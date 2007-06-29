Honey Of An Oatmeal Bread

To die for! I usually have to tweak bread recipes to get the dough to that smooth, elastic, not too sticky stage. NOT THE CASE with this one. I followed the recipe amounts to the letter, except I was a bit shy on honey so I topped the measuring cup off with a squirt of light corn syrup. I doubled the recipe and made it by hand, no bread machine. I baked at 350 for about twenty minutes, then covered it loosely with foil to avoid a too browned crust and cooked it until it read 190 degrees internally. TO DIE FOR. Slightly sweet, a nice crunchy but not too hard crust and a moist, slightly dense (but in the most pleasant of ways... you know, it has that nice bite and chew to it, it's not all air or spongey) My new go-to Oatmeal bread recipe. For those who want to know how to make this by hand: I put the warm water in a large bowl, dissolved the yeast on top and let it sit ten minutes. I added the oil, honey, and salt. Mixed gently, added half the flour and mixed on low in my Kitchen Aid (but a wooden spoon is fine) when it was smooth I worked in the rest of the flour and let it mix on with the dough hook about ten minutes. Turned out onto the counter and kneaded by hand for a few minutes. Put in an oiled bowl and rise in a warm place until doubled. Punched down, shaped into a loaf, put in a greased pan and let rise again. Bake at 350 until internal temp reaches 190 degrees. Loosely cover with foil halfway through bake time if you want a softer/lighter crust. Heavenly.