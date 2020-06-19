Spicy Noodles - Malay Style

Spicy and simply devilish, a kick start on Malay cuisine. Remember to set water at the side 'cause you're on fire!!!

Recipe by CHUNKYBITS

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of water to a boil, cook the egg noodles 6 to 8 minutes, until al dente, and drain.

  • Heat the oil in a skillet over medium heat, and saute the garlic about 1 minute. Stir in the spinach, and cook about 1 minute. Mix in the cooked egg noodles, chile paste, and ketchup, and toss until well coated.

  • Make a hole in the center of the noodle mixture. Place the egg in the center, and scramble, tossing with the noodles just before egg is finished cooking.

  • Mix the sugar and enough water to keep the mixture moist into the skillet. Season with salt and pepper. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, about 6 minutes. Toss in the sprouts and peas, and cook and stir about 4 minutes, until heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
506 calories; protein 16.2g; carbohydrates 76.7g; fat 17.4g; cholesterol 117.1mg; sodium 346.5mg. Full Nutrition
