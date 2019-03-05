Shuk Shuka

An Arabic dish consisting of eggs, garlic and tomatoes. Taught to me by my ex-husband who is from Jordan. DELICIOUS! (I am guessing on the spelling of the title...)

By Crystal Miller

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chopped tomatoes and garlic, stirring occasionally, until liquid has cooked out of the tomatoes. Carefully break eggs over tomatoes without breaking yolks. Lightly season with salt, reduce heat, and cover.

  • Simmer covered for 20 minutes, or until yolks are fully cooked. Adjust seasoning with salt as needed. Serve with pita pockets.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 17g; carbohydrates 43.6g; fat 12g; cholesterol 279mg; sodium 438.4mg. Full Nutrition
