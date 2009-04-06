Cathy's Banana Bread

Moist and delicious. Once you make it you will always be asked for more banana bread. Just try it!

Recipe by Cathy

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 - 7x3 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour one 9x13 inch pan, or two 7x3 inch loaf pans.

  • Combine banana and sour cream. Set aside. In a large bowl, cream together the margarine and sugar until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time, then stir in the vanilla and banana mixture. Combine the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt; stir into the banana mixture. Spread the batter evenly into the prepared pan or pans.

  • Bake for 50 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the bread comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 29.6mg; sodium 195.2mg. Full Nutrition
