bananas, 1 cup of brown sugar, 1 cup light sour cream, 1 tsp cinnamon, handful plus of walnuts, melted margarine for 10 seconds in microwave before mixing with brown sugar; everything else as instructed. Then, cooked at 400 first 5 minutes, followed by 350 for 45 minutes. About half an hour into it, lightly placed piece of foil on top. Didnt use a bundt cake pan b/c I didnt have one. But tasted great! Thanks for the awesome recipe, my first time attempting to bake this instead of store bought - much better!
This is the best bannana bread I have ever made! It didn't realize it made two loafs when I was getting all my ingredients together so I brought the extra loaf to work. Everyone wanted the recipie.
An excellent recipe, a little more like a cake in texture than traditional banana bread. The recipe filled my bundt pan nearly to the top but came out great, I did need to cook a little longer than specified to ensure the middle was cooked through. It freezes wonderfully too! Definitely a keeper!
This was amazing! I made a few changes though. I used 1/4 cup of applesauce instead of margarine and used 1 cup white flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour. I also added 1/2 tsp cinnamon. It was fabulous and lower in fat. My picky little sister ate it and loved it as did my mom and good friend. I will be making this recipe again!!!
I halved the recipe, used 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1 cup of bananas and it came out like a banana pudding bread. Very moist and tasty. Next time I will cut back on bananas and increase my whole grain flour in hopes having a bread-like texture. Overall it was great w/Fat Free Sour cream and worth the 140 calories.
My husband's comment.... Oh my! I agree. This is the best banana bread I've made to date. The only changes I made to the recipe was to use butter instead of margarine and I added some cinnamon and nutmeg as suggested by others. I used a 9 x 13 inch pan and baked it for 45 minutes and it came out perfect - moist and not at all dry. I'll definitely be making this again!
This banana bread came out nice and moist! It had a great flavor! I also added walnuts and it turned out fantastic.
The first time I made this banana bread, it was gone the first day! It was so moist and tasted warm with butter on it! I will definitely make this again!
This was delicious!! I've never made banana bread before, and it turned out great. I used fat-free sour cream, and subbed part of the white sugar with brown sugar. I also added a bit of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. Thank you, Cathy!! (I've eaten half a loaf already!)
I substituted 1/2 cup prune baby food for 1/2 of the butter, and it turned out great. Try adding a struesel top before baking for an extra special treat: combine 1/2 cup sugar and 1T flour and 1T cinnamon, and cut in 1/2 stick of softened butter. Sprinkle mixture on top of the bread batter. Super delicious!
Add cinnamon in batter or sprinkle on top. others have used cloves too. Always add chocolate chips. Very tasty and easy.
I made this into a banana cake, I did my pecan coffee cake recipe, instead of margarine I used 1 cup butter, I cup mashed bananas. I also used 1cup walnuts, 1 tbsp. cinnamon, 2tbsp brown sugar and baked in the oven until a little crisp. Then made batter and put layers of creamed mixture and nut mixture.
very good and moist is right. must be the sour cream.
Great way to use up sour cream and bananas. I think this recipe was lacking spices. So I added a dash of cinnamon and some cinnamon chips. I used half whole wheat flour for some nutrition, and cooked these in a mini muffin tin. Super cute, and a nice snack. Thanks for sharing.
The sour cream makes this bread extra special. I used butter in lieu of margarine and sprinkled in some cinnamon and cloves, but left the rest of the recipe unchanged. Super moist and delicious!
This is really delicious! To add some protein and reduce fat/calories I used Fage 0% plain Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. I used real butter too and added more banana. It was perfect; super moist! I sprinkled some brown sugar on top which gave it a yummy crunch :) I used a loaf pan and baked it for the recommended 50 min. @ 350° but then increased the oven temp to 375° and baked another 15 min. b/c the middle was still runny. I will definitely be making this again! Thank you!
This was good but not my favorite.
Only thing I add is 3/4 to 1 cup of chocolate chips. Yum-o! Also, suggested baking time (50 minutes) is not enough -- more like 1 hour and 15 minutes. Even if you overbake, still comes out very moist. For vegans, replace the 2 eggs with 6 tablespoons of flaxseed meal (available at Trader Joe's) mixed with 2 tablespoons of water. Tastes just as good; no difference.
