Best Stovetop BBQ Ribs
Very yummy, sticky, easy slow-cooked pork ribs on the stovetop. Serve with rice or mashed potatoes.
This recipe is great! My husband and I loved the taste. I used boneless pork ribs and simmered them in the sauce for two hours instead of 45 minutes, and they were extremely tender. Otherwise, I didn't change a thing.Read More
There is not enough liquid in a pan big enough to hold 4 ribs, that and 45 minutes on medium dosn't create a simmer it burns. The meat was moist but I couldn't taste the marinade.Read More
Very, very easy! I used Heinz 57 but the tangy variety, as that's all I had. It was still super delish!! I too cooked mine longer...about an hour and 15...but had some really meaty ribs! They literally fell off the bone! And the sauce was excellent!! Served up with sour cream mashed potatoes and fresh green beans...this meal was a big hit! Thanks so much. Never knew you could cook ribs on the stove top. Perfect when you don't want to heat up the whole house with the oven.
These were fabulous! I quadrupled the sauce, but omitted the soy sauce & water!! I cooked mine in the crockpot (again, did not add water) for 3 hours while out. I then transferred them to a large pan with just a bit of the sauce & browned them up a bit on each side & the sauce was bubbly. Poured the rest of the sauce on & let it thicken about 10 minutes. These were so so so tender!!!!-like roast beef tender! My husband & I were floored!! I frankly could not believe I made them;) Would be great on the grill or in the broiler right before eating, too!! Thank you so much for a simple, but AMAZING recipe!
Holy moly! I never knew cooking ribs on the stove top could be so easy or so delicious. These were amazing. Great recipe if you have no time to prepare. It is almost impossble to screw these up. I didn't have steak sauce, so I used barbeque sauce. The results were terrific. My kids and husband loved them so much, I had to make them again the following week. We served them with plain white rice and spooned the sauce over the rice. Fantastic! Thanks!
Excellent dish! Tender, juicy... will definitely make again! I used Heinz 57 instead of A1, but otherwise followed the ingredients. The only change for me was that I lightly coated my pan with oil, heated on high & seared/browned the meat on all sides before lowering the temp & following the rest of the instructions.
I used Chipotle and Lime flavored KC Masterpiece marinade instead of barbecue sauce and skipped the ketchup and soy sauce. It came out delicious. I cooked it in a dutch oven and added extra onions because I love them. I finally found an easy way to make ribs.
Yummy! Used a slow cooker and it turned out great too!
I've made these 3 time now. First time I followed the recipe but had to increase all the ingredients to make enough sauce. Now I leave out the soy and double everything else, except the water which I put much more in to top off the ribs. Recipe calls for the pan being covered but I don't do that anymore. If you leave it uncovered in a pot and let most of the water simmer out, takes about 2 hours, you will have nice thick BBQ sauce. Yum!
My family loved this technique and I was very happy with country style pork ribs, which I never am! They always seem dry when baked. These were extremely easy, tender and moist! :) I seasoned the ribs, then seared them in a hot pan in EVOO. After searing, I sautéed garlic in the pan juices then added BBQ sauce, a lil ketchup and, Worcestershire. Returned the ribs to the sauce, added the onions and simmered till tender, about 1.5 hours. I like this much better than crockpot cooking, which always seems to make the meat grainy. Thanks, this will b a weekly dinner for us!!
These were good. After the ribs were cooked I took them out and thickened up the sauce. My husband was cooking a chicken on the grill so I threw these on the grill with the thick sauce. I prefer my ribs sticky with a few crusty pieces.
Wonderful ribs! The sauce was a cinch to make and I had all the ingredients in stock, so no special trip to the store was necessary. I doubled the sauce and added 4 tablespoons of brown sugar to sweeten it up a little for the kids. It worked! They actually ate meat! But it wasn't too sweet for the adults to enjoy. I didn't have 2 hours to let the ribs braise though, so I boiled them for about 10 minutes first, then cooked them in the sauce for 1 hour. They were fall off the bone good and juicy! My husband and I had to fight over the last one. I even made the sauce again for meatballs and it was just as good! Thank you so much for sharing this recipe!
This was exactly what I was looking for. I wanted something hearty and not too sweet or with a heavy barbecue sauce taste. I took the other reviewers advice and doubled the sauce ingredients. I was a little short on steak sauce so I used a little extra ketchup and a teaspoon of beef concentrate. I also used a slow cooker and let it go for about 6 hours on high. Very nice!
Absolutely wonderful and versitile recipe! Most BBQ sauces we buy in stores are way too sweet for my taste, and this one is just right! I made just a few tweaks: 1) Omitted the salt; 2) We like leftovers, so I doubled everything else and added one extra cup of water for cooking; 2) I simmered the ribs longer, until the meat was falling of the bone (about 2 hours). The ribs were delicious served with cornbread and a salad. A bonus: I used part of the leftovers to make pulled-pork sandwiches, and here is the recipe: put two or three cooked ribs on a plate; with two forks pull the meat off the bones and shred it apart. Put the meat on a sauce pan, add 1/4 cider vinegar, 2 tbsp of honey, and 1/4 tsp of crushed red pepper (we like it spicy, but you can adjust the ingredients as you like). Stir and heat through. Serve on a large, warm bun. This was the BEST pulled-pork sandwich I've ever had.
Yummy, Yummy, Yummy! I pretty much followed the recipe, except I doubled it and added an extra cup of water. I cooked the ribs for about an hour, and went to thicken the sauce only to find that it had thickened on its own! Hubby loved it as well, and I do't think I will go back to the pre-boiled and then dry-rubbed method. This is absolutely D-licious!
I changed the sauce somewhat as the original recipe did not have a good taste. I added 1/2 cup of strong coffee, 2 TBSP Vinegar, 2TBSP Brown Sugar, 2 TSP fresh Lime juice and doubled the soy. I cooked everything in the Microwave (doesn't stick or burn) 50 minutes on 50%. Served with Mashed potatoes, steamed Broccoli and Cauliflower. I thickened the sauce with 1 heaped TBSP cornstarch mixed with a little water. Absolutely delicious
I cook a different meal for my husband every night and he said this was one of his favorites. Thanks so much. I served with the buttery corn bread from this site.
FOR 8 SERVINGS=only had 1/4cp steak sauce so added 1/4cp sweet Baby Rays bbq ALSO 4tbls LIQUID SMOKE,1 tbls HONEY,2tbls LIME JUICE,4 cloves fresh GARLIC and replaced water with ITALIAN DRESSING,placed mine in a BIG skillet covered==YUMMY thx Sandra for QUICK RIBS
Whilst very edible, I must say I prefer a good BBQ rib. MY DD liked the version I did with honey, and DH loves spicy, so in all I did this 3 ways. Perfectly adequate results, and good for when grilling is precluded by weather. But as a family, we said that there was no 'Wow' factor.
This was a good easy recipe. The ribs came out tender. my wife liked it and can be made with ingreadients on hand
Enjoyed this recipe, the ribs fell apart with just a fork.... will be making ribs this way from now on. Thank you.
Omg I only tried this recipe because it could be made stovetop.............. I love this recipe. The ribs came out soooooooo tasty and moist. This is so easy to make; you don't even have to fry them first. I just marinated and soaked the ribs overnight just for extra flavor and I made some alterations and just used bbq sauce, the ketchup, water, and hot sauce. The only thing I would suggest is the portions in the ingredients section may not be enough. With about 5 mins left, I could hear the sauce drying out and it started to burn a little bit. Very happy with how this came out.
wasnt impressed
These were AWESOME! My ribs came out so tender...everyone loved them! Will definately be making these again!!
