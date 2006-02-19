Sausage Cornbread Bake
This cornbread is great for those of us who eat on the go.
This recipe was pretty tasty--a nice combination of savory and sweet. I'm assuming that the recipe meant a complete cornbread mix like Jiffy with exactly a cup and a half in the package, so that's what I used. A caution: I would wait at LEAST 15 minutes before cutting. 20 might be better. When it is too hot, the cornbread consistency is mushy--kind of like a custard. It firms up to be a more bread-like consistency only after it has cooled somewhat. I enjoyed this a lot more when it had cooled to not-quite room temperature. I also just about had a heart attack once I started to make the recipe and read the calorie count, so I was glad to have used light sour cream, skim milk, and 2% sharp cheddar (and only about 1 1/4 cups of it). You don't need a full two cups of cheese to taste it plenty. If I make this again, I'll use turkey breakfast sausage as well. Overall this was a really tasty breakfast, and I'll probably take the rest to work for lunch this week. My 1 year old also liked it.Read More
I couldn't find "buttermilk" cornbread mix but otherwise it was the same. MUCH too liquid and didn't fully cook at 50 min. Real looser.Read More
I have now made twice. First time, I used canned corn and mild green chilies and served with a dollop of sour cream, guacamole and salsa on the side. A big hit. Next, I used italian sausage, canned corn and sauted red and green bell peppers instead of chili and served with warm marina sauce to top. It was like more like a polenta meal and so much easier. Both times I used Marie Callendar's brand corn bread mix. It a nice change of pace from the usual rice or potato casseroles.
This made for a nice brunch with some fresh fruits on the side. I did change one thing - I used Colby Jack instead of cheddar simply because it's what I had. I doubt that made much difference though.
Very good. I did not find the buttermilk mix so I made the corn bread according to the recipe box and substituted buttermilk for the milk.
I used a package corn muffin mix which has the equivalent of mix as the recipe calls for. I put in a light french onion dip since I didn't have plain sour cream. I also added some of the shredded cheese in the second half of the batter and used mild cheddar.
I love this recipe. It is very tasty! I use it for dinner with a salad for my family of four and then use the left overs for breakfast.
This was really good! The only thing I did differently was instead of layering, I just mixed it all together. I will definitely be making this again. I think next time I will add a bit of sage to it though.
I changed this recipe a bit, but we really liked it and would have liked it even better the real way probably. I had some ground beef that needed to be used so I used that instead of sausage. I added salt, pepper and onion powder to make it more of a dinner flavor. The cornbread I did the same except I left out the oil. I don't know why that would be necessary. It turned out great and my elementary age sons ate it up happily.
This is a pretty good weeknight dinner recipe. It did taste like a brunch dish and was a little too crumbly to take "on the go," but overall, very tasty. It was missing a spice or something though. My husband ate it with salsa, maybe that was it. I did add a 1/2 tsp. cayenne because we like spicy sausage dishes, and it was a nice combination with the other flavors. I will make again and maybe add a little garlic powder??? Thanks!
Made this today for our labor day picnic. Everyone enjoyed it.
This is easy and fun to make, and even more fun to eat! It rated a rave from my bride, who isn't crazy about cornbread at all. With the cheese in the center, it also has some kid appeal. It was a real hit in this home!
This is my kind of recipe...I LOVE IT !! Thanks, I wanted something a little different tonight. I will definitely make this again...it's going in my Recipe Box !! No sour cream here and I chose to leave out the sausage. I also added some other things for my taste. I added a 4 oz. jar of pimentos and a 4 oz. can of green chiles... both drained, also added 1c. of sugar and 2T of Emeril's Rustic Rub to add some kick to it. I was pleased with the result....next time I think I'll use more of the mix than I did this time (used one small package...2 would be better!)
Pretty decent taste. I used nutrela instead of meat.
Tasty and simple. Wife and son both liked it. They said I could make it again. So 4 stars.
I modified it by adding a diced bell pepper, and my wife and I really enjoyed it. Wouldn’t like to figure out how to make the cornbread part of it have a stronger cornbread flavor.
Ok, I have made this 2 ways and they are both real good. One way was with Jiffy cornbread mix and it came out sweeter. The other way was with self rising cornmeal mix and came out without all the sweetness. The kids loved the jiffy one better, of course, and was like a little added twist to the flavor.