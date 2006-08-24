Banana Nut Muffins
A banana muffin without the guilt.
A banana muffin without the guilt.
I omitted the lemon zest, replaced the oil that the recipe asked for with 1/3 cup of applesauce, added an extra 1/4 cup of bananas, and also added some extra chopped walnuts, as it seemed like there weren't quite enough. I don't have a standard-sized muffin tin, so I just filled my 24-mini-muffin-tin. The result? Heavenly, and even lower in fat!Read More
the perfect amount of bananalicous flavor all wrapped up in a muffin! a definite winner with my roommate! i added extra walnuts and about a cup of flaky, multi-grain cereal for extra texture. then i mixed that same cereal with some brown sugar to create a sweet and crunchy topping.Read More
I omitted the lemon zest, replaced the oil that the recipe asked for with 1/3 cup of applesauce, added an extra 1/4 cup of bananas, and also added some extra chopped walnuts, as it seemed like there weren't quite enough. I don't have a standard-sized muffin tin, so I just filled my 24-mini-muffin-tin. The result? Heavenly, and even lower in fat!
We added a package of vanilla instant pudding mix and 1/2 cup applesauce and 1/4 cup milk to the batter for added moistness. Cut down the oil to 1 TBSP. Added 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon and 1/2 cup rolled oats. Also put in about 1 and 1/2 cups of mashed banana. Baked in our oven at 350 for 23 minutes. Delish! Would be great with mini chocolate chips!
This will be a great muffin for my husband and kids to "grab n go" in the morning. I doubled the recipe, cut back on the white sugar, added 1/2 C brown sugar, and it gave them a wonderful bronze color and flavor! I omitted the lemon zest, and instead simply added Vanilla Extract. I increased the amount of banana as well, using 4 large ripe bananas. I also added extra walnuts for more protein content. All in all I will probably be making this recipe again. Thanks!
So easy and good!! I was a bit lazy, so I used whole eggs ( instead of just whites). Also, measured 1/2 cup of walnuts. They came out perfect! Me, my husband and my 10 y.old loved them. Keeper!:) Thanks.
Very delicious muffins, although I did a few alterations. I used whole wheat flour and omitted the zest. I also Cut up length wise a piece of banana and put it in the center of the muffin which made it so moist and a nice surprise in the middle. And you can also add some blueberries to make it even more delish
Love, love, love this recipe. Didn't change anything and will definately make again. Thanks for the post.
These muffins are really easy to make and very good. I do recommend adding more walnuts then the recipe calls for. And i used one whole egg and one egg white.
After reading others suggestions I made the following changes: 1/4 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla extract, 1/2 cup chopped walnuts, 1 3/4 cups mashed bananas (about 3 1/2 bananas) and 1/2 tsp cinnamon. They were great..low cal and quick to fix.
the perfect amount of bananalicous flavor all wrapped up in a muffin! a definite winner with my roommate! i added extra walnuts and about a cup of flaky, multi-grain cereal for extra texture. then i mixed that same cereal with some brown sugar to create a sweet and crunchy topping.
I found these muffins to be very dry. I will not make them again.
These muffins were delicious!! The lemon zest made it wonderfully refreshing! I will definitely make them again. I added 1/2 cup of walnuts instead of 1/4 cup.
The best muffin recipe I've found! I used pecans instead of walnut because that's what I had in the cabinet, and I used 1/2 cup of nuts instead of 1/4.
If you top these right then these banana muffins transform themselves into muffins for the masses. These muffins are for people that typically can't stand banana bread/muffins or anything banana flavored for that matter. With that said, I followed everybody's advice and added my own banana-taming ingredients: added the cinnamon, added the vanilla, used olive oil, 2 cups pureed banana, 1 cup all purpose, 1/2 cup whole wheat, 3 tsp baking powder, 1 whole egg, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 tbsp fresh squeezed OJ, 1 tbsp oatmeal, 2 tbsp crushed frosted fiber one mini wheats, and oats/almonds/soy nuts. Keep the nuts out of the batter. The nuts on top warn people with nut allergies to skip over to the nut-free table. Toppings I used (just mix and scoop on top of muffin batter) 1. crushed almonds and maple syrup 2. crushed toasted soy nuts and dark honey 3. oats
No frills here - just a straight up delicious banana muffin. Used 1 egg instead of 2 egg whites. These came out nicely domed, moist, and full of banana flavor.
