Peanut Butter Sandwich Loaf

1 of 20

Rating: 4 stars Nice recipe, but I'm giving it four stars cause of the changes I made. I read that some found the peanut butter taste was bland on its own and one said the bread was dry and crumbly. I made the following changes to the recipe and it came out nice and moist with a peanut butter taste that makes it good to have on it's own. I used 1 heaping cup of peanut butter, used 1/2 cup of milk instead of 1 cup and used the other half in sour cream and added a teaspoon of vanilla. It resulted in a tasty, moist bread. Thanks for the recipe idea! Helpful (29)

Rating: 3 stars This is definately a bread that's based on personal preference. I took a bite of mine and asked my fiance if he wanted the rest. I can't put my finger on what was wrong but I just didn't like it. he thought it was really good. So worth a shot to make! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Although I didn't think it tasted much like peanut butter the pro's far outweighed this small con. The pro's being: very simple ingredients that you always have on hand and it being a delicious dense moist bread. I'd planned to freeze 1/2 the loaf but ended up eating the entire loaf within a few days. Went great with some honey drizzled on top and a cup of tea on the side; with butter and coffee in the morning; with blackberry jam and a glass of milk for an afternoon snack. My friend even smushed up a ripe banana and spread that on her slice of bread. A great basic bread that you can dress up with just about any imaginable topping. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars My grandchildren and me too love this bread. I had never heard of peanut butter bread before. Thank's! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars This bread is sooo cool. Just top it off with Jam and you have a less sticky and very yummy pb & j sandwich. I used light crunchy peanut butter and it is really good. My husband thought it was really good too. next time I might try it with bananas and have peanut butter and banana sandwich loaf. Thanks! Anna Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Very peanut buttery some friends thought to much so. I thought it was EXCELLENT with jelly. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars My kids like this with PB&J. My husband thought it was great plain with coffee. Me personally thought it was a little bland but I believe it is made to be eatten with something on it. Will make it again for sure. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Its was a big hit with the kids. Helpful (2)