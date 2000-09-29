Zeppoli

Italian fried bread dough is traditionally part of an Italian Christmas Eve celebration.

By Carmela Sagendorf

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 40 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 fried breads
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat about 3 inches of oil in a saucepan to 375 degrees F (119 degrees C). In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in 1/2 cup warm water. Set aside for 10 minutes.

  • Sir the remaining 1/2 cup water into the bowl. Add flour, beating vigorously until a soft dough forms.

  • Turn the dough out onto a smooth surface, and knead with greased hands until smooth. Place dough in a greased bowl, and turn to coat the surface. Cover with a damp cloth. Let rise in a warm place until double in bulk, about 1 to 1/1/2 hours.

  • Fry golf ball sizes of dough in batches until golden brown. Drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with confectioners' sugar, and eat while still hot.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 6g; sodium 1mg. Full Nutrition
