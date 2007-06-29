Honey Of An Oatmeal Bread
Our family goes through a loaf of this every day. Slightly sweet, and light. Great with dinner, and a favorite for sandwiches.
This was very easy to make and it came out great! I did make one change, however. Instead of using all white flour, I used half white flour and half whole wheat flour. This gave it more fiber and a better, nuttier taste. Also, I don't use bread flour in my bread machine. Unbleached all-purpose flour is good enough for me because if I did have all these different flours, I wouldn't have any room in my cabinets. Although I don't use bread flour, I do add vital wheat gluten, which is available at supermarkets. This gives more volume to loaves and a more bread-like texture. The rule is to add one teaspoon of wheat gluten per cup of flour or one and a half teaspoons per cup of whole grain(or whole wheat)flour. I hope this tip was helpful for those who may be having trouble with the size of their bread loaves as a result of not using bread flour. I will be making this bread again soon!
After reading some of the reviews, I decided to make but with a few tweaks. I doubled the recipe as my machine makes 2lb loaves. Used 1 1/2 cups water, 1/2 cup milk, 1/4 c honey, 1 tsp salt (found it strange recipe didn't call for this), 1/2 of rolled oats, 1/2 rolled oats ground to powder, 4 1/4 c AP flour and 1 tsp yeast. Taste is good, soft texture but it is a very dense loaf. Will most like make again, tweeking the recipe
Hi All, I submitted this recipe a couple years ago and am just now checking back. We still go through a loaf a day (the kids even fight over the crusts!), but we do use 2 1/3 cups of flour not the 2 cups that I originally wrote the recipe as. A "heavy" tsp. of yeast is nice also. Will try the butter in place of oil, sounds good. Enjoy!! Merrilee Bell
I really liked this recipe - the bread was very tasty and had a good texture. My only problem is that I don't like bread from a bread machine in general - the crust is too thick. So the second time I made it, I let my machine just make the dough and then I baked it in the oven instead (350 degrees until nicely browned). It turned out WONDERFUL! I now make this bread all the time - at least twice a week!
WOW! YUM! I don't own a bread machine, so I did this: * Proof one packet of regular yeast with the water and honey for about 8 minutes. * Add the remaining ingredients all at once and knead in stand mixer with the dough hook for another 8-10 minutes, on a medium/low setting. * Oil the bowl and the dough, cover it, and let it rise for an hour in a warm oven. * Punch it down, plop in the loaf pan and rise another 30 minutes. * Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. FANTASTIC bread. Makes a wicket grilled cheese.
I found this to be the best bread machine recipe yet. Not too dense like many are. I, too, increased the yeast and flour. I also have tried several variations that work well and give a different flavor. Try adding seeds or nuts (ie, sunflower, pumpkin, pecans, walnuts). They are delicious. Add them during the second kneed or at the add-in buzzer. Also, you can replace some of the flour (I generally use 1/3-2/3 cup) with either cornmeal or whole wheat flour. I also have replaced the honey with molasses. They all work well and you can mix and match! Enjoy
We love this recipe. I make this bread 2x per wk. at least. Family loves it plain, in sandwiches, as french toast etc. Some small changes that work for me... Add 1 tbsp brwn sugar, 1/3c whole wheat flour, 1 extra tsp yeast, reduce bread flour to 2c (or 2 1/4c depending on humidity). Bake on white, med. crust setting for 1.5lb loaf. Comes out PERFECT every time!
Perfect and foolproof bread. One of the few recipes I found needed no changes or tinkering. I didn't like the description of its being lightly sweet, however, so I reduced the honey by about a third, only for my own preference, though I'm sure it's excellent just as written. Great bread for toasting or sandwiches with a mildly different taste because of the oatmeal. I used a new bread machine which I haven't mastered yet, but this recipe came out perfectly on the first try. This will be one to hang on to!
