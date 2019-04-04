Peanut Sesame Chicken with Mushrooms
Delicious peanut sesame chicken dish, served over pearl rice (sushi rice).
We enjoyed this recipe but read the reviews first and made some changes. used 1/2 cup of cashews instead of peanuts for the milder taste. Added 1/2 cup of chicken broth for the sauce at the end which did provide enough an adequate amount. 1/4 tsp of crushed Red Peppers "kicked it up a notch" Next time I will saute green onions seperately and maybe add some Bok Choy and Snow Peas to add at the end. The green onions are almost non existent when cooking is done and I feel the green color would really add to the presentation and the flavors would be more defined.Read More
This is good IF you make some changes. You need to use 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon soy sauce and 3 tablespoons rice vinegar. If you don't do this you won't have any sauce. We decided that it needs to be spiced up. This is hard to rate because made as written it would be a one star. I would also reduce the peanutsRead More
We enjoyed this recipe but read the reviews first and made some changes. used 1/2 cup of cashews instead of peanuts for the milder taste. Added 1/2 cup of chicken broth for the sauce at the end which did provide enough an adequate amount. 1/4 tsp of crushed Red Peppers "kicked it up a notch" Next time I will saute green onions seperately and maybe add some Bok Choy and Snow Peas to add at the end. The green onions are almost non existent when cooking is done and I feel the green color would really add to the presentation and the flavors would be more defined.
A very tasty stir fry that satisfied my tastebuds. I did scale the recipe to 3 servings (half) but used the full amount of vinegar and soy sauce. I mixed a heaping tablespoon of peanut butter in 1 cup of chicken broth and added to the simmering chicken for a mild peanut flavor throughout. Cooked angel hair pasta added to the chicken for a few minutes before serving really absorbed lots of good flavor.
I thought this recipe was very good. However, it does need a bit more "sauce". Next time I will add about 1/2 to 1 cup of chicken broth when adding the corn starch mixture. That should give something for the rice to soak up. I also topped this with crunch chinese noodles. That really gave it a nice crunch.
Very very good. I use cashews instead of peanuts, and I keep some chicken broth on hand to give the dish some extra sauce. I've made this several times...And am planning to make again for dinner tonight.
We found this to be very good after the following changes (as suggested by others): 3/4 of a can of chicken broth added at the end. 1 cup of cashews White rice is fine with us. Covered the pan while it was simmering for 20 min. Used canned mushrooms instead of fresh.
I thought this recipe was delicious as-is. I like things spicy, so I added a jalepeno. I thought the flavors all blended very well together. Just make sure to coarsly chop up the peanuts in a food processor or they'll be a bit overwhelming.
This was very tasty. I, like some other reviewers, also added some baby bok choy, snow peas and some extra water. My husband even ate everything on his plate and he usually picks around veggies.
Great potential - but should have taken others advice to add some liquid.
It tasted great but it didn;t make enough sauce to coat the rice.
Made the recipe exactly.
I really liked this recipe. I did modify the recipe a little bit. I added 1/2 c. chicken broth, upped the soy sauce, and added 2 tsp. of sugar. It tasted really good--even the kids liked it!
no, i don't love this recipe, not at all, i'm sorry.. :( the peanuts and the sesame seed wasn't a good combination..or maybe it's just me who doesn't like it..
This was a great recipe. Easy to make. I used the half cup of chicken broth as well. You really need it to cook everything properly. Also, added snow peas. Other than that, recipe is great as is.
kinda dry.
it was okay...but the leftovers sat in the fridge for a while, so it wasn't THAT good.
seemed like something was missing and it was a bit too salty.
this recipe was so simple and tasted great!
Super easy yummy recipe. Thank you. Used canned mushrooms and was fine. Might add some red pepper next time to make it hotter. Made with brown rice and was great with that.
This was easy, fast and absolutely delicious. Regular white rice works just fine and the dry-roasted cashews I used in place of the peanuts were a big hit. This will be a regular at our house.
great flavor!
