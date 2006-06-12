Banana Sour Cream Bread

Yummy! This is one of the absolutely best banana bread recipes I have ever tried!!! I had some bananas that were overripe so I decided to make this for my family one morning for breakfast. I made half of the recipe with 2 eggs and 4 extrmely overripe bananas. The cinnamon sugar coating was a great touch and I also sprinkled it on top of the bread before baking. While the bread was cooling, I went to take a shower. When I got out, everyone was standing around the cooling rack waiting for me to say that it was okay to cut the loaf.:-) Needless to say, it was well worth the wait. One thing I did notice was that the loaves did not rise very much. I know that my baking soda was fresh, so I'm not sure why the bread didn't rise. I don't know if anyone else experienced this. ***** just made this again this weekend. Made half the recipe, and used a long and deep loaf pan (from which you can get slices the size of Starbucks breads). I used 4.5 ripe bananas, 1 cup of sugar, 2 tsp. of vanilla, didn't have sour cream, so I used about 6 ounces of nonfat yogurt, and lots of cinnamon and sugar on the bottom and top of the pan. I also laid out a row of walnuts down the middle of the loaf pan before baking, and the presentation was very pretty. I also had to bake it for about 15 minutes more than the time called for in the recipe. The bread turned out yummy and not too sweet...perfect!!