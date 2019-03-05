Shuk Shuka
An Arabic dish consisting of eggs, garlic and tomatoes. Taught to me by my ex-husband who is from Jordan. DELICIOUS! (I am guessing on the spelling of the title...)
This recipe is amazing when the egg yolks get poached whole in the tomatoes. To do this, just make sure the pan you're cooking the tomatoes in is deep enough for the eggs to be totally covered. Also, when eating with the pita, adding a little feta on top rounds out the flavor.Read More
This was ok, but bland. I decided to try it because I'm Arab and not a big fan of this dish (shak shooka) the way we make it, but this is very bland in comparison to the way we make it at home. If you want to give it a kick add onions with the garlic then some mild to hot green peppers (depending on your liking) then season with cumin. That's how we make it here in Egypt and, more specifically, my house.Read More
Love this! But the recipe as written is too bland. I add onion, garlic, turmeric, cumin, garam masala, use olive oil, cook in a cast iron skillet with the tomato mixture off to the side and have one egg per pita. I then cook the eggs on the other side of the skillet to throughly cook the eggs. I hate goopy eggs. I then transfer the egg to the pita and then scoop the tomato mixture around the egg on the pita. Salt and pepper the egg to taste. Delicious! And I'm not much of an egg eater! If I can eat eggs like this, you can too. ;-)
I remember eating a dish like this in Jordan many years ago. Good tomatoes and plenty of garlic - yum. My eggs didn't need to poach for 20 minutes though, more like 10 -12 minutes. The pita bread is perfect for scooping up the lovely garlicy tomatoes. I do think this could use some onion as well - next time.
Hi, this was ok but found it was a little bland. Maybe better if you put some salt and black pepper or cumin on top before serving.
This recipe is excellent for breakfast and easy to make. I add onions to the recipe for added flavor. If you don't have pita bread any bread can be substituted in its place. I was first introduced to this as a Lebanese dish and looked all over the internet for how to make it and this is the first 'real' recipe that came up.
Simple and delicious way to serve eggs. I added green onion and garnished with feta. I'd reduce the cooking time on the eggs to 8 minutes or so. Thanks to Crystal:)
OK so I didn't follow the recipe exactly but it turned out great! We didn't have pitas so we used tortillas and I added a layer of hashbrowns. This was great! I'm going to have to try folling the instructions next time.
This was a nice, different breakfast. I made as written, but 20 minutes of poaching the egg would have produce a hard egg. I poached for 5-6 minutes and had a soft yolk and cooked whites, exactly what I was hoping for. I added Feta cheese right before serving.
We call this dish menamen in Lebanon and this recipe is perfect replica of it!!
Pretty good... next time i'll add some ketchup and green onions.
A nice change from fried or scrambled eggs.
Very delicious and really quick to throw together. I don't like fried eggs, so I scrambled them into the mix after cooking the tomatoes and garlic. It was ready much faster after cooking it that way. My roma tomatoes were small, but the amount worked out perfectly. The only other thing I changed was adding a bit of black pepper and only doing the smallest dash of salt. We used honey wheat pitas and it was delicious.
This is a nice fast vegetarian dish. Good tomatoes (local farmer's market or, even better, home-grown) make all the difference in this dish. I used shallots instead of garlic. UPDATE: I found that you should not make this in a cast iron pan. The egg whites turn black. I think this is a reaction between the acid in the tomatoes, the iron, and the egg whites. Not very appetizing, but we still ate them. Flavor was not affected and we had no ill effects.
Delicious! I made this for breakfast with a couple pieces of wheat bread as I didn't have pita bread. Not only delicious and healthy but an excellent way to use up the abundance of our summer garden tomatoes.
I made this for myself this morning since nobody else in the family cares for tomatoes. Gotta say WOW! It was great. Only thing I did was season it with a little cumin. Boy was it good. This is now my Sunday breakfast. Thanks so much Crystal!
I over cooked the eggs. Definitely shouldn't have simmered it for 20 minutes; more like 10 minutes, if that. Maybe I had the heat too high? When recipes say to reduce heat and simmer, I never know exactly because I'm no chef, so I put it on medium/low. It was still pretty good though, the flavors were there. I added cumin, onions, and red pepper flakes. I'll be making it again for sure and will keep a better eye on the eggs.
I like to add tons more garlic and eat it with white rice, but this is one of my favorite comfort foods for breakfast when I was growing up!
I love this recipe and have been making it for three weeks with fresh tomatoes from my garden! Thank you!
This is a quick fix for dinner. Not something I'd eat everyday I would get sick of it. It does need salt tho my only change to what's listed above. :)
Delicious !