THIS IS YUMMY!!! i know my husband will love them I DO !! i put more nuts and bananas but they are still beyond awesome i sooo saved this and will be using it soon :) again and again LOL
Wonderful recipe!! sometimes I omit the nuts and add chocolate chips!! this is a family favorite
I followed the recipe exactly, cooked for 20 minutes and found them heavy and a bit tough, although the flavor is good. You may want to add baking powder to the recipe. I found it odd that a muffin recipe would call for 1/4 tsp of baking soda, like a cookie.
Muffins are very mild in flavor, next time I may add a little bit more banana, but they were easy and quick to make.
very good. I used 1 whole egg instead of 2 egg whites and crushed up walnuts on top
The rating may be fault. I modified the recipe and used Splenda and low sodium salt for a healthier alternative. Although the taste was good, the texture was rubbery and the batter cemented itself to the paper cups. Next time I'll kick the fake stuff and go native!!
Yum! Like most, I changed some things. I used orange zest instead of lemon. Added a 1/4 cup extra banana and a dash of vanilla. And I doubled the walnuts and exchanged apple sauce for the oil.
Quick, easy, non-fussy, good old-fashioned recipe! Sometimes you just want something simple and this recipe gets it right. Only 4 stars because once I tasted it I realized some spices were missing that usually go with banana nut muffins/breads. So the 2nd batch I made, I added a touch of cinnamon, nutmeg, and 1 tsp vanilla flavoring. Yet still, a great recipe for a delicious breakfast muffin. Bravo!
5 stars!!! You can't mess this recipe up, its easy, healthy and delicious. I make my own baking powder at home and the muffins came out fluffy and light.
The recipe was wonderful. It was my first time ever making muffins from scratch! I cut the recipe in half because I only had 1 banana. I did make some changes. Instead of vegetable oil I used butter. I used pecans because I didn't have any walnuts. I added white chocolate chips too! Otherwise, everything was the same.
These are so good! They taste delicious and are super moist. I froze some to save for later and just thawed them out today. They are just as good now as they were fresh! This recipe rocks!
they weren't sweet enough for me
I love this recipe and so does all my friends and family. I added more walnuts and also dried cranberries - Instead of using a regular muffin tin - I used 4 mini muffin tins - great when all you want is a bite ot two of sommething good.
I used chocolate chips and vanilla extract instead of walnuts and lemon zest because those were what I had on hand. Also, I used 1 egg white and 1 whole egg because the yolk escaped into the bowl. The results were great. These muffins have a great, light texture.
I'm sorry but I was uttely dissapointed in these. They were too dense, not fluffy at all and they weren't flavorful enough. I won't be making these again.
These muffins are just DELICIOUS! I did change it a bit though; i added a tsp of cinnamon and a pinch of fresh nutmeg. I also substituted the zest for a tsp of vanilla extract. For a crunchy topping, i added some raw sugar on top before popping it in the oven. Delicious and crunchy. Although I only got 11 muffins, i will definitely make this again!
This is a great recipe! We had house guest & I whipped these up in no time. I used pecans instead of walnuts and added a little ground cloves and cinnamon. Light & fluffy & delicious!
This recipe was quick and easy. However, I found the muffins to be dry and a bit bland. I also used 1/2 cup of walnuts instead of the 1/4 cup suggested. The lemon zest was a nice touch.
This is a really good no-guilt recipe! I used 1 1/2 cups white whole wheat(instead of AP flour), 2/3 cup of sugar(instead of 3/4), 2 TBL oil(instead of 3 TBL), 2 eggs(instead of 2 egg whites), three ripe bananas. And then added 1/2 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp vanilla( I add vanilla to everything!). I made three types with this batch. I made six plain ones, without nuts and sprinkled cinnamon/sugar on top before baking. Another four, with 2 TbL white chocolate chips and chopped walnuts and sprinkled chopped walnuts on top before baking. The last four had chocolate chips. I was able to get 14 muffins from this recipe. They were fluffy and rose nicley, not dense at all. Packed with flavor! A definite Keeper for muffins!! PLUS, these are way healthier than the store bought ones! ****** Update: I used this crumb topping and they are so good! -1/3 cup packed brown sugar, 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1 tablespoon butter
It tasted so light and delicious. Although, not being calorie conscious I used whole eggs and since I hate tough muffins I used cake flour so over mixing the batter would not be a problem. When bananas could add so much moister who needs buttermilk or yogurt? Thanks Mom!
