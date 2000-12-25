Mincemeat Quick Bread

I decided to give this recipe a try at midnight when i was feeling inspired to bake. This recipe seemed fuss-free and based on the reviews, worth trying out. That is where the 5 stars came in. Anyway, i added the juice of one whole orange, and some previously made candied orange peel, chopped dried homegrown figs, and some chopped candied cherries for color. When i mixed the batter, i felt it could use some more liquid so i added a few splashes of southern Comfort, and 2 tbsps of molasses for color. I also added a pinch each of nutmeg, allspice and ground ginger. I don't know if it makes any difference, but the brand of mincemeat i used was Crosse&Blackwell. I used a ring pan and baked it for 50mins. Came out fantastic. Love the flavors, and texture. Dense but not too much, moist enough without being sticky, and i think it would go doubly great with brandy butter if i wasnt trying to keep the calories low. haha. Thanks for sharing this recipe!