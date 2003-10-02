Sarah's Banana Bread Muffins

thanks for all the reviewers suggestions to bake at 325. I don't understand why it is, because I bake muffins at 350 with no problems but I started out at 350 and then turned it down; glad I did. Also added the 1/2c. oatmeal as suggested, and threw in some mini choc. chips, 1 tsp. vanilla. Nice banana flavor, as my bananas were very ripe. Made 8 Texas size muffins. Maybe if making this as a loaf, 350 would be fine, but if muffins is what one is doing, definitely @325 degrees. Quick and easy, very tasty. *I did find them a bit dry but perhaps because I added the oatmeal for substance. Not a problem though, I just put them in a covered plastic dish when still very warm, and they 'steam' bath and make them nice and moist after a while.