Sarah's Banana Bread Muffins
This is a recipe for people who like banana bread and muffins. These are great breakfast muffins! You may substitute coconut for some or all of the walnuts if you wish.
I tried this recipe as is and found it a tad too sweet, and a bit bland as far as flavour goes. It was very moist however so I tried again, using 3/4 cup of sugar instead. I also added 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and a pinch of cinnamon. They came out perfect! Yummy:)Read More
These are not bad but not great. My kids loved them. I still prefer to make a banana bread loaf and with the few more ingredients in it: it's worth the extra effortRead More
Excellent!!! Even my husband who is not a banana muffin eater love them!!!! I did shorten the cooking time to 25 minutes. One tip...Freeze old bananas. Just peel and put in a zip lock bag for future use. Thanks! Karen
Really delicious banana bread in muffin form. Just a tad too sweet--maybe I'll use less sugar next time--but very tasty. I'll probably make this more than once.
I used whole wheat flour, added a tsp. of baking powder and a tsp. vanilla, and cut the sugar in half. I substituted half homemade organic applesauce for half the oil. We don't like walnuts so I used pecans. I think because I used whole wheat flour it was a little dry, so I had to add a half cup of buttermilk. I got twelve big muffins out of this recipe. This was a quick and simple recipe, which I appreciated at five am this morning.
Amazingly delicious! I've made these muffins many times since discovering this recipe and I like to make a few adjustments. To make these a little more healthy, I use 1 cup whole wheat flour + 1 cup all purpose and substitute half of the oil with 1/2 cup applesauce. Instead of 1 cup white sugar, I use 1/4 cup brown sugar + 1/3 cup splenda granulated (or white sugar). For an extra kick of flavor, try adding 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1/4 tsp cinnamon, and 1/8 tsp nutmeg. I dice or mash lightly at least one of the bananas so that there are yummy chunks of banana in some bites and sometimes throw in 2 tbsp of chocolate chips or oatmeal to vary the texture and reduce sugar or flour accordingly. I add additional chopped walnuts or sliced almonds to the top for decoration. I tend to fill the muffin cups to the top for puffy muffins and this recipe yields exactly 12 regular (~20 min) or 24 mini (~14 min).
Great recipe. I cut down the sugar to 1/2 cup and they turned out perfectly. Better than banana bread.
This is an absolute delicious recipe. Very, very easy to make. I put a few nuts on top before baking for added presentation. I baked mines in a regular muffin pan (not the nonstick) and it only took 20 minutes. I will make this many more times! Thanks for such a great recipe!--sk
These muffins were pretty good. Instead of adding 1 cup of sugar, I used 1/2 a cup and it was still good
This recipe is very good and very easy to make. Instead of walnuts, I used mini chocolate chips and it turned out great. I used about 1 cup of chocolate chips. Thanks Sarah!
Very good recipe!! The only thing I did different was to bake at 325º for 30 minutes ~ perfect. Wonderful for breakfast!
These are delicious - and have that wonderful banana bread texture and crust. Even my fussy eater loves them. We make these often.
These muffins are awesome!! SO easy and so tasty! All mixed in one bowl, now what could be better? I made these for my husband to bring to work, they vanished! Thanks for the recipe, it's the only way I use my ripened bananas now.
These are EASY and wonderful! I love that the batter is done in one bowl! After a little reading reveiws, I changed it up a little. I used only 1/2 c. sugar, 1/4 c. veg. oil with 1/4 c. applesauce and 1/2 c. nuts (pecans or walnuts). I added 1/2 c. mixed dried fruit (raisins, crasins, cherries, blueberries), 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1 tsp. vanilla, 1/2 tsp. cloves, and orange zest from 1/2 small orange. YUMMY!
Very yummy! Moist and delicious! It made 18 muffins for me exactly as written.
Wow Sarah, these are some really awesome "Banana Bread Muffins"! These were perfect for Sunday morning breakfast with a cup of tea. I did cut the sugar back to 3/4 cup and added 1 tsp. of vanilla and 1/2 tsp. of cinnamon. I also subbed coconut for the walnuts. I baked these in a Texas sized muffin tin and got 6 huge muffins. I topped them with turbinado sugar before popping them in the oven for a little added crunch. I baked them at 400 for 30 minutes. They smelled wonderful and tasted even better - thanks for a great recipe!
Perfect. Made one batch as written, and a sugar free version for my kids. Sugar Free: sub half flour with whole wheat, sub 1 c sugar for 1/2 cup cinnamon applesauce, add dash cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, add 1/2 cup raisins or blueberry. NOTE: to make this sugar free, the overripe bananas are CRUCIAL. also, i want to add that this recipe is great as written AND with mods for sugar-free/whole wheat, etc.
