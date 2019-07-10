Lobster Tenderloin

4.4
7 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

An extravagant meal of one of the finest cuts of beef stuffed with succulent lobster tails in a garlic butter sauce. For best flavor, try not to cook past medium doneness.

Recipe by MarjorieS

prep:

prep:
30 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Place bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook for just a few minutes, until just partly cooked. Set aside.

  • Meanwhile, bring a pot of lightly salted water to a rolling boil. Add lobster tails, and boil for 5 to 6 minutes, until colored. Drain, and cool slightly. Remove shells by snipping up the center with scissors, and peeling away to the side.

  • Slice a large pocket into the side of the tenderloin. (A butcher can do this for you also) Stuff the lobster tails into the pocket. Combine 1 tablespoon of butter and lemon juice; pour over the lobster tails. Close the pocket, and tie the roast closed with cotton string at 1 inch intervals. Place the roast in a shallow roasting pan.

  • Bake for about 35 minutes in the preheated oven for rare, or continue to roast to your desired degree of doneness. The internal temperature of the roast should be at least 145 degrees F (70 degrees C) for rare. Lay bacon over the top of the roast, and continue baking until crisp.

  • Melt remaining 1 cup of butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add green onion, wine and garlic salt. Cook until onion is tender. Slice the roast, and arrange on a platter. Spoon sauce over the meat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
601 calories; protein 36.8g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 46.4g; cholesterol 185.4mg; sodium 557.6mg. Full Nutrition
