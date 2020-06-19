Pomegranitini

4.1
30 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 10
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

A twist on the cosmopolitan! Sip slowly - very dangerous!

Recipe by MGHOTBI

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour vodka, orange liqueur, and pomegranate juice in a shaker, and add crushed ice. Shake vigorously, and strain into glass. Garnish with twist of lemon zest.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
456 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 58.4g; fat 0.2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 8.8mg. Full Nutrition