Very good and moist.After I grease and flour the pan I sprinkle cinnamon sugar all over the pan.I add the batter and then I sprinkle more cinnamon sugar on top!MMMMM!You can do this with all quick breads!
Very moist! Great banana bread and love the idea someone had to make a struessel topping
A wonderful moist bread ! I bake two at a time in bundt pans and they always turn out beautifully!
I've been looking for a great banana bread recipe and have tried many - some were too dry, some too moist in the middle. This was PERFECT! I had 4 ripe bananas so I doubled the recipe and made two loaves. Added about 1 1/2 cups chocolate chips and it was delicious, this will be me 'keeper' recipe :)
Fantastic!!! Just made this bread, and it's wonderful - moist, flavorful and easier to make than regular banana bread! Thanks so much for this recipe, this is a keeper!
Loved it. Substituted butter for the margarine and cut the sugar down to one cup. I may cut the sugar again next time because it was still plenty sweet.
Delicious! I made 2 loafs of this and it was gone in a few days. Can't wait to make this again!
This is a great recipe. I followed directions except for the sugar.I exchanged a 1/3 of a cup of white sugar for brown sugar. Baked in a bundt pan for 50 mins. Excellent texture, flavor, and color. A definite keeper!
I'm with the majority of those who enjoyed both the ease and the great taste of this banana bread. It is very light. I used a bundt pan and otherwise followed the given directions. This sure won't last long. P.S. It makes your kitchen smell wonderful. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
cathy I thought your banana bread was the best thankyou. everyone loved it
I used 3 large bananas (as other reviewers suggested), and slightly less sour cream because I didn't have quite enough. I also used brown sugar instead of white (again, per suggestion). My bread came out moist, delicious, and lovely. I cooked it in 4 mini-loaf pans for about 35 minutes, putting aluminum foil over the tops after 25 minutes. Definitely staying in my recipe box and next time I have over-ripe bananas this is what's happening to them.
I have made this bread 3 times and always make a double batch. It is so moist and yummy! I make no changes, since it is great the way it is written. YUMMY!!!
NOT your average banana bread. I added nuts and an extra banana to make it to my liking. It is moist and delicious and more like a cake than a bread. Will use it for special occasions.
Fantastic banana bread is great, is very good my husband and kids love it
Finally! A fantastic banana bread recipe! I have made about a dozen banana bread recipes in the last year in search of a good one...this one was definitely the base for the perfect one...the sour cream does the trick. The only reason I'm not giving this five stars is because I changed a few things, but this makes a great start. I used butter, mostly brown sugar, added cinnamon, and topped with coconut, brown sugar and cinnamon. Seriously, my kitchen smelled so good while these were baking that I wanted to lick the oven door.
I finally found the perfect banan bread recipe. This bread is dense and creamy instead of cakey and dry. It has a good amount of banana flavor as well. And most impressive, is that when the baking time is up, it is done perfecly~ no gooey unbaked middle. I would have liked walnuts added but then again, if i did that, the kids wouldnt eat it. (more for me?) Thanks for sharing.
This recipe is great it is so moist and one of the best that I have tried. The family loved it.
I've made this a couple of times and the first time, I made it to the specifications and it came out really great. The 2nd time, I added a 1/2 cup of chocolate chips and reduced the sour cream slightly. It was even more moist but I had to increase the bake time a tiny bit. Overall, love this recipe!
Very moist! I used butter instead of margarine and two bananas (which were equal to 1 cup mashed). Delicious!
This is a great basic recipe. I usually add extra banana, a sprinkle of cinnamon and walnuts or pecans.
The texture was OK but it didn't have enough banana flavor. Perhaps reducing the amount of sour cream and increasing the number of bananas would help. I added some raisins and sprinkled a streusel topping. Will make again but adjustments are needed.
It was a very good bread with a simple recipe to follow I will use it when I have sour cream.
YUMMY!!! EASY!!!! What more can you ask for? I used a bundt cake pan. Baked 40 minutes.
