Poppy Seed Loaf

This is a white yeast bread with a sweet poppy seed filling.

Recipe by Ruth

  • In a saucepan, heat together milk, sugar, shortening, and salt until warm.

  • Combine 2 cups of the flour and the yeast in a large mixing bowl. Stir in warm milk mixture. Add 3 eggs; beat with an electric mixer at low speed for 1/2 min, scraping sides of bowl constantly. Beat for 3 minutes at high speed. Stir in as much of remaining flour as you can. Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead in remaining flour to make a stiff dough, and continue kneading for 6 to 8 minutes. Place dough in a lightly greased bowl, and turn once to grease surface. Cover, and let rise in a warm place until doubled.

  • Meanwhile, pour boiling water over poppy seeds; let stand 30 minutes. Drain thoroughly, and place in a blender. Grind. In a small bowl, blend together ground poppy seeds, chopped nuts, honey, and lemon zest. Beat 1 egg white until stiff, and fold into poppy seed mixture.

  • Punch down dough, and divide in half. Cover, and let rest for 10 minutes. On a lightly floured surface, roll half of the dough into 24 x 8 inch rectangle. Spread with half the poppy seed mixture. Roll up jelly roll style, starting with the narrow edge. Seal the edge. Place seam side down, in a greased 8 x 4 inch loaf pan. Repeat with the other half of the dough. Cover. Let rise for 30 to 45 minutes, or until doubled.

  • Bake in a preheated 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) oven for 35 to 40 minutes.

212 calories; protein 5.8g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 24.5mg; sodium 116.2mg. Full Nutrition
