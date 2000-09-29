The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
3 C. self rising flour, 4T. sugar, 2 eggs, 1 C. milk and 1 lb. ricotta cheese...these are the ingredients for a truly awesome zeppoli batter!
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2000
I couldnt believe my eyes when I saw this recipe on this site!! My family has made Zeppolis ever since I can remember!!! These are very good - they kind of taste like funnel cake balls!! YUM!!!!
Rating: 1 stars
09/24/2002
Frustrating bit of information. You need a lot more than 1-1/2 cups of flour with 1 cup of water to form a dough you can knead properly prior to rising. Try 2-1/2 cups flour. 1 cup of water and 1-1/2 cups of flour is a sticky mess if that's what you want.
I've made this several times and I love it the rewards you reap from this and having people inhale it. My family loves it I've even used sugar and Cinnamon to toss it in and it's so yummy.
Rating: 1 stars
03/21/2006
the dough was very soft and sticky, but the worst part was they were so flat. I think some salt needed to be added. I actually think it was left out by mistake. My mother always made thses (on Christmas eve) as a savory, and they were wonderful. They did not need powdered sugar. I was very disappointed.
I think plain is just okay, but if you add some chocolate chips inside these bad boys before you fry them, you will have a whole different kind of yummy. With the chocolate, you don't miss having sugar in the dough and the powdered sugar is still the perfect topper. This way they are balls of warm chocolate yumminess!
I really liked this recipe. So easy and quick. I did not want to make 35, so I halved the recipe. I had a lot of sour cream so I substituted the ricotta for sour cream. I did not use refined sugar but Palm Sugar which was excellent. I will definitely make this again.
I made these for a morning snack with my girls, it was ok. I would add a little vanilla to the dough and possibly more flour. The dough was VERY sticky after rising. After cooking, the dough was a bit bland but overall they were edible and I will try them again with some minor changes.
