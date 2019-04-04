Best Stovetop BBQ Ribs

Very yummy, sticky, easy slow-cooked pork ribs on the stovetop. Serve with rice or mashed potatoes.

Recipe by Rebekah Rose Hills

prep:
15 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Whisk together steak sauce, ketchup, water, Worcestershire sauce, soy sauce, and garlic in a bowl until smooth.

  • Place pork ribs in a saucepan with a lid, and pour the sauce over the ribs. Spread raw onion rings over the ribs, and cover the pan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, and simmer the ribs in the sauce until tender, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
246 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 10.6g; fat 13.3g; cholesterol 76.5mg; sodium 705.9mg. Full Nutrition
