Lobster Tenderloin
An extravagant meal of one of the finest cuts of beef stuffed with succulent lobster tails in a garlic butter sauce. For best flavor, try not to cook past medium doneness.
An extravagant meal of one of the finest cuts of beef stuffed with succulent lobster tails in a garlic butter sauce. For best flavor, try not to cook past medium doneness.
This was GREAT!!!!!! Loved every bite as did my guests... a true MUST serve. My guests were very impressed and the flavor was fantastic!Read More
I made this for "date night" with my husband and I thought it way just okay. It would have been better with some seasoning on the beef, and I didn't particularly care for the sauce, it had a weird flavor. I would make again, but with alterations.Read More
This was GREAT!!!!!! Loved every bite as did my guests... a true MUST serve. My guests were very impressed and the flavor was fantastic!
I made this tonite. WOW was it good. My roast was about 5 1/2 lbs., and I used 3 lobster tails. Roasted for just under an hour and it came our purrfect. Use this one for valentines day if you want to knock his sox off (or more ?)
Delicious! The sauce was a perfect compliment for both the beef and lobster. It added just the right flavors without taking away from the actual taste of the meats.
Use beef tenderloin - don't cheat and try to use a lesser cut of meat like rump roast or shoulder roast. It doesn't work at all. I will make again, this time with the proper cut of meat.
Great dish. Cooked it for Christmas Eve and my family/friends were quite impressed. Would have never thought of putting lobster in tenderloin. Delicious.
I made this for "date night" with my husband and I thought it way just okay. It would have been better with some seasoning on the beef, and I didn't particularly care for the sauce, it had a weird flavor. I would make again, but with alterations.
Good and simple
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections