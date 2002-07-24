Peach Bread
Use canned peaches to make this quick bread recipe for a cinnamon-accented loaf perfect for the holiday table.
This is great!!! I used fresh peaches right off the tree, only used 1 tsp cinnamon and it still turned out wonderful. Will use this again and again. Thanks Janie! MaryannRead More
Definitely not a keeper. It was very dry and flavorless.....Read More
What a wonderful recipe! I did use mashed fresh peaches and the rest of the recipe I followed exactly as stated. The texture of this bread is excellent. This bread is not too sweet or too spicy. It is perfect. Other then using fresh peaches I would not change a thing.
I used peaches that had been frozen, so the bread had a little too much liquid. It still tasted very good, though. Next time, if I use frozen peaches I will make sure I drain them well first.
I love this recipe. I did change it a little. I did not add quite as much sugar or oil. It still is the best bread recipe for canned or fresh peaches.
Absolutely delicious..moist, flavorful, freezes nicely and very easy to assemble. Try adding a little coconut and yellow raisins for a really nice variation. This is always a big hit with my family...LOVE it!
This was great - the texture and cinnamon make it more like a coffeecake. I made it with fresh peaches - everyone loved it.
I really liked this bread. I used fresh peaches that had been pitted, peeled and mashed with a potato masher not drained. My 6 year-old that doesn't eat fruit loved it and called it cake.
This is awesome bread. I put in one ripe banana and a cup of fresh blueberries and it turned out great! Thanks.
This recipe was really quick and easy. I used 1/4 cup less sugar per loaf than it called for. I also used fresh peaches and it turned out wonderfully. A great way to use your fresh summer peaches. A+ from a Georgia Peach herself!
I love anything peaches and this bread was wonderful. I took the advice of other reviewers and substituted 1/2 the oil with applesauce. I used canned halved peaches, drained and reserved the syrup. I pulsed the halves in the food processor until diced, almost mush. Only used 2 tsps. cinnamon and fresh grated nutmeg (didn't measure). I also added about 2 Tbsp of the peach syrup which I think helped in "lacking peach flavor" problem. For those who said theirs turned out dry, you may have over beaten your batter. When making Quick breads/muffins the dry ingredients just need to be combined, the less you stir the better they turn out. Will be making this again and again.
I thought this was good, but I should have diced the peaches a little smaller; my family liked it but it was too chunky. Will try again, tho.
My husband, who never eats, "fruit breads", thought it was outstanding and requested I make some for him to take to an office brunch. I used fresh peaches the first time and used the given amount of sugar. After reading a review about its sweetness, when I made it with canned peaches, I used 1/2 cups less sugar. It worked. I give it 5 stars!
This was a great tasting, sweet, moist bread! Just make sure that if you are using mini loaf pans that you only fill them 2/3 full beacause it rises.
I liked the bread but wished it had a bit more peach taste. Cinnamon was a bit over powering. I did use half the oil and applesauce worked well. Next time I will chunk the peaches and use more. I also covered it for the tail end of baking as suggested. Over all this is a keeper!!
Very yummy. I replaced 1/2 cup of white sugar with natural sugar and everyone was pleased. I cut the peaches into chunks and ended up having to cover the bread with tin foil between the 50th and 58th minute of baking - it browns very quickly but needs the full hour to be cooked. Save some of the syrup to spoon on top of the peach bread (for me, it was a combo of lite and natural syrup).
could use extra peaches and not as much cinnamon.
This bread is delicious! I used light canned peaches instead of the heavy-syrup variety, and added about 2-3 tablespoons of the juice to the batter. It came out moist and sweet; a hit with my friends. I will definately be making this EASY recipe again!
I just made this w/peaches we picked (2 cups). SOOOO good, I did 1/2 C. Applesauce and 1/2C. oil and 1 3/4 C. sugar. I had to drain the peaches because they were so juicy. I have never seen a recipe for peach bread before, this is a keeper, fresh peaches dont last long, so it's nice to find a good recipe.
Oh, so good! I, also used fresh peaches, and some almond flavoring. I sprinkled a streusel topping over the loaves, before baking. That seemed to be a nice touch!
