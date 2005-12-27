Garlic Bread
This is a fragrant and tasty bread machine recipe.
For a 1 1/2 lb machine, if you change the "customize this recipe" on the bottom of the page to "11" servings you will get a perfect sized loaf. Also put in 3 teaspoons of minced garlic and went heavy on the parmesan and basil.Read More
This recipe says that you can use the rapid cycle on your bread machine so I did. To me, it didn't cook up in the inside. Maybe I did something wrong, but I wasn't impressed. If I make it again, I definitely won't use the rapid cycle.Read More
I knew this would not fit in my 1 1/2 pound machine ( 4 cups flour and 2 1/2 teaspoons yeast would be all over the room!! I made this as a dough recipe and then baked it as a long loaf in a 350 oven for about 30 mins. IT WAS DELICIOUS!! Great bread for soups or pasta meals.......
The only thing I changed is I added about 10-12 small whole cloves to the mixture. I wrapped the entire bulb in wax paper and micro for 20 sec. peel and added. YUUUUUMMMMMY it is not to strong because the whole cloves are sweet like roasted and it looks so pretty when you cut it.
Kinda bland and not much of a garilic flavor. We enjoyed it with garlic butter, but would add more garlic next time.
This is THE BEST garlic bread I have ever made in a bread machine.
This was good bread, but did not taste like garlic, even after I doubled the garlic and garlic powder. I might make this again with more garlic, but will more likely try the other bread machine garlic bread listed here.
Smells garlicy but does not taste enough. Used the stale bread to make croutons. They are good in cesar salad.
This bread smelled great and baked up into a beautiful loaf. However, I found that it was too heavy, dense, doughy and raw on the inside. I was unhappy with this bread. Initially I baked it at 350 degrees for 35 minutes, then a few more minutes, totaling 45 minutes. The crust was very dark brown and hard. I think the water and flour ratio is way off. I should have known something wasn’t right when the recipe called for 1 3/8 c. water to 4 c. of bread flour. I presoaked the active yeast in warm water with 2 T sugar for 20 minutes until foamy. I added the flour in batches and the rest of the ingredients. Because some reviews stated the problem with the bread being “too salty,” I cut back on the amount to 1 tsp. I used fresh roasted garlic, 3 tsps. I omitted the black pepper. I guess I am the only other reviewer who had this kind of problem. I have made other breads from scratch and it always came out fine. I felt terrible having wasted a whole bread- I even tried to toast it but it was unedible. Second Attempt, I used only 3c. of bread flour and one package of active yeast. I added the rest of the ingredients (3 tsp garlic, ¼ cup Parm Cheese, 2 T sugar, 1tsp. salt, olive oil, fresh basil, no black pepper) to the dough,I let it rise for an hour before baking. In the end, the bread rose nicely, I had a golden brown crust, bread was warm, fluffy, full of flavor, Gave a nice aroma in the house. I could taste the garlic and cheese! 3 stars for recipe, 5 stars for my adjustments.
This bread is very flavorful and stays moist a long time, we love it!
This is a nice hearty bread to use with soup or chilli. I used twice the amount of garlic and a bread dough enhancer.
Great with spagetti. I didn't have the chives but the family loved it. I used the dough cycle and made bread sticks. Rolled in margarine, let rise for 45 min and baked for 15 min in 350 oven.
I have to say I was dissappointed with this recipe. It baked up into a beautiful loaf but I found that it was way to salty and my kids thought it was too peppery. I know I can reduce the pepper but I am not sure if I can reduce the salt because it has something to do with the yeast activation. I may try it again..not sure.