Not one of the better recipes for banana bread..I have tried many recipes on this site and will continue to use " The Banana Sour Cream Bread" by far the BEST one on this site. This tastes more like banana cake without much flavor. Even with added nutmeg and cinnamon.
I've gone through three different banana bread recipes, and this is the one I'm going to stick with. I thought the sour cream was an odd ingredient, but the bread turned out very moist and tasty. This one's a winner!
Excellente! Perfecto! I will try substituting sour cream for plain non-fat yogurt next time. As suggested by other members, I used 1/4 cup butter, 1 cup brown sugar and 1/3 cup white sugar, and also added 1 tsp. nutmeg and 1 tsp. cinnamon. I dusted the greased pan w/ cinnamon-white sugar mixture, and topped it with a streusel as suggested by another member (combine 1/4 cup brown sugar, 2 TBSP flour, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 2 TBSP melted butter) and topped with walnuts. Baked 1 hour at 350. Perfecto!
This is the first time I have ever made Banana Bread, and I will be sticking with this recipe! It came out PERFECTLY!!! Very moist! I made one loaf and 7 muffins... All beautiful! My daughter loved it!!
This is the only banana bread recipe we use anymore! If you are looking for a quick bread that will be on the drier side this will not be for you - but if you are looking for a wonderfully moist banana bread recipe - you're going to LOVE this one! Cathy - thanks a million!
Very Disappointed!! I honestly can't understand the rave reviews for this banana bread. Maybe it is because I was looking for more of a traditional type banana bread. I have been baking and cooking since I was 13 (28 years!!) and therefore know that it is not my culinary skills but just the recipe. I used five regular sized bananas as other reviewers felt it did not have enough of a banana taste. They were right. I also found it to be a bit bland and lacking in spice. I modified the recipe as follows: 3/4 c. of Splenda/Brown sugar blend, 1/4 c. apple sauce instead of margarine and added one Tbsp of cinnamon. As other reviewers have mentioned, I found the bread to be dense and that it did not rise well. I will definitely be going back to my old banana bread recipe.
amazingly good banana bread!
I love this recipe! The only change I made was to add an extra banana and that was only so I could use up all the bananas I had. I also used 2/3 cup of sugar and 2/3 cup of packed brown sugar instead of using all white. I will definitley make this again and again. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
Delicious!
I didn't have the sour cream so I used vanilla yougurt. I also used 1/2 brown sugar instead of all white sugar. Then I made the crumble topping that a previous reviewer left. EXCELLENT! Everyone loved it! Next time I will try sour cream.
I've tried numerous banana bread recipes and this is by far the best that I've had. It is moist and just the right amount of sweetness to it. Perfect with my morning coffee. My family loves it and I sometimes add walnuts to one loaf for us adults and the other loaf without for the kids -- there is never any leftovers. Thanks Cathy!
I don't do a lot of baking, so I was looking for an easy to follow recipe and this was it!! The bread came out very moist and full of flavor, my husband loved it! I only changed two things, instead of sugar I used Splenda and I added chopped walnuts. I will definetly use this one again!
Wow this was wonderful! I knew it was good when my husband dissapeared into the kitchen and said, "Hey we're running low on this stuff!" He meant the bread. I accidently doubled the butter the first time, still turned out great...ha ha, why wouldn't it...mmm butter! Even less healthy that way though.
This is a really good recipe. I almost always add more bananas to any banana bread recipe I find, and this was no exception. I used 2 cups of bananas and it turned out well. I wouldn't recommend making these in a muffin pan - I made some in mini loaf pans and filled one muffin tin, and the muffins were a bit on the dry side. Stick to the loaf pan!
This is a really good easy banana bread, the only thing I do different is add 1/2 cup chopped nuts.either walnuts or pecans, and I also usually add some raisins about 1/2 cup
Yummy and moist! Will definately make this again. My four year old said "Mama, it's good!" Thanks so much for sharing this delicious recipe.
I don't usually make so many changes in a recipe --But I wanted to make a really healthy muffin to use in my Daughter's lunchbox because she does not eat sandwiches. So -- I used only 3/4 cup sugar, 1/2 whole wheat, 1/2 white flour, applesauce instead of margarine and made them into muffins some regular and some mini. They were so good she and her friend loved them!!
