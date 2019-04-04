Best Stovetop BBQ Ribs

EXCELLENT! I par boiled the ribs for 30 minutes (I was trying to make this as healthy as possible), drained them and proceeded with the recipe. I did double the sauce and was glad I did because it's delicious! I topped the ribs with the onion rings, brought it to a boil and put it on to simmer for about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Let me just say that these were the most moist and tender country ribs I have ever had! They were so tender, I had a hard time getting them out of the pot and onto our plates, lol. The sauce that was left was just the perfect consistancy for spooning over the top (not too thin and not too thick). This will be my new go to recipe for country ribs...they were simple and delicious! Thank You, Sandra, for such a wonderful recipe, you made my family really happy! :)