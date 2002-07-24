Peach Bread

Use canned peaches to make this quick bread recipe for a cinnamon-accented loaf perfect for the holiday table.

Recipe by Janie

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 8 x 4 inch loaf pans.

  • In a large bowl, beat the eggs lightly. Blend in the sugar, oil, and vanilla. Add flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon; mix just to combine. Stir in the peaches and nuts. Pour batter into prepared pans.

  • Bake for about 1 hour, or until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
238 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 31.7g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 179.7mg. Full Nutrition
