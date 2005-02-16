Easy Focaccia

This recipe yields a good quality bread with relatively little time commitment. Although my all-time favorite rosemary focaccia recipe is the "Acme Herb Slab" this is an excellent substitute if you do not have hours/days to commit to the craft. It yields a soft bread with a lightly crisp crust and tender crumb. I added 1 tsp garlic powder and 1/4 tsp black pepper along with double the fresh rosemary. It smelled wonderful in the oven and looked professional when baked. The uses of this bread are plenty...pizza crust, breadsticks, sandwich bread, etc. I work as a professional baker and am something of a bead snob, but I was impressed by the results of this recipe.:-)

Rating: 5 stars
03/27/2002
This is a wonderful recipe, but when I punched down the dough, I added Italian spice and parm to it so it was in the bread. This prevented the spices from darkening on top. I serve it with a plate of balsamic vinegar and olive oil for dipping...mmmm! I recommend this to everyone.
Rating: 4 stars
02/14/2001
One thing: you can use a glass or metal bowl to mix this bread, doesn't really have to be stoneware. This is a good, basic focaccia.
Rating: 5 stars
03/01/2001
I didn't have the olive oil, I didn't let it raise twice & I didn't use the rosemary on top - used garlic & italian seasoning. IT WAS GREAT!!! My mind is spinning with the things I can use this recipe for - bread sticks that taste like Monical's for one!! Great Jack!
It was great! As I always recommend, it doesn't hurt to add a little REAL garlic to both the dough and the topping. I serve with garlic butter. In a small skillet, heat 2 tbs olive oil over medium heat. Add 3 cloves of garlic, 1/2 tsp salt, and 1 tsp pepper and cook, sizzling gently for about 2 min., stirring occasionally. The garlic should soften and become fragrant but not brown. Put 1/4 cup unsalted butter in a small bowl and pour the oil and garlic over it. Blend until smooth enough to spread evenly.
The best Italian bread recipe I've ever made. I made it with all purpose flour & had to add an additional 1/2 cup; I followed What A Dish's suggestion & proofed the yeast in the warm water & sugar, then added the dry ingredients & oil; I sauteed 1/2 cup onions in butter & drizzled them over the shaped dough, which I let rise in and baked in a large cast iron skillet. Next time I'll spread it out on a baking sheet because it was pretty thick. The taste was fantastic. Another reviewer suggested that the bread is bland but left out the parmesan. I would definitely add the parmesan as per the recipe--it enhances the subtle flavor of the bread and certainly make it appear even more appetizing (see the picture!) This is on my permanent keeper list.
This focaccia is truly delicious. I topped it with white cheddar and chopped jalapenos. The "hot water in a cold oven" trick seems to be the key to getting it really tender and moist. I left the water in the oven even as focaccia was baking.
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2003
I was searching for a recipe to make the same delicious focaccia that they serve with ceasar salad in the restaurants, and this recipes FAR exceeded my expectations. Truly delicious! I used dried rosemary and added it to the flour mixture right from the start along with an italian spice mix and a couple cloves of crushed garlic, this made the bread very flavourful and aromatic! Yummy! My 3 year old even loves it!
The first 2 times I made this with instant yeast & both times were excellent. However, the 3rd time I used active dry yeast. I had to wait longer for the yeast to activate & rise. In addition, I had to add an extra 1/2 cup of both bread & all purpose flour. Definitely recommend instant yeast over active dry yeast for keep it simple & to cut time. Regardless, my family really enjoys this bread!
I didn't have bread flour, so I just used AP flour and it turned out fine. I also only had dried rosemary. I added some garlic powder in the dough, and pressed in the rosemary so it wouldn't burn. We had it with penne and marinara and it was a great addition to an otherwise kind of boring meal. The bread was very soft inside with a light crust outside. Other than the ingredient swaps, I made it exactly as prescribed, and I will definitely make it again soon. Maybe use it for a pizza dough next time?
This is the BEST focaccia - I made it tonight and it was devoured within minutes :D Very easy to make, tastes SO good and has the perfect focaccia texture. I sprinkled a little sea salt over the top of the bread before baking it and it was AMAZING. This one will be on my weekly bread-baking list from now on!!!
