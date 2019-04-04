Peanut Sesame Chicken with Mushrooms

27 Ratings
  • 5 6
  • 4 13
  • 3 5
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Delicious peanut sesame chicken dish, served over pearl rice (sushi rice).

By GLEATHE

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, bring the 2 cups water and rice to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat the vegetable oil and sesame oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat, and saute the green onions and garlic until tender. Mix in the chicken and mushrooms, and continue to cook and stir about 5 minutes. Mix in the rice vinegar, soy sauce, and sesame seeds. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • In a bowl, mix the cornstarch and 2 tablespoons cold water. Stir the cornstarch mixture and peanuts into the skillet and cook for a few minutes over high heat to thicken. Serve over the cooked rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 19.5g; carbohydrates 22.1g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 30.4mg; sodium 484.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022