Midsummer Night's Salad

Fresh mint, dark greens, cucumber and a delicious mix of lemon and olive oil make this a wonderfully cool and refreshing salad that I find perfect for any time.

By ELENAFODERA

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • In a medium salad bowl, stir together the lemon juice, sugar, olive oil, salt, and pepper until the sugar is dissolved. Add the salad greens, mint, and cucumber to the bowl and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 19.7g; fat 13.8g; sodium 209.6mg. Full Nutrition
