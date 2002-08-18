Cracklin' Bread I

An old Southern plantation recipe.

By Dee

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 round loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degree C).

  • In a 10 inch oven-proof skillet, fry the pork till crisp. Add onion, and cook till just tender. Drain off liquid fat, and reserve 2 tablespoons.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine corn meal, flour, baking powder, soda, and salt. Combine eggs, honey, buttermilk, and juice: mix into cornmeal mixture. Stir in pork and onions.

  • Return reserved fat to skillet, and heat till very hot. Pour batter into skillet. Transfer to oven, and bake for 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 33.2g; fat 5.9g; cholesterol 65mg; sodium 609mg. Full Nutrition
