Best Brownies Ever

Rating: 3.71 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Aren't these brownies the best!

By Amy K

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 brownies
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a 15x10 inch baking pan.

  • Combine the margarine and the sugar in a large mixing bowl; use an electric mixer to beat until light. Beat in the eggs and vanilla; mix well. Whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, walnuts, and salt in a large bowl. Stir the flour mixture into the egg mixture, mixing just until dry ingredients are incorporated. Spoon batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake brownies in the preheated oven until the edges begin to pull away from the sides of the pan, 40 to 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
578 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 80g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 345.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Silky
Rating: 2 stars
05/19/2009
Disappointing. A huge batch of pretty bland brownies. I wish we'd made a partial batch. Read More
Helpful
(34)
Autumn
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2009
My family loved this recipe!! I only did two things differently: first I used raspberry extract instead of the vanilla extract and second I added 2/3 cup Hershey's chocolate sauce ((for added chocolaty flavor)). Next time I will use Priscilla Weaver's Hot Fudge Sauce instead of the hershey's. http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Hot-Fudge-Sauce/Detail.aspx This does make a HUGE batch though, so if making it for a family of four I would suggest cutting the recipe in half. Thanks so much Amy!! These are our new favorite brownies!!! ((I will never buy store bought again!)) Read More
Helpful
(26)
Jessica
Rating: 5 stars
08/10/2009
I "fourthed" the recipe because it sounded like so much! The batter had such a great flavor. After they baked and cooled I dusted lightly with powdered sugar. They were awesome! Read More
Helpful
(20)
ELLIEB2000
Rating: 4 stars
08/20/2009
I made these in a 13 x 9 pan baked about 55 min and I added a squirt of Hershey's syrup (maybe 1/4 cup maybe less) because I didn't think the batter tasted chocalatly enough incresing the cocoa would have worked too I just happened to have the syrup. They are very deep over 1 1/2" thick. These are very tasty although not as fudgy as I would expect. I just had one warm from the oven the family will give me more info later. I have chickens and many eggs so the idea of a recipe that uses 8 eggs is a good thing to me. Cutting the recipe in half would make nice deep dish brownies in a "brownie pan" (11x9). I will make these again! Read More
Helpful
(10)
MoonRidr
Rating: 1 stars
05/23/2009
yeah -- sounds pretty boring (and WAY too sweet) to me too Read More
Helpful
(10)
traci128
Rating: 4 stars
10/10/2011
I made a couple of adjustments - but love this recipe! I added an extra 1/4 cup of cocoa - changed the sugar amount to 2 1/2 cups and then added 3/4 cup of splenda for baking. I also baked it in a 9x13 pan - so almost a cakelike brownie. Great texture and taste! Read More
Helpful
(5)
jesshinkle08
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2013
100% the greatest brownie recipe I have used yet! I skipped the icing step (trust me, they're sweet & gooey enough!) and poured on a cup of halved walnuts before popping the pan in the oven. They were amazing. Every last crumb. Read More
Helpful
(3)
