Bill's Braisin Bread
Here's my own recipe for raisin bread made with raisin bran cereal. Enjoy.
Yummy, dense bread - awesome toasted with butter and cinnamon sugar! I don't like the way my bread machine does bread, so I mixed this in my mixer with the dough hook, then let it rise in a loaf pan for 1 hour. Baked at 350 for ~25-30 minutes (could have gone longer, but I like doughy-er bread). Oh, and I added a liberal amount of cinnamon to the dough, as well :) Very dense and tasty.Read More
This recipie turned out to be dry especially around the edges, you could not taste the raisins, but you could taste the brand (super strong) and that is all you could taste. My entire family didn't eat the bread.Read More
My mother in law makes great raisin bran muffins so I thought this would be good too. I was disappointed. Other than the raisins, it tasted nothing like raisin bran at all. But it did bake up nice and pretty!
I was looking for a way to use up the last bit of cereal in the box and came up with this recipe. I was about a 1/4 cup short on the bread flour and made up the difference with wholewheat flour. We had this for breakfast the first day and everyone loved it. The following day I used the last slices to make cinnamon toast and that was delicious too. Thankyou Bill.
This is EXACTLY what I was looking for. I didn't have raisin bran so I subbed a multi-grain cereal with raisins, dates, and pecans. Also added lots of cinnamon. Fabulous!!
Great Bread! Made me feel like I was feeding my little son something healthy! I used Total Raisen Bran, it's fortified with so much, and a few extra raisins. I also replaced one cup of bread flour with wheat flour and it worked fine! Best if eaten the same day, the next day it's better toasted! Thanks Bill, we will make this a lot!
I added a liberal amount of cinnamon and a TBSP of butter to this recipe. It was delicious and well-received. Especially good when toasted and buttered! Will definitely use this recipe again!
My picky family loved this bread!!!! Will definitely make this often!
Great recipe. I added 1 tablespoon of butter and more raisin. It turned out great with just the right density. A++
We will have it again! A suggestion, add more raisons and cinnamon.
My bread machine is 11 years old and very basic...wasn't sure how this would turn out. I followed the recipe exactly (with the exception of following other reviewer's suggestions and added more raisins). It came out great! Very dense and flavorful. I liked it better toasted but my husband and son liked it either way. Didn't last long here! Very simple to make...the hardest part was waiting for it to be done! Thanks, I will definately make this again!
I didn't have raisin bran cereal. So, i substituted with oats, brans and raisins. I have made it quite a few times, and it always turns out well. Thanks!
My family loved this bread. It was so moist and yummy. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
Dry. Hard. Will NOT make again
This made a surprisingly good loaf of bread. Not too sweet, but interesting flavor. I did add some more raisins.
I added a tsp of cinnamon and the husband and kids just LOVE it!!!
I make the dough in my bread maker, then bake it in the oven. I don't like how bread maker bread is often thick crusted and on the dry side, and using the oven seems to cure that.
Yummmmmm! Baked as recipe called for and added 1/3 cup extra rasins, a tablespoon of butter, and a tablespoon of honey with the water. Moist and delicious and great texture. The whole family loves it. Thanks Bill!!!