I thought these muffins were fanastic and very easy to make. After reading the reviews, I made a few minor adjustments. I used 3/4 c. white sugar and 1/4 c. brown sugar; added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon; added 1 tsp. vanilla. For a topping, I mixed additional chopped walnuts, a dash of cinnamon, 1/4 cup brown sugar and mini chocolate chips. My muffins baked for about 18 minutes. They came out looking like gourmet muffins and tasted like it also!
I tried several Banana bread/muffin recipes from this site and this was by far the best! I made slight substitutions - 1/2 whole wheat flour; 1/2 brown sugar; used 4 bananas, added 1 tsp. vanilla, 1/2 tsp cinnamon and a touch of nutmeg.
These were wonderfully light and moist. I use 2 eggs instead. I got 12 regular sized muffins and a whole pan of mini muffins from this. My husband liked these and took a bag full to work to share. Thanks this is the first time I ever had banana bread turn out right for me!
These muffins turned out very well. They were moist and tasted great. They also look very nice, good color on top.
these cook very fast! at barely 30 min. they were VERY brown on top and almost burnt on the bottom. i ended up throwing them away. i'll cook at a lower temp. next time and check them after 20 min.
This recipe is really great! I love how easy and customizable it is. I tried the recipe as written, but for a second batch, I added more chopped pecans. I topped a few with old-fashioned oats. I also used canola oil and some brown sugar, and per some reviewers, added a tsp of vanilla extract and a dash of cinnamon. Mine were nice and golden in 26 minutes.
I just made these with 1/4 cup coconut instead of the walnuts and they are AWESOME! tastes just like banana bread, but with a twist, and the tops got this wonderful crispiness from the sugar. Highly recommend this recipe!
I have been making these muffins every day for the past 2 weeks since my kids are eating them up as fast as I can make them. I did sneak in about 1/8 cup of oat bran for more fiber and I added 1/2 tsp. of baking powder making them even fluffier. Recently I have added 1/3-1/2 cup cooked quinoa to add protein too.
My primary goal was to find a recipe that would give me muffins that were very moist, & a little dense like banana bread...This is it!!! I admit that my 5 stars includes the flavor I got from adding a dash or two of nutmeg,cinnamon, & a tsp vanilla....But either way, my goal of finding a muffin recipe w/the texture of banana bread was accomplished...Thank u!
Really good muffins! Simple yet great. I even substituted 1/2 whole wheat flour and it turned out great. Thanks for sharing Sarah!
Outstanding. This should be a breakfast staple. Like others, I reduced the sugar to about 2/3 cup. I had an extra banana so I threw that in. I only keep whole wheat pastry flour on hand, but it works just like all-purpose, in my experience. The funky part is that I used 1/4 cup oil and 1/4 cup kefir (kind of like yogurt) and they were still moist and dense just like a "cake bread" should be. Seems like a pretty fool proof recipe!
Although I would prefer a muffin with less sugar and a healthier choice of flours, I wanted to make the recipe pretty much as printed so I could give it an accurate review. I used a scant cup of sugar (1/2 white and 1/2 brown), and I topped each muffin with old fashioned oatmeal before baking. Also, since my bananas were small, I used 4 bananas. This was a fantastic muffin.....full of flavor and wonderful texture. Next time I will try spelt flour and use even less sugar or even Sucanat or turbinado to make it a little healthier. I suppose someone could also use an egg substitute, but I don't usually keep them in stock. I imagine this recipe could be altered quite a bit without affecting the end result. Thanks for the recipe! I love that it doesn't require buttermilk or sour cream or anything I may not have on hand.
Very delicious! But I adjusted the recipe a little bit. I used 3/4 cups of sugar, 1/3 cup of oil, 2 eggs, and 1/2 tsp of baking powder (not soda). ?
Thank you, Sarah! My family is enjoying this almost weekly now. I did make it a tad healthier by reducing sugar from 1 C to 2/3 C and changing 2 C all-purpose flour to 1 C all-purpose and 1 C white whole wheat flour. Also baked for 25 mins instead of 30 - 40.
Fantastic muffins! I did make some changes after reading the reviews first. I used 1/2 cup of white sugar and 1/4 cup of brown. I also added 1 tsp cinnamon, a few dashes of nutmeg, and 1/2 tsp of vanilla extract. I think without the spices and vanilla the muffins may have turned out a bit bland. I skipped the walnuts and used a mixture of chocolate and butterscotch chips. As far as the cooking time goes, they were perfect at 20 minutes in a 325 degre oven. Everyone loved these and I will certainly bake them again.
