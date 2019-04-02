Salt and Vinegar Chicken

This is a salt and vinegar chicken recipe that can be made in the oven or on a grill. It has a very salty, vinegary taste and a crispy outside. To make this on a grill, follow the recipe, but you may use a disposable foil pan instead of a baking dish.

By DINNERSREADY

prep:

15 mins
cook:
45 mins
45 mins
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
2 hrs
8
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Mix cider vinegar, vegetable oil, egg, salt, and poultry seasoning in a large bowl. Place chicken thighs in the bowl; cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Arrange chicken thighs in a baking dish. Cover with about 1/4 of the marinade mixture.

  • Bake chicken in the preheated oven for 30 minutes.

  • Drain off marinade so that chicken skin will become crisp (a baster works well for extracting marinade). Continue baking until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear, about 15 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 0.7g; fat 37.6g; cholesterol 81.8mg; sodium 936.7mg. Full Nutrition