Great recipe, i found it very easy for such a delicious bread. I prepared this is my bread machine using the dough cycle only, then shaped the dough into rolls, letting them rise again for 30 minutes before baking (350 for about 35 minutes). I usually make bread this way since we really only eat it with salads or soup anyway. These were really good with a little butter and brown sugar. Thanks Merrilee :-)
This is absolutely delicious! Crusty on the outside and very soft on the inside. Slightly sweet tasting. I will be making this one a lot to use for sandwiches or to just eat as a snack. Perfect!
I didn't change any of the ingredients. I did however use my stand mixer instead of the bread machine. I proofed the yeast for about 10 minutes in the water (warm), dumped in the rest of the ingredients, let it knead for about 4 minutes, covered and let it rise for 60, punched it down, shaped it into a loaf, and dropped it into a pan. I covered it and let it rise again for 30 minutes, brushed the top with an egg white, and baked at 350 for about 30 minutes. This recipe is great, we'll be making it again and again.
Really tasty . . . I think I'll skip buying sandwich bread at the supermarket from now on and make this instead. After reading the other reviews, I also added a bit more flour, oats and yeast and I baked the loaf in my oven at 350 for about 40 minutes. Delicious!
I review this wonderful bread last month.....I have been baking it regularly since and it always turns out wonderful..... I recently have been using the same recipe and adding a heaping tsp of cinnamon and 3/4 cup raisens on Sweet Cycle....makes a yummie raisen bread!!!! Give it a try!!! Marge
These make wonderful rolls. Use dough setting on machine. When cycle is done, place dough on lightly flourered surface. Punch down to remove air. Shape into 15 round rolls (knead in slightly more flour if too sticky). Arrange in 9x12 lightly greased glass pan. Cover lightly with greased plastic wrap. Let rise in warm place until doubled (about an hour). Remove plastic. Bake 375 degrees for 15-18 minutes or until lightly browned. Turn out onto rack.
*5* STAR RECIPE!! Makes a delightful sandwich bread! I made one little adjustment to make a large 2lb loaf in my Zojirushi maker. I adjusted the servings to 15 then followed the recipe exactly & it turned out beautifully!
Bread was very good. It didn't rise like I thought it would, but the taste was very good. Thanks! Barb
I don't have a bread machine but I do have a Kitchen Aid Mixer. I used my mixer from beginning to end, starting out with proofing my yeast and then jumping to kneading with my bread hook. I used a full packet of yeast in mine. Turned out great. I covered mine with foil during the last ten minutes or so to keep the top of the bread from burning while the rest of the bread finished cooking. This is wonderful bread. I plan on using it for sandwiches and french toast tomorrow. EDITED: This bread was so good that I don't want to share it! I had some this morning toasted with butter and it was heaven. Very wonderful homemade bread.
Tasty bread and easy to make if you use a bread machine. Good for sandwiches or toasted.
I accidently use 1 whole packet of yeast and it came out great!
To die for! I usually have to tweak bread recipes to get the dough to that smooth, elastic, not too sticky stage. NOT THE CASE with this one. I followed the recipe amounts to the letter, except I was a bit shy on honey so I topped the measuring cup off with a squirt of light corn syrup. I doubled the recipe and made it by hand, no bread machine. I baked at 350 for about twenty minutes, then covered it loosely with foil to avoid a too browned crust and cooked it until it read 190 degrees internally. TO DIE FOR. Slightly sweet, a nice crunchy but not too hard crust and a moist, slightly dense (but in the most pleasant of ways... you know, it has that nice bite and chew to it, it's not all air or spongey) My new go-to Oatmeal bread recipe. For those who want to know how to make this by hand: I put the warm water in a large bowl, dissolved the yeast on top and let it sit ten minutes. I added the oil, honey, and salt. Mixed gently, added half the flour and mixed on low in my Kitchen Aid (but a wooden spoon is fine) when it was smooth I worked in the rest of the flour and let it mix on with the dough hook about ten minutes. Turned out onto the counter and kneaded by hand for a few minutes. Put in an oiled bowl and rise in a warm place until doubled. Punched down, shaped into a loaf, put in a greased pan and let rise again. Bake at 350 until internal temp reaches 190 degrees. Loosely cover with foil halfway through bake time if you want a softer/lighter crust. Heavenly.
Loved this recipe. My incredible picky roommate about died from ecstasy! I double the recipe for one loaf, adding 3/4 cup honey, 2 1/2 teaspoons yeast, and a little over 5 cups of whole wheat flour to make a whole wheat bread. I don't have a bread machine, so I dissolved the yeast in 2 cups warm water first before adding the rest of the ingredients and 3 cups flour. I took the mix out of the bowl and kneaded in the last 2 cups and then continued kneading for 15 minutes. A great way to make sure of perfect conditions for the bread to rise is to turn on the oven to warm for one minute, then put in the oil covered dough and turn off the oven. The first time I let the dough rise 1 1/2 hours, second time and hour in the pan. The second time it rises don't put a cloth over the pan, the dough rises above the pan and a little over the edge (I love that look!) and a cloth will depress it, instead cover with an oiled piece of cling wrap. Great find!
By far the best bread machine recipe I've ever used!! I have bread machine cookbooks and dozens of other recipes for bread machines, but this is the easiest and best of all. My family loves it whether as a dinner accompaniment or for sandwiches. I don't even buy sliced bread any more. My daughter and I tried a variation the other day using some raisins, chopped dates, Craisins, walnuts and a dash of cinnamon...excellent toasted! Thanks for the recipe!!
There is no better bread. This is the Queen of all bread machine recipes. Just tried it out and messed it up as much as anyone could [ ie, my honey was super thick, so the dough was too dry. Added little water mid-cycle. Then it was too moist. Added a bit of flour. Then it was too dry..etc. You get the picture] I added some sunflower and flax seeds and dried cranberries at some point with blatant disregard for the add-ins beep. I was sure it was going to be a flop. Well, I'm embarrassed to say that my husband and I devoured the loaf for lunch. the WHOLE THING! It's DELICIOUS, it's EASY. It seems pretty fool-proof. Try it! Thanks Merrilee!!
The texture of this bread is light with a slight chew, beautiful. The crust came out kinda dark, as I don't know what all the settings on my machine mean but it did NOT come out as a tough crust. I was surprised and pleased. I didn't have any regular oatmeal so 2 packets of apple cinnamon instant did the trick, although it hardly matters since I see no trace of it in the sliced bread. I suspect this recipe is extremely versatile, you could use any variation of oatmeals from steel cut to instant, dried fruits, nuts, seeds. I might increase the honey next time for a sweeter bread. Can't wait to try this recipe when I finally get a Zojirushi bread machine. This was dang good in my Mr. Coffee breadmaker that I got for $3 at a garage sale.
Delicious, my whole family loves it. I bake it in the oven so I get an easily manageable loaf at 350 for about 35 minutes.
This bread was a hit with the family. I made the dough as directed in the bread machine using the "dough" cycle. I then shaped it and put it into a greased loaf pan and let it rise in a warm oven for 1 hour. I baked it at 350 degrees for 30 minutes and it turned out perfectly.
This was great. It is a very sweet bread though so if your looking for something not sweet, this isn't it. I upped the servings to 15, let the bread machine make the dough and it made 1 large loaf and one rustic. I baked it at 375 for about 40 min. (I don't like things baked in my bread machine but it's great for mixing and rising). I will make this again.
**UPDATE***I have made this bread 2-3 times a week since I have found this recipe! Since I use WW flour I found that to aid in rising I put the bread in the oven (OFF) with a pot of boiling water underneath it. The result is a delicious, soft, moist, loaf that I can't get enough of! ---Original Review ----> Finally!!! The BEST bread recipe I have found hands down! My years of searching are over! The only change I made was to use 1 cup bread flour and 1 1/3 c whole wheat flour (added a bit more yeast to be sure it would still rise well). Made dough in bread machine but baked bread in an 8 x 4" pan for 24 minutes! Perfection!
I really love this bread! The first few weeks I did everything the same as the original recipe (except I use 100% wheat flour), but it was always a little small for my machine, so I upped the servings to 16 and it fit much better! I think it must be for a 1 lb loaf, mine is 1 1/2-2lbs!
This is my favorite bread recipe. I use 1 1/2 cups bread flour and 1/2 cup whole wheat and increase the yeast to 1 1/2 teaspoon. Excellent.
Too bad we can't do half stars, because I would give this recipe 4 1/2. This is because I did make some changes. I proofed one packet of Hodgson Mill Active Dry Yeast in 1/4 cup water with 1/4 tsp of natural sugar (per instructions) for about 5-10 minutes. I warmed up the remaining 3/4 water to add later to the recipe. I put everything, with the exception of starting out with 1 1/2 flour, in the food processor and mixed thoroughly. Then I added another whole cup of flour gradually and pulsing it til it was mixed. That brings the total flour tally to 2 1/2 cups. I also put 1 tbsp of vital wheat gluten per 1 cup of unbleached flour. Then I kneaded the dough for about 8-10 minutes of a floured surface, adding a little more flour each time it got sticky. Put it in an oiled bowl covered with a damp cloth and stuck it in a warmed oven for 1 hour, then punched dough down and put it in a 9x5x3 loaf pan lined with parchment paper and covered it again and put it in warmed oven for 45 minutes (I would recommend sprinkling a little flour on top before covering it a second time as the dough will stick to the damp cloth). Then took loaf pan with dough out and let it rise another 15 minutes while I warmed up the oven to 350. Baked the loaf at 350 for 35 minutes as recommended by another reviewer. Let it cool on rack for 5-10 minutes then put in into a plastic bread bag so the heat would help keep the loaf soft. Husband and kids gave a big thumbs up!! Thank you!! :)
Very good but I did add a 1/2 cup extra flour and 1/2 cup extra oats and it was just a little doughy. But my family finished the whole loaf at dinner.
Awesome bread! Thanks for the great recipe. Turned out wonderful. Followed the advice from another post and added 1 tablespoon brown sugar. Came out perfect! One of my favorite bread recipes! Thanks again!
4-1/2 stars for this. Lovely flavor and moist texture. I did not find it to be a "sweet" bread as some earlier reviews said. Perfect for sandwiches or toasting, and a good keeper. After 3 days it was better for toasting, just too crumbly for sandwiches, so use it as quickly as possible, or freeze slices for later use. Will keep well frozen for up to one month if wrapped securely (I put two slices in one sandwich sized ziploc bag.)
Very good bread. Makes great toast with a nice chewy texture.
WoW! Best bread i have ever made. I didn't want to alter this, as i do not make bread enough to feel comfortable in doing so, but, I LOVE honey, so I did add about a tablespoon more with the 1/4c. It turned out a tad bit darker on the crust than my liking, any ideas how to get a lighter crust? without altering the yummy perfect inside? Thanks!
This turned out great! I did do the following changes however: I used half wheat and half all-purpose flour, and I subbed apple sauce in for the oil called for in the recipe. I just put everything together in my bread machine and it came out wonderfully! This is the first loaf of bread I've ever made in a bread machine and I'm so happy with how it turned out! My boyfriend is currently eating the whole thing.
this was awesome, and easy to make!! Will definately make it again!!! First loaf came out and was gone before the second loaf was done!!!
A really good bread that came out soft and light. A little too sweet for my taste so I will use less honey next time. This is a 1 pound loaf and it worked perfectly in my Sunbeam bread maker, which is for 1.5 to 2 pound loaves. I used Quaker Quick Oats and the loaf still came out soft and light. Used olive oil as well. Probably one of the best recipes I tried since getting the bread maker a few months ago. I think the sweetness of the bread will make a great sandwich with a salty meat like ham.
My family - and everyone else! - LOVES this bread. I make it by hand - whips up in no time. Dump dry ingredients into a bowl, add the honey (or brown sugar) and oil, then I just add a bit of hot water at a time until it makes a nice dough. Oil slightly, cover to rise, then knead for 3 min, shape, bake 350 for 35 min. I also use a partial whole wheat flour we buy in the health food store. It's fantastic bread, super-easy to make, and a real crowd pleaser.
I don't have a bread machine so I had to make some revisions. I warmed the water and dissolved the yeast in it. For one cup of the flour I did whole wheat, the other cup I did white, and I did 1/3 cup of ground flax seed. I kneeded it for about 2 minutes on a floured surface till it was smooth and a little firm. I then baked it for 45 minutes at 325. Sooooo yummy!!!!!! I will defenitly do this one many many times again.
Very good bread! Nice soft and light texture. I doubled the recipe without doubling the honey and the loaves turned out great. Definitely a good sandwich bread!
MMMM! Very good loaf! But it was a little on the moist side... you may want to try using butter or margarine instead of oil bc it does come out very moist.
This bread turned out perfect! It has the perfect amount of honey and oats...I love it!
Love this recipe and use it all the time. It's super simple, tasty, and always turns out right.
This bread is delicious. It makes great sandwiches.
*UPDATE* This bread is awesome. I've made it several times in both a breadmaker, and by hand. Each time I make it, it comes out great. My mate loves it. I do substitute the water with skim or 2% milk (whichever I have on hand)...it enhances the flavor and makes the loaf more dense. Definitely a keeper recipe. I use it at least once a week. Thanks!
I usually don't rate recipes but I had to rate this one...My family and I loved this bread! I put all the ingredients into my bread maker + some chocolate chips and set the timer so that it would be ready for breakfast the next morning. I was so excited when I opened the bread maker. the bread turned out wonderful. The kids loved it! I'm going to make more today (w/o the chocolate chips) for dinner.
this bread is excellent, although we preferred it the second time i made it, after all the changes- based on the reviews here. firstly, i scaled the recipe to 15 servings, then added more flour and more yeast (2t). i replaced half the flour with whole wheat flour with some vital wheat gluten, and also added a little wheat germ. used the dough cycle and then let it rise twice before baking it for about 40 minutes. ENJOY!
I used the dough setting on my machine and made this into rolls. They were a huge hit. We loved it!
This turned out perfect! I used whole wheat flour for bread machines and the bread was beautiful with just a hit of sweet and a just chewy enough crust. This was my first bread machine recipe and the first loaf I've ever made in a bread machine and I don't think I can buy store bread again!
Used butter instead of oil but a great bread
Wow! What an awesome bread! This is the first bread I've made in my bread maker and boy, is it ever some YUMMY! I bought a bread maker second hand and had no recipes and really no idea how to use it, so I found this recipe, dumped all the ingredients in and it turned out awesome!
I like to use the dough cycle for this bread. Then I bake it in the oven at 350 for 30-40 minutes after letting it rise once more in the loaf pan. It's a great sandwich bread or good as bread & butter with dinner.
I really disliked the crust of this bread. I set my bread machine at the lighter basic bread setting and it was far too dark. (probably because of all the honey) When I ate a fresh piece, the bread part was good but the crust tasted as if I was crunching on burnt toast. If I ever try to make this again, I will use the sweet bread setting so that it won't come out so dark.
This was very easy. I did the dough in the bread machine, but then let it rise while the oven was preheating, and I baked it in the oven at 350 degrees for about 32 min. Great loaf of bread.
I've made this bread several times now and it has been perfect each time! This last time was actually the closest I've come to making it as the recipe is written - the only change I made was to use melted butter instead of oil. In other batches, I have substituted 1/3 cup whole wheat flour instead of the bread flour and that also turns out very nicely. This one is a keeper for sure!
As all breadbakers know, most bread is great right out of the oven. The true test is what it tastes like when its cool or even one day old.....This bread stands the "test of time". It won't rise as much as you expect, but the end result is good.Thanks for sharing!
Five of us finished this loaf in one evening, just eating it warm with butter. Followed the recipe exactly, except that I used whole wheat bread flour. The honey flavour is perfect.
This bread was really easy, moist yet not too dense- it was good even after a few days of being wrapped in plastic wrap on the counter- Graet bread!!
I made this bread yesterday and it was by far the best bread I have ever made! We loved it. I I have this one saved in my recipe box. The only thing I did a little differently is I topped the 1/4 of honey with about 2 Tbls of Molasses. Oh my...this one is a keeper.
This was an excellent find! I now have the perfect sandwich bread. Thanks for sharing!!!!
My family love's this bread, I bought a breadmaker at a yard sale for $2.00. This was the first recipe I tried it came out ok but a little dense for my liking so I add 1 more tsp of yeast and that did the trick. The first loaf with the extra yeast was light airy and delicious. I will definitely continue to make this bread.
Good Bread! I'm new to the bread-machine club and this is the 2nd recipe I've tried and I have to say, its very good.
Great bread! The easiest thing to put together, very good outcome! I am making a second loaf tomorrow, in fact..because mine didn't rise, but that was my fault for not checking the date on my yeast- so be sure to make sure your yeast is fresh for a big loaf!
This is the 1st bread machine recipes which made dense bread. We used all purpose unbleached flour (not bread flour). We made no other changes. Easy w/ a great taste & texture.
The best bread I have ever made! I made it as the recipe suggests. It is soft and tasty!
tried with 1c ww + 1-1/3c ubleached white on a medium crust setting. Took out of pan & let cool on wire rack for 20 minutes before slicing. It is the first time I used my Black & Decker bread machine after owning it for 3 years and I love this recipe; DH wants it w/o the rolled oats next time but still likes it. Thanks everyone!!! I love the reviews.
I recently went sugar-free so I substituted the honey with 1/4 tsp of liquid Stevia. I was a little worried, since it was my first time cooking with Stevia, but it turned out delicious!
Excellent recipe! Wonderful flavour and body. Next time though, I am going to sub some of the all-purpose flour with some multigrain or whole wheat flour just to what kind of results I will get. Thanks for the recipe!
I ended up using bran instead of oats because I had no oats but wanted a sweet bread. The bread was just ok, it barely rose but had a nice smell and tasted ok, even though it was dense. Could've been because of the bran, or because I used all-purpose instead of bread flour ... I don't know if I will make it again or not. Thanks though!
We love this recipe! The hubby makes it in our breadmaker all the time. It's about all we eat for toast anymore.
This is very good bread. After reading the reviews, I upped the salt just a little and upped the yeast to 1 1/2 tsp. I've made this bread 3 times now and have figured out that cooking it on the 2lb loaf/dark crust setting gets the bread done all the way through. I plan on making this bread every week instead of buying bread at the store.
This is my new favorite Sandwich Bread!! My whole family just loves it, it's amazing! Thanks for a keeper!!
This is wonderful! I have been borrowing my sister's bread machine, and I just love this recipe. For some reason, it bakes up very high so I have a funny top to it. It is a 1 pound machine, so I don't know why it does that, but it tastes wonderful. Thank you!
I found this recipe last night and am already working on my 3rd loaf. I put it in my breadmaker last night and set it on time delay...the best way to wake up on a Saturday morning is to the fragrance of this delicious bread. I made the following adjustments: used 2 c. whole wheat flour and 1/3 c. bread flour and increased the yeast to 2 tsp. based on comments by other reviewers. This has already been written into my recipe book.
