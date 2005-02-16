Easy Focaccia

This was very good! I started it in my breadmaker (just because I was too busy to hand mix and knead it). I know that focaccia starts with a rather wet dough, but it was still TOO wet, so I added 3 TBL of each type of flour to the machine during the knead cycle. The first rise on my machine lasts for an hour, which was unnecessary - it had doubled within 30 minutes. Followed the rest of the recipe exactly, and it was gobbled up by my family. The kids had it as "bread", DH and I used it for grilled veggie sandwiches...YUMMMY!! Next time, however, I will try forming it on a pizza peel, then slide it onto a preheated baking stone, as the bottom crust was too soft and very pale. I think the pan of hot water under the baking sheet prevented even browning. But it was very tasty....leftovers for me today! YAY!