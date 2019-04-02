Hash Brown Sandwich
A yummy breakfast in one dish. Hash browns are combined with eggs, bacon and cheese in a grilled sandwich. You can always substitute sausage or ham for the bacon.
Ok, this recipe gave me the inspiration to make my own version of this recipe. Take the frozen hashbrown patties and make them according to package, fry up an egg per each hash brown. Make the sandwich by placing hash brown on toast, then egg, then bacon, then a cheese slice, then topping with toast. Hubby likes to add ketchup, salt and pepper. This is a manly kind of sandwich.Read More
This took a long time to make and wasn't that great for all the work. I liked the taste, but my husband thought it was a little bland. Probably won't make it again.Read More
great sunday morning breakfast....used one medium minced yellow onion and browned it in the bacon drippings. before you say "good grief, bacon drippings will give me a heart attack in 3 days", using it once in a while ain't gonna hurt.
This took a while to make, but the end result was very tasty! I did have a hard time getting my hash brown to stay in a nice circle. Next time I make this I might try using frozen hash brown patties to make the process a little quicker too. All in all, I'll definitely make this again!
Have not made this version, but just had one locally. They used diced bacon and ham, added sour cream and green onions along with the cheese. Decadent and delicious!
While looking for something easy and yummy to make for dinner, I came across this recipe - we love to eat breakfast at night!! My only problem was trying to flip the "sandwich" to brown the other side?!?! When writing this review, my husband suggested I give it the "empty plate" award!! He finished off ever last bite and then some!!!
I baked the whole thing in my round waffle iron and it worked great.
I have never tried making this as a "sandwich" but I have frequently combined pretty much these exact ingredients as a breakfast skillet. I will usually add onion, mushrooms and green peppers or jalapenos also. Trying to make a sandwich out of it sounds a little too problematic to me. Also I don't boil potatoes for this, whenever I make baked potatoes I usually throw extra ones in. They keep well in the fridge and you can slice them for fried potatoes, peel & dice them for a quick potato hash or even potato salad or you can grate them for hash browns. Left-over baked potatoes are a great thing to keep on hand for a quick, easy meal anytime of the day. There's lots more things you can do with them than I've already mentioned.
My only complaint was as others said, it was really tricky to turn over and mine broke and we had a yummy casserole instead of a yummy sandwich! Would adding an egg to the potatoes hold them together better and make it flip easier? I don't know but will try it next time and there will be a next time.
its so good
It sounds good, but to call it "breakfast-on-the-go?" I couldn't "go" anywhere until I'd washed the caboodle of pots and pans that it takes to prepare this.
Wow, wonderfully delicious. A little hard to turn over in a high sided skillet. But all in all a delicious meal.
Keep it simple: I do this, only I make a hash brown omlet. Same idea, but rather than mess with wax paper, etc., just cook hashbrowns, fill one side and flip top - like an omlet. Quicker and less mess. :)
Good; variations are many. To Shonda, you could just put it under the broiler for a couple of minutes. If your skillet handle isn't ovenproof, use a couple of sheets of aluminum foil to mold over handle, & it is protected just fine.
I love the creativity of this breakfast sandwich. For a little ease make the hash-browns in your waffle maker, then add all the stuffing you desire. I know that it isn't a one pan meal anymore though, but it works great.
It was delicious! I substituted 4+ cups of frozen shredded potatoes (Purely Potatoes) which made the recipe much easier. I also added red onion and a few dabs of sour cream and, probably more cheese than called for.. As expected, It didn't remain a "sandwich" because the potatoes wouldn't stay together. It didn't matter, though, as it was still yummy. My husband wanted to know what it was called so he could ask for it again.
This recipe contains everything I would love to eat on occasion. However, the photo of the end result looked so messy, I am sure the cook had as much trouble turning over a plate sized sandwich as I would have. My solution: Make individual "sandwiches" of the same recipe. Handling the smaller version should be neater, easier, and make the cook happier.
I've been making hash brown sandwiches for a while.The only thing I do differently is I bake potatoes in the microwave the night before,let them cool over night, if you don't want the potato skin grated in, cut them in half and grate. the skin protects your fingers from the grater and makes it easier for the kids to help.I fry them in a pan til brown on both sides and use the spatula to quarter the circle .Then put your filling on one side and flip the other side over.You'll have wedges instead of rounds but it cuts out a lot of steps and it's always yummy.I love hash browns so anyway is good for me!
Right on! This was great & easy...I boiled the potatoes the b gut before so it was quick work for breakfast! Thanks for sharing!
Do my feeble eyes deceive me? It does not look like hash browns on the bottom, it looks like pie crust. I have trouble fluting my crusts, so I know I couldn't do it to hash browns. The griddle worked easier than a regular skillet. I used the empty plate to turn it into. I like the variations I can make with it.
I've made this several times, not having a recipe! This is the first recipe I've seen for something like this. However, I made it with hash brown patties and sometimes with ham. My inspiration came from a breakfast sandwich at a breakfast/lunch restaurant with the "bread" made out of potato pancakes. I love the convenience of a breakfast sandwich instead of separate portions. I change up the cheese flavors also. Delicious!!
Have not made but will. I have made hash browns for 58 years & pre cooked the potatoes the first time only. I make them in a large, sprayed iron skillet. Works for me.
It wasn’t too bad! Worth a try, but I don’t know if I would make it again!
This didn't take any longer than any other breakfast recipe. I even carmelized my bacon and it didn't take any longer. It was a great recipe and my family enjoyed it!! It was a cool twist to the usual quesadillas that I make. In my opinion, Klutz isn't klutzy in the kitchen at all! ;)
At the end of the day before I get to make it again. No I will not change anything to it.
We just had this for brunch today....used ham and diced pepperoni instead of bacon, served with homemade biscuits and honey and fresh fruit salad. The turning problem was solved by having a second skillet oiled and ready, put it on top and flipped...worked perfectly! I will be making this again!!!