My family really loved this recipe. The first time I made it in my bread machine, but it makes a two pound loaf and my bread machine is 1 1/2 pounds. The next time I made it to the dough cycle then baked it at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. I also cut the pepper to 1/2 teaspoon and increased the minced garlic to 2 teaspoons. I didn't have chives so I snipped the tops of green onions. Worked just fine and it was yummy! Debbie4
I will admit that I made some changes, but it was absolutely delicious! As I did not have chives, I used your regular italian herbs: parsley, oregano, basil. Also, I added EXTRA garlic, garlic powder, and a little onion powder for good measure. I decided that it would be strange as a loaf, so once the dough was made I took it out and made cloverleaf rolls (three small balls of dough in every muffin cup) which broke into three perfectly seasoned, flavorful bites! the texture of the rolls was absolutely perfect, and they tasted even BETTER than traditional bread with melted garlic butter, as the seasonings are baked into every single bite! it was delicious, my family requested them the next day, and my boyfriend even chose them to be part of his coveted "fourth meal". This is definately a favorite, I'm hanging onto it. Thanks so much!
Good easy reciepe. The water/flour is a bit off as mentioned before. As the machines goes into the knead phase, look at the dough and make sure it is in a round ball if not add more flour or water depending on what you have. I also "pre-soak" my yeast, (a habbit from the brewing days) I put the yeast and the water with a littie sugar togeather first, for about 20 mins while I gather and mix the other ingreadants... I think it makes it fluffier.
This has got to be the best bread I have ever made in a bread machine! Toasted with butter it is AWESOME!!!
My kids and husband loved this bread I thought it was too heavy,I had no room for the rest of my meal.
I would decrease the dried basil to 3/4 or 1/2 teaspoon. It just seemed a little strong to me. The texture is very nice.
Smelled great while baking. Not enough garlic for us. Will add more next time. Better flavor the next day.
this bread is so delicious- it came out very moist and light with a thin crispy crust. I did make some changes: I used about 3 small bulbs (not cloves, but the entire bulb) of roughly chopped garlic and large clumps of cheddar cheese. (the garlic gets baked/cooked just fine in the machine- no need to precook/roast) I also used fistfulls of fresh basil, fresh parsley and a bit of fresh dill. the bread is really...out of this world; very flavorful (I did not use the parmesan cheese or the chives or the garlic powder). definitely would recommend this bread with the 3-bulbs of garlic combined with fresh herbs. also, please note that I did not have any problems using 4-cups of flour with my 1.5-2 lb bread machine.
extremely moist and very tasty. Recommend it highly. My grandaughters gobbled it up with their pasta.
I like strong garlic flavor so I increased the amount of minced garlic and it was wonderful. I think it is best baked at a medium dark crust-very moist.
I wasn't thrilled with either of the bread machine recipes on this site, but I liked some components of each recipe, so I tailored them to my liking. I used only 3c. bread flour and 2 tsp of yeast. I omitted the milk powder as I didn't have it. I used 1/4 c. of the parm cheese, and the dried parsley. 1 tsp of the garlic powder with 6 cloves of fresh garlic and ended up with a delicious loaf of homemade garlic bread that the whole family really loved.
cut down on pepper
This did not taste like garlic at all, even after I tripled the amount of garlic. Overall, I was very disappointed and I will not make it again.
Definitely one of my favorite bread recipes. It smells great while it's cooking!
Great recipe! There's nothing I would do to change it. Betty
I tripled the garlic and garlic powder based on previous reviews. Made for a great garlic flavor. My loaf came out HUGE. I have a 2 pound Zo machine and it rose so high it was touching the top....ended up about twice as tall as most of the loaves I've made.
This is the perfect garlic bread. Make sure to use bread flour instead of all-purpose, it DOES make a difference.
The fragrance had everyone poking their heads into the kitchen wanting to taste whatever smelled so good! It was absolutely delicious. I made it with whole wheat flour using the whole wheat cycle, and instead of 1 tsp minced and 1 tsp powder i used 3 tsp minced garlic
This makes a very good, very large loaf of bread. We used it to make grilled cheese sandwiches and ate it plain with butter. I had so much left that I cut it up and made croutons with it, they were awesome! Will definitely make it again.
I love anything I can successfully make in the bread machine, and this is one. I do not bake in the bread machine, but only use the dough cycle. For some reason, this always results in a better product for me.
