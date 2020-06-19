Pomegranitini

Just had "Oprah's Pomegranate Martini" from Recipezaar.com a few nights ago at a party and thought it would be fun and festive to make a few at home (with Thanksgiving tomorrow, fun and festive is in order!). Anyway, as I did not have any citrus vodka and would not be caught dead at the grocery store the night before Thanksgiving, I was looking for a recipe that use Pomegranate juice and regular vodka and everyone raved about this one, right? Sorry, but I was VERY UNIMPESSED! I followed the recipe exactly and as we had company over I didn't get a chance to fiddle with the portions of juice to Orange Liqueur to tell what would work- my guess, less Orange Liqueur, more juice (and not to water it down- I just couldn't taste the Pomegranate juice). All I can say is my DH took one sip, made an aweful taste and said "NO, THANK YOU! UCK!" Needless to say we switched to wine (one person did really like it thought- one out of 6). Sorry, but I will not be making this recipe again! Pomegranate Martinis- yes, but not with this recipe. If you like martinis- you will probably not like this recipe!

