Sarah's Banana Bread Muffins

This is a recipe for people who like banana bread and muffins. These are great breakfast muffins! You may substitute coconut for some or all of the walnuts if you wish.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 muffins
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place muffin cups in muffin tin, or grease with a little butter.

  • Mix sugar, oil, and egg until creamy and light yellow in a bowl. Add bananas and walnuts. Add flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir until completely smooth. Spoon the batter into the muffin tin.

  • Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, until toothpick poked in center muffin comes out clean.

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 39.7g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 208.4mg. Full Nutrition