This bread turned out wonderful. Thank You.
Very nice! I followed ChefNan's instructions and reduced the amount of servings to 11, and came out with a beautiful, fragrant and tasty loaf of bread. I used italian seasoning in place of the basil. I also only had dried chives so I used them (same amount) and went heavier on the fresh garlic and parmesan cheese. This went very well with our Bratwurst Stew and I look forward to making it again! Thanks for posting. :)
Too much pepper (I would use half) and not enough garlic. I used four med-large cloves and the garlic flavour was very subtle. I would make this again with at least 6-8 cloves. I also used whole wheat bread flour. Yum.
Great recipe. My husband and I love it. I've been baking this bread for over two years now. The only thing that I change about it is add more of minced garlic, Parmesan cheese, dried basil and garlic powder; AND less of black pepper. I guess, it all depends on what one likes or dislikes. :) Thank you kindly for such a great recipe. Oksana
Enjoyed this easy, flavorful bread. I omitted the garlic powder and added three very large cloves of roasted garlic. Also increased the parmesan cheese to 1/2 cup. Used the dough cycle of my bread machine. When done with mixing and first rise I removed from pan, shaped dough into a round loaf and let it rise again. Then I baked it in the oven. I thought the rustic look of the bread matched the flavors and it got a nice crust in the oven. The water to flour ratio was OK for me. Texture was good.
this bread was really good...i made two loaves that i baked in the oven...they rose really nice and really had a good flavor and we lite and airy...and now as whenever i make bread i used vital wheat gluten and didn't have chives so i used dried parsley and parmigiano/reggiano coz i had some...yes i will make this again...thank you for the recipe...made it again exactly with what i had done before but baked it in my new bread machine...turned out great!!!...really good recipe!!!
we really like this bread. I also add fresh herbs,
Made a nice large perfectloaf. We all loved it!
Loved this- I used 8 cloves minced garlic rather than the garlic suggested. I also used fresh oregano and basil, and no pepper. But it was very moist with a crisp crust. The whole family voted to add it to the weekly rotation.
A yummy bread--- I added more garlic than it called for and could have probably put more in- I omitted the chives- I also used my bread machine to make the dough and then baked it at 350 for 30 min- the bread was a bit heavier than I would have liked but still yummy- worked great for dipping which is how I served it- with dipping oil as a side to chicken parm and spaghetti. I'll make again.
Not really my favorite. I cut down the serving size to 11, added extra garlic (possibly a little too much??) and I didn't have the chives so i didn't put those in. The bread was ok, a little bit on the dense side. Don't think I put enough yeast in it and that might be why. Overall, it's not bad tasting. Just not my favorite and probably won't be making it again if only for the reason that I have other types of bread that I enjoy more.
Great bread, wonderful flavor and texture. Didn't have chives and added a bit more finely chopped garlic (not minced). Cut thin for amazing sandwiches.
This bread is AWESOME! I've made it numerous times and I always receive lots of compliments on it. I made it without the chives (didn't have any) and black pepper (didn't think it needed anything more). I love it! I put it in the bread machine on the dough cycle, put it into bread pans overnight and bake it the next morning. Fresh baked bread...and doesn't dry out like most homemade breads do after a day or so.
This bread was very good. It had alot of garlic flavor, but needed a little something.
Tasted great, but had problems with making it. See notes. Did vote 4 stars initially, but after sitting, it became very dry and hard.
This is one of the best breads I have made. I took another persons advice and just made it as a dough in the machine and then rolled it out to a french loaf and baked it at 350f for 25 minutes and it was AMAZING...so glad I found this recipe...I would highly recommend you try this recipe!!!
Very good. Like others, I added more garlic; it seems overpowering when you first add extra garlic, but isn't overpowering once the bread is baked and ready to be eaten!
i have tasted this here at home it was really good and i liked this bread a lot
Good bread! I took the advice of another reviewer and cut the servings down to 11 for my 1 1/2 pound bread machine. I used three cloves of garlic and I did cut the pepper down a little bit and I'm glad I did because it was peppery but in a good way. I did add some cajun seasoning so maybe that was it. I also used brown sugar because that is all I had but I don't think the type of sugar really matters anyway. I didn't use the chives as I didn't have any and I added a dash of rosemary. Good with real butter.
