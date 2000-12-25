Mincemeat Quick Bread
This is great served on a cold, wintry day. Use any kind of mincemeat, purchased or homemade, and serve with butter or cream cheese.
This is great served on a cold, wintry day. Use any kind of mincemeat, purchased or homemade, and serve with butter or cream cheese.
This is without a doubt one of the best recipes I have found on the 'net! It is so simple to make, which on a scale of one to ten, gets an 11 rating from me. I like recipes that are simple and easy. My compliments to the chef!Read More
This is a good idea but the suggested pan is too big (my loaf came out squat) and the length of baking too long (loaf was dry). Probably a 4 1/2 by 8 1/2 pan would be better, and 55 or even 50 minutes bake time. Maybe adding soaked raisins or a chopped fresh apple would help with the dryness too. As is, I'll use it for snacking instead of giving it as a present.Read More
This is without a doubt one of the best recipes I have found on the 'net! It is so simple to make, which on a scale of one to ten, gets an 11 rating from me. I like recipes that are simple and easy. My compliments to the chef!
This bread is fabulous! Everyone loves it and is asking for me to make it again. I was looking for a mincemeat recipe because my mom loves it and nobody else does... well that was before they tasted this bread. I made it in mini loaves and gave out for gifts. I put it at the top of my favorites list!
This recipe is everything you will want it to be, very good and easy. The dough looked very dry for a loaf - I used a jar of mincemeat which was less moist than normal, I think - but it baked up just right in an hour. Good with margarine or on its own because the chunks of mincemeat add moistness. Try it, it's so easy!
Great for Thanksgiving or Christmas!
Very Good and Very Easy. Makes the most of mince meat. Followed recipe plus added a couple TBL.s of cocoa pdr. I think it would have tasted just as good w/o the cocoa. Will make again. Would make wonderful small loaves for holiday gifting. Realllly good.. add a hot cuppa coffee or tea..and you're set. :) Thank you for posting this recipe.
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for. I used homemade mincemeat and since it all had orange peel and juice in it, and didn't add anymore. I did jazz the mincemeat up with a TB of whiskey and I drizzled a vanilla/orange glaze over the top. I also sprinkled the top of the loaf with finely chopped mixed nuts before I glazed it. This is well worth making over and over again and a great gift idea!!
This bread had a great flavor. Kind of like a good fruit cake. However, I cooked it for the full hour and the middle was still very doughy. That was disappointing, but I will try the recipe again! FYI: I used canned, ready-to-use mincemeat.
First time I used this recipe; quick and easy. Cooked in 65 min perfectly! Used Borden's jarred mincemeat which gave great moisture to the cake. My husband doesn't like mincemeat and he loved this bread! Enjoy!
This is a good idea but the suggested pan is too big (my loaf came out squat) and the length of baking too long (loaf was dry). Probably a 4 1/2 by 8 1/2 pan would be better, and 55 or even 50 minutes bake time. Maybe adding soaked raisins or a chopped fresh apple would help with the dryness too. As is, I'll use it for snacking instead of giving it as a present.
The loaf turned out very moist. I would make it again, but cut back on the spices just a little.
I should have gone with my instincts and only used 1 pan for this bread, the 2 loaves came out flat, hardly rose at all, although, the texture was good, quite moist, I only baked them for 45 minutes. I'm also sorry I added the orange zest and juice, it overpowered the mincemeat flavor, milk would have been better. I used Crosse & Blackwell with Rum&Brandy which a friend had given me, I should have used my own"British Recipe"for homemade mincemeat but like to save that for my traditional "mincepies"! I will make the bread again for it is a very simple quick recipe but with the adjustments I mention. Thank you for posting it.
I tried this bread because I had lots of canned homemade mincemeat that I wanted to use up. The bread was great. Only problem was that it didn't rise nice and round like most quick breads but sank in the middle instead. It was fully cooked tho and tasted great -- just didn't look all that pretty. Any ideas on what I did wrong? Thanks. I will definitely try this again.
This was a big hit at church coffee hour. I thought there was a little too much orange peel in ii--I actually used clementine peel, which may have been too bitter. Next time, I'll follow the recipe as directed. It's very important to use an all-natural mincemeat in this, since some brands contain preservatives that could give this an off flavor.
good recipe! I only added 2 tablespoon of Jamaican rum instead of orange and the result was good!
it's ok, It's to sweet for me. I do like the moistness.
This is a great recipe, as it is I'm sure, but I did not have enough mincemeat.(1 1/4 cups) I can't give it 5 stars because I had to add on to that 2nd cup-- which was dates and pumpkin puree. I also added 1T brandy,1 teasp each pumpkin spice and allspice..and some chopped walnuts - I baked it in 9x5 loaf pan 1 hour and it came out perfect! It tastes great too- yum!
A delicious moist loaf that everyone loves! Quick and easy.
Disappointing. Too dry, not enough flavor.
