Sausage Cornbread Bake

This recipe was pretty tasty--a nice combination of savory and sweet. I'm assuming that the recipe meant a complete cornbread mix like Jiffy with exactly a cup and a half in the package, so that's what I used. A caution: I would wait at LEAST 15 minutes before cutting. 20 might be better. When it is too hot, the cornbread consistency is mushy--kind of like a custard. It firms up to be a more bread-like consistency only after it has cooled somewhat. I enjoyed this a lot more when it had cooled to not-quite room temperature. I also just about had a heart attack once I started to make the recipe and read the calorie count, so I was glad to have used light sour cream, skim milk, and 2% sharp cheddar (and only about 1 1/4 cups of it). You don't need a full two cups of cheese to taste it plenty. If I make this again, I'll use turkey breakfast sausage as well. Overall this was a really tasty breakfast, and I'll probably take the rest to work for lunch this week. My 1 year old also liked it.

