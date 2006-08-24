Banana Nut Muffins

4.4
239 Ratings
  • 5 149
  • 4 59
  • 3 23
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

A banana muffin without the guilt.

Recipe by Mom

Gallery
53 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 dozen muffins
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray muffin tins with non-stick cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • In large bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, soda, and salt.

  • In a medium bowl, beat egg whites slightly. Stir in bananas, sugar, oil, and lemon peel. Add to flour mixture, stirring just until combined. Stir in walnuts. Fill muffin pan cups 2/3 full.

  • Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until tops are lightly browned. Remove muffins from pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
171 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 5.2g; sodium 121.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022