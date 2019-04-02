This is a salt and vinegar chicken recipe that can be made in the oven or on a grill. It has a very salty, vinegary taste and a crispy outside. To make this on a grill, follow the recipe, but you may use a disposable foil pan instead of a baking dish.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
418 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 37.6g; cholesterol 81.8mg; sodium 936.7mg. Full Nutrition
I made this recipe last night and was thoroughly impressed! After reading previous reviews I added pepper and garlic to the marinade (and used red wine vinegar because that's all I had) and left bone in skin on chicken breasts marinating about 5 hours. I was so afraid during the day that I would be making pickled chicken but what a delicious recipe. I cooked the chicken on a rack and basted with the boiled marinade 3 times during cooking and the skin was crisp, the chicken very moist and tasty. Usually I find that whatever you do to chicken tastes good on the outside but the chicken under the skin just tastes boring and plain, but this was so juicy and flavorful (and not strong or vinegary at all). This is the best recipe I have ever used on this cut of chicken, and will be a staple in my house from now on. Thank you!!
After reading the reviews I was very intriged with this recipe. It didn't live up to my expecations. I marinated for two hours and I still found the chicken boring even after adding my own spices.(garlic and pepper). The reason that I even gave the recipe a three is because of the sauce or should I say the potential of the sauce. Instead of discarding the marinade I drained it and removed the oil from the top. then boiled it for a min to make sure it didn't still have bacteria because the chicken at this point is still not cooked. I added a couple of cups of chicken broth. Thickened it just slightly with flour. Grated 3 cloves of garlic and added it in along with a teaspoon of chocken stock mix. It turned out like a jus. I ended up tearing the chicken up and eating it with my rice and smothered with the sauce. Yummy.
Hubby and kids absolutely LOVE salt and vinegar chips and because I thought this recipe sounded like such a kick, I decided to give it a whirl. It was great and not overpowering at all. I marinated for about two and a half hours but did not add the suggested marinade to my roasting pan. Actually, I put the chicken on a rack so it could crisp up all over and just basted every now and then. I also topped the chicken with my usual garlic and onion powders, salt and pepper and a bit of italian seasoning. Rave reviews "Dinnersready" and thanks so much!
Great! I read several negative reviews and I think too many people rely ONLY on teh cooks instructions and dont add personal touches of their own. Well, I made this last night for my fella and I. I used 1.5 cups apple cider vinegar and half cup italian dressing (as another suggested), used the 3 teaspoons salt BUT also added 1 teasppoon garlic salt. Also, used Emerill's poultry seasoning - 1 tablespoon. I used chicken breasts -- delicious. They didnt get crunchy but they were SOOOO moist and flavorful (I like vinegar). Marinated for 1.5 hours. And served over white rice where I could ladel some of the oven cooked marinade over. If you like vinegar, this is a keeper. Thank you for posting!
My daughter loved this chicken! She said after her favorite lemon baked chicken - this is her favorite and she definitely wants me to make it again. Most of the time we have a recipe and move on to another version.... but I think this one will stick around for awhile!
I recommend that you only do half of the cider vinegar and half italian dressing and keep the rest the same. It still has a tang to it. If I used all cider vinegar I think it would have been too much. Overall it was tasty. (p.s. I added garlic powder and pepper like others)
Yummy! I was skeptical after reading the recipe & the ingredients, but, am I glad I tried it. This is simply yum yum. I used thighs and baked them on a broiler pan for 30 minutes, then broiled until they browned up. Every recipes that we have tried on this website has been very good so far. We enjoy trying different things rather than the same old thing! Thanks for sharing!!
This is a really good recipe. We all just loved it and it is a keeper. I was just wondering why so many of the viewers change the recipes and then say they were either disappointed or the recipe did not live up to their expectations. I like to read the reviews from the viewers that used the complete recipe and then give their opinion. Just an observation! PJ
Very easy to make and it turned out great!!! It's not too salty or too vinegary. (is that even a word? :0 ) It crisps up very nice. I put it on broil for a few minutes to make it crisp up faster but I'm sure it would have done fine without broiling it. I was just impatient!! Anyway, enjoy, it's good and simple!!
I LOVE this recipe!!! I follow the directions exactly and it came out perfect! I also tried it another way, whereas I did everything as per the recipes directions but I also sprinkled italian seasoning on it. I usually cook it covered for the allotted time, then remove tinfoil, remove extra juice and put it under the broiler, sprinkle it with Tony Chacher's Creole Seasoning or Montreal seasoning and let it sit under the broiler till it's golden and crispy. It is DELICIOUS! I make this all the time and everyone loves it! My 8 year old says its her favorite dish! Goes great served with saffron rice. and if done right, you can use the marinade to make a gravy, needs to be diluted with chicken broth though :)
Just like a number of others, I was a tad frightened of this recipe. My husband came in from outside while it was cooking and said "are we having vinegar for dinner?" But he was also the first one who said "this is quite yummy". Don't be afraid of it, just try it. I know we'll be having this again.
Meh. I was expecting a wow factor, but it wasn't there. Not really tangy or anymore special than plain oven baked chicken. I marinated for about 8 hours. The only change I made was to use Mrs. Dash instead of poultry seasoning (it's what I had). It's OK.
This was a very good recipe. The chicken turned out very juicy. I also added garlic and black pepper to the marinade. The flavor was good just needed to be marinated for longer. Overall I would try again with slight modifications.
I loved this recipe it is so simple. I did use thighs with bone in and added 5 smashed cloves of garlic to the recipe. Also I baked it at 400 degrees to brown it better. Goes great with au gratin potatoes and a green salad.
I Enjoyed this dish but it was not my favorite. I used regular white vinegar and added some red wine. I did half vinegar and half red wine. I wanted it to have more flavor. Maybe next time I will marinate longer then 2 hours
This was good, but not Great. I marinated for one hour and baked. While the skin did get a bit crispy, and the chicken was juicy, the chicken wasn't very flavorful. I have definitely had better baked chicken. I probably won't make this again.
My hubby and I love apple cider vinegar to the point that he drinks it straight sometimes! I decided to look up some recipes and came across this one. I was never a big chicken baker but WOWWW!! I LOVE this recipe! I use to refuse to cook any sort of chicken still on the bone but this recipe made it so easy and it coooked perfectly! I use tinfoil over the top of it until 10 minutes before then I remove the tinfoil, sprinkle with a tiny bit of montreal seasoning. At the end, I pop it under the broiler for just a few seconds to make the tops crispy and good and its great! I always serve it over rice and use the extra marinated to make a quick super vinegarry gravey
All I can say is, WOW!! This was some of the best chicken I have ever had! I don't know what's up with the negative reviews. It can only be that they do not like vinegar or salt, or great chicken. The skin had a nice crispy texture and tasted a bit like salt and vinegar potato chips. The chicken itself was very moist and tasty. The only change I made was to marinate it for 24 hours in the fridge, and then when it was done I broiled it for about 4 minutes. My boyfriend is a picky eater and he LOVED this!! Thank you for sharing this recipe. I will be making it again and again. I can't wait to try it on the grill this summer!!
This was yummy! My husband didn't like it, but he's not a fan of vinegary foods. I loved it though! I did marinate for 24 hours though and added more salt. It made the edges of the chicken more salty/vinegary. I also used skinless chicken breasts. I think it would have turned out better with the skin on either thigh or breast meat, but it's all I had. Very yummy!
Far superior for grilling than as oven baked chicken. I've had the best results with both versions of this marinade by reducing the oil, increasing the spices, and, if you must bake it, going at a strong 400-425 heat for the chicken to really absorb the flavors and get some crisping. Just watch the timing/ color, accordingly. Why do people complain about ingredient proportions so much- just adjust the spices, seasonings,etc. to your individual tastes and use recipes with flexibility, not as hard and fast dictates! ( Fresh garlic, Greek olives, mixed vinegars,more pepper, olive oil etc.- get the basic idea and play with it.....
This recipe was soooo yummy! My husband and three kids all thought so too. They have already asked me to make this a regular. I marinated it for an hour but, I think I might try it a little longer next time, because we loved the flavor so much. I did turn on the broiler at the end to really crisp the skin. It was delicious.
My family has been making this recipe for 20 years. The only thing different is that we add black pepper to the marinade. We've always cooked it on the grill directly, and baste it periodically. Turns out great. Even the kids love it.
I have made this for years I use 3 TBlsoopns of salt.put in blender and it turns out great.I do this on the grill all summer long. if I do't have time to marinate i put all the chicken in a pan bring it to a boil and shut it off then go to the grill. fantastic...
I marinated the dish overnight, but the flavor the chicken became too tangy, almost tough.
Cooked as advertised and i turned out good. I would def. let it marinate for a day before cooking. Threw it in the broiler for about 5 minutes after it was done in the oven and the skin was crispy while the inside remained moist. Will make again with slight changes.
We liked this recipe. I used bone-in thighs, so increased the initial baking time to 40 minutes, and then kicked the temperature up to 425 after I drained off the marinade, and cooked for another 20. Otherwise, I followed this to the letter. Very good!
I did not care for this recipe. Followed the recipe as stated except that I only had skinless chicken. The vinegar was too strong. And yes, I did try to spruce it up with a few spices but they were still overpowered by vinegar.
We loved this! I added two more pieces of chicken, and the garlic as suggested by another reviewer, and would consider cutting back on the amount of marinade next time just to save on ingredients, and flipping the chicken often. The chicken was really so moist and flavorful, and the skin had an amazing flavor! I am considering reducing some of the marinade next time to have at the table to use as a sauce for the chicken or perhaps rice. Thanks!
This is amazing! I tried this recipe with a bit of hesitation, followed the ingredients to a T, which I usually do not, as I have my own preferences. The poultry seasoning I use is my own blend of sage, thyme, ginger, rosemary and savory. My daughter who does not like poultry loved it! I am fixing this up again tonight. It is so simple as well. Especially since my husband cooks it on the grill in a disposable foil pan. I will be marinating it for at least 6 hours, as I did the first time. I noticed some reviews mentioned Italian dressing. What's that about? With a good poultry seasoning, there is no need.
This turned out good. The only changes I made were that I scaled it down to only 2 servings and put it under the broiler for a few minutes at the end of cooking to crisp up the skin. Very good.
This recipe was given to me by my best friends mother when I was a teenage (I am now 62 yrs. old) and I've used this recipe ever since and love it. I cut the vinegar and oil amounts in half and keep the rest the same and I use it to baste chicken on the grill. I have never tried baking it in the oven in the marinade, but will try it that way in the future.
This was realy good, I only marinated it for about an hour and a half. The marinade smelled really tangy, so I thought that the chicken might be a bit too much, but it was very subtle. And the skin went nice and crunchy. Really good, although I might marinate a bit longer next time.
I marinated the chicken overnight and it was so tender and juicy with a powerful but not overpowering tang. My friends were virtually unanimous in their praise for this one. DinnersReady indeed! Thanks.
I scaled it down to two servings, but found it difficult to use 1/4 of an egg, so I used a whole one. Otherwise, I made it exactly as written. It was good, but did not have the pronounced vinegar taste I had expected. Even after the chicken was done (reached an internal temp of 165), the skin hadn't crisped up much. Next time, (if there is one), I'll add pepper and garlic to the marinade and finish it under the broiler.
This sounded like a dull recipe but my husband said it was the best chicken he has ever had. The only change I made was to add extra garlic. I used boneless/skinless thighs and they were really moist. A keeper for sure!
All in all pretty good. I cut the recipe in half and used only 4 thighs. I marinated it all day in my vacuum marinator before cooking. It was good, but the marinade flavor didn't go all the way through the meat, so even in the marinator, overnight would probably be better. I also had trouble getting it to brown, so I had to finish it for about 10 minutes under the broil setting on my oven.
I made this on a whim. I used bone-in thighs, marinated overnight, and baked on 400 until done. My husband and I were very surprised by how much we like it. I made it again using generic vinegar instead of Heinz and it didn't turnout as good.
I loved this recipe, adding some italian seasoning to the marinade. I like to marinade for at least a couple of hours. I am going to try it on a whole chicken and add some fresh sprigs of rosemary. It was moist but crispy and the husband loved it!
I cut the marinade recipe in half and the vinegar was overpowering and it made my home smell. I don't know if it's because I used apple cider vinegar or because I added my own version "poultry seasoning." It was not good at all. Also, cooking the c chicken in the juice is unnecessary, it makes it mire difficult for the skin to crisp and the chicken adds its own juice. I should add that although I did not like this recipe, I'm glad I tried it. That's what cooking is all about. Trial and Error! Also, if anyone has any suggestions on what I should have done, I welcome them.
When I try a new recipe I will not change anything until I try it as printed (unless it has olives in it, lol). I loved this recipe as is. My family loved it as is. Next time I will try in on the grill (it started raining just as I was about to light grill). If I do have to bake in oven I will not add as much marinade to the baking dish. I expect it to be just as delicious. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe was a fast recipe to prepare. I cut the recipe in half, used four bone in thigh chicken. Added some pepper and garlic. Only thing I'd do different next time is cook for an hour with the last half hour putting on a cookie sheet. My skin didn't dry up like the picture. Will try again.
This was perhaps the worst chicken I have ever had. The chicken tasted like and had the texture of stewed meat. Crispy? You've got to be kidding! The skin was rubbery and essentially uneatable. I am an accomplished cook, so don't try and tell me I did something wrong. This recipe is just flawed.
The chicken was so tender and flavorful! Take the advice of others. I did 1.5 cups apple cider vinegar, .5 cup balsamic salad dressing, 1 clove garlic, .5 cup oil, and 1 tsp pepper. I didn't have any poultry seasoning. I marinated and baked in the same pan. Easy weeknight meal with rice and salad!
I cooked the chicken in the whole marinade for 1 hour and 20 minutes. After the hour and 20 mins I drained the pan and cooked for another 15. Came great. Also, I added some black pepper and garlic powder.
I love this recipe! I've made it a bunch of times. The only changes I make are: 1. I marinate for a full 24 hours 2. I bake chicken on a rack and baste every 15 minutes. 3. I add more salt and whatever seasonings in my cabinet I feel would be great. I feel you MUST marinate for a full day! So good! Oh and I use bone in thighs.
Made it tonight...used rice vinegar instead and added some of the juices to a garlic aioli which went great with the chicken! Only marinaded for two hours but was super flavorful. My fiance thought it made a wonderful birthday dinner.
I used this marinade and deep fried the wings. WINNER! I used them as an appetizer, and people went nuts. Kept them in the marinade for 24 hrs Then took them from the marinade and coated them in a commercial Cajun Chicken coating. Popped them in the deep frier and magic was created. Probably not for the heathy eaters, but the football crowd loved them.
Oh wow!! This chicken was wonderful. I let it marinade for 24 hours and the flavor was great, and plus it smelled so good while it was cooking. I did add pepper, garlic and onion powder to the marinade. Everyone loved it. Thanks so much Dinnerready for a new change.
Very easy to put together - It was "OK" - The chicken was moist and tasty. I did add the chopped garlic as others suggested. My wife asked me if I wanted to keep the recipe and I said "no" as I have had better chicken dishes. So would I do it again not really - I would try another chicken dish.
Well , my mom buys this at Albertsons, and it hella good! So we make it with chicken legs. It was ok. Never did get crispy. we drained it and had to cook longer (PINK) Will do again, but will marinade it till it cries for mercy.
This recipe made everyone in the house hate me because the whole place reeked of vinegar!! It surprisingly didn’t really taste like vinegar that much. You would occasionally hit a spot that was pungent. I gave it a 3 star rating because it was moist and tasty but because my house reeked for hours, I won’t be making it again.
I made this recipe for my family. Instead of 2 cups of vinegar I used 1 1/2 cup of vinegar and then 1/2 cup of Italian Dressing. I added some Old Bay seasoning since we put it on everything. I also marinated chicken breasts overnight. Baked them in the casserole dish with 1/4 of the "juice" for about 35 minutes. I boiled all the leftover juice so we could use it on top of the rice pilaf I served it with. The chicken breasts we're crispy (we didn't want them to be) but they had great flavor and were very moist. AMAZING and easy dish! Will definitely make again
