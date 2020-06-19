Bill's Braisin Bread

4
22 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 3

Here's my own recipe for raisin bread made with raisin bran cereal. Enjoy.

Recipe by WHATS HIS FACE

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 - 1 1/2 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place ingredients in the pan of the bread machine in the order recommended by the manufacturer. Select Med Crust cycle; press Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
153 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 0.7g; sodium 239.8mg. Full Nutrition