I doubled the recipe for the sauce, but did not omit anything or make any substitutions. I followed another reviewer's suggestion and tossed this in the crockpot on low for about 6 hrs. I thought this would be great for my family because we do not like a strong BBQ taste. The ribs turned out AMAZINGLY tender and had a nice sauciness that was not too sticky sweet or cloying like some BBQ can be.
These were just a tad bit salty for our liking, so serving them with white rice was the ultimate idea to break down the saltiness! Aside from that, these were pretty good - tasty, easy to prepare and verrrryyyy tender! Thanks!
WOW! What a great way to cook the ribs! My husband LOVED it! Thanks for sharing the recipe with us. This is a keeper!!
These were great. I was very suprised they turned out as tender as they did. I added a TBSP. of brown sugar. I'll diffently make these again.
Very Yummy. I didn't have steak sauce or soy sauce so I used BBQ sauce and added the garlic, water, and worcestershire. The onions on top added great flavor. Sauce was a little to watery so I think I'd omit the water if I make again. Thanks so much for a recipe to get my ribs cooked in record time! :)
This was AMAZING! I quadrupled the marinade as well as adding a 1/4c molasses. I didn't have A1 either, so I used 1/2 c bbq sauce and 1/4 vineagar instead. I marinated this for 18 hours in a ziploc bag, and then cooked them on the stovetop ofr approx 2 hours. They literally fell of the bone! My hubby insisted they were better than any restaurant ribs he's ever had!
Love this recipe, it was so quick and easy and great flavor. I will fix this again but will simmer for at least an hour.
Very Good! I left out the soy sauce and added brown sugar. My wife and kids loved it. Thank you
Very tasty - I used boneless ribs and I had to double the sauce to cover them and cooked on simmer for about 4.5 hours (I think it took so long because it was all meat). The result was fall apart tender! Next time I will make a bigger batch and possibly use slow cooker. Very versatile - can change flavor just by changing the type of steak sauce used. Very easy - first time I have made my own rib sauce and was surprised at how quick it was to do. Will definitely serve guests with this one - thanks for sharing!
I must say that I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE, these ribs. I tried them for the first time and was a little bit skeptical. But to my suprise my family and I loved them. The only thin I did different was added more sauce, and instead of the Steak Sauce I used Hunts Hickory & Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce. This is definetely one of our fav's from now on.
The ribs came out very good. As some reviewers suggested, I used a crockpot instead of the stove. The next time I make this, I will try to thicken the sauce; I found it too watery.
Very, very good! I used low sodium of what ever I had... IT WAS EXCELLENT! Kudos from hubby & 5 & 6 year old boys ate it! Wouldn't change a thing!
Both my husband and I were skeptical about cooking ribs on the stovetop, but these were fantastic! As per the recommendations of other reviewers, I double the sauce. Changed nothing else and this was delicious. I would NOT serve store bought BBQ sauce w/ this, as the flavor of the sauce in the recipe is outstanding. If anything, I would perhaps marinate the ribs in the sauce first, or just cook longer to allow the ribs to absorb more flavor, for those who thought the flavor was not strong enough.
My sauce didn't stick, was too thin.
this recipe was great, I don't even like ribs (or many of the recipes I try, for that mater) but this was delicious. I doubled the amount of ribs and used beef instead of pork ribs - prime ribs (don't know if this is the right term). also, I did not double up the recipe, I only added 1 cup of pineapple juice and 1 cup of beer, the ribs turned out completely tender and the sauce was a perfect taste and texture, will make again for sure.
I thought this was a good recipe. It was just okay for us. I prepared this exactly as written, with the exception of letting the ribs simmer for about 1 1/2 hours. I used Lea & Perrins Steak Sauce as that is what we had. While the ribs were fall-off-the-bone tender, we were surprised that the sauce didn't offer more flavor. This was easy and gave us a good meal, but I was hoping for more flavor with the ribs themselves. Maybe there is no "quick rib" recipe. Maybe the flavor would infuse more by marinating for a decent period of time in this sauce? I would try this one again, but would have to do some tweaking. Thanks for putting me on the right track for finding my own "rib taste".