This garlic bread was so moist and delicious!!! It was very easy to make and turned out beautiful. The only change I made to the recipe was to substitute another 1/2 a teaspoon of minced garlic instead of the garlic powder.
I used five cloves of garlic and it came out perfect. Great recipe for my welbilt bread machine. Total cook time was four hours.
Very moist bread, however it didn't have much flavor (or not as much as I'd like). Will try adding more seasoning next time.
I used 4 cloves of garlic, minced, and 2 teaspoons of garlic powder. It was pleasantly garlicky. The next day it was stronger. The rest of the recipe I did not change, except I used freeze-dried chives. It was very good! I will make it the same way again.
My niece who hates garlic bread, ate two slices! It was wonderful!!
I used this garlic bread recipe to make bread sticks and they came out soft,tasty I will use only this recipe for my garlic stick from now on. Thanks for a very tasty and soft recipe....Terry137
Very tasty! Next time I will add more garlic!
I don't have a bread machine, so I just made this like any other white bread recipe and it turned out great! What a treat to have that wonderful garlic flavor all through the bread instead of just on the top. My family loves garlic, so I used a rounded tablespoon instead of just a teaspoon.
This a pretty good. I would leave out the black pepper and add more garlic next time.
I followed this recipe exactly and it came out perfect! We ate most of it with dinner but had some left over. We made grilled cheese with it the next day and they were delicious! Thanks!
Recipe was yummy but I would take the advice to convert to 12 servings. Set for 2lb loaf. Nice and crusty loaf with a taste of parmesan. Sooo good!!
This bread turned out wonderful! I made it to go with our beef stew. I did no have parmesan cheese on hand, so I used some shredded mozzarella and chedder cheese. I used garlic butter instead of the olive oil. I also used 2 tsp of minced garlic instead of the 1. I threw in a pinch of italian seasoning as well.
Smelled absolutely marvelous, making everyone in the house hungry and impatient! Tasted good, altho' not very garlicky, and texture and density were perfect. I don't know why other people have had problems with this -- I quite like it, but will try a little more garlic next time, or plan on serving with garlic butter for those who like a stronger flavor.
My family devours this bread. It is our most favorite garlic bread to make.
It is an OK bread, but I would bake using a light crust and add more garlic or instead of olive oil use garlic butter. I just prefer a little more flavor.
This bread is really good! i double all of the herbs and the garlic if not triple it bc we LOVE herbs and garlic. I have also substituted some of the flour for whole wheat and it turns out awesome!
This bread has nice flavor and density. I found it over rose so I had to reduce the yeast. Overall it is great bread!
Yummy! I used whole wheat flour.
Super easy, my 9 year old did most of it. It's made with ingredients you usually have on hand too, which makes it perfect.
Much easier than kneading by hand! Has a good garlic flavor; one that doesn't overpower the bread but one you can taste as well. It filled the bread machine pan quite nicely. I served this with Chili 1. They went well together.
Didn't taste much like garlic bread.
This was a really good garlic bread. I did notice that alot of others were saying it needed more garlic, so I tripled both the minced garlic and the garlic powder. It went very nicely with the baked ziti we had for dinner.
This is fabulous I added more garlic for a bolder flavor.
Great bread! Went heavy on the garlic, cheese and used fresh basil as others suggested. Used the 1 1/2 lb loaf suggestions and now trying the regular recipe with as a 2 lb loaf. Thanks!
This was a great bread. I made it for a steak dinner it was nice change from regular garlic bread.
Turned out nice and soft... wonderful! I followed the suggestion of another reviewer and (almost) tripled the amount of minced garlic for the 1.5lb adjusted recipe. Tasted great... thank you!
