Pomegranitini
A twist on the cosmopolitan! Sip slowly - very dangerous!
A twist on the cosmopolitan! Sip slowly - very dangerous!
Pomegranite Martinis are the best! Being a big martini drinker, I've perfected this down to 3 oz. Absolut Citron, 2 oz. Pomegranite juice and 1 oz. of Cointreau. Great drink! ps- add a few pomegranite seeds and a curl from a lemon peel for a nice presentation!Read More
Just had "Oprah's Pomegranate Martini" from Recipezaar.com a few nights ago at a party and thought it would be fun and festive to make a few at home (with Thanksgiving tomorrow, fun and festive is in order!). Anyway, as I did not have any citrus vodka and would not be caught dead at the grocery store the night before Thanksgiving, I was looking for a recipe that use Pomegranate juice and regular vodka and everyone raved about this one, right? Sorry, but I was VERY UNIMPESSED! I followed the recipe exactly and as we had company over I didn't get a chance to fiddle with the portions of juice to Orange Liqueur to tell what would work- my guess, less Orange Liqueur, more juice (and not to water it down- I just couldn't taste the Pomegranate juice). All I can say is my DH took one sip, made an aweful taste and said "NO, THANK YOU! UCK!" Needless to say we switched to wine (one person did really like it thought- one out of 6). Sorry, but I will not be making this recipe again! Pomegranate Martinis- yes, but not with this recipe. If you like martinis- you will probably not like this recipe!Read More
Pomegranite Martinis are the best! Being a big martini drinker, I've perfected this down to 3 oz. Absolut Citron, 2 oz. Pomegranite juice and 1 oz. of Cointreau. Great drink! ps- add a few pomegranite seeds and a curl from a lemon peel for a nice presentation!
We made a few improvements so I have to give the as is recipe 4 stars. 5 when made 1 part each plain vodka, citrus vodka, orange liquer (contriou) and 2 parts pomegranate juice. Most yummy. Our first attempt we used grandmarnier and had to toss the drink.
What a great drink!!! I only put about 1 oz. of Cointreau in mine since others said that it turned out too sweet. I thought it was fantastic - and the health benefits of pomegranite juice are so unbelieveable that this has become my favorite - ahead of the ever-popular cosmo. Cheers!
Just had "Oprah's Pomegranate Martini" from Recipezaar.com a few nights ago at a party and thought it would be fun and festive to make a few at home (with Thanksgiving tomorrow, fun and festive is in order!). Anyway, as I did not have any citrus vodka and would not be caught dead at the grocery store the night before Thanksgiving, I was looking for a recipe that use Pomegranate juice and regular vodka and everyone raved about this one, right? Sorry, but I was VERY UNIMPESSED! I followed the recipe exactly and as we had company over I didn't get a chance to fiddle with the portions of juice to Orange Liqueur to tell what would work- my guess, less Orange Liqueur, more juice (and not to water it down- I just couldn't taste the Pomegranate juice). All I can say is my DH took one sip, made an aweful taste and said "NO, THANK YOU! UCK!" Needless to say we switched to wine (one person did really like it thought- one out of 6). Sorry, but I will not be making this recipe again! Pomegranate Martinis- yes, but not with this recipe. If you like martinis- you will probably not like this recipe!
I really like Cosmos.. and I LOVE pomegranites. I found the juice in the produce section of the supermarket and have been dying to try it in something. I only used 1oz of Gran Marnier and found these to be quite nice.
Way too sweet!! We had to pour it down the sink and that is a very expensive waste of Grey Goose! It was like trying to drink syrup!
me likey! Cheers!!
Made this drink last night and whoooo was this strong. I think I will stick to Oprah's Pomegranate Martini. Thanks for letting me try.
I really liked this! At first, it is much sweeter than a traditional Cosmo, but hey, it's reeeeallllly good! And even worth the price of the pomegrananate juice.(which is loaded with anti-oxidants - however I don't know if the liquor nullifies that, LOL!)so, Bonus! And a pretty color, too. Enjoy!
A little strong, so I use o.j. in place of orange liquor
Made this at a party, and everyone loved it.
I wonder if the vodka destoys the health benefits of the juice? Do I care? NOPE; not in the least! Good, good stuff. By the way, I left out the orange liqueur just because I felt it would be too sweet. More pleeaasssee!!?? Thank you!!!!
really good. I agree with the other review.3oz. vodka 2oz cointreau and 1 oz. pomegranit juice. I made these for a xmas party and they were a hit!
delicious. A bit sweet but a great balance of alcohol and flavor. I like it!
Great drink. I am only giving this a 4 star due to the fact that I recommend making this with lemon infused vodka, rather than regular vodka. Make sure you use high quality vodka such as Belvedere or Grey Goose--it's worth it!
I bought a bottle of pomegranate juice because I have read about all the health benefits of it & I hated it...it's as bitter as cranberry juice! So not wanting to waste an expensive bottle of juice, I set out to find a recipe to use it in. We have a winner w/ this one!!! It was a little sweet compared to a cosmo but it was very good. What an enjoyeable way to reap the benefits of the anti-oxidant properties of the pomegranate juice.
YUM!
Meh, it was OK, but I don't think I'll make it again. I used Pomegranate Blueberry juice; perhaps it's the blueberry that threw it off - the taste was strange - not bad, not great, not like something I've had before, not like something I want again.
Instead of regular or citrus vodka I would suggest either using Van Gogh Pomegranate or Pearl Pomegrante flavored vodka! AMAZING!
I've just recently discovered how much I LOVE Pomegranit juice. What a perfect combo of flavours. Way too yummy! :)
They are pretty good, but I'd prefer a cosmopolitan. :)
Great recipe! Definitely a keeper for parties!
I passed this recipe on to a couple friends who are martini lovers and they both told me it was worth 5 *'s.
You can't taste the pomegranate juice in this martini. I reduced the orange liqueur, by half and still got very little pomegranate flavor. I also tried it with Vanilla vodka and then really lost the flavor. Oprah/Rachel Ray's is better.
Wow! I love it!
Exceptional with 1 oz cointreau instead of 2 oz...very nice!!
It's been a long week! I needed this martini! I experimented a bit - I first did MGHOTBI's version...then I did NYPD K9 Cops version... now I am going to bed. LOL Both martinis were very good. I think I will experiment with my sister this weekend. I'll let ya'll know which one she prefers! :~)
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections