Sausage Cornbread Bake

This cornbread is great for those of us who eat on the go.

By Debbie Rowe

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 10 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Grease a 10 inch ovenproof skillet.

  • In a medium skillet, brown the sausage and onion; drain well.

  • In a large bowl, combine eggs, corn meal mix, corn, sour cream, milk, and oil. Pour half of corn meal mixture into the greased pan, and sprinkle with sausage mixture and cheese. Pour remaining batter over top.

  • Bake for 30 to 40 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
658 calories; protein 22.1g; carbohydrates 38g; fat 47.1g; cholesterol 128.8mg; sodium 1263.8mg. Full Nutrition