Great recipe!! My wife and I are garlic lovers and love to add extra garlic. A truly great recipe.
I love garlic bread but find most 'ready made' too greasy. This is a lovely easy to do way for me to 'have my garlic bread and eat it'. Nice combination of garlic and chives. I do have to halve the recipe however as my breadmaker does not handle 2lb loaves. I make it with wholemeal flour which is even better as I love the extra texture as well. I have to say though that adding extra garlic is a necessity for me. Lovely with bolognese.
To make this bread OVER the TOP....sautee 4 to 6 minced garlic cloves in coconut oil and add to recipe. I baked in my oven, omitted the olive oil and garlic powder and did rustic free form bread on a ceramic pan. It was light and airy and amazing!!
I made hamburger buns. They were nice and light with the garlic spin on them. Great for sandwiches too!
Doesn't taste much like garlic, but is SO delicious! We love this recipe. And it goes well with any dish. Thank you!
The texture of this bread was fantastic, and the flavor was pretty good. There was a strange hint of something that I couldn't quite put my finger on, but perhaps that was just the quality of parmesan that I used. I will definately try this again.
nice flavour, but too heavy
I made this in the bread maker for lasagna night. I used garlic flavored olive oil and didn’t have Parmesan cheese, but even with those two differences, this bread was amazing! I will definitely make it again.
This was good, but not "great". It smelled really good when baking, but even though I doubled the garlic, the flavor was lacking. I guess I should have added a bunch of garlic powder or something
I Added 1/2 teaspoon extra yeast. Turned out perfect .
I found this bread to be a little on the heavy side. I used 4 cloves of garlic and it was still not garlicky enough for my tastes. The bread did have a good flavor and my family enjoyed it quite a bit but it just wasn't quite what I was looking for. I think next time I will add garlic to my own bread recipe but Thanks anyway
The bread was easy to make and was REALLY good!
Totally worth while! Everyone loved the bread. It's even better if you add some butter and shredded cheese & pop into the oven.
This bread was the first one I made in my new bread machine. It was a big hit! I took others advice and added more minced garlic. I didn't have any chives but would try it again with them. I used grated Pecorino Romano instead of Parmesan. I used 1/2 the pepper. My daughter and her family were here and everyone wanted it again with soup for lunch the next day.
I made it the first time tonight with a houseful of people playing D&D. They were clamoring for it before the bread machine beeped. Everyone loved it and it was gone in 15 minutes. I didn't put in the Parmesan or the chives, I did put in 1/4 cup gluten in place of 1/2 cup of the flour. The only other change was upping the fresh garlic to 3 cloves, minced, which came to about 1 1/2 tablespoons. Wow!
This is the only garlic bread recipe I use. I love it as the ingredients are but sometimes I had more Parmesan because of personal preference. Sometimes I’ll also use a couple of tablespoons of garlic powder in place of the garlic and a couple of tablespoons Italian seasoning in place of the basil.
Thanks so much for this recipe! I made a 2 lb loaf and it was gone in one meal! I used garlic from a jar so I added a huge spoonful and I didn't have any chives, still it was delicious!
We really enjoyed this bread. I baked it in the oven instead of the machine, and didn't have chives, so I added a pinch of dried onion instead. The leftovers made great garlic toast, and I cubed some, tossed with butter, and toasted for excellent croutons. Thanks!
I'm new to bread making so I'm sure the problem was me and not the recipe but we just were not impressed with this recipe. I took the advice of some other reviewers and doubled the garlic because we love strong garlic flavor. The bread smelled nice while it was baking but it didn't have much flavor when it was done. I used the medium setting on my bread machine and the loaf had a nice color but the crust was so thick you couldn't bite it and it was still a little doughy in the middle. The bread was too heavy and dense in the middle. Maybe I used the wrong kind of yeast or something. I tried to toast the bread but it still wasn't right. I was really excited about this recipe because it sounds awesome but it just didn't live up to my expectations. I probably won't make it again.