EXCELLENT! I par boiled the ribs for 30 minutes (I was trying to make this as healthy as possible), drained them and proceeded with the recipe. I did double the sauce and was glad I did because it's delicious! I topped the ribs with the onion rings, brought it to a boil and put it on to simmer for about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Let me just say that these were the most moist and tender country ribs I have ever had! They were so tender, I had a hard time getting them out of the pot and onto our plates, lol. The sauce that was left was just the perfect consistancy for spooning over the top (not too thin and not too thick). This will be my new go to recipe for country ribs...they were simple and delicious! Thank You, Sandra, for such a wonderful recipe, you made my family really happy! :)
I did not use steak sauce, instead I used my favorite BBQ sauce and omitted the ketchup. It had a really great flavor & super easy. The ribs were just fall of the bone!!! YUM!!!
We love it, and was so easy to prepare and cook! I used my Instant Pot to cook it!! My spin was instead of regular ketchup, I used jalapeno ketchup. I browned the ribs in a separate pot with olive oil, removed it then added the onions and removed them.. I then added the ribs and onions in the instant pot along with the sauce from the recipe and manually set it to pressure cook for 10 mins. The ribs came out so tender and the sauce was amazing!! Love this recipe!!!
Maybe the sauce needs to be doubled for the stove but I watched the ribs and made sure to simmer on medium low. It didn't take 45 minutes since I first browned the ribs on bacon grease. I drained the grease and then simmered on the marinade. I diluted the remaining sauce and poured on top the ribs. Made rice with herbs from the site to go with the ribs.
Fabulous. I fed this to the in laws and it was a great success!
I am not sure what my ribs weighed but i used 6 instead of 4 and did 1 1/2 the recipe for the sauce. It turned out really good. Not falling off the bone but really soft and I also cooked a bit longer, about an hour and 15 mins. All in all, very good. We usually dont eat pork in my family and this is the first time I made pork, and only because this sounded so good. I froze the extra juices to make gravy another night. Thanks for the great recipe!
These are the best ribs I've ever made. I used ribs with the bone. I usually boil them then throw them on the barbeque. This way was much easier and they were alot more tender. I doubled the sauce and cooked them for longer than called for. The sauce was very, very tasty. Will be making them this way from now on.. Thanks for the recipe.
First of all, there is not enough sauce to cook the meat in and 45 minutes is not enough time to cook the meat all the way through. It will burn on the outside and will still be raw on the inside in 45 minutes. Instead, I added half as much of everything to make more sauce, and let it simmer on low heat for an hour and a half. Turn the meat often so it doesn't burn! With these alterations, it turned out really well!
A little too salty for my husband, but overall very tender and tasty! Next time just going to cut the soy sauce in half :) Definately a keeper!
Fantastic - easy and tasty. I followed the other reviews and doubled the sauce and left to simmer 2 hours. My family was disappointed that that there were no leftovers. Will be saving thise one.
I followed the recipe as far as the ingredients, but I cooked it in a crock pot for 3.5 hours and it was very good. My family loved it.
my husband wanted the leftovers the next day....that's rare !!
These were ok for me. I tasted more ketchup than i did anything else and it took me 2 hours to cook instead of 45 minutes. I think they would taste better baked. I'm going to try it that way next time. Thank you.
The sauce was a little too tangy for my taste so I added a little sweetness. 1/4 cup packed brown sugar and 1 tablespoon maple extract made it perfect.
The meat was sooooo juicy and tender when it was done cooking my husband and I couldn't believe it. Especially for such a cheap cut of meat! We did add some barbeque sauce at the end because the sauce seems more like a marinade....But a good marinade though! Definitely try this for dinner!
sauce was too thin, ribs were very tender...needs a little more flavor...next time will try another rib recipe on website.
Great recipe. Easy and delicious. Like many others we needed to let simmer much longer than in the original recipe but forewarned, everything worked out great. The flavor was a little more subtle than than some of our family prefers for ribs so I served bbq sauce on the side.