Great recipe. Have now made it several times. My kids love it. I made two changes that I think have improved it. 1. Use butter instead of vegetable oil. 2. Substitute 1 cup of bread flour with 1 cup of whole wheat flour. Good luck!
This recipe was fantastic. I don't have a bread machine so I just proofed my yeast in water and a teaspoon of brown sugar, mixed in oil,honey, salt, flour and oats and kneaded until it came together. Baked at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Superb!
A simple and excellent bread. I like to use Scottish steel cut oatmeal for this recipe.
This bread is wonderful...my kids love it as well...what more could you ask for in a bread!
I really liked this recipe, but as I have a 1/5 - 2lbs breadmaker, the dough came out VERY sticky and I had to hand knead in more flour. (I only used the 'dough setting' as I like to bake in my oven) So next time around I'll be using 3 cups flour. However, the taste was amazing! The loaf only lasted a day!
Don't remember
First time ever making bread....and boy, was it GOOD!!! My husband and I polished off 2 loaves in just a few days. Super easy to make too! I cooked it in the oven since I don't have a breadmaker...followed other reviewers suggestions for temp/cook time.
I can see how you can go through a loaf a day! This is great bread! I made mine half whole wheat/half bread flour, but I am positive it would be even better with all bread flour. Yum Yum, thanks!
Much to my surprise, especially after reading some of the more negative reviews, the bread came out great in my bread machine! A little on the heavy moist side, but the taste was great. My husband who is a white bread addict loved it too!!
This is a very tasty and healthy bread. Did not use the bread machine, so followed the suggestions of Cola, and added the honey to the warm water prior to proofing the yeast. Used whole grain flour instead of bread flour as well, for a really hearty loaf. Thanks for sharing!
This bread turned out very light inside with a chewy crust. The loaf bakes into a dark shade at the Light Crust setting, so it's important to remember. I followed suggestion and threw in some pumpkin and sunflower seeds. It added some interest to bread, but it would have been tasty without them too. Overall this bread has the right proportions, just a bit too airy for my taste.
Love it! I repeat every week. The size is great to put in the regular toaster. I prefer not to use the active dry yeast. I use the normal one.
Very good!
This bread had a great flavor, but I had problems with the amount of flour. It was almost soupy when it was kneading in the machine, so I had to guess and add more flour. The final loaf came out a little tough on the outside, but I'm not an experienced bread maker (hence using a machine). I don't plan to give up on this recipe, just fine tune how I can adjust the flour amount.
A delicious multi-purpose bread. Bakes beautifully in the machine, is delicious hot and fresh with butter, great for sandwiches and toast the next day. I followed the suggestions of increasing the whole wheat flour, yeast, and 1tbsp brown sugar. Thank you for a great recipe and helpful-hint reviews!
Fabulous bread, great texture, soft, light and moist. I substituted 1/2 c. whole wheat for bread flour and used overflowing 1/2 t. regular yeast and 1/2t. rapid yeast the 2nd time I made this and it rose to the top of my bread machine. I think the rapid rise really made the difference, but still loved the 1st loaf with all regular yeast. Also, liked it best with all white bread flour, but do prefer to make it healthier with whole wheat.
This bread sounds really good. Does anyone know how to make it without a bread machine?
Delicious! I subbed 1/3 cup of white bread flour with whole wheat regular flour and it turned out yummy enough for the hubby and kids who only like white. Will sub a little more next time ;)
Great bread with the perfect amount of sweetness.
I made this exactly as written; but, I substituted 1tbs of low fat Country Crock for the oil. It turned out great! This is a fantastic low fat bread! We will be making this again and again and again.
Very good! I substituted a cup whole wheat flour for some of the bread flour and it was wonderful. The bread itself was a bit more rustic than I was expecting, but it was a good surprise! I will certainly make it again.
This bread ROCKS!!!! I love it and can't get enough!!
Excellent recipe. Easily put together in minutes with consistent results.