I have a personal recipe for focaccia, but it takes some time to make and decided to try this when I seen it. I never have instant yeast in the house, so I made it with active dry yeast. I mixed it in with the sugar and water and let it sit for about ten minutes. the outcome of the focaccia I made was very soft. I believe it was from using the active dry and proofing it first, but I actually liked the different texture. I don't normally have fresh rosemary so I subbed 1/2 the amount of dry, with about 3 scant teaspoons, and chopped it well. I have a jelly roll pan which seemed to be the perfect size for this. When done I cut it into 8 pieces and then cut them in half diagonally. Thanks, for the really quick recipe for a flavorful bread.
This was very good! I started it in my breadmaker (just because I was too busy to hand mix and knead it). I know that focaccia starts with a rather wet dough, but it was still TOO wet, so I added 3 TBL of each type of flour to the machine during the knead cycle. The first rise on my machine lasts for an hour, which was unnecessary - it had doubled within 30 minutes. Followed the rest of the recipe exactly, and it was gobbled up by my family. The kids had it as "bread", DH and I used it for grilled veggie sandwiches...YUMMMY!! Next time, however, I will try forming it on a pizza peel, then slide it onto a preheated baking stone, as the bottom crust was too soft and very pale. I think the pan of hot water under the baking sheet prevented even browning. But it was very tasty....leftovers for me today! YAY!
This turned out really well. It was a tad too salty for me...I think next time I'll use 1 1/2 t salt. I also omitted the Parmesan to make it vegan and sprinkled the top with sea salt, Italian seasoning and freshly ground pepper. Great recipe! It's easy to modify.
This turned out really good. I forgot to add any olive oil to the dough itself but it was still very good. I brushed mine with a mixture of olive oil and a little butter, kosher salt, dried Italian herbs, and parmesan cheese. I am going to make it again tonight and try it as a pizza dough!
This was incredibly good! I followed the directions to a T except for mixing a bit of the parmesan & rosemary into the dough itself along with the flour & salt so I could have flavor throughout the bread. I am not too keen on the rectangular sort of shape it made so I think next time I will split the dough & pat it into 2 round cake pans so that I get Panera-shaped focaccia. So good and so easy too!
Rating: 4 stars
05/23/2000
simply delicious and easy to make. Thanks. Sawanee
I am a high school student, and my friends are my food critics... they aren't hard to please, but they defintley liked it! I made a half recipe, and substituted all porpose flour for bread flour, and when i let the bread rise the first time, i let it rise in the oven on the warm setting (this way, the recipe only took 1hr.) I waited until the bread was 1//2 way done cooking before putting on the topping, and it seemed to work well. I topped it with: crushed garlic, italian herb, onions, parmesan, and chopped pine nuts. I have another foccacia recipe that i usually use, and i cant decide which i like better. I also forgot to change the recipe for high altitude, but it worked any ways. I only had to cook it for 15 minutes.
I really liked this bread. I followed the recipe as closely as I could. I didn't have bread flour, so I used all purpose with about half the vital wheat gluten I would normally use to make bread. I only had dried rosemary. I think it turned out very well. I used my large pizza stone to bake it on and the bottom didn't brown at all. I'm not sure if that's supposed to happen. But all in all it's very good.
wwwwwooooooooooooooooowwwwww!!!!!!!! OMG!! This was fantastic. So, so, good. Thankyou for submitting this recipe. I have a bread machine, so I make yeast recipes quite often and I KNOW by sight and touch when a dough reaches "soft" - it's when it all comes together and feels like a cloud, so it took about 5 minutes in the machine, then I put it in an oiled bowl, let it double, punched it down, spread it out with oily fingers and spread dried rosemary, garlic salt and parmesan. The garlic salt made sure there was lots of flavour. Next time I would use half garlic powder/ half garlic salt. The tray of boiling water beneath makes this so delicious. I added the salt to the dough last so it wouldn't kill the yeast and used bread flour and all purpose like the recipe says. The texture of the cooked dough was incredible!!! I will be making this for Xmas lunch to go with the meal with a nice ranch sauce.

This was delicious! I had never made focaccia before so was a bit nervous, but it turned out great. The only thing I changed was reducing the rosemary and Parmesan. 1 tbsp. of each was enough for me, but that is just preference.
Taste is OK. 375 is too low however, after 30 minutes it wasn't close to being cooked. I would suggest more 425-450. I would definitely add some roasted garlic on top.
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2005
Excellent recipe!! I did the dough in the bread machine too, on the dough setting, and used regular all purpose flour. I used 2 tbsp italian seasoning,(instead of rosemary) 1 tsp garlic powder, and 2 tbsp parm cheese. We taste tested it against the focaccia I had just bought at the farmers market....this recipe won!! Hands down! Just excellent!
