Midsummer Night's Salad
Fresh mint, dark greens, cucumber and a delicious mix of lemon and olive oil make this a wonderfully cool and refreshing salad that I find perfect for any time.
This salad is so refreshing. Really light and tasty. My hubby isn't into lemon so I adjusted the lemon juice and oil to 1/3 cup each. We thought it was perfect.Read More
Too acidic. I would next time try orange juice instead of lemon and halve the amount of mint.Read More
I grew up next door to an elderly woman from the Mediterranean. The flavors in this remind me of summers on the piazza eating her wonderful cooking. I love it! My only suggestion is that unless you like a really liquid salad, I'd scale back the amount of dressing a tad.
This is a great salad anytime of year. The dressing is lovely and light. I used the same amt of splenda instead of sugar and added fresh blueberries and some feta cheese the second time I made it and it was even more terrific!
I had tons of mint growing that I needed to use and I found this recipe. It is so good! I love its light, simple, refreshing flavor.
This was awesome! It's the only salad I've ever had actual cravings for. My husband didn't like it because he doesn't like mint. But if you like mint, you need to try this! It's a little sweet, a little sour, and overall delicious.
This salad was Scrumptious! I belong to a little secret club around here called Tweaker R Us, sorry,but this salad NEEDED some color so I added some of my fav's, Feta cheese, Kalamata Olives & marinated artichokes. I used some of the marinade to dress the salad. Instead of salad greens I found some Kale at the market, love it!!
