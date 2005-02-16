Easy Focaccia

Parmesan and rosemary add a delicious flavor and aroma to this soft, chewy bread.

By JACLYN

cook:
25 mins
additional:
40 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
15
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together both flours and salt in a large, stoneware bowl. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture; sprinkle sugar and yeast into the well. Carefully pour the water into the well. Let stand until the yeast begins to act, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour 2 tablespoons oil into the well. Stir the center of the mixture with a wooden spoon, gradually widening the are you are stirring to incorporate all the flour.

  • Turn dough out onto a floured surface, and knead just until smooth. Keep the dough soft.

  • Pour 1/2 teaspoon oil into a clean bowl. Place the dough in the bowl, turning once to oil the top. Cover and let rise until doubled, 30 to 45 minutes.

  • Grease a baking sheet with 1 teaspoon oil.

  • Punch the dough down and transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Gently press dough out to a thickness of about 1/2 inch.

  • Pour the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons oil over the top of the dough. Use the handle end of a wooden spoon to dimple the dough at 1 1/2 inch intervals. Sprinkle with rosemary and Parmesan cheese. Place in a cold oven on the center shelf. Place a flat pan of hot water on the shelf below the bread. Let rise until doubled in size, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Turn the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Bake the focaccia until browned on top, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from the pan, and cool on a wire rack. Serve warm.

Editor's Note:

In addition to its different name, the magazine version of this recipe may be slightly different than the online version. Please follow directions carefully for whichever version you are using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
127 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 20.6g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 0.6mg; sodium 321.1mg. Full Nutrition