Rating: 5 stars
01/02/2003
This recipe was easy and delicious, I made it to go w/homemade soup. We ate the whole thing in one sitting, would definately make again.
Good bread Jack! The dough was rather unruley, but it turned out good. I added the rosemary, along with some Italian seasonings into the bread as well. One question...are ya supposed to remove the pan of water before baking? I didn't & it did come out fine, but I thought it to be odd. Thanks for the recipe, I too am going to try this as a pizza crust. ;)
Rating: 4 stars
05/19/2000
I LOVED this recipie! It was a big experiment for me when I made it but it came out great. I'm use it as my pizza dough recipie now.
Excellent! I used active dry yeast which I proofed in the warm water and 1 t of sugar before adding to dry ingredients and remaining 2 t of sugar. I also sprinkled with garlic salt in addition to the Parmesan and rosemary before baking. This is delish! I cannot stop eating it! Thanks Jaclyn for this easy and wonderful recipe.
Rating: 5 stars
04/23/2003
I went to make this bread, and found I was out of rosemary, so I kneaded in some leftover basil pesto, and WOW! This is a good focaccia! I made sandwiches with Madeline spinach on top, chicken strips, tomato and lettuce on bottom and grilled! Again, a good bread for a great sandwich!
Very good. Didin't add parm to make it for vegan friends, will if it's just us in the future. Only problem was it really didn't rise well, either the first or second times. My yeast are getting older, maybe that was the problem. I will definitely make again. Went well with bruschetta and pesto dips, or on its own.. Update: made again just as above and it rose great, since I found out my water had been too hot and killed my yeast. Turned down the water heater after I found that our
My search for a great recipe for soft billowy tender foccacia is now over! I wanted to duplicate the texture of the inch high rounds of soft foccacia you find at the market. I didn't push the dough into the corners of the 15x11 pan but rather rough shaped it into a large high oval before the final rise and it turned out a beautiful loaf. If you are looking for foccacia with a crisp crust and a chewy interior, this probably isn't the recipe you want. Great recipe - thanks!
A Big Hit with the Family!!! Added some basil, oregano and garlic to the dough. Made in breadmaker on dough cycle. Had to add about 1/2c more flour. Quickly formed into a flattened ball, stretched and flattened it on an oiled pan (my Wilton cookies sheet). Then put on some rosemary, salt and parm.
Good recipe! I didn't follow step one of the directions though. I used a plastic bowl (my tired-and-true dollar store bowl, lol!) and proofed the yeast w/sugar and all that jazz before doing the flours. I used bread flour as specified, but instead of the all-purpose, used whole wheat. I left the pan of water in the oven when I baked the focaccia. Cut into long strips and served with Cheesiest Potato Soup.
This was wonderful - i used basil & oregano on top, not rosemary, and i didn't have trouble with it burning/browning. i also left the pan of water in the oven while it baked, and the texture was amazing. and a stoneware bowl wasn't necessary, but i think making a well helped with mixing. great bread! thanks.
Really enjoy this one. I did not have bread flour on hand and had to use all normal flour. I made sure to not make the dough too stiff givin that I did not have the flour mix. I also gave my yeast a bit longer to activate - 15 minutes. I also added in my seasonings when I punched down. You can flavor this any way you like. GREAT Bread!
The second time I made this I added plenty of extra rosemary and parmesan in to the dough before kneading it and putting on the baking sheet. It tasted even better. My husband and I love dipping it in a mixture of balsamic vinegar, olive oil and pepper.
Delicious focaccia! I didn't use the parmesan because I didn't have any left but it didn't matter. This was do good with the chowder I made to go with it. I will probably make this to go with all my soups.
Rating: 5 stars
04/17/2003
Delicious with or without the herbs. I heartily recommend this recipe as an alternative to French bread or breadsticks with any pasta or soup.
Great basic focaccia recipe. I added some herbs de Provence and carmelized shallots and garlic stewed in madeira with herbs fines and it turned out....out of this world good.
Rating: 3 stars
01/25/2009
This is a good basic recipe. Next time, I'll definitely be adding more flavoring into the dough and as a topping. Following this recipe has been very easy. I used all all purpose flour, didn't have any bread flour on hand. Topped with salt and italian seasoning. I had to add it about 3 tbsp of flour to stop the dough from being too sticky. It still felt sticky so rubbed about 1/2 tsp of olive oil on my palms while kneading, this helped a lot. I didn't do the hot water pan for the second rising. The finished product looks very nice, and is a good basic bread. It's tastes very good too as a base for more flavorful toppings, sandwich fillings etc.
