Honey Of An Oatmeal Bread

4.7
673 Ratings
Our family goes through a loaf of this every day. Slightly sweet, and light. Great with dinner, and a favorite for sandwiches.

Recipe by Merrilee

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 - 1 pound loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place ingredients in bread machine pan in the order suggested by the manufacturer.

  • Select Light Crust or Basic setting, and press Start.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 33.1g; fat 2.2g; sodium 234mg. Full Nutrition