This cooking method and BBQ sauce made what weren't the best looking ribs in the world; taste amazing and tender. Yum Yum Yum. Next time we'll add some spices just to give it a little more kick.
Used ingredients as directed but cooked for hour and half. So tender fell off the bone. Everyone loved. Will cook this again. Thanks
Delicious!! I doubled the sauce and used both boneless and bone-in ribs. I've made these three times since July because my husband keeps requesting them. They're really easy to make and the ribs are very inexpensive.
I made these ribs last night for dinner and they were excellent. Very tasty and ingredients are ones you have on hand. I will make these again. 5stars
Absolutely fabulous. Followed recipe exactly, except simmered 2 hrs. Fell off bone and were sumptous. I can't believe these were made on stove top. Easy clean up too. Thanks!
This is a great recipe! I usually have a hard time finding a good way to cook country ribs without having to spend hours cooking them. Fast, easy and tastes great! My whole family loved them! I used low sodium soy as well as low sodium worcestershire in an effort to reduce the sodium content.
Made it as directed except I simmered it for twice as long (90 minutes). Came out nice and tender and with more than enough juice. Hubby loved it and so did I!
This might sound silly, but do you leave the heat on Medium when you simmer for 45 min (or more as I see many of the reviewers have) or do you lower the heat? This sounds delicious, though I haven't actually made it yet. I am a huge fan of bb ribs!
This is an easy stove top BBQ ribs recipe. I used mesquite barbecue sauce, a little water and garlic. I cooked the ribs for 1 hour and 40 minutes. The meat was very tender and very good. I'll definitely make these ribs again.
The only thing I suggest is double the sauce and cook at least 1 1/2 - 2 hours long. Delicious, easy, and perfect recipe.
This recipe is easy, on hand ingredients make it a great old friend in the recipe box. Tender delicious ribs that never fail to please the hubby!
This was a hit!!!YUMMY!!! will be making this again thats for sure!!
My 3 yr old and I gave this 5 stars. I used 2 of the country style ribs and tried to cook it a little longer than 45 min and almost burned them. They are definately amazing tho so thanks for sharing!
Should be renamed BEST STOVETOP RIBS. The ribs did not taste much like BBQ. Smothering the left overs in a different BBQ sauce before reheating made a better second taste try.
These are super easy and super good! I'm making them again tonight cause my husband just loves them. It was amazing how tender they were and full of sticky goodness! Thanks for a great recipe!
I made these exactly as written and doubled the recipe.The family really liked these ribs.I liked the fact that they weren't real sweet.Easy to make and tender. Sandra, Thank you for a Delish change of pace. Patty
These were yummy
Amazing.... My husband is in love!!! I followed the recipe exactly except i double the sauce since i added a few more ribs.
Foodilicious..very easy and yummy!
simple but delicious
I'm making it as I write and it smells awesome!!! I could not wait and had to try a little piece, it tastes amazing. I know that my husband is going to love it.
I followed everyone's advice and doubled the recipe for the sauce but left out some of the water. I cooked it in a covered wok for 2 hours and it was amazing!! My boyfriend said it was one of the best meals I ever made. It's definitely something I will make again. As another reviewer suggested we served it over rice. Delicious! Thank you!
Tried this and it turned out not too badly. Used Kraft Chicken and Rib Sauce/minced garlic , soy and Worcestershire sauce. Also did the onions. Flavour not bad and would do again just for the ease of it. Made sure I cut most of the fat of the ribs. Served with parsleyed Basmati rice, and green beans. Would do again just for the ease of it but recipe certainly needs tweaking
My husband has had throat cancer so it's hard to find meat he can swallow. He said this was the best meal he has had In a long time. I changed the recipe to use bbq sauce instead of steak sauce but that was all. Paired with Mac n cheese. Delicious!!
I assumed when the directions said to "bring it to a boil over medium heat" that one is the supposed to LOWER THE HEAT so that it will THEN "simmer for 45 minutes," which I did. Since I wasn't finished w/ the rest of dinner after 45 min., I added a little more water & continued simmering around 15 more minutes. This gets 5* because of ease, tenderness, quickness & taste. The flavor could be a bit spicier for us. PS The meat stuck to the bottom, but didn't burn. Does anyone have a solution?
I had 8 large ribs to cook and decided to tripled the gravy recipe to be sure the ribs were submerged in the gravy! I also simmered the ribs for 1 hour instead of 45 minutes. They came out declicious and the juice needs to be sucked up with a straw!
I used the same ingredients above, except I increased the amounts. I used 1/2 c of BBQ sauce and ketchup, and I used 2 1/2 c of water enough to cover the ribs. I also added about a tbsp. of mesquite seasoning and lime juice... smells amazing! I simmered uncovered for about 45 minutes. Turned out great!
I added a little brown sugar to the sauce. My husband loved them and he doesn't like commercial barbecue sauce.
I need to make less BBQ sauce for the ribs. Other than that they were good.
Very good. My husband loved it. I did double the liquid portion of the recipe as suggested by others and cooked it in the oven for over two hours.
Followed recipe to the letter EXCEPT simmered for 1.5 hours. Cook time was THEE ONLY deviation. The recipe vote was evenly divided; half LOVED and other half = Meh. Those that didn’t love is because their rib mojo is straight up, hardcore BBQ. This isn’t that. But! It is very good and the ribs were extremely tender! I’m the cook so rated a 4 and was very pleased at this rib cooking method alternative!! I would absolutely make again and just not invite those “other people!” ;) Thank you!!
The wife and I loved this dish. I followed the recipe other than doubling the ingredients which I think is necessary. I simmered on low for 1 hour 20 minutes and the ribs were perfectly done.
Great recipe! Super simple and easy to do. Tip: It's better to have the ribs marinate over night and then slow cook for an hour and a half for that super soft, fall-off-the-bone goodness. As for sauce, strain the stock left from cooking the ribs, melt butter and add a clove of garlic, stirring until thick.
I can't say it's the BEST ribs I ever had. But when time is short, and you got a craven' for them, it is a really good option! I'll use this again. Maybe tweak it a little. Don't skip the onions. They are a yummy addition.
I made this recipe with a few changes. I had quite a few ribs so I added a can of diced tomatoes (14 oz) with additional water. I did not have steak sauce so like others I substituted BBQ sauce. I also recommend cooking the ribs longer than 45 minutes. I had to cook them for 1.5 hrs on a slow simmer. The ribs were absolutely tender and delicious. What I may try next time is cooking them in the oven rather than on the stove top. Very good recipe even with the changes I made.
My family loved these. I made it with boneless ribs, and they were cooked through and tender in about 25 minutes. The only changes I made was to use garlic powder and since my family will not eat onions I used onions flakes to get the flavor. Will definitely make these again.
Great ribs , made just as directed. So easy!
There was nothing sticky and thick about this sauce recipe. Taste was ok but watery. Not what I expected.
I was lazy to mince garlic, so I just used garlic salt and they came out really great. Very tender, nice and sticky. I added about a tablespoon of original bbq sauce at the end just to thicken up the sauce a bit.
I made this exactly as written in the recipe and we LOVED IT. I used my enamel coated cast iron skillet with lid and just dumped the sauce in on top of the pork and covered it. Set the timer for 45 minutes and then open when the timer goes off. Opening it early and letting the heat out is a recipe for tough pork. I did add a fair amount of salt and pepper to the pork before cooking as well. Those who say it's dry must be taking the lid off and allowing the steam to escape. Thank you for the recipe. It's a keeper!
So, so easy and very flavorful! I was worried the pork would be tough from cooking so quickly, but it was not at all. Will make this again!
Love these!! So quick & easy & very tasty!!
