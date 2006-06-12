Banana Sour Cream Bread

I know, you're probably thinking, 'Oh no! Another banana bread recipe!' But this one is a little different: the sour cream makes this one so moist it melts in your mouth. The flavor is just wonderful! This one is great for gift giving and holidays. Loaves freeze well.

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
32
Yield:
4 - 7x3 inch loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Grease four 7x3 inch loaf pans. In a small bowl, stir together 1/4 cup white sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon. Dust pans lightly with cinnamon and sugar mixture.

  • In a large bowl, cream butter and 3 cups sugar. Mix in eggs, mashed bananas, sour cream, vanilla and cinnamon. Mix in salt, baking soda and flour. Stir in nuts. Divide into prepared pans.

  • Bake for 1 hour, until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

Per Serving:
263 calories; protein 3.7g; carbohydrates 40.1g; fat 10.4g; cholesterol 35.1mg; sodium 199.8mg. Full Nutrition