My old banana bread recipe has been replaced!
This bread has a great moist texture and tastes delicious. The combination of sour cream and bananas is perfect. It's also a great jumping-off point for your own personalized additions: walnuts, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, orange peel ... you can't go wrong! The recipe yielded 4 beautiful mini-loaves for me that were done in under 45 minutes. I recommend allowing your bread to cool slightly and then immediately wrap it up in plastic wrap to seal in moisture and taste. Delish :-)
This is the BEST banana bread recipe! Every time I make it for people they love it and ask for the recipe (after taking huge slices of the bread). One thing: I never measure the bananas, I just use 4 medium, pretty ripe ones which give a great banana flavor. I've add sliced hazelnuts, chocolate chips, pecans at different times and the results are ALWAYS a delicious, moist bread. THANK YOU CATHY!!!
Wow! I made this today and its really very good! I took the advise of others and I added 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, one banana in small pcs and springle the top of the cake with a mixture of brown sugar, flour, walnuts and a little corn oil. Also I substituted half of the sugar with brown sugar. Excellent!
Made this for Christmas morning. First banana bread I ever made and the best! My hubby loved it!
very goood!!!!! best ive made in a long time!! make sure u bake for the recomended time as mine cam out raw in the center:/ the flavor was still outstanding though!!
Whenever I make banana bread, instead of greasing and flouring the pans, I grease them as normal, but I use a cinnamon and sugar mixture in place of the flour. This gives it a sweet crust and it still doesn't stick to the pan. I thought this recipe was great. I also used less sour cream than called for and added a little more banana than called for. Then I added some walnuts! Very moist and yummy!
I happened to have 2 bananas going bad, and sour cream I needed to use quickly. OH MY GOODNESS! Turned out to be the best I can ever make with ingredients I already had and the best banana bread I've ever baked and had. I kept everything the same, except that I used 2 bananas (without measuring, used whatever sour cream I had (yogurt size minus 2 TSP) and put walnuts (lots of them). It turned out to be the finest. I baked it this morning and half of it is gone already!!! Thank you!!!
This is a great banana bread recipe. I did make several changes to the recipe. I did not have ripened bananas, which I have found is key to a great banana bread. So I ripened my own by preheating oven to 300, placing 2 bananas on foil 3-5 inches apart and baking for about 40 minutes or until very black. Let cool, I mashed with a fork, but they were very stringy so I threw in my food processor to smoothen up. I replaced vanilla extract with 1.5 tsp imitation banana extract, added a couple shakes of cinnamon to the mix, greased and sprinkled the bottom of the pans with cinnamon & sugar, as well as the tops of the bread, I also added finely chopped walnuts. I used four 3x5 foil pans. Baked at 350 for 35-40 minutes.
This is my all-time favorite banana bread recipe. It comes out perfect every time! Sinfully delicious! Thanks, Cathy!
This bread is really good...I would prefer it just a hair sweeter, but very moist and good. I did add some cinnamon..other than that..I followed the recipe exactly.
This is my only banana bread recipe! I changed my sugar to 1 cup Brown Sugar and it is still sweet and moist. Love it.
Well, I have TOSSED OUT the recipe for banana bread that I have been using (and got many compliments on) for the past 8 years FOR THIS ONE!! I admit I was quite afraid of the banana/sour cream mixture, it really looked disgusting!! LOL And, I did add 1 tsp cinnamon, and 1 tsp nutmeg and 1 tsp vanilla, and this banana bread IS AWESOME!!!!! Great job Cathy, thanks for sharing this treat with us!! =) This didn't get FIVE STARS for nothing!! =) ~FrazldMum
this was a very tasty banana bread. I only had one egg, so I used 1/2 cup of mashed banana and 1/2 tsp baking powder instead and it still turned out wonderfully. thanks Cathy
Made mini muffins. They flew off the tray. I even added mini chocolate chips to some. They're excellent that way, as well.
I made this the other to get rid of some very ripe bananas. This was a very easy recipe to make and my husband and daughter LOVED it, they ate it all in 2 days. Great recipe thanks for sharing.