I followed the recipe for the actual muffins except I used four bananas instead of three because I had four and didn't want to throw one away. This is by far the best Banana muffins I've ever tasted or made, just delicious. Very moist too. I made a topping of brown sugar, flour and butter and sprinkled it on the top of each muffin before baking. I also used the larger muffin tin and papers. Thank you Sarah, this is a keeper for sure!
These taste perfect every time! Although, mine only need to bake for about 15 minutes in my oven and I don't use the walnuts. Love them!!!
These were really good. I only used 3/4 cup sugar since some people said it was very sweet.
GOOD !!!! Is the firsty time my kids wioll eat the banana muffins in one day !! I only added 1/2 of the sugar , some cinnamon and raisins. It's a keeper !!
I just made these muffins. Watch them after about 25 minutes. Mine baked in 25 minutes. I had 12 regular size and 6 mini sized ones.
Really easy! Kind of a Plain-Jane muffin though. I made some as is & some with vanilla, nutmeg, ginger, and topped with sugar. Those are much better. If you like a pure banana flavor you will love these. If you like a little sass I suggest adding additional flavoring. Also, in my oven I only needed to bake them 30 minutes @ 325.
This made 18 muffins for me, but it's certainly not a complaint! What an easy, delicious recipe! I used pecans instead of walnuts, as that's what I had on hand.
The aroma that these banana nut muffins leave in your home... smells so good! And to top it off, these are the best muffins ever! I only use a dash of salt in this recipe.
Turned out GREAT! I did add 1 tsp of vanilla extract and I think that brings out the taste of the banana bread! And you could probably add a hint of cinnamon if you wanted an extra kick to it. Thanks for the recipe! Love it and enjoying it.
Very good recipe and so easy to make. I made some substitutions to make it not quite so calorie loaded. I substituted the sugar with Splenda, the vegetable oil with applesauce, and the all-purpose flour with wheat flour. Even with those substitutions it tastes very much like homemade banana bread only in muffin form.
Moist and YUMMY!
I love this recipe! It's the only one I use and everyone can't get enough of it! I tweak it by adding chocolate chips, coconut, and chopped nuts on top. It comes out beautifully and makes a great thank you gift!
Ok, so after reading other reviews, I also "tweaked" my recipe. I give it 5 stars though because it's a good base recipe to start from. Instead of 1C sugar, I used 1/2C agave nectar and 2T sugar. I also used two eggs instead of one. I did not have walnuts, so I added a teaspoon of walnut extract. I made jumbo muffins (filled 6 tins EXACTLY), so my baking time was 30 mins. And since I'm lazy and didn't want extra dishes to wash, I mixed it all at once in one bowl. (I started with mashing the bananas first, then chucked the rest of the ingredients in the bowl.)I've just taken them out of the oven and they are nice and golden and smell wonderful! Next time I will use almond and flax flour to make them gluten free! Thanks for sharing, Sarah. :)
These were so good! I used only 3/4 cup sugar, 1/4 oil and 1/4 applesauce, and did half white flour and half whole wheat. They were done in 22 minutes so set your time for 20 minutes in order to check on them.
This recipe was really easy to make. The muffins turned out great and taste delicious.
As good as good bakery muffins!
I needed a banana bread recipe that didn't use brown sugar as I had ran out and came across this muffin recipe. OMG - these turned out amazing! I followed suggestions from other reviewers and only used 1/2 cup of sugar and subbed apple sauce for the oil. I also subbed chocolate chips for the walnuts. I forgot to add vanilla or cinnamon so I sprinkled a little cinnamon on top of the muffins as they were going in to the oven. Delish! Thanks, Sarah!!!
These were very yummy. The only thing for me was the baking time was only 22-25 minutes and I did add 1 tsp. of vanilla. I will make again. Loved them.
baked them for only 25 minutes and they were done.
I've made this recipe many times since I first discovered it in allrecipes.com. My family loves bananas AND coconut, so these muffins always go fast! I also add a teaspoon of vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon of nutmeg. Very yummy.
Simple recipe. Great flavor, nice and moist, not too sweet.
I've made this recipe probably over 2 dozen times and always get rave reviews from my family. I make it exactly as the recipe states but sometimes, for a change, I will add a little cinnamon (1/2 to 1 tsp) and it makes it even tastier!
This was a yummy, easy recipe! I only put in 1/2 cup sugar, I increased the walnuts to 1/2 cup and I substituted half of the oil for apple sauce and they were delish!