If you like mincemeat, you will love this quick bread. I had to change the recipe a bit because I didn't have any vegetable oil, so I added 1/4 cup shortening to the dry ingredients and cut it in - like making pastry - before adding the liquid. It worked fine! I will make this again!
I decided to give this recipe a try at midnight when i was feeling inspired to bake. This recipe seemed fuss-free and based on the reviews, worth trying out. That is where the 5 stars came in. Anyway, i added the juice of one whole orange, and some previously made candied orange peel, chopped dried homegrown figs, and some chopped candied cherries for color. When i mixed the batter, i felt it could use some more liquid so i added a few splashes of southern Comfort, and 2 tbsps of molasses for color. I also added a pinch each of nutmeg, allspice and ground ginger. I don't know if it makes any difference, but the brand of mincemeat i used was Crosse&Blackwell. I used a ring pan and baked it for 50mins. Came out fantastic. Love the flavors, and texture. Dense but not too much, moist enough without being sticky, and i think it would go doubly great with brandy butter if i wasnt trying to keep the calories low. haha. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Really good - very moist & sets up great. I have had issues before with pumpkin or banana bread having an uncooked middle, but after this comes out of the oven I let it cool for about 1 1/2 -2 hours and then cut it into slices. Perfect for mincemeat pie lovers!
This bread is wonderful! I used a jar of Brandy & Rum flavored mincemeat that I had left from the holidays, followed the recipe as written, and was delighted. I'm sure my family will like it-if i let them have any.
This was absolutely wonderful! I make my own fruit-based mincemeat, and not everyone in the household likes mincemeat pies. This recipe allows me to make something everyone likes while using my mincemeat. The bread is moist and tender, and the mincemeat flavor is amazing. I added a half-cup of broken walnuts for extra pizzazz!
I tried this based on the reviews but it's even better than 5 stars! Very moist and flavorful, even my husband who doesn't care for mincemeat loved it. Great for holidays or a chilly fall day!
This is fantastic! I used my home made pear mincemeat and added a 1/2 c. of pecan pieces. It did need to cook 20 minutes longer than suggested, but still came out moist and delicious.
this cake is delicious but i made a few changes. add 1/8 tsp each of cinn, nutmeg, clove, ginger OR 1 tsp either mace or allspice. i increased the orange jc to 1/4 cup and baked it in a 9 in square pan lightly sprayed with cooking oil. the finale... top with spiced cream cheese frosting. this is more like a dessert than an bread and is gone in one sitting!
Because my jar of mincemeat was 750 ml, I increased the recipe by 1.5 fold for dry and wet ingredients and used 2 eggs. I baked it in a bundt pan. Excellent!
I made this for a brunch, and everyone loved it- very moist and tasty. Originally, I was going to make a mincemeat pie, like my mom used to, but knew I might end up with a lot leftover. When I searched for an alternative way to use the jar of mincemeat, I found this recipe. The reviews were all so positive, I thought I’d try it. Very happy with the recipe. I did make one change- I’m gluten intolerant, so I used a gluten free flour blend. No one knew they were eating a gluten free bread! Delicious! Thank you!
I loved this! It came out so moist and great tasting. I made it exactly as written and baked it in one pan, rather than two. It did take approx. 1 hour and 10 minutes in a toaster oven (all I have to bake in). The top edges of the loaf got dark brown before the rest of it was done, so next time I think I may cover it with tinfoil for the first half of cooking time or cook longer at a lower temp. I wish Mincemeat was available year around, as I think I'd make it over and over.
Really a delicious bread. I did substitute brown sugar for the white.
Easy to make (I usually buy some extra mincemeat at the end of the holiday season when it's on sale.). Moist and keeps well.
I added chopped nuts,made mini loaves and froze them. Simply delicious
Loved it! Super easy and was a big hit. I am making it again today. Perfect for goodie gift baskets!!
Used the condensed mincemeat I've had on the shelves for a couple yrs. Just follow the instructions on the box. Also added a little rum. Otherwise, didn't change anything but I would use a loaf pan size that was suggested, mine was a little smaller so I had to use one of my mini-loaf pan.
I love mincemeat cookies so decided to try this bread recipe today. In my first bite the taste of orange zest and mincemeat was overpowering. I feel like recipe needs more flour and less zest and mincemeat for my taste as bread was cooked but wet. Maybe I’d like it better with 1.5 cups mincemeat and less zest. And maybe it will taste better and dry out after sitting for a day or so.
Very quick and easy to make and delicious to eat.
I only changed one thing. I increased the orange zest slightly. This is a nice lighter version of a dark fruitcake and is well received by everyone who has tried it. This is the second year in a row I've made it. It has become part of my Christmas baking now.
I used half the quantity of sugar and a little (50 grams) more mincemeat. Delicious
Delicious. Tastes like Christmas. Home made mincemeat - the best. I baked in a bunt pan which worked very well. Will definitely make again and again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections