Salt and Vinegar Chicken

I made this recipe last night and was thoroughly impressed! After reading previous reviews I added pepper and garlic to the marinade (and used red wine vinegar because that's all I had) and left bone in skin on chicken breasts marinating about 5 hours. I was so afraid during the day that I would be making pickled chicken but what a delicious recipe. I cooked the chicken on a rack and basted with the boiled marinade 3 times during cooking and the skin was crisp, the chicken very moist and tasty. Usually I find that whatever you do to chicken tastes good on the outside but the chicken under the skin just tastes boring and plain, but this was so juicy and flavorful (and not strong or vinegary at all). This is the best recipe I have ever used on this cut of chicken, and will be a staple in my house from now on. Thank you!!