Very good! I doubled the recipe and made a dozen with crushed pecans, and a dozen with semi-sweet chocolate chips. I read what some previous reviewers mentioned and halved the sugar to 1/2 cup per batch. Also, the cooking time was only about 25 minutes. Still, very moist and flavorful.
I feel bad about rating these since I changed so much about the recipe, but as I used this as a base I figured I might as well. These turned out really well with a few changes: I followed a lot of advice I read in the reviews and cut the sugar down to half a cup. I used a cup of whole wheat flour and a cup of all-purpose, and then to continue on the health kick, I replaced the oil with an equal amount of vanilla non-fat yogurt. Then since I didn't have any walnuts, I decided to try almonds. I sprinkled some brown sugar on the top for a little sweet crunch. I baked for 20 minutes and they turned out perfectly - moist and not too sweet, just banana-y enough. yum!
Didn't have nuts but I've made this twice without them. The first time I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out great...the second time I added a little nutmeg and cinnamon and it turned out even better YUM! The only "bad" thing about this recipe is the time is totally off.... check it after 20 like everyone else says...
Very easy and yummy. I only needed to bake the muffins for 23 minutes so watch carefully.
This was my first actual bread attempt and it came out beautiful! I was very pleased with the bread overall although it was not as moist as I expected.... Next time maybe I'll cover it.
Muffins turned out awesome. I took everyones advice and I cut the sugar down to 2/3 Cup. I used Splenda instead of white sugar. I also added 1tsp of vanilla, 1 tsp of cinnamon, and a dash of nutmeg. Great warm with a little butter. Yummy!
Easy recipe for a novie cook like myself. First time I cooked them too long and they were dry. 2nd time added vanilla flavor and nutmeg and a lil extra oil. Loved them!
WOW!!!! I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could. I also added 3/4 cup of white sugar instead of the 1 cup it called for, and found it was still a little to sweet for me. Next time I think I'm going to try adding brown sugar. I will be making this recipe again.
Great. used half the sugar. added some cinnamon
This recipe was simple and easy to use to get rid of my browning bananas in a delcious way!
I had never made banana bread or muffins before, so I was glad to find an easy, well-reviewed recipe. I only had 2 very ripe bananas, so I added in one of those individual cups of applesauce. I also cut the sugar in half, added some cinnamon, and used equal parts whole wheat and unbleached white flour. YUMMY!
Easy and awesome! I added some granola to the mix and to the top of the muffins before baking. I also used wheat flour. Fantastic!
I haven't made this recipe as it is; I modified it a little to please the picky eaters at my house. I used 4 ripe bananas, an extra heaping spoonful of flour to account for the extra banana, and I added 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. Like some of the other reviews suggested, I used only 3/4 cup of sugar, since the bananas are so sweet. My daughter and I loved them! Because of the extra ingredients, the recipe made 18 good-sized muffins. I'll definitely be making this recipe every time I have ripe bananas in the house!
This recipe made 12 perfect muffins. They rose just beautifully. The only difference was I added coconut instead of walnuts.This is a TERRIFIC muffin recipe and they are absolutely delicious!
Very good! I made mini muffins and they only needed to be baked for 15-20 minutes. I used 3/4 cup whole wheat flour and 1 1/4 c. white flour.
Great Recipe!
It was pretty sweet, but nice and dense, too. It's not as much a breakfast muffin as a healthy dessert muffin, which is exactly what I needed! To get a more dessert-y feel to it, I added 1tsp of cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla extract. I also sprinkled sugar on the tops before I baked, which gave me a nice crunchy crust. Yum!
Easy and delicious! As per other reviews, I added 1 tsp vanilla and cut back on the sugar to 3/4 cup. Instead of the nuts I threw in 1/4 cup chocolate chips. Thanks for posting!
i made this without nuts and the muffins were delicious and moist. definetly going to make them again
Made these last night and enjoyed one for breakfast this morning. I used three bananas, since that was what I had available, so mine are pretty favorful. I also added some raw suger to the tops before baking, because I like the way. :) Very delicious and pretty little muffins that baked up tall and golden. I also liked that the recipe fit 12 muffins, as that is plenty to had on hand at one time.
really good
These made a most delicious breakfast! Great recipe, very easy and extremely tasty. A definate make again :)
dilicious
Perfectly wonderful!!! Added 1/4 C of chocolate chips instead of the walnuts and we loved them. :)
YUM!!! Perfect recipe (also a great base for some creativity) and so easy to make. I also lessened the sugar a bit and they were still really sweet and delicious. I added a touch of cinnamon, omitted the nuts and added peanut butter chips. I also subtracted a little more white sugar so I could add some brown sugar.