This bread was great! I omitted the cheese and sprinkled garlic salt on top. This was my first time making bread ever and it was EASY! I made sandwiches using sliced fresh mozzerella, fresh basil, tomato and a basalmic Italian dressing.
This recipe was delicious and so easy. I served it hot-out-of-the-oven as one of my appetizers for Christmas eve dinner. My family loved the taste, texture and flavour. I did make a few substitutions: I used 3 cups all-purpose flour, omitted the cheese, and sprinkled dried rosemary and coarse sea salt on top. I will definitely be making it again.
Do you want a no-fail, truly EASY focaccia bread recipe? Look no more...here it is! Fantastic!
Rating: 5 stars
04/24/2004
I decreased the water to 1 cup, baked for an additional 10 mintues (I am at a high altitude) and drizzled on an additional tablespoon of olive oil after it came out of the oven. It tastes just like the rosemary focaccia that Whole Foods sells for $5. This is a keeper.
Fantastic basic recipe that can be tweaked in all sorts of ways!! This last time I added 1 teaspoon onion powder, 2 teaspoons garlic powder, 1 oz finely grated Parmesan cheese and 1 to 2 tablespoons freshly chopped rosemary to the dough. I also heated the olive oil and steeped some fresh rosemary to put on the top of the bread along with the cheese. I do like a little kosher salt on the top as well. I'll make this recipe over and over again tweaking it to match my meal. I've now also substituted the all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour and the recipe works just as well.
everyone loved it (family). but the next time I prepare the dough, I wouldn't aim to let it rise twice. And that direction of "hot water in a pan underneath" never seems to work out. Parmesan was an awesome aromatic and flavorful addition to the bread's top.
This is one of the best Focaccia recipes that we have found. We use it for pizzas as well as regular bread. One of our favorites: garlic chicken pizza and put garlic salt/italian seasoning into the dough as we were mixing it. Top with an alfredo sauce, fresh squash, tomatoes, chicken and garlic. Delish!
A great base recipe for creating whatever type of focaccia you want! Today was the first time I made it and I used some fresh minced garlic and dried parsley, and some fresh grated parmesan cheese in the dough. Then I sprinkled some salt on the top before baking. Next time I will try something else! I think I will use it for a sandwich tomorrow.
This is an excellent base recipe for soft foccaccia. The water in the oven makes ALL the difference. I made it twice and the second time I put most of the toppings in the bread itself (especially the cheese) because it got so dark on top. I also added a lot of fresh black pepper!!
This recipe is absolutely amazing. I did however, make one change. I took out the salt and put in a packet of italian salad dressing mix. It added just the right amount of seasoning and zing. It was absolutely amazing. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly.
The best focaccia bread I've ever had. It is really easy to make. For the topping I used sliced black olives, sliced tomatoes, minced garlic, dried parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning (no rosemary on hand) and some really good olive oil. Amazing.
i lived in Italy for 2 years and I am married to a man from the country, so I have been looking for a good recipe to make us focaccia. Other ones on this site are too heavy and bread like- this is great! I added some sea salt on the top before baking. I am going to make this again and again- perhaps with olives or sliced tomatoes. YUM. It does take a long time to make it, but if you follow the directions, it turns out light, airy and just like focaccia - but Way better than what you will buy in a store in the US. I didnt have bread flour so i just used all purpose flour (and it was bleached. oops) - but it was great. Maybe its even better with cake flour.
This is my favorite focaccia recipe. It's so easy that anytime I have a craving, it's so simple to whip up! This recipe has unleashed my desire to make more bread at home. I've made this for my family full of picky eaters for Christmas and they all loved it. I've made a few different variations. like using minced onions, and I usually steep herbs in the olive oil before adding it to my dough. Most recently, I've used half white whole wheat flour for a healthier twist.
Rating: 5 stars
02/10/2000
This bread is so flavorful. I have served it at parties, made pizza with it and used it for sandwiches. It's our new family favorite.
