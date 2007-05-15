Peanut Butter Sandwich Loaf

Rating: 3.71 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 2

Never enough peanut butter? Try this bread for your next peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

By Lynette Kleinschmidt

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 loaf
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degree F (175 degrees C). Coat a 9 x 5 inch loaf pan with vegetable cooking spray.

  • Combine flour, baking powder, salt, and sugar in a bowl. Add the peanut butter, and mix in with a pastry blender. Add milk to beaten egg, and pour this mixture into the flour mixture. Stir until thoroughly combined; do not beat. Spread batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 50 to 55 minutes. Cool before slicing.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 9.1g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 315.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Roxanne J.R.
Rating: 4 stars
05/15/2007
Nice recipe, but I'm giving it four stars cause of the changes I made. I read that some found the peanut butter taste was bland on its own and one said the bread was dry and crumbly. I made the following changes to the recipe and it came out nice and moist with a peanut butter taste that makes it good to have on it's own. I used 1 heaping cup of peanut butter, used 1/2 cup of milk instead of 1 cup and used the other half in sour cream and added a teaspoon of vanilla. It resulted in a tasty, moist bread. Thanks for the recipe idea! Read More
(29)

SHEILAR73
Rating: 3 stars
06/14/2004
This is definately a bread that's based on personal preference. I took a bite of mine and asked my fiance if he wanted the rest. I can't put my finger on what was wrong but I just didn't like it. he thought it was really good. So worth a shot to make! Read More
(8)
TN-Buckeye
Rating: 5 stars
12/09/2002
Although I didn't think it tasted much like peanut butter the pro's far outweighed this small con. The pro's being: very simple ingredients that you always have on hand and it being a delicious dense moist bread. I'd planned to freeze 1/2 the loaf but ended up eating the entire loaf within a few days. Went great with some honey drizzled on top and a cup of tea on the side; with butter and coffee in the morning; with blackberry jam and a glass of milk for an afternoon snack. My friend even smushed up a ripe banana and spread that on her slice of bread. A great basic bread that you can dress up with just about any imaginable topping. Read More
(6)
HAZLEID
Rating: 5 stars
11/25/2002
My grandchildren and me too love this bread. I had never heard of peanut butter bread before. Thank's! Read More
(5)
Anna K. Crossley
Rating: 4 stars
02/25/2003
This bread is sooo cool. Just top it off with Jam and you have a less sticky and very yummy pb & j sandwich. I used light crunchy peanut butter and it is really good. My husband thought it was really good too. next time I might try it with bananas and have peanut butter and banana sandwich loaf. Thanks! Anna Read More
(4)
A.M.
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2002
Very peanut buttery some friends thought to much so. I thought it was EXCELLENT with jelly. Read More
(3)
BabaEva
Rating: 5 stars
12/08/2002
My kids like this with PB&J. My husband thought it was great plain with coffee. Me personally thought it was a little bland but I believe it is made to be eatten with something on it. Will make it again for sure. Read More
(2)
michelle
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2009
Its was a big hit with the kids. Read More
(2)
MARCELLATARDIF
Rating: 4 stars
10/30/2002
fun for kids such a sweet loaf. no fail as usual. Truly Marcella Read More
(2)