I used a whole egg instead of two egg whites and reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup and they turned out great.
Very tasty. I used whole wheat flour and I think I should have used a little less than the recipe calls for. But other than that, they turned out really well.
Quick and easy!
I loved the recipe,kinda tweeked it a little.I added 2 tbs. molasses,ground almonds,3 tsp. cinnamon,pinch of dried ginger.And of all the times,my gas stove wouldn't light,so I had to microwave this.I've never micro a loaf of bread b4.A ;little dry,but real good.
I made some slight changes. I did 3/4 cup white flour and 3/4 cup wheat flour. I changed to sugar for 1/2 cup honey and oil for 1/3 cup applesauce. I also did a little more banana and added more walnuts. This recipe is great!
Added 1/4 cup more walnuts than the recipe called for, but these should be called vanishing muffins, they're gone before they've completely cooled!
These were delicious!!! I omited the lemon zest and replaced the vegetable oil for orange juice to make them lighter. Great recipe!
This is a simple and good recipe. Cook time in my oven was a bit shorter than described here (about 15 minutes per batch). I doubled the recipe, but omitted the lemon zest and walnuts. If I make these again, I might add some cinnamon or nutmeg and some vanilla extract. Overall, though, very good recipe.
I made this recipe in a rush one morning so I could give some to my girlfriend before she went to work. They were delicious. Light and fluffy as opposed to heavy and greasy like many oil-filled recipes. This one goes in my recipe book! Thanks.
These muffins were great! I omitted the lemon zest because I'm not a big lemon fan, but they turned out awesome! I made six large muffins instead.
I used a hefty 1 cup of mashed banana, omitted lemon zest, adding a couple drops of lemon juice, and only put the walnuts on top (no measuring). Baked for 27 minutes in my stoneware muffin pan to get the perfect browning. Amazing muffins with the perfect amount of banana and walnuts! I will make this again and again!
This was a favorite for my kids and especially my husband. I was in such a rush that after I poured the batter in the muffin cases I noticed that I forgot to add the nuts, so I sprinkle them on top and push them in. They still turned out delicious!
I made this recipe for mini muffins, which were used for gift baskets for a conference. This recipe was awesome. The muffins smelled wonderful, and tasted even better, I did cut the lemon zest by half in my second batch. I will be using this recipe again. Thanks for posting it.
I omitted lemon zest and walnut; replaced 1/2 C of flour with bran and added 1/4 C flax seed (half ground and half whole); added 1/2 t cinnamon; ginger, all spice & nutmeg - 1/4 t each; replaced sugar with Splenda and reduced the amount to 1/2 C; replaced oil with prune juice and added drops of almond extract and coconut essence into the batch. It's not fat free but you're getting good fats from the flax and with added bran for more fiber.
I didn't really know how to rate this recipe! I could hardly stir the mixture together, (DRY). I didn't have anymore bananas so I added some applesauce. It made it so I could stir it but when the came out of the oven (and cooled slightly) they were a bit rubbery. I will not be making them again.
This has become my favorite recipe lately. I use whole wheat flour and make these as mini muffins (and cut the cooking time) every week for my toddler. They are a perfect snack. He thinks he's getting a sweet treat, and I feel like he's getting something healthy. Everyone I've made them for, including a lot of other young kids, loves them. I highly recommend.
These were delicious but a little dry because I didn't add enough banana. The lemon zest was a nice touch, but next time I'll use half the amount so the lemon flavor isn't so dominant.
Made these the other morning in about 20 min and they turned out great. I added some flax seed for digestion. Only wish I'd made more : )
Soooooooooooooo goooooooooood! It's hard to believe the muffins contain no butter. You should try them.
I followed this recipe exactly. They were so dense, nothing like in the photo. Hard and chewy. Such a disappointment.
MMMM yummy! I too changed a few things...increased banana to 3/4 cup, added 3/4 cup apple strawberry sauce, reduced sugar to 1/2 cup and added 2/3 cup of wheat bran, and reduced oil to 2tblsp, added 1cup of pecans insteasd of walnuts. Baked for 22 mins....sooooo good
Yummy. Thanks for the recipe! I reduced to 1 tbs oil, added a little apple sauce, 1/2 cup walnuts and 1/4 tsp vanilla. :)
Worst banana nut muffin recipe. Muffins are dry, heavy and tastless. Sorry but I won't be doing this recipe again.
I think these muffins were wonderful. A little mild in flavor though. Next time I will be adding more bananas and walnuts. I hadn't read the reviews until after I made the muffins so I will def be making some changes. But overall they were great and came out nicely.
Mine was very dry for some reason..... I wonder what I needed to do to make it more moist. Any pointers???
These are delicious! I use 3 TBS melted butter and 1/2 cup brown sugar instead of the white. I have made them with and without the lemon zest; they are good both ways but the zest certainly adds something. I like to make these each week with leftover, too-brown bananas, split them and freeze them so they're ready to toast for breakfast.
I didn't have lemon zest, but I added a little cinnamon and a half a cup of raspberries and they turned out really well. Great recipe.
I doubled the recipe, omitted the lemon peel, split in two, added 1 cup chopped pecans to one batch and 1 cup chocolate chips and 1/4tsp of cinnamon to the other. These turned out great!! Not too sweet but still moist!
I would love to give this 5 stars, but I made so many changes, I wouldn't be rating the original recipe. It's an excellent base, though! I wanted something a bit more nourishing (and wheat-free due to allergies), so I used 3/4 cup white spelt flour, 1/2 cup whole spelt flour, and 1/4 cup flaxmeal in place of the AP flour. I also used 1/4 cup brown sugar, 1 tbs. agave syrup and 1 packet of stevia in place of the white sugar, and I reduced the oil (olive) to 2 tbs. I whipped the egg whites to soft peaks and folded them into the batter with the nuts at the end. They baked for 20 minutes and came out beautifully--light and fluffy! My only complaint is that while I filled 12 standard-sized muffin cups, there was only enough batter to fill the cups halfway, and the result was teeny tiny muffins! This recipe really only makes enough batter for 8 standard-sized muffins.
Feel free to add some extra bananas and other fresh fruit... I ran out of bananas on the second batch so I added some strawberries and a couple tablespoons of orange marmalade. They were yummy! You could also use half whole wheat flour and half regular all purpose for a more earthy taste. If your watching what you eat these are great! Just don't expect decadent... they are just sweet enough and healthier than regular muffins. Super easy and I will definitely make these again! THankS!
I used: whole wheat flour, 2 whole eggs, light brown sugar, canola oil, dried orange zest, approx. 1 cup walnuts, 2 large bananas, cinnamon and vanilla powder. Still hot in the tins but the one just sampled is pretty outstanding!
I added extra banana to the mixture. Not as sweet as much as it could've been but definetly a lot of banana flavor. Also very moist.
delicious and excellent. perfectly moist
This is the best banana nut muffin recipe I've made, but I would use pecans instead of walnuts.
I was looking for a lighter banana muffin recipe but one that my kids would still enjoy. This recipe fit the bill! They LOVED them and I did too. I did make a few minor modifications. I left out the lemon, used one whole egg instead of 2 whites, used 2T oil instead of three, used 1 1/2 cups of banana, added 1/2 tsp. Pampered chef cinnamon blend and lastly added 2 T. wheat germ to the flour. It sounds like I changed too much but really it was quick, easy, light and tasty. Great basic recipe without all the butter and oil in typical muffins but not tough like some low fat recipes.
This was my first time making banana nut muffins and I found this recipe to be easy with great results! The muffins are soft and very delicious! I left out the lemon zest as I'm not a big fan of lemon.
Simply delicious muffins! I used freshly ground white wheat (lighter than standard red wheat and very healthy) The muffins were awesome. I plan to use only 1/2 cup sugar next time. Thanks for the recipe.
These are super good! My husband doesn't like bananas cooked, raved about them. Definitely a keeper!
Much easier to make than I thought they would! I used three previously frozen bananas. They rose beautifully, but could use more flavor. Mine weren't overly banana-y. Perhaps some vanilla extract would improve the flavor.
These are sooo.... Delisious! They didnt last long in my family. Everyone Loved them! Thanks!
Exactly what I had in mind - a perfect breakfast muffin!
Very quick, easy, & delicious! I didn't get 12 muffins, but got 10 (I divided them with an ice cream scoop to ensure the same size for every muffin). All 10 disappeared within the first 30 minutes out of the oven. I also added 1 Tsp of vanilla, 1 Tsp of cinnamon, and used 1/2 cup of walnuts.
The flavor was good but I would have liked a less dense result. Followed recipe perfectly.
These were a hit with my toddler! To make them a little more healthy, I only used 1/2c sugar, replaced 1/4c flour with whole wheat, & replaced oil w/ applesauce. I was just short of one cup banana, so I went out on a limb & added sweet potato puree to make up the difference (had some in the freezer); gave them a buttery flavor - yum.
I followed this recipe to the t and they came out dry! I don't think i will reuse this again.
Very moist, great flavor, but changed a few things. Added a tsp. of vanilla extract and a dash of cinnamon, but omitted the lemon zest. Also added a tbsp. of sour cream as I do with banana nut bread. Turned out great, will definitely make this again!
Really easy to make. Followed it all apart from adding chopped walnuts. Did leave some plane banana, but preferred with the nuts.Will definitely make again.
My boyfriend and I love this recipe. I did sub regular flour for whole wheat flour and I used splenda instead of white sugar. They still turned out moist.
I found these a little on the dry side but they were still good enough to eat
These were great. I used mini muffin tins, so baking time was decreased to approx 14 minutes. Light & yummy.
overall taste is pleasant and nice. However the muffin is abit too dry and lack of moist.
I made these for my grandma who has high cholesterol levels.She said that they were too sweet for her and they were a bit hard too.The nuts were a nice addition though...
I love this recipe because I always have everything on hand to make them. They come out a little dense, but they are a healthy, filling snack, and they do taste and smell lovely. I add a heaping handful of walnets, some cinnamon and a little vanilla when I make these. Thanks for the recipe!
Just made this, this very morning, nothing special. Did everything but the lemon zest, that might have made a difference.
I made these for my roommates when they were studying finals and they loved them! They were healthy and easy, we had all of the ingredients on hand.
Super fabulous! I didn't change a thing! These were super moist and the lemon zest was a nice addition. I will definitely make these again!
I used butter instead of oil, doubled the amount of nuts and added vanilla. Very lovely muffins!
These turned out delicious! I had to make a few adjustments simply because I didn't have all the ingredients on hand. I used unbleached whole-wheat flour (a preference) and replaced the sugar with 1/4c. Splenda Brown Sugar and 1/2c. Splenda. I used one whole egg and since I didn't have any baking soda (I know.. I know), I went without. I also didn't have plain walnuts so I crushed up some Pralines. I love to cook but have a tendency to be a very bad baker. But oh my did these turn out great! My husband gobbled them right up! The lemon zest was an absolute prefect compliment and made them taste very fresh. I will definitely be making these again and will try varying up the fruit selection. Thanks for the recipe!!
Only left out the lemon zest because I didn't have any on hand. Turned out very well and will make again.
I was a bit disappointed with this recipe. The batter was very dry so I added a 1/4 cup of milk. The flavor was there BUT it lacked moisture. This is the first muffin recipe I've come across that doesn't have liquid (milk) in it. Three tbsp vegetable oil is definitely not enough.
My husband (Mr. Picky) says I never put enough nuts in banana bread. I saw this recipe and decided to make it instead of bread. I used 1/2 cup of sugar and two whole eggs. I dumped in 1 1/2 cups of walnut halves. He gave it a five. Will wonders never cease.
I doubled the recipe and used pecans instead of walnuts. Absolutely wonderful! Moist, tasty and a great way to get rid of all those ripe bananas! Thanks for the recipe!
Cooked too long - need to reduce cooking time.
hunted for this recipe just today and didn't waste any time making them. Fantabulous! And to think they don't even have that much fat. You have to give em' a try!
These came out great! As a single girl I always har some bananas that go to waste (but not enough for bread) so this is a great way to use them. I followed the comments' suggestion and carefully folded wet ingredients into dry and they came out perfectly moist. I sprinkled raw sugar on top for a candied effect on top.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections