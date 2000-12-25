Mincemeat Quick Bread

This is great served on a cold, wintry day. Use any kind of mincemeat, purchased or homemade, and serve with butter or cream cheese.

Recipe by Bev Austin

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 x 5 x 3 inch loaf pan.

  • Mix together the egg, oil, orange peel, juice, and mincemeat, blending well. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; add gradually to the egg mixture. Mix just until moist. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 1 hour. Remove the loaf from the oven, and cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 45.9g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 15.5mg; sodium 319.7mg. Full Nutrition
