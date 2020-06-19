Spicy Noodles - Malay Style
Spicy and simply devilish, a kick start on Malay cuisine. Remember to set water at the side 'cause you're on fire!!!
Delicious. I used some bottled Thai Chili Sauce instead of the paste and did pea pods instead of just peas. Used a touch more chili sauce than called for and left out the additional salt, but kept everything else the same. Definitely a keeper.
Not the best. It was really dry. The peas made it pretty gross, and I like peas. Sorry, but I won't be making this again
Super-delicious, spicy-hot noodles. Very quick and easy! The only change I made was sprinkling 1 Teaspoon sesame seed before serving....it gave the extra hint of authentic flavor!
This was OK for us as a quick and tasty meal. I did add more vegetables as I like my veggies.
I was in hurry and we were hungry so tried making it , didnot add egg as per directions but added more vegetables , red and green peppers , peas, mushroom and sauted all in separate vessel and added it to the cooked noodles lastly added 1/2 tbs of red pepper powder,cuz the chilli sauce which i used was mild in taste.thanks
This was good and spicy. I liked the taste.
Really really yummy!! I added a few extra things though: Minced chicken, onion, tomatoes and mushrooms and that made it even better. It was deliciously spicy!
My kids just polished this off without ONCE complaining about the spinach in it! It's unbelievable! THANK YOU!
i didn't care for this meal - it was kind of bleh...i used sziracha instead of chili paste and it didnt have enough depth with the only other flavor being ketchup. the spinach gets lost with so many noodles so i added shrimp, orange pepper and pea pods instead of peas. the noodles were kind of soggy and stuck together too. and one package of noodles is way way too much for 4 people! my husband said I should actually give it 2 stars but i thought it tasted fine enough so i gave it 3....
This turned out very nice. Thanks for the recipe.
Yum!! this reminds of my favorite thai noodle dishes, although it does not taste the same it could be a cousin of the pad thai dish. I changed it a little... I could not find chili paste so I used 1/4 cup "thai style chili sauce". I also added chicken and another egg. I will definetly make this again, I think next time I will replace the peas with broccoli. The peas were good, just want to try something different.
Good recipe! Only for those who like spicy.
I really liked it.U can as much water/stock as u want .mine wasn't dry at all,just a perfect balance of sweet and spicy.Thank you for the recipe
Reviews are usually reliable for most recipes but not this time. I won't make this again!
This was ok. It has a lot of potential though. The only changes I made were to use baby bok choi instead of spinach (I don't like the sludgy texture of spinach when it's cooked) plus I mixed some chili garlic sriracha into the Thai paste for some extra kick. I didn't really like the peas in this - if I were to make it again, I would use snow peas. This was a quick, easy and pretty healthy meal. It needs a few tweaks though.