These muffins are delicious. I followed others suggestions and added 1 tsp. vanilla extract and halved the sugar. The muffins are just all around delicious. Next time I will chop up additional walnuts for extra crunch on top. I baked them forr 35 minutes in total. I have a glasstop electric stove. They came out perfect. These would be yummy with coffee or a nice tall glass of milk. Who am I kidding these would be delicious with anything!!!
yummy! so easy--I didn't have an egg and they still came out great. I added fresh blueberries and even my one year old loved them!
A nice muffin! Lowered the temp to 325 and still took them out a minute or two early...added cinnamon and probably could have used a little more.
Very easy and good, added vanilla and cinnamon . Sprinkled brown sugar on top....this one is a keeper
I followed the recipe almost to a T, but decided to add a little less oil and all came out great. I would have added additional banana and substituted oil for apple sauce but didn't have additional bananas or apple sauce. They were yum! If your oven runs hot, I would only bake for 27-28 minutes. I left them in for 30 and if they were eaten within about a half an hour they would have been hard after a few hours..
The muffins were great! Super easy to make and delicious!! I added nutmeg and cinnamon to add to the flavor and also did half wheat and half all-purpose flour.
YUM! Just made a couple changes: substituted applesauce for the oil, reduced to sugar to 3/4 cup, and added vanilla and cinnamon as advised by Fleur-de-les.
Perfect way to use up bananas and tasted delicious. Used 1/2 cup sugar as suggested by others and omitted walnuts. 25 min. in mini muffin pan turned out great.
my husband and I agree-these are delicious and SO easy to make! ( I did it holding my 7 month old) I did add some vanilla and cinnamon, and baked for about 20 minutes
Extremely easy!!!! I love this recipe. I made a few adjustments....1/2C brown sugar, 1 cup white and 1 cup wheat flour, plain greek yogurt instead of oil and added 1t cin. and 1t vanilla. They are moist moist moist!!! I need to add a little more flavor...maybe it was the yogurt, but healthy and will feed my craving!!! Awesome recipe Sarah!!!!!
Very, VERY good. Rose beautifully but still dense, moist, delicious. My daughter and I left out the nuts and put in some chocolate chips, instead. She's two and loves to help out in the kitchen, and this recipe was perfect for little hands to help mix. We made both regular-sized muffins and mini muffins. Might do well to add a bit of vanilla or a dash of cinnamon, but overall, a great base recipe. Thank you!
loved the results with this recipe i added 1/2 cup of mini chocolate chips and left out the nuts also when cooled dusted them with powdered sugar to make the pretty
I think this recipe is a great base for banana bread or muffins... However, I did modify. My modifications: 3/4 cup sugar instead of 1 cup and I add 2 teaspoons vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon almond extract when i don't have walnuts... Have made this as a banana bread loaf as well as muffins and EVERYONE loves them!
I too used only 1/2 of sugar but I added 1 box of Banana pudding and mini chocolate chips instead of nuts. The muffins exploded with banana flavor and were very moist.
These muffins were the bomb! I only made 6 but next time I'll make a lot more. Nice rounded tops, moist, and delicious! I had to use pecans because I didn't have walnuts. Next time I might add a crumb topping.
YUMMY!!! We are wheat-free in our house; so I made these with Spelt flour - just added an extra 1\2 tsp of baking soda. I also brushed the tops of them with Maple Syrup after baking - simply scrummy. I know this will be a future family favourite!!! Thanks for sharing, Sarah.
This recipe was wonderful! Like other reviewers, I only used 1/2 cup of sugar and they were great! I also added 1 tsp of cinnamon, 1 tsp of vanilla, added 1 more banana (I love bananas!), and toasted the walnuts before I put them in the batter. I also sprinkled a few on the tops of each muffin before I baked them. They turned out great! Thank you Sarah!
Great recipe! I subbed a stick of butter for the oil and a half cup of butterscotch morsels for the nuts, and they disappeared quick!
thanks for all the reviewers suggestions to bake at 325. I don't understand why it is, because I bake muffins at 350 with no problems but I started out at 350 and then turned it down; glad I did. Also added the 1/2c. oatmeal as suggested, and threw in some mini choc. chips, 1 tsp. vanilla. Nice banana flavor, as my bananas were very ripe. Made 8 Texas size muffins. Maybe if making this as a loaf, 350 would be fine, but if muffins is what one is doing, definitely @325 degrees. Quick and easy, very tasty. *I did find them a bit dry but perhaps because I added the oatmeal for substance. Not a problem though, I just put them in a covered plastic dish when still very warm, and they 'steam' bath and make them nice and moist after a while.