Couldn't be easier; proof the yeast, then toss everything in the food processor and pulse a few times until dough starts to form a ball. I had to add a few tablespoons of water. After letting it rise for about 1-1/2 hours, I rolled it onto a somewhat oblong size, put it on a baking sheet, used my fingertips to create dimples, then brushed on some olive oil, sprinkled with sea salt and shredded Parmagiana Reggiano cheese and baked for 8-10 minutes. It was devoured quickly !
I really love this recipe. The main thing I do different is put the herbs and cheese in to the flour mix first thing which bakes the flavors in. I also put a little more on top but it's the baking inside I find best.
Woohoo! This recipe is amazing! Thanks for sharing. It's pretty simple, and fun to make. The end result is awesome as long as you follow the instructions! I make it often and my husband loves it. Thanks again!
This was good but I think the seasonings should be added with the dry ingredients so the flavor is all over instead of just the top. I will try that next time. It is excellent with balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Mmmmmm.
i usually make italian bread when i make italian food, but my boyfriend asked me to make this every time instead! it's absolutely delicious bread, and doesn't take as long to make as most breads seem to.
This was my first bread making attempt and it was so easy and it came out pefectly. I should have read recipe better because I was cooking when I read the "put it in cold oven" part, but I called my mom she said no problem put it in your dishwasher with a bowl of hot water worked wonderfully.
It's time to start trying some of the recipes I keep saving to my recipe box and this one didn't disappoint. I did need to add close to a 1/2 cup of flour to the dough. After reading reviews, I happened on one written by GRANNYLOOHOO who sauteed some onions to drizzle on top of the dough; I followed in her footsteps and they were an excellent addition, so thank you for that tip! This is great served fresh out of the oven, sprinkled with a little garlic salt. Thank you for posting this recipe!
Loved this for not only the flavor and versatility but for the fact that you can use regular active dry yeast with success; the only difference being the method of prep. Bloom the active dry yeast in sugar/water first then add the oil, flour and salt. Used Kosher salt to enhance the flavor, added dehydrated onion to the dough, replaced 1 cup w.w. flour, and added 3 tbsp. gluten. Infused 1 clove crushed garlic in EVOO while bread was rising and brushed on w/pastry brush. Dried rosemary and basil, and fresh grated parm. Don't take the pan of water out of the oven while baking; this will give that nice crispy crust to the loaf. makes alot and can be made into bread sticks for dipping, or for making a nice sandwich. This would be great for making your favorite panini sandwich! thanks for a super quick recipe when you don't have all the fixings for a pizza.
We loved this bread! I think it's my new favorite. I used my bread machine to mix the dough and set it at the dough setting (I added an additional tbsp of rosemary to the dough ingredients). Then I took it out and finised it off according to the rest of the directions. I also sprinkled some sea salt on top. After I baked it, I cut the bread in strips and dipped in olive oil and balsamic vinegar. It was the best!!!
I put the ingredients for the dough in my bread machine and set it for the dough cycle. Then I minced shallots, garlic, rosemary and thyme and mixed together with grated Pecorino Romano cheese and some olive oil. I spread this mixture on top of the dough and let it rise for about 30 minutes before baking. It was very flavorful and people at my church potluck loved it. I will be making this again and again. I loved it.
I've made focaccia before, other recipes, more complicated, intriciate, TEDIOUS recipes, but this one trumps them all. I just made it again to accompany baked ziti with sausage and meatballs, and? IT'S A WEDNESDAY! As there are only two of us, I make this and freeze it...comes in handy for snacks with cheese or dipping into olive oil with herbs or as a makeshift pizza crust. I used regular flour and put some dried rosemary in the dough, simple and amazing. The flavor and texture are awesome, thank you for sharing!
Great bread!! Putting a steaming tray of water in a cold oven definitely makes this bread soft and moist (t was a huge hit with my family) only problem is you need two ovens -- one needs to be heating up while the bread rises in the other one, otherwise you waste half an hour waiting for the oven to heat and the bread over-proves.
This dough was really sticky. I followed the recipe but I kept having to add more and more flour... so much that I thought I had done something wrong. But maybe this is just how bread making is... I am a novice. Once I got the dough to the right consistency, I followed the recipe except I added some oregano, parsley and sage.... I also worked the spices and cheese into the dough as well as on top. The bread was really delicious. I'll make again with the knowledge that perhaps more flour that what is called for is necessary.
I make this all the time. It was a very impressive contribution to a fancy July 4th BBQ I went to. No one could believe I made it myself. I've done tons of variations with the toppings. My family's favorite is my pizza version, topped with crushed tomato, oregano and mozzarella.
