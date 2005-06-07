Poppy Seed Loaf
This is a white yeast bread with a sweet poppy seed filling.
This bread turned out amazing. I couldn’t find my regular loaf pan so I divided the recipe in half and made 4 mini loaves. It was more work this way, but definitely worth it. The semi-sweet mixture was delicious and not to over powering. Very tasty...next time I will add more walnuts.
I would not make this again. I cut the recipe in half. The poppy seed mixture was lacking in taste and quantity. The top browned too quickly, and the overall taste was bland. I had to throw it away. The other reviewer's use of 4 mini pans would probably spread the poppyseed flavoring around better.