Took this bread to a brown bag bible study at my church and they all loved it! Several people asked for the recipe, you know you've got a good one when they ask for the recipe.
Fabulous! I only used 1 t cinnamon, 1 cup sugar (Splenda), 1/2 cup oil (canola), and I used diced fresh peaches. The Peach Bread was absolutely delicious - flavorful, moist, and relatively healthy. My wife, 13-yr-old, and I have already finished 3/4 of it, and I only made it 12 hours ago!
This bread is too sweet for my taste.
I made this bread for a party and it turned out quite successfully. I was looking for a recipe that would take canned peaches, so this one seemed perfect. Mixing didn't take long, but baking took much longer than the recipe said since I was using a glass pan and reduced the temperature. I think this one would also be great with blueberries added.
My suggestion would be to omit the oil if you are using fresh peaches and two halve the cinnamon. It still comes out moist and the peach flavor is stronger.
This is a wonderful bread. Was looking for a way to use peaches from our tree and this was a hit. A great alternative to the usual breads.
The first time I made this I used fresh peaches and it was delicious! The second time I used home canned peaches and 1/2 applesauce 1/2 oil. It was even better than the original!!
I didn't think this bread was very tasty or moist.
This bread is delicious. The only thing I changed was I used 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar. I also added a tsp of nutmeg. It won't last long around the house so you better hide some for yourself.
I changed the bread to muffins, but they were probably better that way. My whole family loved them! They were so moist and delicious! Better than any other rhubard, banana, cornbread, strawberry, or blueberry muffin!
used fresh peaches and was great
Great recipe!! I adjusted it a bit - used only 1 1/2 cups sugar and unsweetened applesauce for half the oil. Used fresh peaches (added about 3 cups) and used whole wheat flour. I only gave it 4 stars because the batter seemed too thick and I had to add quite a bit of water (maybe the canned peaches would have added enough moisture?) I will definitely make again, especially when I have peaches that need to be eaten!
This was a very good basic bread, very moist. I followed the recipe exactly with the exception that I used fresh instead of canned peaches. I think in the future I will add another peach or two since we tend to lean toward a more powerful flavor punch.
This recipe is great. I used canned peaches once and fresh and both work great. Next time I will try suggestions I have read here to cut back oil.. use applesauce or peach juice as the oil adds lots of calories. Thanks!!
This recipe was great. It's easy, and my family loves it! Doris
Made recipe using this as base, came out quite well, but rather low in peach flavor. I guess add more peach! The best part, though, was one loaf where I added a large chopped jalapeno pepper. Sweet and hot always go together, and this is no exception. I'll use more jalapeno next time, just recommend separating batter and trying with one loaf first!
I used fresh peaches. It is very good.
Very good - my husband loves it! I did make a few changes ... making it a little more healthy. For the oil, I used 3/4c olive oil and 1/4 flax seed oil, I used 3c. of fresh peaches, added a hand full of raisins and 2 sm. jars of baby prunes. I know it all sounds strange but it turned out great. Make sure you cook it for the full amount of time.
This recipe is FANTASTIC. I used fresh peaches instead of canned and only put 2 tsp of cinnamon, but left everything else the same. It was sooooo good, shared a loaf with my neighbors and they loved it as well. Will definitely keep this recipe !
This is a quick, easy & delicious bread.. great way to use canned peaches! I made this bread for Christmas last year to give as gifts & my friends said they also loved it!
Very good! I used fresh peaches as I needed to use them up. The only other change I made is I used 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and that was all I had, so I added 1/2 teaspoon of freshly grated nutmeg. I followed the rest of the recipe exactly. I used the clay Pampered Chef loaf pans, sprayed with cooking spray and a small sheet of parchment just on the bottom so it wouldn't stick when I took them out of the pans.
I know, I know...don't make changes but I did anyway. :-) I used all brown sugar, added a can of pears (drained) that I needed to get rid of, 2t of cinnamon and replaced half the oil with applesauce. Excellent bread!
This is a great bread. I made this for a bake sale at work & now I have alot of fans. This is a big request. I will make this bread in the future for sure.
This has been a favorite in this house for two years now. My family loves it when I follow the recipe straight, as well as when I make slight variations. I've used nectarines instead of peaches. I've used blackberries. I've substituted 1-for-1 coconut oil instead of vegetable oil and put in coconut flakes instead of nuts. I've yet to try anything where this doesn't come out fantastic!
I substituted fresh peaches instead of canned and it was great!
I used fresh half peaches and half frozen then thawed and diced mangos, and this was the best bread I ever baked!
Delicious!!! Made it with fresh peaches I had frozen from the summer and then defrosted. Followed the rest of the recipe exactly and it is SO good. Thanks for the recipe!
Really good bread. I used half whole wheat and half white flour and half apple sauce half oil to try and cut some calories and fat. Overall great taste. Not too sweet and the peach flavor is good. I would probably cut the amount of cinnamon next time I make it since they may be masking some of the peach flavor
Yummy! Moist! Absolutely loved it! I did the exact recipe despite some user alterations-I did use fresh peaches that were puried. I wasnt sure if it was going to be sweet enough so I melted a couple tb of butter and brown sugar and spooned three tb on each loaf. My husband and I loved it!
I used this as a basic recipe, but changed things to lower the fat, calories, and make it heart-healthy. I used whole wheat flour, substituted the oil with 3/4 cup applesauce, 1/4 cup fat free sour cream, added a banana,and put in 2 1/3 fresh white peaches. It turned out wonderfully. I think next time I will try putting in a little more sour cream, and maybe some other spices.
I used fresh diced peaches and substituted coconut for the walnuts-my family LOVES it.
SORRY BUT THIS IS TOO SWEET, NO PEACH TASTE AND TO ME IT WAS A WASTE OF GOOD INGREDIENTS AND TIME!
This recipe was really yummy. I decided to change a few things to make it a little healthier. I used 3 med fresh peaches. With the sugar, I used 1c white sugar and 3/4c brown sugar, then substituted oil for 1/2c olive oil and 1/2 cup applesauce. Then with the flour I chose to put 2 cups all-purpose and 1 cup of wheat flour. This recipe turned out wonderful. Very tasty and a little healthier for my family to enjoy.
Pretty good...a different way to use up all the fresh peaches off the tree! Not great though. I also added more peaches and not so much cinnamon. Peach flavor does not permeate the bread like others said, but the chunks of peach make it moist and quite tasty.
This was very good, but a bit heavy on the oil. The only changes I made were to use chopped spiced peaches instead of plain, and a mix of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, and ginger instead of just cinnamon. The batter was very thick, like cookie dough, so I added a little of the peach juice. I wasn't too impressed right after I baked this, but after it sat for a day it became very moist and flavorful. It didn't taste oily, but after I ate it, I could feel it sitting heavy in my stomach almost like fried food does. This was a big hit at church, so I'll make it again, though I'll definitely cut the oil in half and use applesauce or baby food instead.
This was decent quick bread, just slightly on the dry side, but that may be because I used frozen peaches instead of canned? Also, the cinnamon kind of masked the peach flavor to me. One thing I noted, my family did not eat all of the bread, which is very unusual. Most quick breads disappear rapidly in our house, lol. I probably won't make this one again.
This recipe works REALLY well. My concern was that for the amount of fruit, it did not need that much sugar, so I cut the sugar by 3/4's of a cup and used organic turbinado type sugar. I also cut the oil to 2/3 cup. I quasi pureed 3 peaches that were overripe and 3 small nectarines with the sugar using my mixer. The result was a tender flaky, moist quick bread that tastes like a coffee cake but has a muffin like texture. YUM!!!!!
Wonderful, easy bread. Also great with apples instead of peches.
Hubby Loved it! I made the changes per other reviewers. 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup applesauce. I was lucky to have some homemade, yum. I also did the 1 c white and 1 c brown sugar. I upped my count of peaches and added a mango. He loves it!
My family loved this recipe! Even my husband's coworkers loved it! Definitely a keeper!
Made this last night everyone loved it. Making more tonight for coworkers.
This recipe was good...I made a few changes. I subsituted the sugar for 1 cup of splenda and added two mashed bananas. I only added half the oil and made it into muffins instead. Really good!
Great Recipe! I used 1/3 applesauce in place of some of the oil. Great tasting and easy!
This bread is very good, but too sweet and oily. I ommited the cinnamon and added lemon peel instead. It is very tender and moist, but the flavor reminded me of the fruit fritters we make in my country, not the flavor I was hopping to get on a bread. Next time I'll experiment with less oil or maybe I'll substitute part of the oil for applesauce.
This recipe was DELICIOUS! I made a couple of adjustments though. I used fresh peaches, and 1 cup of brown sugar and 1 cup of white sugar. Only 2 tbsp of cinnamon. I will probably use a little less oil next time, because I think it would be just as good and moist with a little less.
Very impressed! I used fresh (over ripe) peaches from my yard and was worried it would be smushy so adjusted oil to 3/4 c. and added an extra egg since the ones I had on hand were small, sprinkled some cinnamon sugar just down the middle, baked 48 minz came out GREAT! gonna try recipe as muffins! Thanks!
I thought this bread was wonderful! Everyone that tried it was impressed. I only used 3/4 c. of oil because the other reviews said there was too much oil and it turned out perfect.
This peach bread is very good. I made it with fresh peaches as well. Only disappointment was that it didn't raise as high as I would have liked, but that didn't effect the taste. Will definitely make again.
I baked this for a bake sale and it went great!!They had never heard of Peach Bread. Easy, most people will have the stuff on hand.
I only substituted the cinnamon for cardamon and added an extra cup of peaches and it turned out more moist than the original recipe. Best when eaten hot with a dab of butter.
I found this bread recipe when I had an abundance of peaches, and it has been a life saver. It tastes so fresh. The other flavors do not over power the clean, crisp flavor of the peaches. I did change a few things: ~~ i used fresh peaches (since that is what I had on hand), replaced 1 tsp cinnamon with 1 tsp nutmeg, and next time I would use 1 cup nuts instead of 1/2 cup. I must of done something right. My family likes it so much I can't keep a loaf on my counter.
I just made 2 loaves of this bread and it was delicious. The only changes that I made was that I added an extra 1/4 cup of peaches to the batter. The 3 tsp of cinnamon was perfect. The only way you can tell that it was peach bread was by the chunks of peaches in it and not really by the taste. Maybe next time I will buy some peach extract (if there is such a thing) and add some of that for a more peachy taste.The 2 cups of sugar was good and maybe a 1/4 cup more would be better. Other than that it was perfect. Moist and not dry. I will definetly add this to my Top 10 Bread Recipe collection.
Delicious and unique recipe! Very easy too! Just flour the pan first, this bread like to stick!
I made this with fresh peaches. The loaves are still cooling on the rack, but I couldn't wait any longer. Delicious! Very moist. I will save this recipe and make this again!
I wanted this done sooner for my husband on his way home so I made it in a 9x13 pan. Used thawed and drained frozen peaches. I don't know why everyone didn't like it but after two days it was still sitting around. In our family of 7 that's virtually unheard of. I kept offering it to people but no one seemed to want it. I ended up throwing a good portion away. I thought it tasted good. :)
This is one of the best quick breads I've ever eaten! I didn't add the nuts and used 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce in place of half the oil. Also added a little bit of the peach juice. Thanks much for a wonderful recipe that I hope to use often!!!!!
Quite tasty. Alterations I made: 1. Halved recipe 2. Reduced sugar by quarter cup 3. Reduced oil to 1/3 c and added 1/4 c yoghurt 4. Omitted cinnamon 5. Increased peaches (x2 cans) and mashed them, and added a little lemon peel and lemon juice 6. Subbed almond essence for vanilla because peach & almond go well together 7. Baked at a lower temp for longer
Using some other reviewers suggestions, I used fresh peaches (I had just picked a lot of them) and this recipe was great! I used 1/2 cup oil and 1/2 cup peach puree instead of the 1 cup of oil to cut down on calories/fat, cut the sugar down to 1 cup (my peaches were very ripe and sweet) and subbed one tsp of allspice for one of the tsps of cinnamon. Great texture and taste. Super easy! Will make again and again.
I forgot to put in the cinnamon the first time I made this using fresh white peaches, the next time I forgot the baking powder, and the last time I did it exactly like the recipe said, only I baked it in 7 tiny loaf pans instead of 2 8x4 loaf pans, so I decreaed the banking time to 45 minutes. My family liked it every time, so to me this is a fool-proof recipe.
I halved this recipe and it worked fine. Make sure your peaches are chopped well. I didn't and the bigger pieces created uncooked bread around them. My fault though.
This is wonderful! I used fresh peaches and pecans instead of walnuts.
This recipe I wasn't going to try just because I've never heard of peach bread but i had all the ingrediants on hand so thought why not. I did take some suggestions and lessened the sugar by 1\4 cup and only put in 1 and1\2 tsp cinnamon also I added 1\3 cup of the peach juice it came out to be wonderful!!! I will be making this again
Unbelievably good! I made a few changes: used 2 cups whole wheat flour, 1 cup white flour, used 1 1/2 cups of maple syrup instead of sugar, used 3 1/2 fresh peaches. The bread was tender, moist, and very flavorful. Thank you for this great recipe!
I was wondering what to do with some peaches that were a bit past their prime so I made this. It was a huge hit! And very easy. Thanks so much for this recipe.
This is pretty good, ditch the nuts though. I dunno why so many otherwise good recipes want you to ruin beautiful loaves of bread with nuts.
Very good bread. Used fresh peaches. Followed recipe exact. Think the cinnamon really is what makes it special. Did dust pan with cin/sugar mixture-forgot, only adjust. Lasted several days and still tasted great. Highly recommend. Cross between amish friendship/peaches added.
wow, this is so bland! I even upped the peaches to 3 cups! Will NOT be making this again!
May have done something wrong but the peach flavor was non-existent. Tasted like a very bland carrot cake. I had to use a larger loaf pan and added another 10 mins to the bake time and it still seemed undercooked. Next time I would add more peaches and cinnamon.
This recipe was quite tasty and a big hit with my friends. However, the peachy flavor did not come out very strongly. My recommendation: more peaches!
Truly outstanding, the bread is so mosit and tasty. I added blueberries and it was such a delight.
I used fresh peaches from my backyard, as well as less sugar and oil since they were sweet and very wet on their own. Awesome! Every my picky youngest who hates trying new things gobbled down a muffin like there was no tomorrow (I only had one loaf pan so baked one loaf and did the rest in muffin cups). I know I'll be doing this again because my tree has lots more peaches!
this was good, not great, and nothing overly special...used peach puree for half the vegetable oil...also made a peach glaze, as we thought this wasn't very sweet.
This is fantastic! Would definitely make again. The only changes I made was the sugar amount. I used 1 cup sucralose (generic Splenda) and 3/4 cup white sugar and used 3 cups fresh peaches slightly mashed instead of canned peaches. Oh and I forgot the walnuts! My family loves this!
I never heard of Peach Bread. It was delicious. I believe it turned out so good because I used Fresh Michigan Freestone Peaches. They were delicious and in the bread fabulous. I was worried about so much cinnamon but it was just right. Thank you for this great recipe.
I used delicious home-grown peaches, which were full of flavor, but was disappointed at the lack of peachy flavor in this bread.
Delicious! I used fresh peaches and reduced the cinnoman. I also threw a dash of nutmeg in! It turned out wonderful!
I would've liked a more dense and juicy peach pie, but unfortunately this one was dry and bland. Maybe next time I'd try adding more vegetable oil & some of the canned peach juice in addition.
This bread was plain disgusting. It had way too much cinammon. It tasted like cinammon bread with a sprinkling of peaches. Ick!
I was happy with the way the bread turned out as it is very versatile. It was moist and had good firm texture. I made numerous modifications: I used 1/2 cup butter and 1/4 cup oil, I added 1/2 cup sour milk, decreased sugar to 1 1/2 cups, used 1 cup frozen sliced peaches and 1 cup frozen blueberries, substituted 1 cup flour with 1 cup ground almond meal, added 1/4 tsp almond extract, added about 2 tsp orange rind, decreased cinnamon to 1 tsp, used 1 cup walnuts, and added a pinch of ground spices (nutmeg, ginger, cloves) into the bread. Following these modifications, I found the bread nutty and flavourful.
